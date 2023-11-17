Oasis Oasis
FOOD
Appetizers
- Hatch Green Chile Seafood Dip$12.49
Lobster + Shrimp and Crab + Roasted corn + Hatch green chile + Spinach + Artichoke + Grilled garlic toast points
- Oasis Crab Roulades$10.49
House cream cheese crab filling, Rolled in flaky puff pastry with fermented chile honey glaze + Citrus mojo de ajo aioli
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$9.79
6 Tiger prawns w/ House chipotle cocktail sauce + House Aioli
- Trio of Dip and Chips$9.49
Seafood green chile queso + Guacamole + Salsa fresca
- Campechana Ceviche$13.29
Scallops, shrimp, octopus, and lobster with Charred tomatillos + Cucumber + Red onion + Jalapeno and avocado + Leche de Tigre rojo + Fresh fried tostadas
- Mussels Borracho$13.49
Spanish chorizo + Fennel + Roasted poblano chile in a tequila lime consume with grilled bread and micro cilantro
- Calamari$12.49
Ancho and lime crusted calamari tossed with arugula and house pickled red onions with a smoked chile and garlic aioli
- Paradise Poppers$11.49
Bacon wrapped jalapenos with chile lime shrimp cream cheese filling. Grilled with a Mescal Lime BBQ Sauce + Citrus mojo de ajo aioli
- Calabrian Buffalo Cauliflower “Wings”$7.59
Chile masa crusted cauliflower florets + Arugula tossed in house buffalo sauce + House Pickles + Cashew mojo de ajo aioli (Vegan) or poblano lime ranch. (Vegetarian)
- Seafood Empanadas$9.59
Keep it fresh and ever changing!
- Aguachile de Pulpo$14.49
Marinated thin sliced octopus + Green aguachile + Citrus pico + pickled onion + radish + grilled avocado + Greens + served with crispy tostadas
- Oysters on a Half Shell$2.29
Tequila lime mignonette or grilled oysters with cheese and ancho lime butter sauce + Herbs – market price
- Dozen Oysters$25.00
Tequila lime mignonette or grilled oysters with cheese and ancho lime butter sauce + Herbs – market price
- Boardwalk Fries$9.49
Breaded waffle cut fries + House Seafood queso + Carne asada or Pollo asada (optional) + Rajas (Roasted poblano and onions) + Pickled onions and jalapenos with a smoke chile crema + Avocado and Roasted street corn Pico
Salads
- Grilled Octopus’ Salad$14.29
Achiote lime marinated octopus + Arugula and field greens + Grilled Avocado + house pickled onions + Fresno chili + Queso fresco + Spiced pepitas. Served with an achiote and grilled lemon vinaigrette
- Coastal Crab Salad$14.49
Jumbo lump crab + Watercress and Mixed greens salad with granny smith apples + Sundried tomatillos + Pickled Fresno chile + Fried Capers + Cucumber ribbons + Pistachio lime vinaigrette
- Chile Lime Grilled Salmon Salad$13.49
Mixed field greens + Green Chile + Avocado + Radish + Pickled onion + Tortilla strips + Roasted corn pico + Achiote Grilled Lemon Vin. Or Poblano lime ranch
- Harbor House Salad$6.49
Tomato + Red Onion + Shaved carrot + Cucumber ribbons + Avocado + Queso fresco + Roasted pistachios
- Classic Caesar Salad$5.49
Add Chile Lime shrimp or Grilled chicken breast
Tacos
- 3 Carne Asada Tacos$10.49
Rajas + Cilantro and Diced onions + Avocado
- 3 Street corn Chicken taco$9.29
Grilled chicken + Rajas + Roasted corn + Chipotle aioli + Cotija + Cilantro
- 3 Blackened Chili Lime shrimp or Octopus Tacos$11.29
Shredded cabbage + Charred poblano crema + Blood orange citrus Pico de Gallo and cotija cheese.
