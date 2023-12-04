Oasis Brazillian SteakHouse 373 Main Street
SALAO
House Specialty
- Steak Oasis Style (Picanha a Moda Oasis)$30.95
- Brazuka$41.95
- Brazukinha$26.95
- Brazuka SO BOI$47.95
- 8oz Steak EXTRA$12.95
- 12oz Steak EXTRA$21.95
- 22oz Steak EXTRA$32.95
- BBQ Linguica EXTRA$3.95
- Grilled Linguica EXTRA$3.25
- Brazuka Meats EXTRA$29.95
- BBQ for 1 (PF Mini da Churrasqueira)$11.95
- BBQ for 2 (PF Medio da Churrasqueira)$21.95
- BBQ for 3 (Bandeijao da Churrasqueira)$41.95
- BBQ Chicken for 1 (PF Mini de Frango)$16.95
- BBQ Chicken for 2 (PF Medio de Frango)$23.95
- BBQ Chicken for 3 (Bandeijao de Frango)$33.95
Steaks
- BIFE A MILANESA (Breaded Steak)$21.95
- BIFE PARMEGIANA (Beef Parmesan)$22.95
- BIFE A CAVALO (Brazilian Steak w/Eggs)$21.95
- BIFE ACEBOLADO (Steak w/Onions)$21.25
- BIFE de FIGADO (Beef Liver)$18.95
- Oasis Magic Steak$28.95
- Beef Strogonoff (Strogonoff de Boi)$22.95
- Bife a Milanesa EXTRA$12.95
- Bife Acebolado EXTRA$12.95
- Bife a Cavalo EXTRA$13.95
- Bife a Parmegiana EXTRA$13.95
- Strogonoff de Boi EXTRA$14.95
Chicken
- Breaded Chicken (Frango a Milanesa)$19.95
- Chicken Parmesan (Frango a Parmegiana)$20.95
- Grilled Chicken (Frango Grelhado)$19.25
- Chicken with Eggs (Frango a Cavalo)$19.95
- Chicken with Onions (Frango Acebolado)$19.25
- Chicken Strogonoff (Strogonoff de Frango)$21.25
- Pan Fried Chicken Breast (Frango na Chapa)$19.25
- Cajun Chicken$19.45
- Bourbon Chicken$19.45
- Chicken Teriyaki$18.45
- Frango Grelhado EXTRA$6.95
- Frango Acebolado EXTRA$6.95
- Frango a Cavalo EXTRA$7.95
- Frango a Milanesa EXTRA$9.95
- Frango a Parmegiana EXTRA$13.95
- Bourbom Chicken EXTRA$13.95
- Cajun Chicken EXTRA$7.95
- Strogonoff de Frango EXTRA$12.95
Fajitas
Seafood
- Salmao c/Molho de Camarao (Grilled Salmon w/Shrimp Sauce)$26.45
- Salmao Grelhado (Grilled Salmon)$24.95
- Blackened Salmon$24.95
- Filet de Peixe c/Molho de Camarao (Fried Catfish w/Shrimp Sauce)$25.95
- Peixe a Milanesa (Breaded Catfish)$20.95
- Moqueca (Fish Stew)$24.45
- Shrimp Stew (Bobo de Camarao)$22.95
- Blackened Tilapia$18.95
- Peroa (Whole Bass)$41.95
- Fish and Chips Meal$18.95
- Fish Light$16.95
- Tilapia EXTRA$10.95
- Moqueca EXTRA$15.45
- Moqueca com Camarao EXTRA$17.25
- Salmao Grelhado EXTRA$15.75
- Salmao com Molho EXTRA$16.45
- Peixe a Milanesa EXTRA$11.45
- File de Peixe com Molho EXTRA$14.25
- Peroa EXTRA$30.45
Pork
Vegetarian
Pasta
Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.95
- Brazilian Cobb Salad$18.45
- House Salad (Salada da Casa)$7.45
