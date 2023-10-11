OBO Pizza 1865 Carl D Silver Parkway
Pizza
Personal Pizza
10", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $1.49 each
Large Pizza
14", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $2.59 each
Mega Pizza
16", Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Additional Toppings $3.15 each
OBO Pizza Combo
2 Large two topping pizzas and a 2 Liter of soda. Pizzas default to Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce.
Pita Pizza
7" on pita bread. Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Up to three toppings
OBO Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, white mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
Create Your Own Calzone
With tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Additional toppings $1.49 each.
Specialty Pizzas
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken breast, bacon, red onions, barbecue sauce
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sweet sausage, ham, bacon
Four Cheese Pizza
Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella Feta
Dionysius Pizza
Pepperoni, spicy sausage, white mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Pandora Pizza
Pepperoni, fresh tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, OBO spices
Captain OBO Pizza
Crab meat, Old Bay, Sriracha, alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese
Veggie Lovers Pizza
White Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese
Alfano White Pizza
Chicken, baby spinach, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, olive oil and mozzarella cheese
Salads & Starters
Wings
Wings served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, Old Bay Seasoning, Plain
House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese. Choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, capers, black olives, feta cheese, and extra virgin olive oil
Create Your Own Salad
House salad with choice of dressing. Toppings $1.49 each.
Pita Bread Sticks
8-count. Accompanied with side of our home-made Tzatziki Sauce.
Wraps & Gyros
Gyro Wrap
Served in pita bread and topped with onions, tomatoes, our homemade tzatziki sauce, and Greek spices
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, and our OBO Ranch served in pita bread and topped with onions, tomatoes, and lettuce.
OBO Pizza Wrap
Chicken, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, and OBO Pizza Sauce served in pita bread and topped with parmesan cheese and OBO Spices.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken, and Provolone served in pita bread and topped with buffalo sauce, OBO Ranch, onions, tomatoes, and lettuce.