- 3 Shipwrecked Snapper/ Mahi Mahi Tacos$12.49
Blackened snapper shredded cabbage + Sweet corn Pico + Avocado + Charred jalapeno lime Crema + cotija cheese
- 3 Vegan Jackfruit “Carnitas” Or Mushroom Asada$9.49
Shredded purple cabbage + Sweet corn Pico + Avocado + Charred jalapeno lime crema and Chili dusted pepitas
Tostadas & Sandwiches
- Coconut and Ancho Chili Crusted Mahi Mahi Sandwich$13.49
Garlic buttered Bolillo roll + Chipotle and citrus jicama slaw + Pickled red onions and Fresno chiles + Sliced avocado + Mojo de ajo aioli
- Southwest Maine Lobster Roll$16.49
Brown butter Main Lobster knuckle and claw meat + Citrus mojo de ajo aioli + Chives + Crisp lettuce on a buttery bolillo roll served with Waffle cut fries
- ½ lb. Angus Beef Burger$12.49
House made brioche buns + Black Truffle Cheese + Red wine braised onions + Ancho and piloncillo rubbed bacon + Smoked chili and garlic aioli + Shredded lettuce + Tomatoes + House pickles served with fries.
- BYO Smashburger$9.49
comes with your choice of cheese + L.T.O - Each additional topping 1.49$ each
- The Buddha Burger (Vegan)$11.49
Our House made burger patty with Roasted beet, Tofu, Farro, and miso topped with a Sauteed mushroom trio + Cashew aioli + Grilled avocado spread + Pickled shallots + Butter lettuce + Heirloom tomatoes and house pickle chips, Pick one side- French Fries, side salad or house chips
Entrees
- Crispy Red Snapper$18.49
Citrus Tequila Beurre Blanc + Achiote oil + Green chile risotto or pappa bravas, with seasonal vegetables + Micro greens
- Relleno Battered Seabass$18.29
Relleno battered Seabass + Caper berries + lemon Supremes + Beurre noisette (Brown butter) + croutons + Garnished with grilled lemon + fine herbs + Pappa bravas + Choice of side and seasonal vegetables.
- Shrimp Culichi$16.49
Poblano cream sauce Baked golden with house queso blend (Oaxaca, Asadero, and Manchego) served with Pappa bravas + seasonal vegetables + Micro green salad + warm tortillas.
- Seafood Stuffed Rellenos$18.79
Grilled marinated shrimp + Lump crab meat House Queso Blend + Red chile sauce
- Hatch Green Chile Alfredo$9.79
Made from scratch green chile cream sauce + Roasted corn + Grilled garlic bread- Add Grilled chili lime shrimp, Grilled chicken breast or Blackened salmon
- Bistro Fillet and Frites$18.49
Citrus guajillo compound butter or Pepita chimichurri + pappa bravas and seasonal vegetables
- Ribeye Steak and Frites (10oz)$23.49
Citrus guajillo compound butter or Pepita chimichurri + pappa bravas and seasonal vegetables
- Ribeye Steak and Frites (12oz)$26.49
Citrus guajillo compound butter or Pepita chimichurri + pappa bravas and seasonal vegetables
- Grilled Swordfish or Mahi Mahi$18.79
Ancho lime beurre Blanc + Green chile risotto + Seasonal vegetables
- Chile lime Blackened Salmon$18.79
Ancho citrus beurre Blanc + Green chile risotto or Pappa bravas + Broccolini
- Seafood Enchiladas$15.29
Mixture of fresh seafood wrapped in corn tortillas topped with a poblano cream sauce + Cheese blend. Served with two sides.
