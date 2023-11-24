Oak Texas Bar & Grill - Weslaco Weslaco
Online Food Menu
Appetizers
- Buffalo Shrimp$8.99
Fresh shrimp breaded in our homemade batter and tossed in buffalo sauce.
- Cauliflower Wings$8.99
Cauliflower tossed in beer batter and lightly fried. Choose your favorite sauce. Served with celery and carrot sticks.
- Ceviche$10.99
Fish marinated in lime juice with tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion and cilantro.
- Chips & Salsa$4.99
Homemade tortilla chips accompanied with hot red sauce.
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Fresh cut pickles breaded in our homemade batter.
- Gulf Coast Aguachiles$15.99
Shrimp marinated in green salsa. Served with cucumber and red onion slices and topped with cilantro.
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Mozzarella cheese breaded in our homemade batter. Served with marinara sauce.
- Oak Sampler$13.99
Create your own sampler. Choose one protein dish: boneless wings, traditional wings, buffalo shrimp or sliders. Choose two non-protein dishes: mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, onion rings, cheese quesadilla, cauliflower wings or fries.
- Fajita Quesadilla$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell pepper and onion. Your choice of chicken, bistec or fajita. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and red salsa.
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell pepper and onion. Your choice of chicken, bistec or fajita. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and red salsa.
- Bistec Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell pepper and onion. Your choice of chicken, bistec or fajita. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream and red salsa.
- Sliders$8.99
Three mini burgers on Hawaiian buns, cheddar cheese and house sauce. Served with ranch dip sauce and a pickle spear.
- Street Corn$4.99
Sweet yellow corn brushed with mayo, queso fresco & chili powder.
Tacos
- Bistec Tacos$9.99
Five bistec tacos served on corn tortillas. Served with a side of grilled onion, cilantro and salsa.
- Chicken Tacos$8.99
Five chicken tacos served on corn tortillas. Served with a side of grilled onion, cilantro and salsa.
- Faji-Gringas$12.99
Beef fajita tacos with melted mozzarella cheese on flour tortillas. Served with a side of guacamole, grilled onions and red salsa.
- Fish Tacos$9.99
Three fried tilapia tacos served on homemade corn tortilla. Topped with shredded cabbage, carrots and house sauce.
- Shrimp Tacos$9.99
Three fried shrimp tacos served on homemade corn tortilla. Topped with shredded cabbage, carrots and house sauce.
- Tacos a la Diabla$11.99
Sauteed shrimp in salsa a la diabla, mozzarella cheese on corn tortillas. Served with diced onions, cilantro, lime and red salsa.
Wings
- 6 Piece Boneless Wings$9.99
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
- 6 Piece Traditional Wings$9.99
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
- 12 Piece Boneless Wings$14.99
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
- 12 Piece Traditional Wings$14.99
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
- 18 Piece Boneless Wings$19.99
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
- 18 Piece Traditional Wings$19.99
Comes with a side of ranch, celery and carrot sticks.
Burgers
- Classic Cheeseburger$9.99
Chargrilled all beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles and cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.
- Jalapeno Pepper Jack Melt$10.99
Chargrilled all beef patty topped with grilled jalapeno, grilled onions and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.
- Oak House Burger$12.99
Chargrilled all beef patty with cheddar cheese and onion rings topped with BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.
Wraps
- Oak Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, sliced strawberries, sliced avocado and mozzarella cheese, topped with our house sauce and wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a side of fries.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Fried chicken tender tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese, topped with our homemade ranch dressing and wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a side of fries.
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
- Garden Salmon Salad$12.99
Grilled salmon, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, pickles, ranch and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a toasted bun with a side of fries.
Skillets
- Beef Fajita Skillet$16.99
Grilled beef fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of charro bean, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Chicken Fajita Skillet$14.99
Chicken fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell pepper. Served with a side of charro beans, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Mixed Fajita Skillet$16.99
Beef and chicken fajita on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of charro beans, red salsa, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Combos
- Taco / Wing Combo 3-3$9.99
Three bistec tacos and three boneless or traditional wings. Served with green salsa, cilantro, grilled onions, carrots, celery and ranch.
- Taco / Wing Combo 4-4$13.99
Four bistec tacos and four boneless or traditional wings. Served with green salsa, cilantro, grilled onions, carrots, celery and ranch.
- Taco / Wing Combo 5-5$16.99
Five bistec tacos and five boneless or traditional wings. Served with green salsa, cilantro, grilled onions, carrots, celery and ranch.
Sides
- Charro Beans$2.99
- Charros Locos$4.99
Charro beans topped with bistec meat, mozzarella cheese and green salsa.
- Celery Sticks$2.99
- Carrot Sticks$2.99
- Onion Rings$7.99
Fresh cut onion rings breaded in our homemade batter.
- Fries Basket$4.99
A basket of fries served with ketchup.
- Side Salad$5.99
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, croutons, strawberries and cheddar cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.