- Hearts of Palm Salad (Salada com Palmito)$15.75
- Grilled Chicken Salad (Salada com Frango Grelhado)$16.95
- Steak House Salad (Salada com Carne Grelhada)$19.95
- Buffalo Chicken Salad (Salada com Frango Apimentado)$16.95
- Greek Spinach Salad$15.45
Kids Meal
Appertizers
- Fried Yuca (Mandioca Frita)$8.45
- House Sampler GRANDE$20.95
- House Sampler PEQUENA$16.95
- Yuca, Bacon, Sausage (Mandioca com Bacon e Linguica)$18.95
- Fried Yuca with Beef Jerky (Mandioca com Carne de Sol)$18.25
- Grilled Sirloin with Yuca (Picanha com Mandioca)$19.95
- Garlic Chicken (Frango a Passarinho)$16.45
- Garlic Shrimp with Fries (Camarao Alho e Oleo com Fries)$16.95
- Chicken Hearts with Onions (Coracao com Cebola)$14.75
- Chicken Hearts with Yuca (Coracao com Mandioca)$15.95
- Fish and Chips (Isca de Peixe)$16.25
- Chicken Wings (10 pcs)$17.95
- Boneless Chicken Tenders (8 pcs)$16.95
- Isca de Figado$15.25
- Brazilian Snacks (Salgados Mistos)$12.95
- Soups (Caldos)$9.95
- Bolinho de Bacalhau$14.95
Sides
- Feijao Tropeiro$7.95
- Rice (Arroz)$5.95
- Beans 8oz (Feijao)$2.95
- Beans 16oz (Feijao)$5.95
- Fries (Batata Frita)$5.95
- Roasted Cassava Flour (Farofa)$5.95
- Brazilian Potato Salad 8oz (Maionese)$3.45
- Brazilian Potato Salad 16oz (Maionese)$6.95
- Brazilian Chicken Salad 8oz (Salpicao)$3.75
- Brazilian Chicken Salad 16oz (Salpicao)$7.75
- Fried Plantains (Banana Frita)$6.95
- Collard Greens (Couve Refogada)$6.95
- Fried Egg (Ovo Frito)$1.45
- Mashed Potatoes 8oz (Pure de Batata)$3.45
- Mashed Potatoes 16oz (Pure de Batata)$6.45
- Veggies (Vegetais)$6.95
- Shrimp (4 pcs) (4 Camaroes Grelhados)$7.25
- Extra Shrimp Sauce$4.99
- Extra Pirao$4.25
Desserts
- Flan (Pudim)$5.45
- Coconut Flan (Pudim de Coco)$5.45
- Chocolate Flan (Brigadeirao)$5.45
- Manjar$5.45
- Passion Fruit Mousse (Mousse de Maracuja)$5.45
- Rice Pudding (Arroz Doce)$5.45
- Corn Pudding (Curau de Milho)$5.45
- Custard (Pave)$5.45
- Cake (Bolo)$5.45
- Docinhos$2.95
- Whole Flan (Pudim Inteiro)$32.95
- Whole Coconut Flan (Pudim Coco Inteiro)$33.95
- Whole Chocolate Flan (Brigadeirao Inteiro)$42.95
- Whole Pave (Pave Inteiro)$46.95
- Whole Manjar (Manjar Inteiro)$33.95
Bakery
Acai
- Acai Bowl$11.45
Acai, strawberry, banana, granola and honey.
- Acai Nuts$14.25
Acai, granola, peanuts, peanut butter, banana and honey.
- Acai Tropical$14.25
Acai, strawberry, banana, pineapple, condensed milk, poweder milk, shredded coconut and granola.
- Acai Chocoholic$14.25
Acai, strawberry, banana, m&ms, nutella, chocolate waffer, granola and chocolate syrup.
- Acai Shake$7.25
Acai, strawberry, banana and milk.
- Acai Bomb$8.95
Acai, strawberry and red bull.
