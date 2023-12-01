Ocean Shack Arlington 2163 N Glebe Road
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Hush Puppies (6pc)$4.99
6 Pc
- Cheese Sticks (6pc)$6.99
6pc
- Crab Bites (6pc)$12.99
6pc
- Fried Calamari$12.99
- Fried Oyster (10pc)$9.99
6pc
- Crab Meat Fries$12.99
- Basil Popcorn Chicken$8.99
- Wings 6pc$8.99
Plain, Buffalo, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Sour
- Wings 10pc$12.99
Plain,Buffalo, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Sour
- Scallop Nacho$15.99
Sides & Salads
Seafood Boil
- Snow Crab Combo$28.99
1/2 lb crab leg, 1/2 lb headless shrimp, 2 corn, 2 potatoes
- Green Mussel Combo$36.99
1/2 lb snow crab leg, 1/2 lb headless shrimp, 0.5 green mussel, 2 corn, 2 potatoes
- Dungeness Special Combo$45.99
1/2 lb dungeness cab leg, 1/2 lb snow crab leg, 1/2oz headless shrimp, 2 corn, 2 potatoes
- Lobster Tail Combo$48.99
1 lobster tail, 1/2 lb snow crab leg, 1/2 lbs headless shrimp, , 2 corn, 2 potatoes
- Ocean Jumbo Bag (2-3)$84.99
1 1/2 lb snow crab, 1 lb headless shrimp, 1/2 lb crawfish, 1/2 green mussels, 1/2 clams, 2corn, 2potatoes
- Ocean Deluxe Bag (3-4)$134.99
2 lb snow crab legs, 2 lb headless shrimp, 1 lb crawfish, 1 lb green mussels, 1 lb Clams, 4 corn, 4 potatoes
- Customize Own Bag
Fried Basket
- Fried Shrimp Basket (10)$13.99
Served with fries and broccoli. Upgrade options: Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, House Salad
- Fried Catfish Basket (3)$13.99
Served with fries and broccoli. Upgrade options: Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, House Salad
- Fried Tilapia Basket (3)$13.99
Served with fries and broccoli. Upgrade options: Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, House Salad
- Chicken Tender Basket (4)$11.99
Served with fries and broccoli. Upgrade options: Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, House Salad
- Fried Oyster Basket (12)$13.99
Served with fries and broccoli. Upgrade options: Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, House Salad