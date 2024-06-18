OC Organic Kitchen SONO 100 N. Water St Kiosk 331
Baked Goods
- Cranberry Orange Muffin
Organic cranberries and organic homemade orange marmalade, fused together to make these tasty muffins.$3.00
- Blueberry Muffin
Loaded with organic wild blueberries to make an excellent muffin.$3.00
- Vegan Muffin
Organic almond flour and organic almond butter with pureed organic dates and organic apples for sweetness. No added sugar! (The organic fruit sweetens this muffin.) Great for a Keto diet!$3.00
- Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin
Organic wild Maine blueberries, organic almond flour, organic coconut oil and organic coconut sugar.$4.00
- Gluten Free Almond Muffin
Organic sliced toasted almonds, organic almond flour, organic coconut oil and organic coconut sugar.$4.00
- Blueberry Scone$3.00
- Apple Cinnamon Scone$3.00
- French Cream Donut
Our version of the Beignet; Italian bombolone stuffed with our organic homemade cream. (You WILL need to use your hands with this one!)$5.00
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Organic brown sugar, organic cane sugar, organic raisins, organic butter and organic eggs make for a gooey sweet treat.$4.00
- Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie
Organic brown sugar, organic cane sugar, organic eggs, organic toasted walnuts and organic couverture chocolate.$4.00
- M&M Cookie
Organic candy coated chocolate, organic brown sugar, organic cane sugar, organic eggs and organic butter.$4.00
- Apple Bread Pudding
Organic heavy cream, organic eggs, organic bread, organic sliced and diced apples and our organic homemade apple preserve.$5.00
- Chocolate Bread Pudding
Organic bread, organic eggs, organic cane sugar, organic heavy cream, and organic couverture chocolate.$5.00
- Gluten Free Apple Raisin Bourbon Bread Pudding
Gluten free organic bread, organic eggs, organic raisins, organic sliced apples and good old Kentucky bourbon. (Don't worry it burns off when baking... it's just for flavor!)$5.00
- Citrus Berry Olive Oil Bundt Cake
Organic cake flour, organic olive oil, organic eggs and organic raspberries.$4.00
- Keto Cinnamon Glazed Mini Bundt Cake
Organic almond flour, organic coconut sugar, organic eggs and organic almond milk. It's topped with an organic homemade coconut sugar and whip cream mixture. Under 12 grams of carbohydrates per cake!$5.00
- Keto Carrot Cake
Organic shredded carrots, organic almond flour, organic raisins and organic pureed apples. (This product has no added sugars. This product is also vegan AND gluten free!)$4.00
- Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon
Organic unsweetened coconut shavings, organic heavy cream, organic sugar, organic egg whites and organic corn starch. (This is a gluten free product!)$4.00
- French Almond Sour Cream Coffee Cake
Organic cake flour, organic almond flour, organic eggs, organic sugar and plenty of organic toasted sliced almonds.$4.00
- Lg. Almond Sour Cream Coffee Cake$24.00
- Lemon Raspberry Poppy Seed Cake$4.00
- Vegan Gluten Free Chocolate Oatmeal Bars$3.00
- Butter Croissant
Organic French croissant.$3.00
- Chocolate Croissant
Organic French croissant filled with couverture chocolate.$3.50
- Almond Croissant
Our organic French croissant, with exquisite almond flavoring and adorned with almond slices.$4.00
- Chocolate Almond Croissant
Our organic French croissant, with exquisite almond flavoring and topped with organic chocolate.$4.50
- Brioche Roll
French butter brioche roll.$3.00
- Chocolate Brioche
Our French butter brioche roll stuffed with organic couverture chocolate.$3.50
- Walnut Sticky Bun
Organic brown sugar, organic cinnamon, organic walnuts and organic pecans rolled into heavenly goodness.$4.00
- Cinnmon Bun
Organic butter, organic eggs and organic brown sugar baked and topped with our homemade organic cream cheese frosting.$4.00
- Raisin Danish
Croissant dough spread with homemade organic pastry cream and organic raisins.$4.00
- Apricot Danish
Our homemade Danish topped with our organic almond paste. Layered with organic sliced almond flakes and organic apricot halves toasted to perfection.$4.00
- Apple Pear Danish$4.00
- Apple Danish$4.00
- Blueberry Danish$4.00
- Cheese Danish$4.00
- Lg Almond Tart$18.00
- Lg Apple Pie$18.00
- Lg Blueberry Almond Tart$18.00
- Lg Blueberry Pie$18.00
- Lg Bourbon Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake
Organic couverture chocolate with organic caramel chips swirled into this cheesecake with a touch of bourbon.$24.00
- Lg Chocolate Almond Tart$18.00
- Lg Chocolate Pecan Pie$18.00
- Lg Chocolate Pumpkin Pie$18.00
- Lg Chocolate Walnut Pie$18.00
- Lg Fallen Chocolate Soufflé$24.00
- Lg Fresh Mixed Berry Cream
Fresh made organic pastry cream folded in with our organic heavy whipping cream. Topped off with organic fruit (fruits may vary according to season).$18.00
- Lg Fresh Raspberry Tart
