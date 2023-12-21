Oak & Stone Estero
STARTERS
- O&S OG BUFFALO WINGS$16.00
Soaked overnight in a secret brine, slow roasted in the oven, topped with our signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ginger honey mustard dipping sauce.
- ASIAN ZEST WINGS$16.00
Our house brined and slow roasted wings tossed in honey-lime sriracha, topped with green onions and served with ranch
- BOURBON STICKY WINGS$16.00
OUR SIGNATURE SLOW ROASTED WINGS TOSSED IN TANGY BOURBON STICKY SAUCE, SESAME SEEDS, AND GREEN ONION. SERVED WITH RANCH
- CAROLINA GOLD WINGS$16.00
Our brined and oven roasted wings tossed in a Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce. Topped with scallions and served with ranch.
- GARLICKY PARM WINGS$16.00
Our house brined and slow roasted wings tossed in creamy garlic sauce, savory herbs, and grated parmesan, served with ranch
- SWEET SEOUL WINGS$16.00
Our house brined and slow roasted wings tossed in sweet chili gochujang sauce, so good it comes with an extra side for dipping
- BEER CHEESE SOUP$8.50
A creamy blend of cheeses, topped with crispy onion straws.
- CITRUS HUMMUS$11.00
Served with seasoned flatbread, carrots, and celery.
- PICKLE FRIES$10.50
Served with remoulade.
- GARLICKY SPINACH DIP$12.00
Creamy spinach dip with artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers, served with tortilla chips.
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS$13.00
House made and stuffed with shaved ribeye, onions, and cheese.
- PRETZEL CRUSTED TUNA SASHIMI$15.00
Thinly sliced Ahi Tuna drizzled with kabayaki and ginger honey mustard.
- BAVARIAN PRETZELS$10.50
Served with beer cheese, spicy mustard, and ginger honey mustard.
- SMOKEY GOUDA MAC N CHEESE$9.50
Cavatappi tossed with smoked gouda, american and parmesan cheese, baked with a buttery bacon crust.
- SWEET N SPICY CAULIFLOWER$11.50
Sweet and spicy breaded cauliflower.
PIZZA
- ALL THE WAY$17.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
- BUILD YOUR OWN$12.50
Start with Oak & Stone pizza sauce and mozzarella. Add toppings to taste.
- CLASSIC CHEESE$13.50
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil.
- CLUCKER$16.00
Roasted chicken, garlic spinach, goat cheese, pine nuts, balsamic, roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella.
- CORN & TOMATO$15.00
Garlic parm sauce, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic syrup, basil.
- FARMER & PIG$16.00
Imported prosciutto, arugula, mozzarella, hot honey, herbed evoo, and fresh shaved pecorino Romano.
- FUN GUY$14.50
Roasted cremini & oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic sauce, Parmesan, savory herbs, truffle oil, arugula.
- PEPPERONI$14.50
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
- SAUSAGE & MEATBALL$15.50
Italian sausage, meatballs, baked ricotta, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
- SOUTH PHILLY$17.00
Shaved ribeye, beer cheese, roasted mushrooms, onions, mozzarella, roasted red peppers.
- SWEET HEAT$15.50
Pepperoni, spicy capicola, pizza sauce, pickled jalapeño, mozzarella, Mike's hot honey.
- WHITE$14.50
Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, caramelized onion, basil, olive oil.
- WINGER$15.50
Buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar, ranch, hot sauce aioli, scallion, crumbled bleu cheese.
SALADS & BOWLS
- BUFFALO CHICKEN BOWL$16.00
Grilled buffalo chicken, quinoa pilaf, wood fired mushrooms, celery, crushed avocado, crumbled blue cheese.
- CAESAR$9.00
Romaine, garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, creamy dressing.
- CITRUS SUMMER POWER BOWL$16.00
5 grain quinoa blend, baby spinach, citrus vinaigrette, hummus, marinated artichokes, strawberries, blackberries, goat cheese, honey, and chia seeds.
- CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
Fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
- HOUSE MIX$8.50
House greens, strawberries, cucumbers, radish, citrus vinaigrette.
- SIDE CAESAR$4.00
Romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, creamy dressing.
- SIDE HOUSE$4.00
House greens, strawberries, cucumbers, radish, citrus vinaigrette.
- SUN-KISSED AHI BOWL$18.00
Pretzel crusted tuna, baby spinach, red onion, 5 grain quinoa blend, ginger honey mustard, grilled pineapple, kabayaki sauce, sesame seeds.
HANDHELDS
- BBQ BACON BURGER$17.00
Burger with Fried Velveeta, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato.
- CLASSIC REUBEN$15.50
Corned beef, swiss, secret sauce, sauerkraut, griddle rye served with French fries.
- CRISPY GROUPER BLT$18.00
Cornflake crusted grouper filet, house candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, remoulade with French fries.
- GRIDDLE BURGER$16.00
Melted cheddar blend, crispy onion straws, lettuce, secret sauce served with French fries.
- PATTY MELT$15.50
A burger with American and Swiss cheeses, hot sauce aioli, caramelized onions, toasted rye bread served with fries.
- SMOKED TURKEY BALT$15.50
Turkey, candied bacon, smoked gouda, sliced apple, lettuce, tomato and mayo, piled high on thick cut toasted brioche bread served with French fries.
- VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
Crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodoo chips, tomato, melted American cheese, lettuce, ranch served with French fries.
CRUST DIP
KIDS
DESSERT
- BANANAS FOSTER CHEESECAKE$9.00
Topped with whipped cream and caramel.
- CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE$8.50
Warm flourless chocolate cake with a molten center, topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel.
- ICE CREAM SCOOP$2.50
- PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOSION$9.50
Chocolate genoise, peanut butter mousse, brownie bits, peanut butter chips, caramel, whipped cream.
BEVERAGES
- Acqua Panna$6.00
- Barq's Root Beer$3.50
- Choc. Milk$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Coke
- Coke Zero
- Diet Coke
- Dr Pepper$3.50
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Gingerale$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Ice
- Lemonade$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Orange Soda$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- San Pellegrino$6.00
- Southern Sweet Tea
- Sprite$3.50
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.50
- Water
COCKTAILS & GROWLERS
- 32oz RUM PUNCH$55.00
Siesta Key Spiced Rum, Siesta Key Toasted Coconut Rum, House Blend of Fruit Juices. Makes 6-8 cocktails.
- 32oz TEE TIME$55.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey, Peach Liqueur, Sweet Tea, Lemonade, Mint. Makes 6-8 cocktails.
- 32oz SANGRIA$55.00
Swashbuckler Red Sangria. Makes 6-8 cocktails.
- 64oz BEER GROWLER$35.00
Choose 1 of 6 Florida Beers To Enjoy At Home.