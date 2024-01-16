Oats & Honey Cafe 624 North New Ballas Road Oats & Honey Cafe
Healthier Starters
- Avocado Toast$13.99
Fresh avocados mashed with arugula, sea salt and lemon juice, served on top of multigrain toast with goat cheese, fresh salsa, also served with two cage free-eggs and fresh fruit salad.
- Tropical Fruit Cocktail and Cereals$11.49
Seasonal fruit bowl, Greek yogurt, homemade granola, honey, and served with almond butter toast.
- Molletes$10.99
A traditional Mexican open soft sandwich with refried beans, chorizo (Mexican sausage), melted Monterey cheese and pico de gallo. Served with 2 oz of salsa. + ADD cage free eggs
- Egg Bites$11.75
Three soft and delicious baked eggs bites with bell peppers, cheese and ham, topped with julienne tomato and parsley. Served with homemade potatoes.
- Chocolate Y Vainilla Basket of Pan Dulce Conchas
Traditional homemade Mexican sweet bread mix of Conchas, Empanadas, Cuernitos, Orejas. Perfectly accompanied with a fresh cup of coffee.
Eggs Fresh from the Farm
- Traditional Eggs$12.25
Two any style eggs with your choice of bacon, sausage patties, sausage links (pork or turkey), smoked ham or chorizo. Served with homemade potatoes and toast.
- Speedy Gonzales Morning Tacos$12.75
Three tacos with a mix of homemade potatoes and scrambled eggs served on a flour tortilla topped with monterey cheese, pico de gallo and spicy sauce.
- Good Morning Tacos$11.99
Three tacos on flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo, grilled onions and spicy sauce.
Oats & Honey Eggs Special
- A La Mexicana$11.45
Three scrambled eggs cooked in tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and refried beans, served with your choice salad or homemade potatoes, and three flour tortillas.
- Motuleños$11.85
Three eggs served on a fried tortilla and lathered in caldillo de tomate (special tomato sauce). Served with cubes of ham, peas, refried beans, sour cream, and Monterey jack cheese, with your choice of potatoes or salad.
- Divorced Eggs$12.75
An authentic mexican breakfast dish made with one fried egg topped with red sauce, one fried egg topped with green sauce and black beans on the side. Eggs are topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco.
Combos
- OATS & HONEY TRIO$13.95
Two eggs any style with one meat of your choice, our homemade potatoes or hash browns.
- EL AMERICANO BREAKFAST$14.65
Two eggs any style with two meats of your choice. Served with homemade potatoes or hash browns.
- SUPER MEAT BREAKFAST$15.45
Two eggs any style with three meats of your choice, homemade potatoes or hash browns.
Absolute Benedicts
- Florentine Benedict$16.25
Two poached eggs over a French muffin served with spinach and ricotta cheese. Topped with hollandaise sauce, paprika and fresh chives. Served with homemade potatoes or salad.
- Canadian Benedict$15.99
Two poached eggs over blue crab patties, and a toasted French muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce, black pepper and chives. Served with homemade potatoes or salad.
- Crab Cake Benedict$16.99
Two poached eggs over blue crab patties, and a toasted French muffin topped with hollandaise sauce, black pepper and chives. Served with homemade potatoes or salad.
- Eggs Royale Benedict$17.25
Smoked salmon on a French muffin, topped with two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and garnished with capers. Served with a salad.
Oats & Honey Special Benny's
- Birria Benedit$17.50
Toasted French muffin topped with a layer of birria, hollandaise sauce and garnished with pickled red onions and cilantro. Served with a side of beans.
- Portobello & Bacon Benedict$16.50
A layer of baby spinach, topped with a large grilled portobello mushroom, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, and garnished with chives. Served with a butter grilled French muffin, avocado slices, and honey bacon on the side.
- El Mexicano Benedict$16.99
A butter toasted French muffin, topped with avocados, carnitas (slow cooked shredded pork), poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with homemade potatoes.
Signature Omelettes
- Southwest Omelette$14.55
Omelette filled with cheese and baby spinach. Smothered with our ranchero sauce made of tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and a mix of our signature spices. Served with homemade potatoes or salad. ADD one or more ingredients
- Avocado Omelette$14.75
Omelette filled with cheese. Topped with roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh avocados,sour cream and bacon. Served with pico de gallo, your choice of toast and roasted potatoes or green salad.
- Toluca Omelette$15.75
Omelette filled with chorizo (Mexican sausage), onions, potatoes, diced carrots and cheese. Topped with sour cream and green onions. Served with black beans and tomatillo sauce on the side.
- Tortilla Spañola$14.99
Gold potatoes, red pimentos and onions sautéed in olive oil and mixed with scrambled eggs to create a creamy and thick tortilla.
