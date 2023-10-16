Popular Items

Pao Frances Com Bacon,ovo e Queijo

$6.25

French bread with bacon,egg and cheese.

Bakery

Bakery

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$0.50

Cheese bread

Cheese Bread 2x1

Cheese Bread 2x1

$1.00

Cheese bread

French Bread 2x1

French Bread 2x1

$1.00

French bread

French Bread

French Bread

$0.50

French bread

Bolinho de Chuva 2x1

$1.00

Pao Doce Com Coco

$4.25

Mini Esfiha 2x1

$1.00

Banana

$0.50

Mini Salgado Frito 2x1

$1.00

Pao Doce Unidade

$0.95

Bolo Pedaco

$3.99

Biscoito De Polvilho Assado

$1.95

Pao Doce Unidade

$0.95

Bolo Pedaco

$3.99

Biscoito De Polvilho Assado

$1.95

Bag de Pao Tatu

$5.25

Quejadinha

$1.99

Bag de Pao Doce

$3.99

Biscoito Tareco

$0.85

Brevidade

$1.25

Pao de Coco Molhado

$1.75

Pao de Queijo Recheado

$3.45

Pao Com Linguica

$4.45

French bread with linguica

Pao Carne Moida

$3.75

French bread with ground beef

Broinha

$0.75
Sonho

Sonho

$3.95

Marta Rocha

$3.25

Mini Salgado Unidade

$0.60

Biscoito Papa Ovo

$4.95

Bolo de Mandioca Redonda

$6.99

Broa Cremosa

$6.99

Bolo de Cenoura Redondo

$7.99

Bolo Redondo

$5.99

Biscoito de Polvilho Bag

$4.25

Biscoito Frito

$0.95
Churros

Churros

$3.25

Empadao

$5.45

Esfirra Grande

$4.95

Pastel Assado

$4.95Out of stock

Empada

$3.49

Pao Coco Molhado

$1.45

Cueca Virada

$0.95

Muffin

$1.25

Pizza Slice

$4.25

Biscoito de Acucar

$0.95

Rosca de Creme

$3.99

Biscoito de Polvilho

$3.25

Frozen Salgados

$8.45

Manga

$2.49

Mamao

$5.99

Bakery Sandwiches

Misto Quente

$5.95

Ham and cheese on the french bread.

Pao Frances na Chapa

$2.45

Grilled french bread.

Pao Frances Com Queijo

$3.95

French bread with cheese.

Pao Frances Com Ovo

$3.95

French bread with egg.

Pao Frances Com Mortadela

$4.95

French bread with mortadella.

Pao Frances Com Bacon,ovo e Queijo

$6.25

French bread with bacon,egg and cheese.

Pao Frances Com Linguica,Ovo e Queijo

$6.75

French bread with linguica,egg and cheese.

Pao Frances Com Peru e Queijo

$6.95

French bread with turkey and cheese.

Pao Frances Com Peito de Frango

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast,on the french bread.

Pao Frances Com File

$11.95

French bread with steak

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Toast with cheese.

Pao Com Linguica

$5.45

French bread with linguica.

Pao Com Sausage,Ovo e Queijo.

$5.95

French bread with sausage,egg and cheese.

Brazilian Hot Dog

$10.95

Sub with sausage,marinara,corn,pea,potato sticks.

Pao Com Ham

$4.25

Pao Com Queijo e Ovo

$5.95

Bauru

$5.95

Acai

Acai Shake

$7.25

Acai,strawberry,banana and milk.

Acai Bomb

$8.95

Acai, strawberry and red bull.

Acai Bowl

$11.45

Acai,strawberry,banana,granola and honey.

Acai Tropical

$14.25

Acai,strawberry,banana,pineapple,condensed milk,poweder milk, shredded coconut and granola.

Acai Chocoholic

$14.25

Acai,strawberry,banana,m ms,nutella,chocolate waffer,granola,and chocolate syrup.

Acai Nuts

$14.25

Acai,granola,peanuts,peanut butter,banana and honey.

