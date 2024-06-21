oddcha Reno - 6430 S Virginia St A, Reno, NV
Seasonal Specials
Specialties
- Oddcha Matcha (Blended)
Premium grade matcha smoothie with oreo brulee cream swirled.$7.50
- Twilight Taro (with Ice)
(with ice, Non-Caffeinated) Slow cooked taro and purple yams with fresh milk.$7.00
- Unicorn Cotton Candy (Blended)
(Non-Caffeinated) Cotton candy smoothie with strawberry cheese mousse.$7.25
- Thai Twister (with Ice)
Thai milk tea with brulee cream swirled.$7.00
- Creme Brulee Boba (with Ice)
(Non-Caffeinated) Black sugar, mini boba, fresh milk and torched creme brûlée. (Cannot adjust ice)$7.50
- Fancy Matcha - Mango/Ube/Strawberry (with Ice)
Layers of premium grade matcha latte with house made fresh fruit puree.$7.25
- DHL- Dragon Fruit Honey Lavender (Blended)
(Non-Caffeinated) Dragon fruit smoothie with lavender milk and honeycomb.$7.25
- Oreo Brulee Milk Tea (with Ice)
Signature Oddcha milk tea mixed with creme brulee and crumbled oreo.$7.00
- Mango Supreme (Blended)
(Vegan) Fresh mango smoothie, coconut milk and mango bits. (Non-Caffeinated)$7.25
Milk Tea
- Oddcha Milk Tea
(Non -Dairy) House blend of premium black milk tea with boba.$6.50
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea
(Non -Dairy) House blend black milk tea, sweetened brown sugar with boba.$6.50
- Thai Milk Tea
Oddcha way Thai milk tea with boba.$6.50
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Premium jasmine blossom milk tea with boba.$6.50
Fresh Milk (Non-Caffeinated)
- Wow Winter Melon (with Ice)
(Non-Caffeinated) Creamy winter melon milk with butterfly pea.$6.50
- Strawberry Milk Bar (with Ice)
(Non-Caffeinated) House made fresh strawberry puree with fresh milk.$7.00
- Black Sugar Boba (with Ice)
(Non-Caffeinated) Fresh milk, black sugar and boba. (Cannot adjust ice)$7.00
Ceremonial Matcha
Smoothie (Non-Caffeinated)
Fruit Tea
- Double Strawberry (Blended)
Ice Blended fresh strawberry green tea topped with strawberry cheese mousse.$7.25
- Mother of Dragon (with Ice)
(Non-Caffeinated) Refreshing dragon fruit mango lemonade drink.$7.00
- Reno Refresher (with Ice)
Refreshing passion fruit lemonade green tea with crystal boba. (Yakult optional)$6.50