Oak Texas Bar & Grill 01 - Uptown
Brunch Menu
Breakfast Entrees
- Avocado Toast$12.99
Two multigrain toasts topped with avocado and two eggs. Accompanied with a side of fresh fruit.
- Barbacoa Nachos$13.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with barbacoa, cheese, tomato and sour cream. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and jalapeno.
- Barbacoa Tacos$9.99
Three seasoned barbacoa tacos served on flour or corn tortillas.
- Border Combo$13.99
Small pozole and two barbacoa tacos on homemade flour or corn tortillas.
- Chicken & Waffles$13.99
Three chicken tenders accompanied with a Texas waffle and berries.
- Chilaquiles Divorciados$11.99
Green and red chilaquiles, accompanied with two eggs and your choice on homemade flour or corn tortilla.
- Chilaquiles Rojos$10.99
Chilaquiles topped with red sauce, accompanied with two eggs, refried beans, avocado and your choice on homemade flour or corn tortillas.
- Chilaquiles Verdes$10.99
Chilaquiles topped with green sauce accompanied with two eggs, refried beans, avocado and your choice on homemade flour or corn tortillas.
- Cowboy Plate$14.99
Two eggs, any style, accompanied with refried beans, potatoes, barbacoa and our homemade flour or corn tortillas. Add bacon for an upcharge.
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
Two eggs topped with ranchero sauce, accompanied with refried beans, potatoes, bacon strips and our homemade flour or corn tortillas.
- Winter Texas Breakfast$10.99
Two eggs of your choice, two pancakes, bacon strips and potatoes.
- Kids Brunch$6.99
- Small Pozole$5.99
- Pozole TO GO$15.00
- Barbacoa 1 lb TO GO$20.00
Lunch Entrees
- Bistec Tacos$9.99
Five bistec tacos served on corn tortillas. Served with a side of grilled onion, cilantro and salsa.
- 6 Piece Boneless Wings$9.99
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
- 12 Piece Boneless Wings$14.99
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
- 18 Piece Boneless Wings$19.99
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
- 6 Piece Traditional Wings$9.99
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
- 12 Piece Traditional Wings$14.99
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
- 18 Piece Traditional Wings$19.99
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
- Taco / Wing Combo 3-3$9.99
Three bistec tacos and three boneless or traditional wings. Served with green salsa, cilantro, grilled onions, carrots, celery and ranch.
- Taco / Wing Combo 4-4$13.99
Four bistec tacos and four boneless or traditional wings. Served with green salsa, cilantro, grilled onions, carrots, celery and ranch.
- Taco / Wing Combo 5-5$16.99
Five bistec tacos and five boneless or traditional wings. Served with green salsa, cilantro, grilled onions, carrots, celery and ranch.
- Fries Basket$4.99
A basket of fries served with ketchup.
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Mozzarella cheese breaded in our homemade batter. Served with marinara sauce.
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Fresh cut pickles breaded in our homemade batter.
- Garden Salmon Salad$12.99
Grilled salmon, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Skillets
- American Skillet$12.99
Diced potatoes with bacon and cheddar cheese, topped with two eggs and two bacon strips. Your choice of flour tortillas, corn tortillas or Texas toast.
- Barbacoa Skillet$14.99
Diced potatoes with tomato, onion and jalapeno, topped with two eggs and barbacoa. Your choice of flour tortillas, corn tortillas or Texas Toast.
- Brunch Fajita Skillet$16.99
Diced potatoes with bacon, grilled bell peppers and grilled onions, topped with two eggs and beef fajita. Your choice of flour tortillas, corn tortillas or Texas toast.
- Beef Fajita Skillet$16.99
Grilled beef fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of charro bean, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Chicken Fajita Skillet$14.99
Chicken fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell pepper. Served with a side of charro beans, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Mixed Fajita Skillet$16.99
Beef and chicken fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of charro beans, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Hotcakes
Brunch Sides
- Avocado Side$1.00
- Bacon Side$2.00
- Brunch Sauces$0.50
- Chips & Salsa$4.99
Homemade tortilla chips accompanied with hot red sauce.
- Eggs Side$1.99
- Fries Basket$4.99
A basket of fries served with ketchup.
- Fruit Side$2.99
- Guacamole$3.00
- Jalapeno Toreado$1.00
- Potatoes Side$2.99
- Refried Beans Side$2.99
- Sliced Jalapeno$1.00
- Tortillas$1.50
Sides (Copy)
- Avocado Side$1.00
- Carrot Sticks$2.99
- Celery Sticks$2.99
- Charro Beans$2.99
- Charros Locos$4.99
Charro beans topped with bistec meat, mozzarella cheese and green salsa.
- Chips Side$1.50
- Fries Basket$4.99
A basket of fries served with ketchup.
- Guacamole$3.00
- Jalapeno Toreado$1.00
- Queso Fresco Side$1.00
- Saladitas$1.50
- Side Salad$5.99
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons, strawberries and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
- Sliced Jalapeno$1.00