Food

Brazilian Burgers and Sandwiches

X-Oasis

X-Oasis

$20.95

Steak,burger,bacon,chicken and egg,ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,served with fries.

X-Tudo

$17.95

Hambuger,chicken,bacon and egg.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,mayo.

Double Cheddar Burger

Double Cheddar Burger

$9.99

Two beef cheeseburgers topped with Cheddar Cheese, Mayo served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.

X- Galinha

$14.95

Chicken.Also comes with,ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks and mayo.

X -Salada

$15.45

Hamburger salad.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks and mayo.

X -Ovo

$14.95

Egg,hamburger.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,mayo.

X -Bacon

$15.95

Bacon burger.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,mayo.

X- Egg Bacon

$16.95

Egg,bacon,burger.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks mayo.

X-Lombo

$14.95

Pork loin.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,mayo.

X-Fish

$14.95

Fish.Also comes with ham,cheese,lettuce,tomato,corn,peas,potato sticks,mayo.

Cheese Burger

$12.95

Hambuger,cheese.Also comes with lettuce ,tomato,pickle,mayo and mustard.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.95

Hambuger,bbq sauce,bacon,lettuce,tomato and america cheese.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled chicken,lettuce,tomato and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Buffalo chicken,blue cheese dressing and lettuce,tomato.

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Fried fish,lettuce,tomatoa and tartar sauce.

Cuban Chicken Sandwich

Cuban Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken,provolone cheese,ham,pickles and mayo

Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Smoked,pulled chicken,bbq sauce,red onions,american cheese,lettuce,tomato.

Brazilian Snacks

Salgado p/Fritar

$4.95

Coxinha Com Caturipy

$5.25

Fried dough with cream cheese.

Coxinha

$4.95

Fried dough with chicken filling.

Risole

$4.95

Brazilian croquetes.

Kibe

$4.95

Cracked wheat with ground beef and seasoning.

Enroladinho de Salsicha

$4.95

Fried hot dog filled dough.

Bolinho de Mandioca

$4.95

Yuca dough with stuffing.

Bolinho de Bacalhau

$5.45

Salted cod cakes

Pastel

$4.95

Breakfast,Pancakes/French Toast

One Egg Breakfast

One Egg Breakfast

$10.45

One egg,with home fries,toast and your choice of meat.

Two Eggs Breakfast

Two Eggs Breakfast

$11.95

Two egg,with home fries,toast and your choice of meat.

Three Eggs Breakfast

$12.95

Three egg,with home fries,toast,and your choice of meat.

Steak Eggs Breakfast

$18.25

Steak,egg,whith home fries and toast.

Oasis Breakfast

Oasis Breakfast

$15.95

Two buttermilk pancakes,two eggs,home fries,toast,and your choice of meat,bacon ,ham or sausage.

One Pancake

$3.95

One pancake,your choice banana,blueberry,nuttela,chocolate chip.

Two Pancake

$5.95

Two pancake,your choice banana,blueberry,nuttela,chocolate chip.

Three Pancake

$7.45

Three pancake,your choice banana,blueberry,nuttela,chocolate chip.

French Toast Two Slices

$6.45

French Toast Four Slices

$7.95

Oatmeal Bowl

$7.95

Oats,milk,served with strawberry and banana.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Scramble eggs,monterey jack cheese,home fries,salsa on the wrap.

Wraps and Sub

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.45

Grilled chicken,parmesan cheese,romaine lettuce,croutons and caesar dressing.

Cheese Burger Wrap

$8.95

Hamburger,cheese,mustard,pickle,tomato and mayo.

Chicken Greek Kabob Wrap

$9.95

Feta,lettuce,olives,cucumber,peppers,tomato,red onions and greek dressing.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$13.95

Grilled chicken,monterey jack ,onions,pepper and mushrooms.

Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Parmesan cheese,lettuce,crouton and caesar dressing.

Chicken BLT Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.

BLT Wrap

$9.25

Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato and Mayo

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.95

Tuna,cheese,lettuce,tuna,cucumber and onions.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Buffalo chicken,parmesan cheese,lettuce and tomato.

