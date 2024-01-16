Atypical Restaurant 1616 Decker Blvd
Atypical Menu
Appetizer
Extra Sides
Main Courses
Platos Tipicos
On The Grill
Weekly Specials Lunch
Soup & Salad
Natural Juices & Smoothies
Sodas and Beverages
Beers
Wines & Sake
Obok Menu
Appetizers
- Kimbap 6 Pcs (Korean Sushi)$5.99
- Kimbap 12 Pcs (Korean Sushi)$11.99
- Beef Fried Mandu (12 Pcs)$15.99
- Beef Fried Mandu (6 Pcs)$9.99
Filled with Beef, clear noodles and vegetables.
- Vegetable Fried Mandu (12 Pcs)$15.99
Contain Vegetables and clear noodles.
- Vegetable Fried Mandu (6 Pcs)$9.99
Contain Vegetables and Clear Noodles.
- Eggrolls (4 Pcs)$6.99
Eggrolls filled with vegetables mix.
- Starter Sampler$16.99
1 Roll of Kimbap Korean Sushi (12 Pcs), 2 Pcs of fried Mandu, 2 Pcs of Eggroll with Korean dipping sauce
- Jumbo Chicken Wings (6 Pcs)$15.99
Korean style fried chicken wings. Serve with Honey Mustard or Teriyaki Sauce.
- Tteok-bokki / Hot & Spice Ricecake$10.99
- Korean Corn Dogs Mozzarella & Potato$6.99+
Mozzarella and Crispy Potato Flavor
- Korean Salad$7.99
Sliced Vegetables with Spicy Korean peppers
- O-Bok Salad$7.99
Sliced vegetables with special O-Bok dressing
- Haemul Pajeon / Seafood Pancake$11.99+
Savory Korean Pancake filled with Seafood and green onions
- Kimchi Pancake$10.99+
- Vegetable Pancake$10.99+
- Shumai$6.99
Dumpling with Shrimp
- Cucumber Kimchi$5.99
Soup
- Miso Soup$6.99
- Kimchi Sopu$13.99
- Bean-Paste Soup$13.99
- Soft Tofu Soup$13.99
Soft Tofu, shrimp, squid, mussels, egg and vegetables in a hot and spicy stew
- Seafood Soup$17.99
Shrimp, squid, mussels, fish roe (Fish Egg) and vegetables in a hot and spicy stew.
- Beef & Vegetables Soup$17.99
Beef, tofu, and vegetables in a hot stew
- Galbitang Soup$17.99
Galbi, (beef short ribs), clear noodles and green onions in beef broth stew.
- Korean Oxtail Soup$19.99
Sides
Korean Dinner Boxes
Korean Special & Noodles.
Korean BBQ
- Bulgogi Flame$16.99
Sliced marinated beef charbroiled (Barbeque Grill)
- Bulgogi Stired$16.99
Marinated Beef and Vegetables Stir-fried.
- Galbee$26.99
Marinated Short Ribs charbroiled (Barbeque Grill)
- Teriyaki Chicken$19.99
Marinated Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce.
- Loose Leaf Lettuces$6.99
Natural and Fresh Loose Leaf of Lettuce
- Extra Rice$3.99
Steamed White Rice
O-Bok Dinner Special For 2 People
SELF GRILL Korean BBQ
Lunch Special (M-F) (11am-2pm)
- Lunch Box Choice$14.99
Served with House Salad, Medium Portion of Bulgogi, steamed rice, (2) fried mandu, (1) Egg roll, (3) Kimbap, Cucumber Kimchi and fishcake.
- Bulgogi Lunch Box$12.99
Served with House Salad, Medium Portion of Bulgogi, steamed rice, (2) fried mandu, (1) Egg roll, (3) Kimbap, Cucumber Kimchi and fishcake.
- Galbee Lunch Box$16.99
Served with House Salad, Medium Portion of Galbee Short Ribs, steamed rice, (2) fried mandu, (1) Egg roll, (3) Kimbap, Cucumber Kimchi and fishcake.
- Hot & Spicy Pork Lunch Box$12.99
- Stir Fried Chicken & Vegetables Lunch Box$12.99
- JapChae (Stir Fried Noodles) Lunch$12.99
- Bibimbap Lunch$12.99
- Hot Stone Bibimbap Lunch$12.99
- Teriyaki Chicken Lunch Box$12.99
- Kimchi Soup Lunch$11.99
Fried Rice
Chicken
Pork
- Hot & Spicy Pork$15.99
Stired Pork and Vegetables in a Spicy Korean Sauce.
- Sweet & Sour Pork$15.99
Breaded Pork and Vegetables with Sweet and Sour Korean Pineapple Sauce.
- Hot Sweet & Sour Pork$15.99
Breaded Pork and Vegetables with Sweet and Spicy Korean Sauce.
- Spicy Pork & Kimchi Tofu$20.99
Stired Pork, Kimchi, Tofu and Rice Cake in Spicy Korean Souce.