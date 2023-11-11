O'Rorke's 44 Steinwehr Avenue
Appetizer
- Pretzel Sticks$13.00
baked soft pretzels served with house made Guinness beer cheese
- Crab Pretzel$20.00
baked soft pretzels topped with crab dip, cheese, and Old Bay
- Fried Pickles$11.50
fried dill pickles served with homemade Ranch
- Dew Dilly Shrimp$16.00
beer battered shrimp tossed in Tullamore Dew sweet chili glaze
- 6 Wings$12.00
deep fried and served tossed in your choice of sauce. Hot, Sweet Chili, Jameson BBQ, Honey Old Bay
- 12 Wings$23.00
deep fried and served tossed in your choice of sauce. Hot, Sweet Chili, Jameson BBQ, Honey Old Bay
- Shepherd's Pie Nachos$15.00
homemade kettle chips topped with Shepherd’s pie and cheese
- Crab Dip$20.00
homemade creamy crab dip, served in a bread bowl with a side of kettle chips.
- Guinness Cheese Dip$13.00
served with toast points
- Homemade Kettle Chips$11.00
your choice of Truffled Parmesan or Old Bay Ranch
Soups and Combos
Salads
- Signature Salad$16.00
mixed greens, coleslaw, and red onion tossed in house dressing. Topped with corned beef and Swiss. Served with toast point
- Chef Salad$16.00
house salad topped with turkey, bacon, and cheese
- Combo Salad$16.00
house salad topped with chicken salad, tuna salad, and mixed cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
house salad topped with grilled or fried buffalo chicken and mixed cheese
- Cheeseburger Salad$16.00
house salad topped with a char-grilled burger, your choice of cheese, and french fries.
- House Salad$8.00
mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and red onion
- Caesar Salad$8.00
mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and red onion, and croutons
Kid's Meals
Handhelds
- Reuben$15.00
grilled corned beef, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island, and sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye
- Rachel$15.00
grilled turkey, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island, and sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye
- Pork BBQ$14.00
pulled pork topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a Kaiser roll
- French Dip$15.00
shaved prime rib, sautéed onions and provolone cheese. Served on grilled sourdough with a side of Au Jus
- Chicken Chesapeake Sand$17.00
char-grilled chicken topped with homemade crab dip, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a Kaiser roll
- Grilled 3 Cheese$8.50
American, cheddar, and provolone. Served on toasted sourdough
- Meatloaf Sandwich$15.00
house made meatloaf served open faced on sourdough. Topped with mashed potatoes and Guinness gravy
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
deep fried chicken, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and buffalo sauce
- Caesar Chicken Wrap$14.00
char-grilled chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
- Sweet Chili Shrimp Wrap$16.00
deep fried shrimp, coleslaw, and sweet chili sauce
- Pork BBQ Wrap$14.50
pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced red onion
- Turkey BLT Wrap$14.00
sliced turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
- Deli Sandwich$10.00
all served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread (rye, sourdough, or a wrap)
- Corned Beef Special$15.50
shaved corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. Served on rye
- Cheeseburger$14.00
char-grilled to your liking and topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and your choice of cheese (American, cheddar, provolone, Swiss)
- Bacon Cheddar BBQ Burger$15.00
char-grilled to your liking and topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.00
char-grilled to your liking and topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms
- O'Rorke's Signature Burger$15.00
char-grilled to your liking and topped with Guinness beer cheese and sautéed onions
Baskets
- Chicken Finger Basket$14.00
served plain or tossed in buffalo sauce with french fries and coleslaw
- Buffalo Chicken Basket$14.00
- Fish Basket$16.00
beer battered cod served with your choice of house cocktail or tartar sauce, french fries and coleslaw
- Shrimp Basket$16.00
beer battered shrimp served with your choice of house cocktail or tartar sauce, french fries and coleslaw
- French Fry Basket$7.00
Irish
- Banger's and Mashed$17.50
Irish sausage over mashed potatoes with sautéed onions and Guinness gravy
- Shepherd's Pie$17.50
ground beef, corn, and Guinness gravy topped with mashed potatoes, cheese, and scallions
- Beef Stew$17.50
slow cooked Guinness stew served over mashed potatoes or in a bread bowl
- Meatloaf and Mashed$17.50
homemade meatloaf topped with mashed potatoes and Guinness gravy
Entrees
Pasta
- Mac & Cheese$12.00
cavatappi noodles tossed in our Guinness beer cheese
- Chicken Mac N Cheese$17.50
- Banger Mac N Cheese$17.50
- Marinara$12.00
cavatappi noodles topped with marinara sauce and parmesan
- Banger Marinara$17.50
- Chicken Marinara$17.50
- Alfredo$12.00
cavatappi noodles tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce
- Chicken Alfredo$17.50
- Banger Alfredo$17.50
Sides and Add Ons
- French Fries$3.00
- Mashed Potatoes$3.00
- Champ$4.00
- Corn Fritters$2.00
- Cole Slaw$2.00
- Vegetable of the Day$5.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Side House Salad$5.00
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Chips$2.00
- Celery$1.00
- Ranch$0.75
- Bleu Cheese$0.75
- Dog Chicken$5.00
- Dog Burger$5.00
- Side Gravy$0.75
- Side Beer Cheese$0.75
- Extra Dressing$0.75
- Honey Mustard$0.75