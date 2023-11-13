Ocean 12 1212 Waugh Dr
NA BEVS
- Tea$4.00
- Club Soda$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Employee Red Bull$2.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Coffee$4.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Double Espresso$5.50
- Cappuccino\Latte$5.00
- Milk$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Stawb Lemonade$4.00
- Mocktail$6.00
- Mocktail Premium$10.00
- Bottled Water$8.00
- Sparkling Water$8.00
BOTTLE SERVICE
BOTTLE MENU
- BTL Patron Silver$250.00
- BTL Patron Repo$350.00
- BTL Patron Anejo$351.00
- BTL Don Julio Blanco$250.00
- BTL Don Julio Repo$350.00
- BTL Don julio Anejo$351.00
- BTL Casamigos Blanco$250.00
- BTL Casamigos Repo$351.00
- BTL Casamigos Anejo$351.00
- BTL Grand Coramino Blanco$250.00
- BTL Teramana Blanco$351.00
- BTL Don Julio 1942$780.00
- BTL Clase Azul$780.00
- BTL Grey Goose$203.00
- BTL CIROC$203.00
- BTL TITOS$203.00
- BTL Bulleit$250.00
- BTL Crown Royal$250.00
- BTL Jack Daniels$250.00
- BTL Makers Mark$275.00
- BTL Hennessy VS$273.00
- BTL Dusse VSOP$273.00
- BTL Remy VSOP$273.00
- BTL Bellaire$203.00
- BTL Vueve Clicquot$273.00
- BTL Moet Rose$273.00
- BTL Aces of Spades$780.00
BAR DRINKS
Specialty Cocktails
Liquor
- Belvedere$14.00
- Townes$12.00
- Chopin$14.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Ketel One$13.00
- Ketel One Citron$12.00
- Reyka$9.00
- Stolichnaya$12.00
- Stolichnaya Elite$22.00
- Stolichnaya Vanilla$15.00
- Tito$12.00
- Townes$12.00
- Avion 44 Extra Anejo$38.00
- Casamigos Anejo$20.00
- Casamigos Blanco$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado$18.00
- Clase Azul Plate$35.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$38.00
- Don Julio Silver$15.00
- Don Julio 1942$45.00
- Don Julio Anejo$20.00
- Don Julio Reposado$19.00
- Espolon$12.00
- Painted Donkey$12.00
- El Jimador
- Fortaleza Blanco$22.00
- Jose Cuervo Plata$12.00
- Fortaleza Reposado$24.00
- Maestro Dobel$20.00
- Patron Anejo$20.00
- Patron Reposado$19.00
- Patron Silver$16.00
- Angel's Envy$19.00
- Basil Hayden$15.00
- Blanton's$25.00
- Buffalo |Trace$12.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Eagle Rare 10 Year$15.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$14.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$15.00
- George T. Stagg$40.00
- Green Spot Chateau Leoville Barton
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Jefferson's Ocean$30.00
- Jim Beam Black$12.00
- Knob Creek$15.00
- Makers Mark$14.00
- Makers Mark 46
- Monkey Shoulder$14.00
- Old Forester$12.00
- Rock Hill Farms
- Stagg's Jr.
- Stranahabn
- Suntory Toki$12.00
- Weller 12$22.00
- Weller Special Reserve$15.00
- Woodford Reserve$15.00
- Balvenie 14 yr$15.00
- Glenfiddich Single Malt 12 yr$12.00
- Glenfiddich Single Malt 21 yr$35.00
- Glenlivet Malt 12 yr$12.00
- Glenlivet Malt 21 yr. Archive$45.00
- Glenmorangie Malt 10 yr$10.00
- Glenmorangie Malt Signet$30.00
- Grant's
- Highland Park 12 yr$12.00
- Johnny Walker Black Label$12.00
- Johnny Walker Blue Label$40.00
- Lagavalin 16 yr$20.00
- Laphroaig 10 yr$12.00
- Macallan Malt 12 yr$15.00
- Macallan Malt 18 yr. Sherry Cask$50.00
- Macallan Malt 21 year Fine Oak$80.00
- Oban 14 yr$15.00
- Cardinal Calvados
- Hennessy VS$15.00
- Laird's Applejack$10.00
- Jelinek Slivovitz Plum Brandy$10.00
- Pierre Ferrand 1840$12.00
- Presidente$12.00
- Remy Martin Louis XIII
- Remy V.S.O.P.$12.00
- Dusse$16.00
