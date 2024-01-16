Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
Oak & Vine Dinner Menu
Bar Food Menu
Salads
Small Plates
Ahi Tuna Crisp
$19.00
Grilled Octopus
$22.00
Roasted Beets
$16.00
Braised Pork Belly
$17.00
Burrata
$18.00
The "Dip"
$12.00
Fried Calamari
$17.00
House Foccacia
$6.00
Tacos
$16.00
Main
Double Battered Half Fried Chicken
$28.00
Dry-Aged Bourbon Burger
$23.00
Seared Salmon
$32.00
Basque Style Chicken
$28.00
Portabello Burger
$23.00
Pasta
Fettucine Carbonara di Anatra
$28.00
Caserecci all'Amatriciana
$27.00
Rigatoni
$22.00
Cavateli di mare
$32.00
Ricotta Gnocchi
$23.00
Bucatini Marinara
$22.00
Off The Grill
Pork Chop
$33.00
Berbere Roasted Cauliflower
$27.00
Crispy Bronzino
$35.00
Steaks
NY Strip
$36.00
Ribeye
$65.00
Hangar
$38.00
Filet Mignon
$44.00
Sides
Shallot Whipped Potato
$9.00
Truffle Whipped Potato
$9.00
Grilled Asparagus Chive Hollandaise
$9.00
Grilled Royal Trumpet Mushroom
$9.00
Grilled Baby Carrot Calabrain Chili Oil
$9.00
Frites
$9.00
Dessert
Belle Rouge Cheescake
$14.00
Chocolate Tree
$15.00
Caramel Custard Pudding
$12.00
Ice Cream
$6.00
Gelato
$6.00
Coffee
$7.00
Espresso
$7.00
Cappuccino
$7.00
Kid's Menu
Salmon with Whipped Potatoes (Kids)
$18.00
Butter Parm Rigatoni (Kids)
$16.00
Smash Burger w/ Frites (Kids)
$16.00
Chicken Bites w/ Frites (Kids)
$16.00
Bar Food
Blistered Shishito
$11.00
Cheese Plate
$16.00
Smash Burger
$12.00
Dry Rub Wings
$14.00
Elote
$9.00
Poutine
$17.00
Citrus Salad
$15.00
Romaine Wedge
$16.00
Lacinato Kale Ceasar
$17.00
Oak & Vine 75 Cedar Swamp Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(516) 200-9520
Closed
All hours