Pastel
- Pastel de Carne$4.95
- Pastel Carne com Queijo$5.25
- Pastel de Queijo$4.95
- Pastel Frango com Catupiry$5.25
- Pastel Frango com Queijo$5.25
- Pastel Frango com Palmito$5.45
- Pastel de Palmito$5.25
- Pastel de Palmito com Queijo$5.45
- Pastel de Pizza$5.25
- Pastel Ham & Cheese$5.25
- Pastel de Camarao$5.45
- Pastel de Bacalhau$5.75
- Pastel de Banana$4.95
- Pastel de Banana com Canela$5.25
- Pastel de Goiabada com Queijo$5.25
Salgados
- Coxinha$4.95
Fried dough with chicken filling.
- Enroladinho de Salsicha$4.95
Fried hot dog filled dough.
- Bolinho de Bacalhau$5.45
Salted cod fish cakes
- Risole$4.95
Brazilian croquetes.
- Coxinha Com Caturipy$5.25
Fried dough with cream cheese.
- Kibe$4.95
Cracked wheat with ground beef and seasoning.
- Bolinho de Mandioca$4.95
Yuca dough with stuffing.
- Pastel (Copy)$4.95
Burgers
Breakfast,Pancakes/French Toast
- One Egg Breakfast$10.45
One egg, with home fries, toast and your choice of meat.
- Two Eggs Breakfast$11.95
Two egg, with home fries, toast and your choice of meat.
- Three Eggs Breakfast$12.95
Three egg, with home fries, toast, and your choice of meat.
- Steak Eggs Breakfast$18.25
Steak, egg, whith home fries and toast.
- Oasis Breakfast$15.95
Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, home fries, toast, and your choice of meat, bacon, ham or sausage.
- One Pancake$3.95
One pancake, your choice banana, blueberry, nuttela, chocolate chip.
- Two Pancake$5.95
Two pancake, your choice banana, blueberry, nuttela, chocolate chip.
- Three Pancake$7.45
Three pancake, your choice banana, blueberry, nuttela, chocolate chip.
- French Toast Two Slices$6.45
- French Toast Four Slices$7.95
- Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Scramble eggs, monterey jack cheese, home fries, salsa on the wrap.
- WRAPS/SUBS
Wraps and Sub
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.45
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, croutons and caesar dressing.
- Cheese Burger Wrap$8.95
Hamburger, cheese, mustard, pickle, tomato and mayo.
- Chicken Greek Kabob Wrap$9.95
Feta, lettuce, olives, cucumber, peppers, tomato, red onions and greek dressing.
- Chicken Fajita Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken, monterey jack, onions, pepper and mushrooms.
- Caesar Wrap$9.95
Parmesan cheese, lettuce, crouton and caesar dressing.
- Chicken BLT Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- BLT Wrap$9.25
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.
- Tuna Salad Wrap$10.95
Tuna, cheese, lettuce, tuna, cucumber and onions.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
Buffalo chicken, parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- Oasis Melt Sub$9.95
Sliced smoked turkey, smoked ham, bacon, melted provolene cheese, lettuce, mayo and tomato.
- Italian Sub$9.45
Hot capicola, genoa salami, provolone cheese, olive oil, vinegar and spices.
- Smoked Turkey Sub$9.25
Sliced turkey, mayo, provolone cheese, topped with condiments choice.
- Smoked Ham Sub$9.25
Sliced turkey, american cheese, topped with condiments of your choice.
- Tuna sub$9.95
Tuna salad with provolone cheese topped with condiments of your choice.
- Oasis Meatless Sub$9.95
Feta cheese, greek dressing, black olives, lettuce, tomato, red onios and cucumbers.
- Cold Meatless Sub$8.45
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, pickles, green peppers.
- Oasis Special Sub$9.95
Steak, bbq sauce, lettuce, cucumbers, tomato and red onions with a special sauce.
- Steak and Cheese Sub$11.45
Shaved steak with american cheese.
- Steak Bomb Sub$11.95
American cheese, grilled green peppers, onions, mushroom and genoas salami.
