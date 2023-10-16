Oasis Cafe & Bakery 377 Main Street #1250
Bakery
Bakery
Cheese Bread
Cheese Bread 2x1
French Bread 2x1
French Bread
Bolinho de Chuva 2x1
Pao Doce Com Coco
Mini Esfiha 2x1
Banana
Mini Salgado Frito 2x1
Pao Doce Unidade
Bolo Pedaco
Biscoito De Polvilho Assado
Bolo Pedaco
Bag de Pao Tatu
Quejadinha
Bag de Pao Doce
Biscoito Tareco
Brevidade
Pao de Coco Molhado
Pao de Queijo Recheado
Pao Com Linguica
French bread with linguica
Pao Carne Moida
French bread with ground beef
Broinha
Sonho
Marta Rocha
Mini Salgado Unidade
Biscoito Papa Ovo
Bolo de Mandioca Redonda
Broa Cremosa
Bolo de Cenoura Redondo
Bolo Redondo
Biscoito de Polvilho Bag
Biscoito Frito
Churros
Empadao
Esfirra Grande
Pastel Assado
Empada
Pao Coco Molhado
Cueca Virada
Muffin
Pizza Slice
Biscoito de Acucar
Rosca de Creme
Biscoito de Polvilho
Frozen Salgados
Manga
Mamao
Bakery Sandwiches
Misto Quente
Ham and cheese on the french bread.
Pao Frances na Chapa
Grilled french bread.
Pao Frances Com Queijo
French bread with cheese.
Pao Frances Com Ovo
French bread with egg.
Pao Frances Com Mortadela
French bread with mortadella.
Pao Frances Com Bacon,ovo e Queijo
French bread with bacon,egg and cheese.
Pao Frances Com Linguica,Ovo e Queijo
French bread with linguica,egg and cheese.
Pao Frances Com Peru e Queijo
French bread with turkey and cheese.
Pao Frances Com Peito de Frango
Grilled chicken breast,on the french bread.
Pao Frances Com File
French bread with steak
Grilled Cheese
Toast with cheese.
Pao Com Linguica
French bread with linguica.
Pao Com Sausage,Ovo e Queijo.
French bread with sausage,egg and cheese.
Brazilian Hot Dog
Sub with sausage,marinara,corn,pea,potato sticks.
Pao Com Ham
Pao Com Queijo e Ovo
Bauru
Acai
Acai Shake
Acai,strawberry,banana and milk.
Acai Bomb
Acai, strawberry and red bull.
Acai Bowl
Acai,strawberry,banana,granola and honey.
Acai Tropical
Acai,strawberry,banana,pineapple,condensed milk,poweder milk, shredded coconut and granola.
Acai Chocoholic
Acai,strawberry,banana,m ms,nutella,chocolate waffer,granola,and chocolate syrup.
Acai Nuts
Acai,granola,peanuts,peanut butter,banana and honey.
Food
Brazilian Burgers and Sandwiches
X-Oasis
Steak,burger,bacon,chicken and egg,ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,served with fries.
X-Tudo
Hambuger,chicken,bacon and egg.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,mayo.
Double Cheddar Burger
Two beef cheeseburgers topped with Cheddar Cheese, Mayo served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
X- Galinha
Chicken.Also comes with,ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks and mayo.
X -Salada
Hamburger salad.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks and mayo.
X -Ovo
Egg,hamburger.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,mayo.
X -Bacon
Bacon burger.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,mayo.
X- Egg Bacon
Egg,bacon,burger.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks mayo.
X-Lombo
Pork loin.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,mayo.
X-Fish
Fish.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,mayo.
Cheese Burger
Hambuger,cheese.Also comes with lettuce ,tomato,pickle,mayo and mustard.
BBQ Bacon Burger
Hambuger,bbq sauce,bacon,lettuce,tomato and america cheese.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken,lettuce,tomato and mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo chicken,blue cheese dressing and lettuce,tomato.