Oasis Melt Sub

$9.95

Sliced smoked turkey,smoked ham,bacon,meltd provolene cheese,lettuce,mayo and tomato.

Italian Sub

$9.45

Hot capicola,genoa salami,provolone cheese,olive oil,vinegar and spices

Smoked Turkey Sub

$9.25

Sliced turkey,mayo,provolone cheese,topped with condiments choice.

Smoked Ham Sub

$9.25

Sliced turkeyamerican cheese,topped with condiments of your choice.

Tuna sub

$9.95

Tuna salad with provolone cheese topped with condiments of your choice

Oasis Meatless Sub

$9.95

Feta cheese,greek dressing,black olives,lettuce,tomato,red onios and cucumbers.

Cold Meatless Sub

$8.45

Lettuce,tomato,red onions,cucumbers,pickles,green peppers,your choice.

Oasis Special Sub

$9.95

Steak,bbq sauce,lettuce,cucumbers,tomato and red onions with a special sauce.

Steak and Cheese Sub

$11.45

Shaved steak with american cheese.

Steak Bomb Sub

$11.95

American cheese,grilled green peppers,onions,mushroom and genoas salami.

Chicken Teriyaki Sub

$9.95

Grilled chicken,onions,peppes,mushrooms,broccoli and teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Cordon Blue Sub

$10.25

Homemade chicken cutlet,smoked ham and provolone cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.25

Homemade chicken cutlet,buffalo sauce,blue cheese dressing,lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$9.95

Chicken breast,served with your choice of condiments.

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.95

Chicken breast,served tomato sauce and provolone cheese.

Grilled Meatless Sub

$8.95

Caramelized onions,mushrooms,broccoli,roasted peppers,special sauces,lettuce and tomato.

Caprese Sub

Caprese Sub

$9.95

Mozzarela cheese,tomatoes fresh,pesto sauce with balsamic vinegar.

Baja Turkey Avocado Sub

Baja Turkey Avocado Sub

$14.45

Avocado,turkey,lettuce,tomato,red onions,cumcumber and chipotle sauce.

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

Cheese Omelette

$12.95

American cheese served with home fries and toast.

Ham and Mozzarela Cheese Omelette

Ham and Mozzarela Cheese Omelette

$14.25

Ham,mozzarela cheese served with home fries and toast.

Greek Omelette

Greek Omelette

$13.25

American cheese ,feta,spinach,tomato,onios,served with home fries and toast.

Steak Omelette

Steak Omelette

$18.45

Steak,american cheese,pepper,onions,served with home fries and toast.

Supreme Omelette

Supreme Omelette

$14.95

American cheese,ham,sausage,bacon,served with home fries and toast.

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$12.95

Provolone cheese,tomato,onions,green pepers,mushrroms,broccoli,served with home fries and toast.

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$14.95

America cheese,ham ,tomato,green peppers,onions,served with home fries and toast.

Chicken Omelette

Chicken Omelette

$15.45

Chicken,onios,green pepper,served with home fries and toast.

Monterey Turkey Omelette

$15.45

Turkey,monterey cheese,onion,green pepper,served with home fries and toast.

Turkey Veggie Omelette

$15.25

Turkey,pepper,onion,mushrooms,brocolis,tomato,american cheese,served with home fries and toast.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Parmesan cheese,lettuce and crouton.

Greek Salad

$13.95

Feta cheese,lettuce,olives,cucumbers,peppers,tomatoes,red onions.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Buffalo chicken,lettuce,tomato,parmesan cheese,boiled egg.

Special Salad

$13.95

Sliced turkey,ham,lettuce,tomato and cucumbers.

Tuna Salad

$13.95

Lettuce,tomato,cucumber,red onions and tuna.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad

Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken,romaine lettuce,tomato,avocado,corn and bacon.

Spring Mix Salad

$13.95

Feta cheese,lettuce,tomato,cucumbers,black olives and red onions.

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$4.95

Custard dessert with a layer of clear caramel sauce.

