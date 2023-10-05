Food Menu

Appetizers

10 Wings

$13.55

15 Wings

$19.75

Ahi Tuna with avocado

$19.75

Baba Ghanoush with Pita

$6.25

Bruschetta

$9.50

Toasted bread topped with tomatoes, fresh basil, feta & fresh mozzarella, signature dressing & balsamic glaze

Calamari

$12.50

Fried calamari topped with sun-dried tomatoes, banana peppers, kalamata olives, Parmesan, feta, and scampi sauce with marinara

Caprese Salad

$10.50

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

3 pieces. Fried breaded chicken tenders served with fries

Falafel with Tahini Sauce

$6.25

Chickpeas blended with fresh herbs, spices, and veggies

Garlic Fritters

$11.50

Hummus with Pita

$6.25

Middle Eastern Sampler

$12.50

Choose 5: hummus, red pepper hummus, Baba ganoush, falafel, spanakopita, tabouleh, Greek salad, cabbage salad, pita bread, or cucumber slices

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Fried mozzarella cheese served with marinara

Spanakopita

$10.50

Baked filo with spinach, onions, and 3 cheeses

Spicy Jumbo Shrimp

$11.50

Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our creamy spicy sauce over lettuce

Stuffed Jalapenos

$6.50

Fried jalapeños filled with cheese and served with ranch.

Red Pepper Hummus with Pita Bread

$6.25

Salads

Small House Salad

$6.75

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion & mozzarella cheese

Large House Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion & mozzarella cheese

Small Greek Salad

$7.25

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red & green bell peppers, red onion, olives, feta cheese & pepperoncini

Large Greek Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red & green bell peppers, red onion, olives, feta cheese & pepperoncini

Small Middle Eastern Salad

$7.25

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and olives tossed in our signature Middle Eastern lemon herb dressing

Large Middle Eastern Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and olives tossed in our signature Middle Eastern lemon herb dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$7.25

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and cracked black pepper tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and cracked black pepper tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing

Pitas & Subs

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99

Marinated boneless grilled chicken breast, nut-free basil pesto, sundried tomatoes, grilled onions, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, tomato, pepper-jack cheese, mayo & house dressing

Mediterranean Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Marinated beef tenderloin, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms & banana peppers with romaine lettuce, tomato, pepper-jack cheese, mayo & house dressing

Falafel on Pita

$9.99

Traditional vegetarian Middle Eastern sandwich, homemade chickpea patties, romaine lettuce, tomato, pickle, cabbage & tahini sauce

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$9.99

Our version of shawarma with marinated chopped chicken breast, Odeh's mixed spices, grilled peppers & onions with romaine lettuce, tomato, cabbage & tahini sauce

Beef Shawarma Pita

$10.99

Our version of shawarma with marinated chopped beef tenderloin, Odeh's mixed spices, grilled peppers & onions with romaine lettuce, tomato, cabbage & tahini sauce

Mixed Shawarma Pita

$10.99

Our version of shawarma with chopped marinated chicken breast & beef tenderloin, Odeh's mixed spices, grilled peppers & onions with romaine lettuce, tomato, cabbage & tahini sauce

Beef Kabob on Pita

$10.99

Marinated beef tenderloin with romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber sauce & house dressing

Chicken Kabob on Pita

$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber sauce & house dressing

Chicken Caprese Panini

$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, nut-free basil pesto, and balsamic drizzle

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese

Kafta on Pita

$10.99

Grilled ground beef mixed with onion, parsley, Odeh's mixed spices with romaine lettuce, tomato, onion & tahini sauce

Gyro on Pita

$9.99

Grilled lamb & beef mixed with romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber sauce & house dressing

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.99

Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with grilled mushrooms & onions, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, pepper-jack cheese & ranch

Cheese Steak Sub

$10.99

Marinated beef tenderloin, pepper-jack cheese with grilled onions & peppers, romaine lettuce, tomato, mayo & house dressing

Hummus on Pita

$9.99

Our classic hummus with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber & olive oil

Shrimp on Pita

$10.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp glazed with sweet & spicy chili citrus sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cabbage salad & chipotle aioli

Prime Rib Sub

$16.99

Sweet Chili Fried Chicken Sub

$10.99

Entrées

Single Chicken Kabob Platter

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast cubes served with 2 sides, pita bread & cucumber sauce

Double Chicken Kabob Platter

$17.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast cubes, served with 2 sides, pita bread & cucumber sauce

Single Beef Kabob Platter

$13.99

Marinated beef tenderloin cubes served with 2 sides, pita bread & cucumber sauce

Double Beef Kabob Platter

$20.25

Marinated beef tenderloin cubes, served with 2 sides, pita bread & cucumber sauce

Kabob Combo Platter

$18.99

A combination of marinated beef tenderloin kabob and marinated grilled chicken breast kabob served with 2 sides, pita bread & cucumber sauce

Kafta Platter

$15.99

Grilled ground beef mixed with onions, parsley, Odeh's mixed spices, grilled peppers & onions. Served with 2 sides, pita bread & tahini sauce