- Appleton Estate$12.00
- Bacardi Silver$10.00
- Flor De Cana$10.00
- Captain Morgan
- Gosling$10.00
- Meyers Dark
- Novo Fogo Colibri$12.00
- Plantation 3 Star
- Plantation 3 Star Dark
- Plantation Pineapple
- Wray and Newphew Overproof
- Aperol$10.00
- Mathilde Liq$10.00
- Bailey's$12.00
- Bouvary CV Chocolate$10.00
- Campari$10.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Chartreuse Green$12.00
- Chartreuse Yellow$12.00
- Cherry Heering$10.00
- Cointreau$12.00
- Cynar 70
- Domaine De Canton Ginger$1,000.00
- D.O.M. Benedictine$12.00
- Disaranno Amaretto$12.00
- Drambuie$12.00
- Fernet Branca$12.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Tempus Fugit Gran Classico
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Licor 43$12.00
- Luxardo Maraschino
- Maraska Kruskovat Pear Liqueur
- Mr. Black$10.00
- Nonino
- Tempus Fugit Creme de Noyaux
- Romana Sambuca$12.00
- Rothman & Winter Crème de Violette
- St. Germaine$10.00
- St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur$12.00
- Suze
- Velvette Falernum
- Beefeater$11.00
- Bombay Sapphire$12.00
- Botanist$14.00
- New Amsterdam$14.00
- Citadelle
- Ford's$10.00
- Gin Mare$15.00
- Greenhouse$10.00
- Hendricks$15.00
- Monkey 47$19.00
- New Amsterdam
- Plymouth$16.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Tanqueray 10$15.00
- 400 Conejos$15.00
- Del Maguey Vida$14.00
- El Silencio
- Ilegal Joven$14.00
- Angels Envy$15.00
- Bulleit$12.00
- Dickel
- High West Rendezvous
- Old Forester 100
- Rittenhouse$10.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Whistlepig Straight 10 year$18.00
- Woodford Reserve
Wines by the Glass
- Borghi Pinot Grigio$13.00
- Rangel Cab$19.00
- Stella Rosa Black Blend$15.00
- Murphy Goode Pinot Noir$16.00
- La Marca Procecco$12.00
- Scheffenberg Sparkling Rose$19.00
- Chanson Chablis$16.00
- Harken Chardonnay$19.00
- Merry Edwards Sav Blanc$15.00
- La Marca Procecco$14.00
- Scheffenberg Sparkling Rose$16.00
- Chanson Chablis$17.00
- Harken Chardonnay$19.00
- Merry Edwards Sav Blanc$14.00
- Stella Rosa Moscato$12.00
Bottled Beer
BRUNCH
- Chicken & Waffles$23.00
- Lobster & Waffles$42.00
- Shrimp & Grits$24.00
- Fried Catfish & Grits$24.00
- Classic French Toast$12.00
- Strawberry French Toast$16.00
- Biscuits & Gravy$14.00
- Lollipop Lamb & Eggs$42.00Out of stock
- Steak & Eggs$56.00
- Crab Cake Benedict$24.00
- Bacon Side$6.00
- Sausage Side$6.00
- 2 Eggs$6.00
- Fruit Cup$6.00
- House Potatoes$6.00
VIBE MENU
- Cajun Pasta$22.00
- Catfish Basket$18.00
- Beef Sliders$18.00
- Chicken Wings (8)$18.00
- Lobster Roll$34.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$16.00
- Angry Chicken$16.00
- Maple Bacon$21.00
- Shrimp Tacos$16.00
- Fish Tacos$14.00
- Deluxe Deviled Eggs$19.00
- Fried Calamari$21.00
- Fried Lobster Tail$42.00
- Lamb Lollipops$38.00Out of stock
- O12 burger$18.00
FOOD
APPETIZERS
SOUP & SALAD
SURF
TURF
TOPPERS
SIDES
DESSERT
Wine List
Red Wine
- Benton Lane$46.00
- Durriguti Familia Melbec-Mendoza, AR 2018$85.00
- Shatter Granache FR$67.00
- Robert Foley Merlot$83.00
- Groth Napa Cab$95.00
- Casteil Estate Mt. Howell$274.00
- Bodygaurd Paso Robles Blend$69.00
- Foley Napa Blend$149.00
- Bouchard Bourgogne FR, Pinot Noir$64.00
- San Polo Riserva Brunello di Montalcino$437.00
- Les Cadrans Cht. Lassegue FR$55.00
- Cht. De Sales FR$115.00
- Reserve Comtessa Pauliac, FR$165.00
- Cht. Beaucastel Cht. Du Pape$150.00
- De Bois de Boursan Cht. Du Pape$124.00
- Marques Murrietta Rioja ES$77.00
- Muga-Reserva Rioja ES$98.00
White Wine