Fish Sandwich
Fried fish,lettuce,tomatoa and tartar sauce.
Cuban Chicken Sandwich
Chicken,provolone cheese,ham,pickles and mayo
Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Smoked,pulled chicken,bbq sauce,red onions,american cheese,lettuce,tomato.
Brazilian Snacks
Salgado p/Fritar
Coxinha Com Caturipy
Fried dough with cream cheese.
Coxinha
Fried dough with chicken filling.
Risole
Brazilian croquetes.
Kibe
Cracked wheat with ground beef and seasoning.
Enroladinho de Salsicha
Fried hot dog filled dough.
Bolinho de Mandioca
Yuca dough with stuffing.
Bolinho de Bacalhau
Salted cod cakes
Pastel
Breakfast,Pancakes/French Toast
One Egg Breakfast
One egg,with home fries,toast and your choice of meat.
Two Eggs Breakfast
Two egg,with home fries,toast and your choice of meat.
Three Eggs Breakfast
Three egg,with home fries,toast,and your choice of meat.
Steak Eggs Breakfast
Steak,egg,whith home fries and toast.
Oasis Breakfast
Two buttermilk pancakes,two eggs,home fries,toast,and your choice of meat,bacon ,ham or sausage.
One Pancake
One pancake,your choice banana,blueberry,nuttela,chocolate chip.
Two Pancake
Two pancake,your choice banana,blueberry,nuttela,chocolate chip.
Three Pancake
Three pancake,your choice banana,blueberry,nuttela,chocolate chip.
French Toast Two Slices
French Toast Four Slices
Oatmeal Bowl
Oats,milk,served with strawberry and banana.
Breakfast Burrito
Scramble eggs,monterey jack cheese,home fries,salsa on the wrap.
Wraps and Sub
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken,parmesan cheese,romaine lettuce,croutons and caesar dressing.
Cheese Burger Wrap
Hamburger,cheese,mustard,pickle,tomato and mayo.
Chicken Greek Kabob Wrap
Feta,lettuce,olives,cucumber,peppers,tomato,red onions and greek dressing.
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken,monterey jack ,onions,pepper and mushrooms.
Caesar Wrap
Parmesan cheese,lettuce,crouton and caesar dressing.
Chicken BLT Wrap
Grilled chicken bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.
BLT Wrap
Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato and Mayo
Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna,cheese,lettuce,tuna,cucumber and onions.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken,parmesan cheese,lettuce and tomato.
Oasis Melt Sub
Sliced smoked turkey,smoked ham,bacon,meltd provolene cheese,lettuce,mayo and tomato.
Italian Sub
Hot capicola,genoa salami,provolone cheese,olive oil,vinegar and spices
Smoked Turkey Sub
Sliced turkey,mayo,provolone cheese,topped with condiments choice.
Smoked Ham Sub
Sliced turkeyamerican cheese,topped with condiments of your choice.
Tuna sub
Tuna salad with provolone cheese topped with condiments of your choice
Oasis Meatless Sub
Feta cheese,greek dressing,black olives,lettuce,tomato,red onios and cucumbers.
Cold Meatless Sub
Lettuce,tomato,red onions,cucumbers,pickles,green peppers,your choice.
Oasis Special Sub
Steak,bbq sauce,lettuce,cucumbers,tomato and red onions with a special sauce.
Steak and Cheese Sub
Shaved steak with american cheese.
Steak Bomb Sub
American cheese,grilled green peppers,onions,mushroom and genoas salami.
Chicken Teriyaki Sub
Grilled chicken,onions,peppes,mushrooms,broccoli and teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Cordon Blue Sub
Homemade chicken cutlet,smoked ham and provolone cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Homemade chicken cutlet,buffalo sauce,blue cheese dressing,lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Cutlet Sub
Chicken breast,served with your choice of condiments.
Chicken Parm Sub
Chicken breast,served tomato sauce and provolone cheese.
