Ocha Thai Kitchen and Bar
Food
Appetizers
- Fresh Rolls$10.00
green leaf & iceberg lettuce, cabbage, carrots and cucumber wrapped in clear rice paper and served with peanut sauce
- Chicken Satay$14.00
chicken skewers marinated in curry and coconut milk serverd with pickled cucumber and peanut sauce
- Crab Delight$14.00
wonton stuffed with snow crab, imitation crab, cilantro, celery, cream cheese served with sweet chili sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$14.00
lightly battered and fried, served with sweet chili sauce
- Calamari$14.00
lightly battered and fried, served with sweet chili sauce and tangy seafood sauce
- Vegetable Crispy Rolls$9.00
fried vegetable egg rolls served with plum dipping sauce
- Chicken Potstickers$10.00
served with sweet soy sauce
- Ocha Sampler$18.00
Vegetarian Crispy Rolls, Chicken Pot Stickers, Crab Delight & Coconut Shrimp served with sweet soy sauce and sweet chili sauce
Soups
- Tom Yum$14.00
hot & sour soup, lemongrass, lime juice, kaffir lime leaf, chili paste, onions, tomato, mushroom, cilantro
- Tom Kha$16.00
hot and sour soup, coconut milk, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, galangal, mushrooms, cilantro
- Khao Soi$17.00
thin egg noodles, bean sprouts, yellow curry topped with crispy noodles, crispy shallots, cilantro and lime
- Creamy Tom Yum$16.00
egg noodles, egg, milk, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes
Salads
- Khao Krob Gai$15.00
crispy rice tossed with ground chicken, red curry, cilantro, ginger, onions, peanuts, kaffir lime leaf and dressed with house zesty sauce
- Yum Neau$16.00
thinly sliced beef, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, cilantro dressed with lime vinaigrette
- Larb Gai$15.00
ground chicken breast, roasted rice, iceberg lettuce, green beans, cucumber, onions, cilantro, lime vinaigrette dressing
- Prawn Papaya Salad$17.00
shredded papaya, carrots, green beans, tomatoes, prawns served with cabbage, lime vinaigrette dressing and topped with peanuts
- Yum Woon Sen$16.00
bean thread noodles, ground chicken, prawns, onions, tomato, iceberg lettuce, cilantro, chili lime vinaigrette dressing
Curries
- Red Curry$16.00
bell peppers, bamboo shoots, basil, coconut milk
- Panang Curry$15.00
bell peppers, kaffir lime leaf, basil and coconut milk
- Yellow Curry$15.00
bell peppers, carrots, onions, cashew nuts, coconut milk
- Green Curry$15.00
zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, basil, coconut milk
- Pineapple Curry$15.00
bell peppers, pineapple, coconut milk
- Massaman Curry$15.00
potatoes, carrots, pineapple, onions, coconut milk
Noodles
- Phad Thai$15.00
thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, cabbage, peanuts
- Phad Se Ew$16.00
wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli wok fried in sweet soy sauce
- Phad Kee Mao$17.00
wide rice noodles, egg, bamboo shoots, tomato, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, basil, soy sauce
- Cashew Noodles$17.00
wide rice noodles, egg, cashew nuts, bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, chili sauce
- Rama Noodles$17.00
wide rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, spinach dressed with peanut sauce
- Garlic Mama Phad$15.00
egg noodles, carrots, broccoli, and snow peas topped with crispy garlic and cilantro
- Golden Noodles$17.00
wide rice noodles, egg, yellow curry, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, green beans, carrots, basil
- Phad Woon Sen$16.00
bean thread noodles, egg, cabbage, tomato, pineapple, scallions, bean sprouts, celery
Fried Rice
- Tom Yum Fried Rice$16.00
egg, mushrooms, snow peas, tomatoes, onions in house made tom yum sauce, served with lime and cucumber
- Basil Fried Rice$15.00
egg, mushrooms, bell peppers, basil, onions
- Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
egg, pineapple, snow peas, yellow curry, onions, crispy shallots, cilantro
- Prikkhing Fried Rice$15.00
egg, green beans, bell peppers, basil, onions, prikkhing spicy curry paste
- Mama Fried Rice$15.00
egg, peas, carrots, corn, tomato, onions, cilantro, fresh cucumber
- Crab Fried Rice$20.00
egg, crab meat, carrots, peas, corn, cilantro, fresh cucumber
Entrees
- Crispy Chicken$18.00
crispy fried chicken sauteed in a rich garlic sauce topped with fried garlic and crispy basil
- Crispy Tofu$18.00
crispy fried tofu sauteed in a rich garlic sauce topped with fried garlic and crispy basil
- Cashew Nuts$16.00
garlic, roasted cashew nuts, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, carrots, chili sauce
- Phad Prikkhing$15.00
garlic, string beans, onion, bell peppers sauteed in spicy prikkhing curry paste
- Thai Basil$16.00
garlic, basil, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms
- Ginger Garden$15.00
garlic, yellow bean sauce, ginger, mushrooms, onions, snow peas, bell peppers, celery
- Showering Rama$16.00
spinach, peanut sauce
- Vegetable Delight$15.00
assorted vegetables sauteed in oyster sauce
- Garlic String Beans$16.00
string beans, garlic, in house garlic soy sauce
- Spicy Lemongrass$15.00
broccoli, carrots, onions, bell peppers, mushroom sauteed in lemongrass and prikkhing paste
- Garlic Delight$15.00
broccoli, snow peas, carrots topped with crispy garlic and cilantro
- Royal Eggplants$16.00
garlic, eggplant, onions, mushroom, bell peppers, basil
- Phad Kaprao$16.00
choice of ground chicken or pork, green beans, onion, bell peppers, mushroom, cucumber, holy basil (when available). Served with white rice. optional upcharge: add fried egg $2