- Carnita Omelette$15.85
Carnitas omelette filled with carnitas (slow cooked shredded pork), and topped with avocado slices and cilantro.
- Poblano Omelette$15.95
Three scrambled eggs cooked with a special roasted sauce made with white onions, diced tomatoes and cream cheese. Topped with a creamy poblano sauce and poblano pepper slices. Served with homemade potatoes.
- Spinach and Ricotta Omelette
Homemade omelette prepared with spinach and ricotta cheese and pomodoro tomato sauce, served with potatoes or salad
- Healthy Side Omelet$15.99
Three eggs with tomatoes, mushrooms and onions. Served with green salad.
Frittatas
Salads
- Sweet Honey Chicken Salad$15.95
A breaded chicken filet with a dijon mustard glaze on top of our signature salad made with panela cheese, romaine lettuce, baby spinach, red onions, roasted cherry tomatoes, alfalfa germs, asparagus, roasted oats, and black sesame seeds. Tossed in our honey vinaigrette. dressing.
- Oats & Honey Salad$15.25
Our signature salad is a mix of green vegetables, roasted asparagus, tossed in our honey vinaigrette dressing. Topped with toasted oats, goat cheese and herb croutons. +ADD smoked salmon, grilled chicken or steak
- Garden Salad$14.50
A salad blend with romaine lettuce, baby spinach, carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocados, black olives, green olives, fresh cheese and pickled mushrooms. Topped with a touch of olive oil.
- Caesar Salad$14.25
Romaine lettuce, and our house Caesar dressing. Topped with a fried chicken milanese (breaded) and homemade croutons, herbs, and parmesan cheese.
Bowls
- Veggie Honey Bowl$15.75
A bowl containing avocado, zucchini, asparagus and feta cheese on top of baby spinach and romaine lettuce. Topped with alfalfa germs, as well as black and white sesame seeds. +ADD Grilled chicken
- Green Bowl$14.75
Honey roasted chicken, red and yellow cherry tomatoes, brussels sprouts, and sweet corn. Roasted on top of iceberg lettuce along with purple and white cabbage.
Soups
- CREAM ROASTED TOMATOE BASIL SOUP
A soup with roasted tomatoes, homemade spices and basil. Topped with homemade croutons.
- CREAMY POTATO SOUP
A creamy soup made with potatoes and vegetables. Topped with bacon and parsley.
- SOUPÉ A L´ONION
A French onion soup with chicken stock, white wine and herbs. Topped with homemade croutons and gruyère cheese.
- SOPA DE LENTEJAS
Our homemade lentil soup contains chopped bacon, carrots, chopped garlic, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with a pinch of cilantro.
Bagels
- Original Bagel$18.55
A bagel with cream cheese. Topped with smoked salmon, arugula, dijon mustard and capers. Served with homemade potatoes and salad. +ADD avocado
- Asada Bagel$15.75
A bagel with flank steak. Topped with caramelized onions, jalapeños, gratin Monterey cheese, mashed avocado and spinach. Served with homemade potatoes.
- Ciao Chicken Bagel$15.50
A bagel with roasted chicken. Topped with traditional pesto sauce of your choice (red or green pesto) with cream cheese and Italian spinach. Served with homemade potatoes.
- Pastor Bagel$14.99
A bagel with homemade al pastor pork. Topped with roasted pineapple and gratin mozzarella cheese. Served with white onions and cilantro dressing.
Sandwiches
- Club Sandwich$14.25
Hot triple-layered sandwich with ham, bacon, grilled cheese, mayonnaise and green leaves. Served with French fries or homemade potatoes.
- Egg Sandwich$14.45
Butter toasted bread filled with scrambled eggs, roasted cherry tomatoes, lettuce and avocados. Served with French fries.
- Croissant Egg Sandwiche$14.45
A croissant filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, avocados. Served with homemade potatoes.
Pancakes
- Our Signature Pancakes$13.85
Three homemade almond-flavored pancakes with oats. Topped with homemade whipped cream, oatmeal praline, and honey.
- Traditional Vanilla Pancakes$13.95
Three homemade vanilla pancakes flavored with honey, toasted black and white sesame seeds, roasted oats, and three small scoops of ice cream.
- Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$15.75
Three homemade vanilla pancakes flavored with honey, toasted black and white sesame seeds, roasted oats, and three small scoops of ice cream.
- Berries and Nuts Pancakes$14.25
Three homemade pancakes topped with fresh berries, coulis sauce, roasted nuts and oats, along with our homemade whipped cream.
- Butter Pecan Pancakes$14.25
Three homemade pancakes topped with flavored butter, chopped pecans, and honey.
- Death of Chocolate Pancakes$14.45
Three homemade chocolate pancakes filled with chocolate chips. Topped with chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, and cocoa.