- Grilled Sonoran octopus$17.79
Grilled octopus + Pappa bravas or risotto + sauteed greens + Grilled avocado + Pepita chimichurri + Micro green salad
Desserts
Sides
- Brussels Sprouts$5.49
Pan seared Brussel sprouts with Spanish chorizo + Honey citrus mojo
- Broccolini$5.49
Broccolini with shallots+ garlic + white wine
- Waffle cut fries$5.49
- Pappas Bravas$5.49
Pappa bravas: Fried Fingerling potatoes with Crema and cotija
- Green chile Risotto$5.49
- Baked Potato$5.49
Salt crusted baked potato + Add: Seafood green chile queso + Bacon + Whipped butter +Crema + Chives
- Sweet potato$5.49
- Seasonal vegetables$5.49
- House Salad or Caesar$5.49
BEER
- MICHELOB AMBERBOCK$4.75
- BLUE MOON Bottle$4.63
- BUD LIGHT 12 OZ$3.69
- BUDWEISER$3.69
- COORS LIGHTE$3.69
- CORONA CAN$4.63
- XX 20 oz$7.39
- HOFBRAU$6.00
- LANDSHARK 16 OZ$5.54
- LINDEMANS GREEN APPLE$9.00
- LINDEMANS FRAMBOISE$9.00
- MICHELOB ULTRA 12 OZ$3.70
- MILK STOUT NITRO$6.00
- MILLER LITE$3.69
- MODELO 12 OZ$5.54
- MODELO NEGRA$5.54
- REDDS$5.00
- RED STRIPE$5.50
- STELLA ARTOIS$5.00
- STONE IPA$6.00
- REVOLVER BOCK$6.00
- TECATE 12 oz$3.50
- REVOLVER BLOOD & HONEY$6.00
- SAM ADAMS$5.00
- SAM ADAMS SEASONAL$5.50
- SHINER BOCK$4.75
- SHOCKTOP$4.75
- SOL$5.00
- VANILLA PORTER$6.00
- ROGUE DEAD GUY ALE$6.00
- WASATCH APRICOT$5.00
- POWER AND LIGHT$5.00
- PRESUMED INNOCENT IPA$6.00
- STIEGEL RADLER$5.00
- 7K IPA 12 oz$4.62
- TEXAS RED Rahr&Sons$5.00
- Deadbeach Lager$5.00
- XX 32 oz$10.16
- MODELO 32 oz$11.06
- ULTRA 32 oz$9.24
- TECATE 32 oz$9.24
- 7K IPA 32 oz$11.09
- MODELO 20 oz$8.31
- TEXAS LAGER$4.62
- ULTRA GOLD$4.00
- ULTRA 20 oz$5.54
- 7K IPA 20 oz$7.39
- TECATE 20 OZ$5.54
- XX 12 oz$4.62
- DEADBEACH 20 oz$6.46
- DEADBEACH 32 oz$11.09
- TECATE ROJA$3.69
- MILLER LITE 20 OZ$6.46
- MILLER LITE 32 OZ$10.16
- MODELO NEGRA 32 OZ$11.06
- MODELO NEGRA 20 OZ$7.39
- CORONA PREMIER 32 OZ$12.01
- CORONA PREMIER 20 OZ$8.34
- CORONA PREMIER 12 OZ$5.56
- CORONA 20 OZ$6.46
- TRULY 12 OZ$5.54
- TRULY 20 OZ$7.39
- TRULY REFRESHER 32 OZ (Single)$11.09
- ULTRA POMEGRANATE$3.69
- ULTRA PRICKLY PEAR$3.69
- TRULY TEA$4.62
- Modelo CAN$4.63
- TRULY REFRESHER 20 oz (Single)$8.32
