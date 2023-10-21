Oak Texas Bar & Grill Weslaco Weslaco
Online Food Menu Weekends
Appetizers
Fresh shrimp breaded in our homemade batter and tossed in buffalo sauce.
Cauliflower tossed in beer batter and lightly fried. Choose your favorite sauce. Served with celery and carrot sticks.
Fish marinated in lime juice with tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion and cilantro.
Homemade tortilla chips accompanied with hot red sauce.
Fresh cut pickles breaded in our homemade batter.
Shrimp marinated in green salsa. Served with cucumber and red onion slices and topped with cilantro.
Mozzarella cheese breaded in our homemade batter. Served with marinara sauce.
Create your own sampler. Choose one protein dish: boneless wings, traditional wings, buffalo shrimp or sliders. Choose two non-protein dishes: mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, onion rings, cheese quesadilla, cauliflower wings or fries.
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell pepper and onion. Your choice of chicken, bistec or fajita. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and red salsa.
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell pepper and onion. Your choice of chicken, bistec or fajita. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and red salsa.
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell pepper and onion. Your choice of chicken, bistec or fajita. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and red salsa.
Three mini burgers on Hawaiian buns, cheddar cheese and house sauce. Served with ranch dip sauce and a pickle spear.
Sweet yellow corn brushed with mayo, queso fresco & chili powder.
Tacos
Five bistec tacos served on corn tortillas. Served with a side of grilled onion, cilantro and salsa.
Five chicken tacos served on corn tortillas. Served with a side of grilled onion, cilantro and salsa.
Beef fajita tacos with melted mozzarella cheese on flour tortillas. Served with a side of guacamole, grilled onions and red salsa.
Three fried tilapia tacos served on homemade corn tortilla. Topped with shredded cabbage, carrots and house sauce.
Three fried shrimp tacos served on homemade corn tortilla. Topped with shredded cabbage, carrots and house sauce.
Sauteed shrimp in salsa a la diabla, mozzarella cheese on corn tortillas. Served with diced onions, cilantro, lime and red salsa.
Wings
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
Burgers
Chargrilled all beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles and cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.
Chargrilled all beef patty topped with grilled jalapeno, grilled onions and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.
Chargrilled all beef patty with cheddar cheese and onion rings topped with BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.
Wraps
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, sliced strawberries, sliced avocado and mozzarella cheese, topped with our house sauce and wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a side of fries.
Fried chicken tender tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese, topped with our homemade ranch dressing and wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a side of fries.
Salads
Fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Grilled salmon, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Sandwiches
Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, pickles, ranch and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.
Grilled chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.
Fried chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.
Skillets
Grilled beef fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of charro bean, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Chicken fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell pepper. Served with a side of charro beans, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Beef and chicken fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of charro beans, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Combos
Three bistec tacos and three boneless or traditional wings. Served with green salsa, cilantro, grilled onions, carrots, celery and ranch.
Four bistec tacos and four boneless or traditional wings. Served with green salsa, cilantro, grilled onions, carrots, celery and ranch.
Five bistec tacos and five boneless or traditional wings. Served with green salsa, cilantro, grilled onions, carrots, celery and ranch.
Sides
Charro beans topped with bistec meat, mozzarella cheese and green salsa.
Fresh cut onion rings breaded in our homemade batter.
A basket of fries served with ketchup.
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons, strawberries and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.