Rice Pudding

$4.95

Pave

$4.95

Palito de Coco

$4.95

Rocombole

$5.25

Rolled up cake with sweet flavors.

Corn Pudding

$4.95

Cake Slice

$4.95

Bolo de Pote

$7.95

Quindim

$3.95

Pao de Mel

$3.95

Bolo Gelado

$4.95

Cassarola Calda

$4.95

Doces

Pastilha De Hortela

$0.75

Bananinha

$1.25

Doces Caseiros

$3.50

Bombom 2X1

$1.00

Balas 5x1

$1.00

Pirulitos

$0.50

Salgadinhos

$2.99

Halls/Trident

$1.50

Chocolates /Prestigio

$1.99

Pacoquinha

$0.50

Chicletes

$1.00

Tortuguitas

$0.99

Chocolate Talento

$3.49

Caixa De Bombom Nestle

$7.99

Peanut Butter Skippy 462g

$3.49

Doce De Leite Cambui 410g

$3.49

Creme De Leite Itambe 300g

$2.75

Leite Condensado Itambe 395g

$2.99

Leite De Coco Lanca 200ml

$2.99

Suco Concentrado caju 500ml

$3.49

Suco Concentrado Maracuja 500ml

$3.99

Abacaxi Goya 567g

$3.99

Frios e Laticinio

Manteiga Itambe

$8.99

Manteiga Delicia

$8.49

Manteiga Qualy

$8.49

Requeijao Itambe

$6.99

Requeijao Catupiry

$6.99

Requeijao Da Roca 500g

$11.99

Requeijao Da Roca 240g

$7.99

Manteiga Da Roca

$9.99

Frios e Laticinios

Suco Tropicana

$4.99

Whole Galan

$4.99

Danoninho Itambe

$6.99

Yorgute Itambe Bandeja

$4.99

Ovos

$7.25

Leite Pequeno

$3.25

Queijo

Nesquik

$2.25

Almo Milk

$4.99

Half Half

$3.49

Light Cream

$3.49

Yorgut

$2.25

Chipa 1kg

$12.99

Pao De Queijo Forno De Minas 400g

$5.99

Pao De Queijo Forno De Minas 1kg

$10.99

Pao De Queijo Sabor Mineiro 400g

$5.99

Pamonha Salgada /Doce

$4.99

Sides Others

Home Fries

$4.95

Fries

$4.25

Bacon

$2.25

Ham

$2.25

Sausage

$2.25

Chesse

$1.75

Dressing

$1.25

Linguica

$1.95

Chicken

$3.95

Egg

$1.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.25

Mozzarela sticks with choice of sauce,

Breaded Jalapenos With Cheddar Cheese

$12.25

Breaded jalapenos with cheddar cheese.

Fried Pickles Chips

$12.25

Fried pickles with choice of sauce.

Drinks

Smoothies/Juices

Tropical Juice

$5.95

Freshly Orange Juice

$5.95

Orange juice

Orange/Papaya

$6.45

Orange with papaya

Orange/Wildcherry

$6.45

Orange with wildcherry

Orange/Pineapple

$6.45

Orange with pineapple

Orange/Acai

$7.25

Orange with acai

Orange/Mint

$6.45

Orange with mint

Lemonade

$5.95

Lemonade juice

Pineapple/Mint

$6.45

Pineapple with mint

Virgin Pina

$5.95

Pineapple,coconut and condensed milk.

Juice with Water

$5.45

Choose your fruits.

Juice with Milk

$5.95

Choose your fruits.

Smoothies

$6.95

Choose your fruits.