- Chicken Teriyaki Sub$9.95
Grilled chicken, onions, peppes, mushrooms, broccoli and teriyaki sauce.
- Chicken Cordon Blue Sub$10.25
Homemade chicken cutlet, smoked ham and provolone cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$10.25
Homemade chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken Cutlet Sub$9.95
Chicken breast, served with your choice of condiments.
- Chicken Parm Sub$9.95
Chicken breast, served tomato sauce and provolone cheese.
- Grilled Meatless Sub$8.95
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, broccoli, roasted peppers, special sauces, lettuce and tomato.
- Caprese Sub$9.95
Mozzarela cheese, tomatoes fresh, pesto sauce with balsamic vinegar.
- Baja Turkey Avocado Sub$14.45
Avocado, turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onions, cumcumber and chipotle sauce.
Frios e Laticinio
Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$12.95
American cheese served with home fries and toast.
- Ham and Mozzarela Cheese Omelette$14.25
Ham, mozzarela cheese served with home fries and toast.
- Greek Omelette$13.25
American cheese, feta, spinach, tomato, onions, served with home fries and toast.
- Steak Omelette$18.45
Steak, american cheese, pepper, onions, served with home fries and toast.
- Supreme Omelette$14.95
American cheese, ham, sausage, bacon, served with home fries and toast.
- Veggie Omelette$12.95
Provolone cheese, tomato,onions, green pepers, mushrroms, broccoli, served with home fries and toast.
- Western Omelette$14.95
American cheese, ham, tomato, green peppers, onions, served with home fries and toast.
- Chicken Omelette$15.45
Chicken, onios, green pepper, served with home fries and toast.
- Monterey Turkey Omelette$15.45
Turkey, monterey cheese, onion, green pepper, served with home fries and toast.
- Turkey Veggie Omelette$15.25
Turkey, pepper, onion, mushrooms, brocolis, tomato, american cheese, served with home fries and toast.
Bakery Sandwiches
- Misto Quente$5.95
Ham and cheese on the french bread.
- Pao Frances na Chapa$2.45
Grilled french bread.
- Pao Frances Com Queijo$3.95
French bread with cheese.
- Pao Frances Com Ovo$3.95
French bread with egg.
- Pao Frances Com Mortadela$4.95
French bread with mortadella.
- Pao Frances Com Bacon,ovo e Queijo$6.25
French bread with bacon, egg and cheese.
- Pao Frances Com Linguica,Ovo e Queijo$6.75
French bread with linguica, egg and cheese.
- Pao Frances Com Peru e Queijo$6.95
French bread with turkey and cheese.
- Pao Frances Com Peito de Frango$9.95
Grilled chicken breast on the french bread.
- Pao Frances Com File$11.95
French bread with steak.
- Grilled Cheese$4.25
Toast with cheese.
- Pao Com Linguica$5.45
French bread with linguica.
- Pao Com Sausage,Ovo e Queijo.$5.95
French bread with sausage, egg and cheese.
- Brazilian Hot Dog$10.95
Sub with sausage, marinara, corn, pea and potato sticks.
BAKERY
- Cheese Bread$0.50
Cheese bread
- French Bread$0.50
French bread
- French Bread 2x1$1.00
French bread
- Cheese Bread 2x1$1.00
Cheese bread
- Churros$3.25
- Mini Esfiha 2x1$1.00
- Biscoito de Polvilho$3.25
- Bolinho de Chuva 2x1$1.00
- Salgadinho 2x1$1.00
- Pao Coco Molhado
- Empada$4.95
- Pastel Assado$4.95
- Broa Cremosa$6.99
- Esfirra Grande$4.95
- Bolo de Cenoura Redondo$7.99
- Empadao$5.45
- Biscoito de Polvilho Bag$4.25
- Bolo Redondo$5.99
- Bolo de Mandioca Redonda$6.99
- Biscoito Papa Ovo$4.95
- Sonho$3.95
- Pao de Queijo Recheado$3.45
- Bag de Pao$5.25
- Bag de Pao Tatu$5.25