- TOPO CHICO SELTZER$3.70
- White claw ICED TEA$3.70
- Tecate ALTA$3.69
- Truly 32 OZ$11.06
- TWISTED TEA 12 OZ$4.62
- TWISTED TEA 20 OZ$6.46
- TWISTED TEA 32 OZ$10.16
- WHITE CLAW SURGE$3.69
- Yuengling 12oz$3.69
- WHISKEY SOUR SINGLE$6.47
- WHISKEY SOUR DOUBLE$9.24
- BUD LIGHT 20 OZ$5.54
- BUD LIGHT 32 OZ$9.24
- AUSTIN EASTCIDER PINEAPPLE 12 OZ$4.62
- AUSTIN EASTCIDER PINEAPPLE 20 OZ$6.46
- AUSTIN EASTCIDER PINEAPPLE 32 OZ$10.16
- BLUE MOON 12 OZ$4.63
- BLUE MOON 20 OZ$6.47
- BLUE MOON 32 OZ$10.16
- CERVEZA 20 oz$7.39
- CERVEZA 32 OZ$10.16
- CERVEZA 12 OZ$4.63
- STRAWBERRY FIELDS 20 oz$5.50
- STRAWBERRY FIELDS 32 oz$8.50
- SANDIA WATERMELON CIDER$3.70
- STRAWBERRY FIELDS 12 OZ$3.50
- DOUBLE WHITE 12 OZ$4.62
- DOUBLE WHITE 20 OZ$6.46
- DOUBLE WHITE 32 OZ$10.16
- TECATE ALTA PROMO$2.31
- TRULY REFRESHER DOUBLE 32 OZ$15.70
- TRULY REFRESHER DOUBLE 20 OZ$12.01
- Coors 12oz$3.69
- Coors 20oz$5.54
- Coors 32oz$9.24
- Heineken 12oz Can$4.63
- Yuengling 20oz$5.54
- Yuengling 32oz$9.24
- Heineken 00$3.69
- BUD LIGHT HARDSODA$3.70
- TRULY MARGARITA$4.62
- ULTRA GOLD 25 OZ$5.56
- STELLA ROSA CAN$3.71
- AUSTIN ORIGINAL$3.69
- TRULY PUNCH$4.62
- Rita Marble$4.62
- RANCH WATER XX$4.62
- TRULY LEMONADE$4.62
- ORGANIC CHOCO STOUT$6.47
- Clamato 20oz$5.54
- RED BEER$4.62
- DOUBLE WHITE$4.62
- Rosalie Rose Beer$4.50
- Rosalie PROMO$3.00
- WHITE CLAW SELTZER$5.00
- SAINT ARCHER GOLD$4.62
- Java Santa Fe$4.69
- MOSCATO ELENA 10 OZ$9.24
- Budlight PROMO$2.77
- YUENGLING FLIGHT$3.69
- WOODCHUCK$5.00
- ZIEGENBOCK$5.00
- KAFE LUNA$4.50
SINGLE MIXED DRINK
- TRULY REFRESHER 32 OZ (Single)$11.09
- TRULY REFRESHER 20 oz (Single)$8.32
- WHISKEY SOUR SINGLE$6.47
- MARGARITA SINGLE$8.32
- LONG ISLAND SINGLE$7.38
- BLOODY MARY SINGLE$7.37
- DAQUIRI SINGLE$6.47
- WHISKEY AND COKE SINGLE$6.47
- VODKA AND CRANBERRY SINGLE$6.47
- TEQUILA AND TOPO SINGLE$6.47
- WHISKEY AND TOPO CHICO SINGLE$6.47
- BLUE HAWAIIAN SINGLE$7.39
- SCREWDRIVER Single$6.47
- VODKA and SODA SINGLE$6.47
- CARIBBEAN TWIST SINGLE$7.39
- PALOMA SINGLE$6.47
- BLOODY MARIA SINGLE$7.37
- RUM AND COKE Single$6.47
- CHAI TEA SINGLE$6.47
- PUMPKIN PIE MARG SINGLE$6.47
