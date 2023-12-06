Odeum Modern Artisanal Cuisine 17500 Depot St #180
Lunch Menu
Lunch Sfizi
- Tzatziki$8.00
Greek yogurt, dill, cucumber, garlic, sea salt, lemon, E.V.O.O.
- Hummus$8.00
Garbanzo beans, roasted garlic, lemon, E.V.O.O.
- Tyrokafteri$8.00
Roasted anaheim pepper, barrel-aged feta, shallots, oregano.
- Smoked Eggplant$8.00
Wood fire roasted eggplant, yogurt, garlic, mint, bacon, E.V.O.O.
- Ricotta$8.00
Ricotta, Greek honey, sea salt, praline
- Quintet$23.00
All five artisanal spreads.
- Cucumber Sticks$5.00
- Pita$6.00
Lunch Entree Salad
- Solmos Salad$24.00
Wood-fired oven Dijon crusted Atlantic salmon, romaine, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, olives, green peppers, cannellini beans, barrel aged feta, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.
- Gyro Salad$24.00
Gyro meat, tzatziki, salad of romaine hearts, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, cannellini beans, red onion, pepper, greek oregano, feta, red wine vinaigrette, pita.
- Skirt Steak Salad$23.00
Grilled 4 oz marinated skirt steak, salad of wild arugula, red onion, tomatoes, crostini, Kalamata olives, romaine lettuce, lemon/black pepper vinaigrette, balsamic reduction, shaved parmesan.
- Kreas Salad Chicken$24.00
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Beans, Feta, Cucumber, Egg, Tomato, Creamy Lemon/ Tomato Dressing - 24
- Kreas Salad Filet$28.00
Lunch Pizza
- L Margarita Pizza$24.00
Plum Tomatoes, Basil, Burrata, Parmesan Cheese, E.V.O.O.
- L Calabrese Pizza$26.00
Tomatoes, Calabrese Sausage, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Thyme, Honey
- L Toscana Pizza$26.00
Toscano salami, onion, roasted garlic, tomato, basil, peccorino Romano.
- L Prosciutto Pizza$26.00
Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Wild Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, E.V.O.O.
- L Bosco Pizza$26.00
Mushrooms, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola, Truffle Oil, Mozzarella, Cracked Black Pepper
- L Cheese Steak Pizza$27.00
Roasted Garlic Crema, Mozzarella, Sauteed Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Fries, Basil -
- L Gyro Pizza$27.00
Gryo Meat ( Beef and Lamb), Mozzarella, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Tzatziki, Fries, Feta,
Gyro/Panini
- Odeum Gyro$20.00
Lamb, tzatziki, wild arugula, Kalamata olives, red onion, tomato, Tuscan fries, feta cheese, wrapped in house-made pita.
- Grilled Chicken Gyro$20.00
All-natural chicken, applewood smoked bacon, Tuscan garlic fries, tomato, eggplant, feta, and red onion, wrapped in our house-made pita.
- Smoked Salmon Panini$22.00
Truffle-scented cream cheese, Norwegian smoked salmon, red onion, tomato, arugula, dill, parmesan cheese.
Lunch Primi
- Crack Bread$9.00
Wood-fired oven-toasted baguette, garlic butter, parsley, parmesan.
- Funghi$17.00
Crispy shitake, oyster, cremini mushrooms, asparagus, crispy herbs, lemon, sea salt
- Polipo$22.00
Grilled Spanish octopus, Greek oregano, E.V.O.O., roasted carrot puree, tomato and basil compote, Kalamata olives, fennel dust
- Spanakopita$17.00
Garlic, sauteed Spinach, Feta, Wrapped in a Crispy Philo Pastry
- Cavatelli$18.00
- Soup of the Day$14.00
Lunch Insalate
- Mapakia Salad$14.00
Shaved Brussels sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, lemon, champagne poached pear, shaved pecorino, crostini, lemon vinaigrette.