Grilled Meatless Sub
Caramelized onions,mushrooms,broccoli,roasted peppers,special sauces,lettuce and tomato.
Caprese Sub
Mozzarela cheese,tomatoes fresh,pesto sauce with balsamic vinegar.
Baja Turkey Avocado Sub
Avocado,turkey,lettuce,tomato,red onions,cumcumber and chipotle sauce.
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
American cheese served with home fries and toast.
Ham and Mozzarela Cheese Omelette
Ham,mozzarela cheese served with home fries and toast.
Greek Omelette
American cheese ,feta,spinach,tomato,onios,served with home fries and toast.
Steak Omelette
Steak,american cheese,pepper,onions,served with home fries and toast.
Supreme Omelette
American cheese,ham,sausage,bacon,served with home fries and toast.
Veggie Omelette
Provolone cheese,tomato,onions,green pepers,mushrroms,broccoli,served with home fries and toast.
Western Omelette
America cheese,ham ,tomato,green peppers,onions,served with home fries and toast.
Chicken Omelette
Chicken,onios,green pepper,served with home fries and toast.
Monterey Turkey Omelette
Turkey,monterey cheese,onion,green pepper,served with home fries and toast.
Turkey Veggie Omelette
Turkey,pepper,onion,mushrooms,brocolis,tomato,american cheese,served with home fries and toast.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Parmesan cheese,lettuce and crouton.
Greek Salad
Feta cheese,lettuce,olives,cucumbers,peppers,tomatoes,red onions.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo chicken,lettuce,tomato,parmesan cheese,boiled egg.
Special Salad
Sliced turkey,ham,lettuce,tomato and cucumbers.
Tuna Salad
Lettuce,tomato,cucumber,red onions and tuna.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad
Grilled chicken,romaine lettuce,tomato,avocado,corn and bacon.
Spring Mix Salad
Feta cheese,lettuce,tomato,cucumbers,black olives and red onions.
Dessert
Doces
Pastilha De Hortela
Bananinha
Doces Caseiros
Bombom 2X1
Balas 5x1
Pirulitos
Salgadinhos
Halls/Trident
Chocolates /Prestigio
Pacoquinha
Chicletes
Tortuguitas
Chocolate Talento
Caixa De Bombom Nestle
Peanut Butter Skippy 462g
Doce De Leite Cambui 410g
Creme De Leite Itambe 300g
Leite Condensado Itambe 395g
Leite De Coco Lanca 200ml
Suco Concentrado caju 500ml
Suco Concentrado Maracuja 500ml
Abacaxi Goya 567g
Frios e Laticinio
Frios e Laticinios
Suco Tropicana
Whole Galan
Danoninho Itambe
Yorgute Itambe Bandeja
Ovos
Leite Pequeno
Queijo
Nesquik
Almo Milk
Half Half
Light Cream
Yorgut
Chipa 1kg
Pao De Queijo Forno De Minas 400g
Pao De Queijo Forno De Minas 1kg
Pao De Queijo Sabor Mineiro 400g
Pamonha Salgada /Doce
Sides Others
Home Fries
Fries
Bacon
Ham
Sausage
Chesse
Dressing
Linguica
Chicken
Egg
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarela sticks with choice of sauce,
Breaded Jalapenos With Cheddar Cheese
Breaded jalapenos with cheddar cheese.
Fried Pickles Chips
Fried pickles with choice of sauce.
Drinks
Smoothies/Juices
Tropical Juice
Freshly Orange Juice
Orange juice
Orange/Papaya
Orange with papaya
Orange/Wildcherry
Orange with wildcherry
Orange/Pineapple
Orange with pineapple
Orange/Acai
Orange with acai
Orange/Mint
Orange with mint
Lemonade
Lemonade juice
Pineapple/Mint
Pineapple with mint
Virgin Pina
Pineapple,coconut and condensed milk.
Juice with Water
Choose your fruits.
Juice with Milk
Choose your fruits.
Smoothies
Choose your fruits.