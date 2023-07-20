Stuborn Soda

Stuborn Soda

$3.50

Aperitivos

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

House Made Salsa

Carne Fries

$16.00

Crinkle Fries, Peruvian Beans, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco and Spicy Aioli with Your Choice of Protein

Carnitas Sliders (3)

$12.50

House Made Carnitas, Brioche Bun, Garlic Aioli, Coleslaw, Pickled Fresno Chili

Grilled Chicken Wings

$18.00

Dry Rubbed and Grilled Wings & Flats, Tossed with Your Choice of Buffalo, Carolina Gold, or BBQ Sauce

Guacamole Nachos

$21.00

Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Peruvian Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Citrus Creme Fraiche, Served With Your Choice of Protein

Jumbo Pretzel

$11.00

Served with House Made Beer Cheese and Beer Mustard

Shrimp Ceviche

$20.00

Citrus Honey Marinated Shrimp, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato & Cilantro. Topped with Calabrian Chilis and Avocado. Served with Blue Corn Chips

Quesapizza

$17.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla, Crema, Spicy Aioli, Grilled Veggies, Mozzarella, Pico de Gallo, Avocado & Cilantro. Served with Your Choice of Protein

Taco Flight

$16.50

Our Four Signature Tacos served on Yellow Corn Tortillas with Grilled Onion & Smoked Tomatoes. Achiote Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor, and Short Rib. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Cheese & Charcuterie

$28.00

Chef's Choice of Three Cheeses, Two Cured Meats, Seasonal Fruit, Dried Figs, Pita/Crackers, Cornichones, and Nuts

Beef Sliders with Fries

$18.00

Three Sliders with Mozzarella, Bacon Jam, Grilled Onions & Salsa Roja, Served with Crinkle Fries

Ensaladas

Tostada Salad

$20.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell, Peruvian Beans, Spanish Rice, Shredded Artisan Lettuce Blend, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Crema, Cotija Cheese, and Your Choice of Protein, Served with Southwest Cilantro Dressing

Grilled Gem Romaine Salad

$20.00

Grilled Little Gem Romaine, Topped with a mix of Black Beans, Grilled Sweet Corn, Pico de Gallo, Toasted Pepitas, Cotija Cheese and Tortilla Croutons. Add Your Choice of Protein. Served with Cotija Ceasar Dressing

Compas Salad

$13.00

Artisan Lettuce Blend, Roasted Bell Peppers, Grilled Sweet White Corn and Avocado. Served with Rice Wine Yogurt Dressing

Entradas

Carnitas Plate

$17.00

Roberto's House Made Carnitas. Served with Spansh Rice, Peruvian Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & House Made Corn Tortillas

Stuffed Corn Quesadilla Plate (AKA Mulita)

$15.00

Two House Made Corn Tortillas, Layered with Mozzarella, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa Verde. Served with Your Choice of Protein

Skirt Steak Burrito

$17.00

Flour Tortilla Rolled with Skirt Steak, Mozzarella, Spanish Rice, Peruvian Beans, Charred Peppers & Onions, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Crema & Salsa Verde

Short Rib Tacos

$16.00

Three Tacos with Slow Roasted Garlic Short Rib, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Mozzarella. Served on Yellow Corn Tortillas

Compas Burrito

$14.00

Flour Tortilla Rolled with Mozzarella, Spanish Rice, Peruvian Beans, and Salsa Verde. Served with Your Choice of Protein

3 Street Taco Plate

$18.00

Three Street Tacos with Pickled Red Onions and Cilantro. Served with Spanish Rice & Peruvian Beans. Served with Your Choice of ONE Protein

Buttermilk Fried Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Made To Order Fried Achiote Chicken Breast Served on a Brioche Bun. Topped with Shaved Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Aioli, Coleslaw and Pickles. Sirved with Crinkle Fries

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Flour Tortilla Rolled with Mozzarella, Chicken Tenders Tossed in Buffalo & Ranch Sauces, French Fries and Coleslaw

Kids Meals

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Kraft Mac & Cheese with Side of Fresh Fruit

$6.95

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.95

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.95

Desserts

Cinnamon Sugar Churros with Cajeta

$9.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Rotating Delicious Flavors!

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$11.00Out of stock

With Raspberry Coulis and Ganache

Brunch

Chile Verde Con Puerco Burrito

$17.00

Flour Tortilla, Peruvian Beans, Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella, Potatoes & Cotija Cheese

Yummy Yummy Sandwich

$14.00

Toasted Brioche Bun, Jalapeno Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Spicy Aioli, Avocado, Carmelized Onions. Served with Tots

Fry Me Up Tots

$16.00

Tots, Peruvian Beans, Mozzarella, Bacon Jam, Spicy Aioli, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Fried Egg

Hangover Bison Burger

$21.00

Bison Patty, Toasted Brioche Bun, Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Salsa Quemada, Jalapeno Mayo, Tots

French Toast & Gravy

$15.75

French Toast Sticks, Sausage Gravy, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Smoked Bacon, Tots

Red Carpet Pancakes

$14.00

Fluffy Red Velvet Pancakes, Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting

Chocolaty Brandenburg Pancakes

$15.00

German Chocolate Pancakes, Coconut Brown Sugar Glaze, Toasted Pecans

A Little Somethin' Somethin'

$8.50

Two Fluffy Pancakes, Two Eggs, One Strip of Bacon or Sausage

Ay Dios Mio French Toast

$14.00

Tres Leches Berry Crunch French Toast Sticks, Seasonal Fruit, Toasty Coconut Vanilla Ice Cream

Breakfast Quesapizza

$17.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla, Crema, Spicy Aioli, Grilled Veggies, Mozzarella, Eggs, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cilantro. Choice of Bacon or Sausage

Sides

2 Eggs

$6.00

2 oz BBQ

$1.25

2 oz Buffalo

$1.25

2 oz Side of Pico

$1.00

2 oz Spicy Aioli

$0.75

6 oz BBQ

$3.75

6 oz Buffalo

$3.75

6 oz Side of Pico

$3.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Crinkle Fries

$4.50

Extra Al Pastor 6 oz

$8.00

Extra Carnitas 6 oz

$8.00

Extra Chicken 6 oz

$8.00

Extra Short Rib 6 oz

$9.00

Extra Skirt Steak 6 oz

$12.00

Ketchup

Large Guacamole

$5.00

Naan Bread

$2.00

Peruvian Beans

$4.00

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa

$0.50

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$5.00

Side Mulita Tortillas (2)

$2.50

Small Guacamole

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Specials

Bowl of Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Calamari Frito

$14.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$26.00Out of stock

Chicken Suizas Enchiladas

$18.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi Tacos (2)

$14.00

Potato Taquitos (3)

$12.00

Seafood Enchiladas

$32.00

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Short Rib Enchiladas

$22.00

Chicken Taquitos (3)

$15.00