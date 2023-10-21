Online Food Menu Weekends

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp
Buffalo Shrimp
$8.99

Fresh shrimp breaded in our homemade batter and tossed in buffalo sauce.

Cauliflower Wings
Cauliflower Wings
$8.99

Cauliflower tossed in beer batter and lightly fried. Choose your favorite sauce. Served with celery and carrot sticks.

Ceviche
$10.99

Fish marinated in lime juice with tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion and cilantro.

Chips & Salsa
$4.99

Homemade tortilla chips accompanied with hot red sauce.

Fried Pickles
$8.99

Fresh cut pickles breaded in our homemade batter.

Gulf Coast Aguachiles
Gulf Coast Aguachiles
$15.99

Shrimp marinated in green salsa. Served with cucumber and red onion slices and topped with cilantro.

Mozzarella Sticks
$8.99

Mozzarella cheese breaded in our homemade batter. Served with marinara sauce.

Oak Sampler
$13.99

Create your own sampler. Choose one protein dish: boneless wings, traditional wings, buffalo shrimp or sliders. Choose two non-protein dishes: mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, onion rings, cheese quesadilla, cauliflower wings or fries.

Fajita Quesadilla
Fajita Quesadilla
$11.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell pepper and onion. Your choice of chicken, bistec or fajita. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and red salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell pepper and onion. Your choice of chicken, bistec or fajita. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and red salsa.

Bistec Quesadilla
Bistec Quesadilla
$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell pepper and onion. Your choice of chicken, bistec or fajita. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and red salsa.

Sliders
Sliders
$8.99

Three mini burgers on Hawaiian buns, cheddar cheese and house sauce. Served with ranch dip sauce and a pickle spear.

Street Corn
$4.99

Sweet yellow corn brushed with mayo, queso fresco & chili powder.

Tacos

Bistec Tacos
$9.99

Five bistec tacos served on corn tortillas. Served with a side of grilled onion, cilantro and salsa.

Chicken Tacos
$8.99

Five chicken tacos served on corn tortillas. Served with a side of grilled onion, cilantro and salsa.

Faji-Gringas
$12.99

Beef fajita tacos with melted mozzarella cheese on flour tortillas. Served with a side of guacamole, grilled onions and red salsa.

Fish Tacos
$9.99

Three fried tilapia tacos served on homemade corn tortilla. Topped with shredded cabbage, carrots and house sauce.

Shrimp Tacos
$9.99

Three fried shrimp tacos served on homemade corn tortilla. Topped with shredded cabbage, carrots and house sauce.

Tacos a la Diabla
Tacos a la Diabla
$11.99

Sauteed shrimp in salsa a la diabla, mozzarella cheese on corn tortillas. Served with diced onions, cilantro, lime and red salsa.

Wings

6 Piece Boneless Wings
$9.99

Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.

6 Piece Traditional Wings
$9.99

Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.

12 Piece Boneless Wings
$15.99

Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.

12 Piece Traditional Wings
$15.99

Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.

18 Piece Boneless Wings
$22.50

Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.

18 Piece Traditional Wings
$22.50

Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger
Classic Cheeseburger
$9.99

Chargrilled all beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles and cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.

Jalapeno Pepper Jack Melt
Jalapeno Pepper Jack Melt
$10.99

Chargrilled all beef patty topped with grilled jalapeno, grilled onions and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.

Oak House Burger
$12.99

Chargrilled all beef patty with cheddar cheese and onion rings topped with BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.

Wraps

Oak Wrap
Oak Wrap
$10.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, sliced strawberries, sliced avocado and mozzarella cheese, topped with our house sauce and wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a side of fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.99

Fried chicken tender tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese, topped with our homemade ranch dressing and wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a side of fries.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$10.99

Fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Garden Salmon Salad
Garden Salmon Salad
$12.99

Grilled salmon, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$10.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, pickles, ranch and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.99

Grilled chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich
$9.99

Fried chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.

Skillets

Beef Fajita Skillet
$16.99

Grilled beef fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of charro bean, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Chicken Fajita Skillet
$14.99

Chicken fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell pepper. Served with a side of charro beans, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Mixed Fajita Skillet
$16.99

Beef and chicken fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of charro beans, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Combos

Taco / Wing Combo 3-3
$9.99

Three bistec tacos and three boneless or traditional wings. Served with green salsa, cilantro, grilled onions, carrots, celery and ranch.

Taco / Wing Combo 4-4
$13.99

Four bistec tacos and four boneless or traditional wings. Served with green salsa, cilantro, grilled onions, carrots, celery and ranch.

Taco / Wing Combo 5-5
$16.99

Five bistec tacos and five boneless or traditional wings. Served with green salsa, cilantro, grilled onions, carrots, celery and ranch.

Sides

Charro Beans
$2.99
Charros Locos
$4.99

Charro beans topped with bistec meat, mozzarella cheese and green salsa.

Celery Sticks
$2.99
Carrot Sticks
$2.99
Onion Rings
$7.99

Fresh cut onion rings breaded in our homemade batter.

Fries Basket
$4.99

A basket of fries served with ketchup.

Side Salad
$5.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons, strawberries and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Desserts

Fried Oreos
$8.99

Six fried oreos served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Cheesecake
$6.99

A slice of cheesecake served with strawberries and whipped cream.

Kids Menu

Kids 12 and under only

Kids Boneless Wings
Kids Boneless Wings
$6.99

Three chicken nuggets served with a side of fries.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$6.99

One mozzarella cheese quesadilla on flour tortilla. Served with a side of fries.

Kids Sliders
Kids Sliders
$6.99

Two mini burgers with American cheese and house sauce served with a side of fries.

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Orange Fanta
$3.00

Brewed Drinks & Juices

Sweet Tea
$3.00
Unsweet Tea
$3.00
Coffee
$2.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Clamato Cocktail
$5.00
Olive Coctail
$4.00
Orange Juice Pitcher
$10.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water
$3.00
Red Bull Sugar Free
$4.00
Topo Chico
$5.00
Topo Chico Preparada
$6.00

Mexican Cokes

Mexican Coke
$4.25
Joya Apple
$4.25
Joya Fruit Punch
$4.25

Dairy Products

Plain Milk
$3.00
Chocalate Milk
$3.00
Strawberry Milk
$3.00
Grinch Chocolate
$4.00
Grinch Chocolate Kids