- Mediterranean Salad$14.00
Romaine hearts, cucumber, tomato, red onion, cannellini beans, radish, kalamata olives, green peppers, barrel-aged feta cheese, greek oregano, red wine vinaigrette.
- Kale and Quinoa Salad$14.00
Tuscan Kale, Granny smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Quinoa, Crispy Onions, Barrel Aged Feta, Lemon Vinaigrette
Lunch Entree
- L Chicken Soulvaki$25.00
Grilled all natural chicken skewer, Greek oregano, grilled vegetables, lemon potatoes, tzatziki.
- L Gnocchi Bolognese$23.00
Handmade potato dumplings, ragout of beef, tomato, red wine, basil, shaved parmesan.
- L Branzino$46.00
Whole Branzino roasted in our wood fired oven, grilled vegetables, lemon potatoes, E.V.O.O., sea salt, lemon.
- L Eggplant Parmesan$23.00
Baked in our wood fired oven, layers of eggplant, tomato, basil, parmesan, mozzarella.
- L Pappardelle Al Pastore$24.00
House made Pappardelle pasta, slow roasted lamb ragout, Kalamata olives, white wine, roasted garlic, rosemary, cracked black pepper pecorino.
- L Veal Cheeks$26.00
Wood oven slow roasted veal cheeks, red wine, tomato, garlic confit, creamy mascarpone, parmesan, truffle polenta, overnight tomato, grilled asparagus.
- L Weinerschnitzel$25.00
- L AHI$27.00
Lunch Sides
- Zucchini Spaghetti$11.00
Toasted Garlic, E.V.O.O., Shaves Zucchini, Chilies, Mint
- Lemon Potatoes$11.00
Feta, Lemon, Oregano
- Grilled Asparagus$11.00
Lemon, E.V.O.O.
- Truffle Polenta$12.00
Creamy mascarpone & truffle polenta, parmesan.
- Brown Butter Orzo$15.00
Orzo, Brown Butter, Mizithra Cheese
- Grilled Mixed Vegetables$19.00
Seasonal Vegetables, Lemon, Basil, Balsamic, E.V.O.O.
- Tuscan Fries$11.00
Lunch Desserts
- Panna Cotta$13.00
Orange & Vanilla Bean Panna cotta, Raspberry Puree, Bourbon Creme
- Louisianna Butter Cake$15.00
Warm Salted Caramel, Vanilla Gelato, Berries, Pralines, Whipped Cream
- Yiaourti$17.00
Greek Yogurt, Wild Honey, Mixed Friut & Berries, Pralines, Crispy Honet Tuile
- Birthday Dessert
- Congratulations
- Happy Anniversary
- 1 Scoop Gelato$3.00
- Galaktoboureka$14.00
- Nutella Tart$18.00
- Gelato Trio$13.00
Lunch Kids Entree
Lunch Specials
NA Beverages
Coffee & Tea
Refills
Cocktails & Liquor
Signature Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$17.00
- Moscow Mule$16.00
- Cosmopolitan$16.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$16.00
- Gimlet$13.00
- Greyhound$15.00
- Hot Toddy$15.00
- Lemon Drop$15.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Manhattan$16.00
- Margarita$16.00
- Martini$16.00
- Mimosa$15.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Mudslide$15.00
- Old Fashioned$16.00