Gyro Platter

$14.99

Grilled lamb & beef mixed, topped with grilled peppers & onions over pita bread, served with 2 sides & cucumber sauce

Vegetarian Combo

$11.99

Falafel, cabbage salad, hummus, spanakopita, pita bread & tahini sauce. No substitutions

Fried Shrimp & Fish Platter

$13.99

Fried flounder and fried shrimp served with 2 sides, cocktail & tartar sauce

Fried Fish Platter

$13.99

Fried flounder served with 2 sides & tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp Platter

$13.99

Fried shrimp served with 2 sides & cocktail sauce

Single Shrimp Skewers

$13.99

Glazed with odeh's sweet & spicy chili citrus sauce, served with 2 sides

Double Shrimp Skewers

$20.25

Glazed with odeh's sweet & spicy chili citrus sauce, served with 2 sides

Falafel shawarma platter

$13.99

Gyro shawarma platter

$14.99

Chicken shawarma platter

$14.99

Beef shawarma platter

$15.99

Mixed shawarma platter

$15.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Kabob

$7.25

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.25

6 pieces

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.25

2 pieces. Fried or grilled

Kids Cheese on Pita

$7.25

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.25

Kids Beef Kabob

$8.30

Add-Ons

Extra dressing

Add cucumber sauce

$0.55

Add Spicy Sauce

$0.55

Dressing

$0.55

Side Kafta

$7.30

2 pieces

Chicken Kabob with Cucumber Sauce

$5.99

Beef Kabob with Cucumber Sauce

$7.30

Grilled Onions

$2.15

Grilled Peppers

$2.15

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.15

Add grilled peppers & onions

$2.25

Add Feta

$1.00

Add Mozzarella

$1.00

Add shredded parmesan

$1.00

Add extra olives

$0.75

Add extra onions

$0.75

Add extra tomatoes

$0.75

Add extra cucumbers

$0.75

Add Shrimp kabob

$8.30

Add 4oz side Marinara

$1.50

Sides

Side Cabbage Salad

$3.35

Red cabbage mixture

Side Classic Hummus

$3.35

Chickpeas & tahini

Side Red Pepper Hummus

$3.35

Chickpeas & tahini

Side Baba Ghanoush

$3.35

Roasted eggplant & tahini

Side Middle Eastern Corn Salad

$3.35

Roasted corn, red & green bell peppers & Middle Eastern pickles

Side Tabouleh

$3.35

Finely chopped parsley, bulgar wheat, lemon juice, tomato, and cucumber

Side Pasta Salad

$3.35

Rotini, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, chickpeas, and feta

Side House Salad

$3.35

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion & mozzarella

Side Greek Salad

$4.40

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, feta & pepperoncini

Side Rice

$3.35

Basmati rice, peas, carrots, onions, and chicken base

Side Fries

$3.35

Tossed in our homemade seasoning

Side Rosemary Fries

$3.35

Rosemary & homemade seasoning

Side Sweet Potato waffle

$3.79

Topped with honey, cinnamon & sugar

Side Onion Rings

$3.79

Served with ranch

Side Pita Bread

$1.60

Whole pita cut into points

Side Middle Eastern Pickles

$3.35

Brined in middle eastern spices

Side Pita Chips

$1.60

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Side cucumber slices

$1.60

Desserts

Walnut Baklava

$4.69

Pistachio Baklava

$4.69

Chocolate Baklava

$4.69

Brownie

$3.00

Odeh's Brownie

$4.00

Tiramisu

$7.25

Pumpkin Tiramisu

$7.25

Baklava Sampler

$4.69

NY Cheesecake

$5.25

Sweet dough fritters

$11.43

Hazelnut Brownies w\Ganache

$5.00

Pistachio Burma

$5.72

Pistachio Kataifi

$5.72

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.25

Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake

$7.27

1/2 LB To Go

1/2 Lb Hummus

$6.25

1/2 Lb Tabouleh

$6.25

1/2 Lb Baba Ghanoush

$6.25

1/2 Lb Cabbage Salad

$6.25

1/2 Lb Cucumber Sauce

$6.25

1/2 Lb Pasta Salad

$6.25

1 LB To Go

1 Lb Hummus

$9.35

1 Lb Tabouleh

$9.35

1 Lb Baba Ghanoush

$9.35

1 Lb Cabbage Salad

$9.35

1 Lb Cucumber Sauce

$9.35

1 Lb Pasta Salad

$9.35

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.50

Cheese Pizza add Prime Rib

$16.50

Margherita Pizza

$12.50

Mediterranean Chicken Pizza

$12.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.50

Prime Rib Pizza

$16.50

Veggie Pizza

$12.50

Stromboli and Calzone

Beef Pepperoni Stromboli

$11.50

Chicken Veggie Calzone

$12.50

Stromboli - Beef Shawarma

$13.50

Stromboli- Chicken Shawarma

$12.50

Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Bottle Coke

$2.79

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.79

Bottle Sprite

$2.79

Bottle Water

$1.89

Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Cup Water

Diet Coke

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Fanta

$2.79

Fruit Punch

$2.79

Pink Lemonade

$2.79

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Sprite

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Gingerale

$2.79