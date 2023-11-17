The Buddha Burger (Vegan)

$11.49

Our House made burger patty with Roasted beet, Tofu, Farro, and miso topped with a Sauteed mushroom trio + Cashew aioli + Grilled avocado spread + Pickled shallots + Butter lettuce + Heirloom tomatoes and house pickle chips, Pick one side- French Fries, side salad or house chips