- MOSCOW MULE SINGLE$6.47
- MOJITO SINGLE$7.39
- LAVENDER VODKA COLLINS SINGLE$8.32
- PEACH WHISKEY SOUR SINGLE$7.39
- JALAPENO MANGO MARGARITA SINGLE$8.32
- CUCUMBER MINT MOJITO SINGLE$8.32
- VODKA AND REDBULL SINGLE$6.47
- AMF SINGLE$8.32
- THURSDAY COCKTAIL SINGLE$5.00
- Tequila Sunrise SINGLE$6.47
- Mixed Drink (Single)$8.32
- TEKEEN PASSION FRUIT SINGLE$6.47
- TEKEEN CUCUMBER SINGLE$6.47
- Pumpkin Spice Cocktail SINGLE$6.47
- WHISKEY SOUR DOUBLE$9.24
- DOUBLE WHITE 12 OZ$4.62
- DOUBLE WHITE 20 OZ$6.46
- DOUBLE WHITE 32 OZ$10.16
- TRULY REFRESHER DOUBLE 32 OZ$15.70
- TRULY REFRESHER DOUBLE 20 OZ$12.01
- DOUBLE WHITE$4.62
- MARGARITA DOUBLE$9.24
- LONG ISLAND DOUBLE$9.24
- PINA COLADA DOUBLE$7.39
- BLOODY MARY DOUBLE$9.24
- DAQUIRI DOUBLE$9.24
- WHISKEY AND COKE DOUBLE$9.24
- VODKA AND CRANBERRY DOUBLE$9.24
- TEQUILA AND TOPO DOUBLE$9.24
- WHISKEY AND WATER DOUBLE$9.24
- BLUE HAWAIIAN DOUBLE$10.16
- VODKA and SODA DOUBLE$9.24
- CARIBBEAN TWIST DOUBLE$10.16
- BLOODY MARIA DOUBLE$9.24
- RUM AND COKE Double$9.24
- CHAI TEA DOUBLE$8.31
- PUMPKIN PIE MARG DOUBLE$9.24
- MOSCOW MULE DOUBLE$9.24
- MOJITO DOUBLE$9.24
- LAVENDER VODKA COLLINS DOUBLE$10.16
- PEACH WHISKEY SOUR DOUBLE$9.24
- JALAPENO MANGO MARGARITA DOUBLE$10.16
- CUCUMBER MINT MOJITO DOUBLE$10.16
- VODKA AND REDBULL DOUBLE$9.24
- PALOMA DOUBLE$9.24
- AMF DOUBLE$10.16
- SCREWDRIVER DOUBLE$9.24
- Tequila Sunrise DOUBLE$9.24
- Mixed Drink (Double)$10.16
- Pumpkin Spice Cocktail DOUBLE$8.32
- Tiny Esses$8.32
- vara 10$12.00
- MIMOSA$3.70
- CHAMPAGNE 6oz$5.00
- MOSCATO - MOVENDO$5.00
- Sensi Sangue$8.32
- WHITE SANGRIA$10.16
- RED SANGRIA$10.16
- MIMOSA 12oz$5.54
- TEKEEN PASSION FRUIT SINGLE$6.47
- TEKEEN CUCUMBER SINGLE$6.47
- MOSCATO ELENA 10 OZ$9.24
- VARA CARDINAL 5 OZ$9.18
- CHAMPAGNE 10oz$8.33
- Sensi Sangue 10 OZ$12.00
- MERLOT 10 OZ$11.10
- St Claire CABERNET SAUVIGNON 6 oz$7.00
- ST CLAIRE CABERNET 10 OZ$10.00
- ST CLAIRE MIMBRES RED 6 OZ$6.00
- ST CLAIRE MIMBRES RED 10 OZ$10.00
- ST CLAIRE MIMBRE PINK 6 OZ$6.00
- ST CLAIRE MIMBRE PINK 10 OZ$10.00
- Pink Sangria$10.16
- MIMOSA 20oz$10.16
- PRATELLO PINOT GRIGIO 6 OZ$6.00
- PRATELLO PINOT GRIGIO 10 OZ$9.00