- Rob Roy$14.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Screwdriver$13.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$14.00
- Tom Collins$14.00
- Whiskey Smash$16.00
- Whiskey Sour$17.00
- White Russian$13.00
- Last Word$15.00
- Vesper$17.00
- French 75$17.00
- Smoked Old Fashion$17.00
- Sex on the Beach$15.00
- Mango Belini$15.00
- Birthday Cake Shots$12.00
- Gibson$13.00
- Mocktail$9.00
- Rusty Nail$14.00
- Negroni$16.00
- Aperol Spritz$16.00
- Espresso Martini$16.00
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- REAL DEY VALLE - WELL$15.00
- CASAMIGOS BLANCO$18.00
- CASAMIGOS REPOSADO$22.00
- DEL MAGUEY VIDA MEZCAL$18.00
- DON JULIO 1942$32.00
- DON JULIO BLANCO$17.00
- CLASE AZULE$27.00
- DON JULIO ANEJO$20.00
- HERRADURA$18.00
- PROSPERO$16.00
- DBL REAL DEY VALLE - WELL$30.00
- DBL CASAMIGOS BLANCO$36.00
- DBL CASAMIGOS REPOSADO$44.00
- DBL DEL MAGUEY VIDA MEZCAL$36.00
- DBL DON JULIO 1942$64.00
- DBL DON JULIO BLANCO$34.00
- DBL CLASE AZULE$54.00
Whiskey
- EVAN WILLIAMS- WELL$15.00
- Basil Hayden$17.00
- Bulliet Rye$15.00
- MAKERS MARK$16.00
- WOODFORD RESERVE$19.00
- WHISTLE PIG$18.00
- BUFFALO TRACE$16.00
- ELIJAH CRAIG$18.00
- BLANTONS$25.00
- JAMESON$15.00
- DBL EVAN WILLIAMS- WELL$30.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$34.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$30.00
- DBL MAKERS MARK$32.00
- DBL WOODFORD RESERVE$38.00
- DBL WHISTLE PIG$36.00
- DBL BUFFALO TRACE$32.00
- DBL ELIJAH CRAIG$36.00
- DBL BLANTONS$50.00
- DBL JAMESON$30.00
Scotch
- CHIVAS 18YR -SCOTCH WHISKEY$18.00
- GLENFIDDICH 15YR- SCOTCH WHISKEY$22.00
- GLENLEVIT 12YR - SCOTCH WHISKEY$16.00
- JOHNNY WALKER BLACK - SCOTCH$18.00
- JOHNNY WALKER BLUE - SCOTCH$44.00
- LAPHROIG 10 YR - SCOTCH$18.00
- OBAN 14 -SCOTCH$17.00
- LAGUAVULIN 16 YR - SCOTCH$20.00
- MACALLAN 12YR - SCOTCH$19.00
- MACALLAN 18 YR- SCOTCH$50.00
- MONKEY SHOULDER - SCOTCH$16.00
- NOAHS MILL$22.00
- ROWANS CREEK$18.00
- DBL CHIVAS 18YR -SCOTCH WHISKEY$36.00
- DBL GLENFIDDICH 15YR- SCOTCH WHISKEY$44.00
- DBL GLENLEVIT 12YR - SCOTCH WHISKEY$32.00
- DBL JOHNNY WALKER BLACK - SCOTCH$36.00
- DBL JOHNNY WALKER BLUE - SCOTCH$88.00
- DBL LAPHROIG 10 YR - SCOTCH$36.00
- DBL OBAN 14 -SCOTCH$34.00
- DBL LAGUAVULIN 16 YR - SCOTCH$40.00
- DBL MACALLAN 12YR - SCOTCH$38.00
- DBL MACALLAN 18 YR- SCOTCH$100.00
- DBL MONKEY SHOULDER - SCOTCH$32.00
- DBL NOAHS MILL$44.00
- DBL ROWANS CREEK$36.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Aperol$8.00
- SANDMAN TAWNY PORT 20 YRS$23.00
- AMARO NONINO$16.00
- BAILEYS$13.00
- SAMBUCA RAMONO$13.00
- FERNET$12.00
- LIMONCELLO$12.00
- REMMY MARTIN XO$35.00
- MARTEL CORDON BLEU$40.00
- MARTEL VS$15.00
- DBL Aperol$16.00
- DBL SANDMAN TAWNY PORT 20 YRS$46.00
- DBL AMARO NONINO$32.00