Our homemade organic pastry cream topped off with our homemade organic raspberry jam, surrounded by fresh organic raspberries.$18.00
- Lg Fresh Strawberry Tart
Fresh sliced organic strawberries served over homemade pastry cream.$18.00
- Lg Lemon Tart
Our homemade organic lemon curd.$18.00
- Lg Mix Berry Crisp$24.00
- Lg Organic Apple Almond Tart$18.00
- Lg Peach Almond Tart$18.00
- Lg Peach Raspberry Pie$18.00
- Lg Pear Chocolate Tart$18.00
- Lg Pecan Pie$18.00
- Lg Pumpkin Pie$18.00
- Lg Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake$24.00
- Sm Almond Tart
Organic almond slices, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)$5.50
- Sm Apple Almond Tart
Fresh organic apples, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)$5.50
- Sm Apple Pie$6.00
- Sm Blueberry Almond Tart
Fresh organic blueberries, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)$5.50
- Sm Blueberry Pie$6.00
- Sm Bourbon Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake
Organic couverture chocolate with organic caramel chips swirled into this cheesecake with a touch of bourbon.$6.00
- Sm Chocolate Almond Tart
Organic chocolate, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)$5.50
- Sm Chocolate Pecan Pie$6.00
- Sm Chocolate Pumpkin Pie$6.00
- Sm Fallen Chocolate Soufflé
Organic chocolate, organic sugar, and organic eggs. If you like chocolate, you are going to love this product... this soufflé is every chocolate lover's dream!$6.00
- Sm Fresh Raspberry Tart
Our homemade organic pastry cream topped off with our homemade organic raspberry jam, surrounded by fresh organic raspberries.$6.00
- Sm Fresh Strawberry Tart
Fresh sliced organic strawberries served over homemade pastry cream.$6.00
- Sm Lemon Tart
Our homemade organic lemon curd.$6.00
- Sm Mix Berry Crisp$6.00
- Sm Mixed Berry Cream Tart
Fresh made organic pastry cream folded in with our organic heavy whipping cream. Topped off with organic fruit (fruits may vary according to season).$6.00
- Sm Peach Almond Tart
Fresh organic peaches, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)$5.50
- Sm Peach Raspberry Pie$6.00
- Sm Pear Chocolate Tart$5.50
- Sm Pecan Pie$6.00
- Sm Pumpkin Pie$6.00
- Sm Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
Organic cream cheese, organic raspberries, organic eggs, organic white chocolate and organic sugar.$6.00
- Sm Blueberry Crumb Coffee Cake$6.00
- Lg Blueberry Crumb Coffee Cake$24.00
- Sm Apple Crisp$6.00
- Lg Apple Crisp$24.00
- Espresso tart$6.00
- French Baguette
Organic French Baguette.$3.50
- Ciabatta
Organic ciabatta roll.$2.00
- Whole Wheat Boule
Organic whole what boule.$6.00
- Tomato Basil Loaf
Organic tomato basil loaf.$7.00
- Sour Dough Semi Di Seesamo Loaf
Organic Sour Dough Di Seesamo Loaf$7.00
- Sour Dough Artisan Bread
Organic sour dough artisan bread.$6.00
- Whole Multigrain Boule$6.00
- Whole Multigrain Roll$1.50
- Gluten Free Loaf
Organic coconut oil, organic rice flour, organic soy gum flower, organic tapioca flour, organic potato starch, organic chia seeds, organic flax seeds.$8.00
- Gluten Free Cranberry Walnut Loaf
Organic coconut oil, organic rice flour, organic soy gum flour, organic tapioca flour, organic potato starch, organic chia seeds, organic flax seeds, organic cranberries and organic walnuts.$8.00
- Ham And Cheese Croissant
A croissant stuffed with ham and swiss cheese.$5.00
- Bacon Egg And Cheese Croissant
A croissant stuffed with bacon, egg and cheddar cheese.$5.00
- Gluten Free Bacon Egg & Cheese
Our bacon, egg and cheddar cheese on homemade gluten free bread.$5.00
- Grilled Vegetable And Herb Quiche
A personal sized quiche, filled with grilled vegetables, herbs and egg.$5.00
- Broccoli Cheddar Quiche
A personal sized quiche, filled with cheddar cheese and broccoli.$5.00
- Vegan Fruit Parfait$7.00
- Poached Egg Breakfast Platter$6.00
- Steel Cut Oatmeal$7.00
Beverages
- Brewed Coffee 16oz
Organic brewed hot coffee.$3.00
- Cafe Americano 16oz
Organic espresso shot, topped with hot water.$3.00
- Shot of Espresso
One shot of hot organic espresso.$1.50
- Cafe Au Lait 16oz
Organic brewed hot coffee with steamed milk.$3.75
- Cafe Latte 16oz
Organic espresso with your choice of steamed milk and foam.$4.00
- Cappuccino 16oz
Organic espresso with your choice of steamed milk and foam.$4.00
- Cafe Mocha 16oz
Organic espresso served with steamed milk of your choice and chocolate flavor.$5.00
- Caramel Macchiato 16oz
Organic espresso, freshly steamed milk of your choice, caramel flavor and caramel drizzle.$5.00
- Chai Tea Latte (espresso) 16oz
Organic chai tea, served hot with a shot of organic espresso.$5.00
- Hot Chocolate 16oz
Your choice of milk, freshly steamed with organic chocolate.$4.00
- Caramel Hot Chocolate 16oz
Your choice of milk, freshly steamed with organic chocolate and caramel flavors.$4.00
- White Hot Chocolate 16oz
Your choice of milk, freshly steamed with organic white chocolate.$5.00
- Steamer 16oz
Your choice of freshly steamed milk, topped with foam.$3.00
- Hot Apple Cider (Seasonal) 16oz$4.00