Tres Compas
Stuborn Soda
Aperitivos
Chips & Salsa
House Made Salsa
Carne Fries
Crinkle Fries, Peruvian Beans, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco and Spicy Aioli with Your Choice of Protein
Carnitas Sliders (3)
House Made Carnitas, Brioche Bun, Garlic Aioli, Coleslaw, Pickled Fresno Chili
Grilled Chicken Wings
Dry Rubbed and Grilled Wings & Flats, Tossed with Your Choice of Buffalo, Carolina Gold, or BBQ Sauce
Guacamole Nachos
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Peruvian Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Citrus Creme Fraiche, Served With Your Choice of Protein
Jumbo Pretzel
Served with House Made Beer Cheese and Beer Mustard
Shrimp Ceviche
Citrus Honey Marinated Shrimp, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato & Cilantro. Topped with Calabrian Chilis and Avocado. Served with Blue Corn Chips
Quesapizza
Crispy Flour Tortilla, Crema, Spicy Aioli, Grilled Veggies, Mozzarella, Pico de Gallo, Avocado & Cilantro. Served with Your Choice of Protein
Taco Flight
Our Four Signature Tacos served on Yellow Corn Tortillas with Grilled Onion & Smoked Tomatoes. Achiote Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor, and Short Rib. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Cheese & Charcuterie
Chef's Choice of Three Cheeses, Two Cured Meats, Seasonal Fruit, Dried Figs, Pita/Crackers, Cornichones, and Nuts
Beef Sliders with Fries
Three Sliders with Mozzarella, Bacon Jam, Grilled Onions & Salsa Roja, Served with Crinkle Fries
Ensaladas
Tostada Salad
Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell, Peruvian Beans, Spanish Rice, Shredded Artisan Lettuce Blend, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Crema, Cotija Cheese, and Your Choice of Protein, Served with Southwest Cilantro Dressing
Grilled Gem Romaine Salad
Grilled Little Gem Romaine, Topped with a mix of Black Beans, Grilled Sweet Corn, Pico de Gallo, Toasted Pepitas, Cotija Cheese and Tortilla Croutons. Add Your Choice of Protein. Served with Cotija Ceasar Dressing
Compas Salad
Artisan Lettuce Blend, Roasted Bell Peppers, Grilled Sweet White Corn and Avocado. Served with Rice Wine Yogurt Dressing
Entradas
Carnitas Plate
Roberto's House Made Carnitas. Served with Spansh Rice, Peruvian Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & House Made Corn Tortillas
Stuffed Corn Quesadilla Plate (AKA Mulita)
Two House Made Corn Tortillas, Layered with Mozzarella, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa Verde. Served with Your Choice of Protein
Skirt Steak Burrito
Flour Tortilla Rolled with Skirt Steak, Mozzarella, Spanish Rice, Peruvian Beans, Charred Peppers & Onions, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Crema & Salsa Verde
Short Rib Tacos
Three Tacos with Slow Roasted Garlic Short Rib, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Mozzarella. Served on Yellow Corn Tortillas
Compas Burrito
Flour Tortilla Rolled with Mozzarella, Spanish Rice, Peruvian Beans, and Salsa Verde. Served with Your Choice of Protein
3 Street Taco Plate
Three Street Tacos with Pickled Red Onions and Cilantro. Served with Spanish Rice & Peruvian Beans. Served with Your Choice of ONE Protein
Buttermilk Fried Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Made To Order Fried Achiote Chicken Breast Served on a Brioche Bun. Topped with Shaved Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Aioli, Coleslaw and Pickles. Sirved with Crinkle Fries
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Burrito
Flour Tortilla Rolled with Mozzarella, Chicken Tenders Tossed in Buffalo & Ranch Sauces, French Fries and Coleslaw
Kids Meals
Desserts
Brunch
Chile Verde Con Puerco Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Peruvian Beans, Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella, Potatoes & Cotija Cheese
Yummy Yummy Sandwich
Toasted Brioche Bun, Jalapeno Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Spicy Aioli, Avocado, Carmelized Onions. Served with Tots
Fry Me Up Tots
Tots, Peruvian Beans, Mozzarella, Bacon Jam, Spicy Aioli, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Fried Egg
Hangover Bison Burger
Bison Patty, Toasted Brioche Bun, Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Salsa Quemada, Jalapeno Mayo, Tots
French Toast & Gravy
French Toast Sticks, Sausage Gravy, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Smoked Bacon, Tots
Red Carpet Pancakes
Fluffy Red Velvet Pancakes, Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting
Chocolaty Brandenburg Pancakes
German Chocolate Pancakes, Coconut Brown Sugar Glaze, Toasted Pecans
A Little Somethin' Somethin'
Two Fluffy Pancakes, Two Eggs, One Strip of Bacon or Sausage
Ay Dios Mio French Toast
Tres Leches Berry Crunch French Toast Sticks, Seasonal Fruit, Toasty Coconut Vanilla Ice Cream
Breakfast Quesapizza
Crispy Flour Tortilla, Crema, Spicy Aioli, Grilled Veggies, Mozzarella, Eggs, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cilantro. Choice of Bacon or Sausage
