APPETIZERS (A)
A1. Goi Cuon - Spring rolls (2)
$8.95
A2. Bò Bía - Summer Rolls (2)
$8.95Out of stock
A3. Cha giò - Crispy Fried Egg Rolls (2)
$7.95
A4. Cánh gà chiên nuoc mam - Fish sauce Chicken Wings (6)
$9.95
A5. Thit xien que - Grilled pork skewers (2)
$9.95
A7. Hot vit lon xào me – Stir-fried Baluts with tamarind sauce (2)
$10.95
A8. Trung cut lon xào me - Quail Baluts with tamarind sauce (8)
$12.95
A9. Xôi Chiên - Cripsy Sticky rice (4)
$8.95
A10. Đau Hu Hap Rau Ram - Vietnamese Fried Tofu with Mints
$8.95Out of stock
A11. Sun gà chiên nuoc mam - Fried Chicken Cartilage
$14.95
Bánh Mì – Bún (B)
B1. Bánh mì thịt nuong - Grilled Pork
$12.95
B2. Bánh Mì Phá Lau heo - 5 Spices Pork
$13.95
B3. Bánh Mì Phá Lau Bò - 5 Spices Beef
$13.95
B4. Bún cha Hanoi - Hanoi style Noodle bowl
$19.95
B5. Bún thịt nuong cha giò - Grilled pork and eggrolls Noodle bowl
$16.95
B6. Bún Tôm Nướng - Grilled Shrimps noodle bowl
$16.95
Stir-fry (C)
Noodle Soups (S)
Seafood (O)
O1. HÀU SỐNG - OYSTER LIVE (6) Kumamoto Oysters
$19.95
O2. OYSTER Nuong Mo Hành (1) Grill Oysters w/ scallion oil
$7.95Out of stock
O3. OYSTER Nuong Pho Mai (2) Grill Oysters w/cheese
$14.95Out of stock
O4. Cua Rang Me (Market Price) Tamarind Crab
Out of stock
O5. Bào Ngu Nuong Mo Hành (4) Grilled Abalone w/ scallion oil
$34.95
O6. Crawfish Sot bo toi (Seasonal) Butter garlic Crawfish
Out of stock
O7. Nghêu Hoàng Hau Nuong Mo Hành (1) Queen Clam with Scallion oil
$7.95
O8. Nghêu Hap Thái Tom yum steamed clams
$19.95
O9. Nghêu Hap Xa Steamed clams with lemongrass
$19.95
O10. Nghêu Nuong Mo Hành (4) Grilled clams w/ scallion oil
$14.95
O11. Nghêu Nuong Tiêu Grilled clams w/ peppercorn
$14.95
O12. Nghêu Xào Cay Clams stir-fried in chili sauce
$14.95
O13. Sò Lông Nuong Mo Hành (8) Grilled Blood clams w/ scallion oil
$14.95Out of stock
O14. Sò Điep Nuong Mo Hành (4) Grilled scallop w/ scallion oil
$12.95
O15. Sò Điep Sashimi Scallops Sashimi (6)
$21.95
O16. Oc Gao hap xa Steamed Periwinkle w/ lemongrass
$12.95
O17. Oc Gao Rang Muoi tuyet Periwinkle stir-fried w/ sea salt
$14.95
O18. Oc Gao xao dua Periwinkle stir-fried w/ coconut water
$14.95
O19. Oc Huong Canada Hap Thái Canada spotted escargot with tom yum
$14.95Out of stock
O20. Oc Huong Canada Hap Xa Steamed Canada spotted escargot with lemongrass
$14.95Out of stock
O21. Oc Huong Canada Nuong Tiêu Grilled Canada spotted escargot w/ peppercorn
$14.95Out of stock
O22. Oc Huong Cháy Toi spotted escargot stir-fried w/ charred garlic
$14.95Out of stock
O23. Oc Huong Hoàng Kim spotted escargot stir-fried in egg yolk
$16.95Out of stock
O24. Oc Huong Hap xa steamed spotted escargot w/ lemongrass
$14.95Out of stock
O25. Oc Huong Rang Me spotted escargot stir-fried w/ tamarind sauce
$14.95Out of stock
O26. Oc Huong Rang Muoi Tuyet spotted escargot stir-fried w/ sea salt
$14.95Out of stock
O27. Oc Huong Sot Bo Toi spotted escargot stir-fried in butter garlic
$14.95Out of stock
O28. Oc Huong Sot Sate spotted escargot stir-fried w/ sate
$14.95Out of stock
O29. Oc Móng Tay Nuong Mo Hành Grilled Razor clams w/ scallion oil
$19.95Out of stock
O30. Oc Móng Tay Nuong Tiêu Grilled Razor clams w/ peppercorn
$19.95Out of stock
HOT POT (H)
Drinks (D)
D1. Tra Tac Thái xanh - Thai Kumquat Iced Tea (Green)
$6.00
D2. Trà Tac Thái đo - Thai Kumquat Iced Tea (Red)
$6.00
D3. Trà sua thái xanh - Thai Milk Tea (Green)
$6.00
D4. Trà sua thái đo - Thai Milk Tea (Red)
$6.00
D5. Cà phe sua đá - Vietnamese Iced Coffee
$7.00
D6. Cafe Muoi - Vietnamese Salted Coffee
$6.00
D7. Sua Bap - Vietnamese Corn Milk
$6.00
D8. Sua dau xanh - Mung Bean Milk
$7.00
Bottled water
$2.00
Soft Drinks
$3.00
Hot Tea
D9. Nuoc Mía - Fresh Sugarcane Juice
$7.00
D10. Rau Má - Pennywort Juice
$7.00