Waffles
- Chicken & Waffles$14.99
A classic American combination of homemade Belgian waffles and seasoned, hand-breaded chicken tenders.
- Crispy Sweet Bacon Waffles$15.99
Two vanilla homemade Belgian waffles covered in honey sauce and bacon bites.
- Waffle Breakfast Sandwich$14.75
A homemade Belgian waffle sandwich with scrambled eggs and onion.
- Berries Forest Waffle$15.75
A homemade Belgian waffle covered in powdered sugar, honey, toasted almond mousse, and a mixture of red fruits.
French Toast
- Oh La Là French Toast$14.49
A homemade French toast. Topped with cinnamon frosting and toasted almonds.
- Bonjour Banana and Bacon French Toast$15.75
Two slices of homemade French toast. Topped with roasted, bananas, bacon, and honey. Served with a side of homemade cinnamon and vanilla cream.
- Berries and Nuts French Toast$15.75
Two slices of homemade French toast topped with homemade whipped cream, mixed berries and toasted nuts.
Crepes
The Pastas
- TAGLIATELLE PARMESAN AND GARLIC$18.99
Classic fettuccine pasta, cooked in our homemade garlic sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and black pepper. Topped with a grilled chicken breast seasoned with rosemary, oregano and Italian spices.
- SPAGHETTI AL RAGÚ$19.75
A spaghetti pasta lathered in our homemade ragù sauce with tomatoes and spices. Topped with grilled steak, avocados, and parmesan cheese.
- FUSILLI AL RAGÚ CON ATÚN Y QUESO$18.25
A creamy Italian fusilli pasta lathered in our homemade ragù sauce, tuna and mozzarella cheese. Topped with basil and parmesan cheese.
- PENNE RIGATE WITH GREEN PESTO$17.95
Penne rigate pasta lathered in our homemade green pesto sauce. Topped with butter grilled chicken.
From the Griddle
- Creamy Chipotle Salmon$19.50
Two grilled salmon filets lathered in a creamy chipotle chili sauce and spices. Served with our homemade potatoes and a green salad .
- Early Morning Steak and Eggs$22.99
Grilled steak with flavored butter and olive oil served with two fried eggs. Served with our homemade potatoes and toasted bread.
Juices Bar
- Juices Factory$6.95
Choose your favorite fresh juice between orange, tangerine, pink grapefruit or mixed fruit.
- Papaya Club$7.95
A fresh juice mix of papayas, golden apples, oats and honey.
- Pineapple and Avocado$7.95
A juice of fresh pineapples and avocados.
- Mexa Fit Detox$7.95
Nutritious juice made with fresh nopal, orange juice and chia seeds.
- From the Forest$7.95
A juice mix of strawberries, blueberries, almonds, and mint leaves.
- Carrot Life$7.95
A juice mix of carrots, apples, spinach, beets and amaranth.
- Citric Side$7.95
A juice mix of pineapples, pink grapefruits, oranges, almonds and flaxseeds.
- Orange Duplex$7.95
A juice mix of oranges, papayas and flaxseeds.
Milkshakes
- Milkshakes$6.25
Chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, banana, or a mixture.
- Oats and Honey$6.50
A milkshake blend of bananas, oatmeal, honey, amaranth, almond milk, and cinnamon.
- Velvet Blue$6.99
A milkshake blend of strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, honey, and chia seeds.
- Straw Banana$6.99
A milkshake blend of bananas, honey, strawberries and chia seeds.
Soft Drinks
Specialty Coffees
Kids Menu
- The Cheesy (kids)$8.75
An egg omelet with shredded cheese with your pick of fruit or pancake.
- Super Platter Onesies (Kids)$8.75
An egg made to your favorite way. Crispy bacon or sausage with you pick of tots, mini pancakes or fresh fruits
- Berries Forest Waffle$15.75
A homemade Belgian waffle covered in powdered sugar, honey, toasted almond mousse, and a mixture of red fruits.
- Bee Cakes (Kids)$8.75
3 Fluffy pancakes with chocolate sauce and banana toppings.
- Honey French Toast (Kids)$8.75
6 Golden French toast sticks with whipped cream, sprinkled with powder sugar and a choice of crispy bacon or sausage.
- Berry Crepes (Kids)$8.75
2 small crepes filled with strawberries, whipped cream and mothered with strawberries sauce.
- Classic KD ( Kraft Dinner Original ) (kids)$8.75
Mac & Cheese favorite.
- Kids Chicken Strips (kids)$8.75
2 Chicken Tenders fresh breaded on order with our delicious recipe , served with dipping ranch or honey mustard sauce and French fries.
- Cheeseburger (Kids)$8.75
Cheese Burger with order of French fries