Green Juice

$6.95

Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Iced Late

$4.75

Hot Late

$3.75

Cappucino

$3.95

Expresso

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Hot Coffee Small

$2.00

Hot Coffe Medium

$2.75

Cold Drink

Soda Can

$1.95

Soda 20oz

$2.95

Suco de Maquina

$2.25

Caldo de Cana 16oz

$5.95

Caldo de Cana 24oz

$7.45

Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.25

Red Bull12oz

$3.95

Monster

$3.45

Bottle Juice

$2.95

Water

$1.55

Sparkling Water

$2.25

Coconut Water

$2.95

Nesquik

$2.75

Powerade

$2.95

Toddynho

$1.95

Yakult

$3.25

Yorgute

$2.75

Mercadinho

Biscoito/Bolacha

Aymore Tortini 90g

$1.99

Aymore Agua e Sal 164g

$2.75

Aymore Cream Cracker 164g

$2.75

Aymore Maizena 170g

$2.25

Aymore Recheado 120g

$1.99

Aymore Coco 200g

$2.99

Aymore Amanteigado Coco 248g

$3.99

Biscoito Passatempo 130g

$1.99

Biscoito Baududcco Recheado 140g

$1.99

Biscoito Tortuguita 130g

$1.99

Biscoito Danix 130g

$1.99

Rosquinha Lanca de Coco 300g

$3.99

Rosquinha Mabel de Leite 700g

$4.25

Bis lacta

$3.99

Coffe/Cha

Cafe Pilao 250g

$5.50

Cafe 3 Coracoes Tradicional 500g

$8.49

Cafe 3 Coracoes Extra Forte 500g

$8.49

Cafe Pilon 500g

$5.99

Cafe Bustello 500g

$4.99

Cafe Uniao 500g

$8.49

Cafe Common Ground 453g

$5.99

Cafe Common Ground 250g

$5.25

Sugar Domino 1lb

$2.45

Nescafe

$11.99

Mercearia Seca

Canjica Branca Yoki 500g

$2.99

Polvilho Doce Amafil 1kg

$3.99

Polvilho Azedo Amafil 1kg

$4.25

Flocao Yoki 1kg

$3.49

Feijao Carioca Camil 1kg

$3.99

Feijao Camil1kg

$3.99

Farofa Temperada Yoki 500g

$3.99

Farinha de Tapioca Yoki 500g

$3.49

Farinha de Tapioca Amafil 500g

$5.25

Farinha de Mandioca 1kg

$3.49

Farinha de Milho 1kg

$3.25

Molho de Pimenta 150 ml

$2.99

Leite Ninho 360g

$6.99

Nescau 370g

$4.99

Sal Crystal 737g

$2.29

Toddy 370g

$3.79

Goiabada Predilecta 500g

$3.49

Pacoca caixa

$15.00

Goiabada Predilecta 300g

$2.99

Palmito Chef 500g

$11.99

Extrato De Tomate Ragu 396g

$3.99

Feijao Goya lata 439g

$1.99

Tomato Paste Hunts 340g

$2.29

Milho Verde Quero 280g

$2.99

Extrato De Tomate Elefante 310g

$3.99

Ervilha Quero 280g

$2.99

Salsicha Goya 255g

$1.99

Extrato De Tomate Elefante 130g

$1.99

Molho De Tomate Tarantella 300g

$2.99

Salgadinhos

Fandangos

$4.99

Pipoca Vovozinha

$3.99

Gulao

$2.99

Gulao Batatinha

$1.99

Mercearia

Molho De Alho e Cebola Bom Demais 150 ml

$2.99

Molho Shoyu Nativo 150 ml

$2.99

Molho Ingles Nativo 150ml

$2.29

Molho De Alho e Cebola Nativo 150ml

$2.99

Molho De Pimenta Nativo 150ml

$2.99

Molho De Pimenta Gota 150ml

$2.99

Pimenta Biquinho Nativo 150ml

$2.99

Pimenta Malagueta 89g

$2.99

Miojo Chicken Flavor 64g

$1.99

Pinduca Canjiquinha 500g

$2.99

Pinduca Polvilho De Mandioca 1kg

$3.99

Pinduca Pao De Queijo 500g

$3.49

Pinduca Farofa De Mandioca 400g

$3.99

Pinduca Farofa De Milho 400g

$3.49

Fuba Mimoso Da Terrinha 1kg

$3.99

Polvilho Azedo Da Terrinha 500g

$3.49

Fuba Da Terrinha 500g

$3.99

Farofa Apimentada Da Terrinha 400g

$3.49

Farinha De Milho Amarela 500g

$2.99