- DBL BAILEYS$26.00
- DBL SAMBUCA RAMONO$26.00
- DBL FERNET$24.00
- DBL LIMONCELLO$24.00
- DBL REMMY MARTIN XO$70.00
- DBL MARTEL CORDON BLEU$80.00
- DBL MARTEL VS$30.00
After Dinner Liqueurs & Amaro
After Dinner Cognac & Scotch
- Remy Martin XO$35.00
- MARTEL VS$15.00
- MARTEL CORDON BLEU$40.00
- MACALLAN 12YR - SCOTCH$19.00
- MACALLAN 18 YR- SCOTCH$50.00
- LAGUAVULIN 16 YR - SCOTCH$20.00
- OBAN 14 -SCOTCH$17.00
- Highland Park 12yr$19.00
- GLENFIDDICH 15YR- SCOTCH WHISKEY$22.00
- JOHNNY WALKER BLUE - SCOTCH$44.00
- Chivas Regal$18.00
- LAPHROIG 10 YR - SCOTCH$18.00
- GLENLEVIT 12YR - SCOTCH WHISKEY$16.00
Beer & Wine
Beer
Red Bottles
- BTL Faust - Cabernet, Napa Valley, 2019 (375ML )$63.00
- BTL Beringer - Cabernet, Knights Valley, 2019$68.00
- BTL Napa Cellars - Cabernet, Napa Valley, 2019$79.00
- BTL Galerie - Cabernet, Pieinair, Napa Valley, 2017$100.00
- BTL Boekenhoutskloof - Cabernet, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2014$100.00
- BTL Daou - Cabernet, Paso Robles, 2021$80.00
- BTL Mount Veeder Winery - Cabernet, Napa Valley, 2019$115.00
- BTL Hickenbotham - Cabernet,$150.00
- BTL Goldschmidt Vineyards - Cabernet, Napa, 2016$260.00
- BTL La Jota Vineyards - Cabernet, Howell Mountain, Napa Valley, 2019$250.00
- BTL Capture - Cabenet, Healdsburg, CA, 2019$120.00
- BTL Mercus - Cabernet, Coombsville, 2017$280.00
- BTL Joeseph Phelps -Cabernet, Napa Valley, 2019$225.00
- BTL St. Francis -Cabernet, Sonoma County, 2019$67.00
- BTL Shrader - Cabernet, Napa Valley, 2019$695.00
- BTL Cardinal - Cabernet, Napa Valley, 2011$490.00
- BTL Opus One - Cabernet, Napa Valley, 2018$600.00
- BTL Hess Cabernet$64.00
- BTL Rodney Strong Cabernet$67.00
- BTL Directors Cut Cab$70.00
- BTL Stone Street Cab$105.00
- BTL Roundpond Cab$280.00
- BTL Benton Lane - Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, 2019$68.00
- BTL Yealands - Pinot Noir , Seddon, New Zealand, 2019$85.00
- BTL Frank Family - Pinot Noir, Frank Famiy Vineyards, Calistoga, CA, 2021$95.00
- BTL Belle Glos - Pinot Noir, Clark & Telephone, Sanya Maria valley, 2020$110.00
- BTL Maggy Hawk STORMIN - Pinot Noir,$190.00
- BTL Penner / Ash - Pinot Noir, Yamhill, Carlton, 2019$150.00
- BTL Zena Crown - Pinot Noir, Yamhill - Carlton, 2019$155.00
- BTL Domaine Labruyere - Pinot Noir, Le Clos, Monopole, 2017$160.00
- BTL CUVEE Testarossa - Pinot Noir,$107.00
- BTL Hanzell Estate - Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, 2016$160.00
- BTL Overlook Pinot Noir$76.00
- BTL Synthesis Pinot Noir$77.00
- BTL Chalone Vineyards Pinot Noir$88.00
- BTL Domaine Serene$160.00
- BTL Ottin - Petite Arvine, Valle d'Aosta, 2020$60.00
- BTL Pio Cesare - Barolo, Alba, 2014$142.00
- BTL Rocca di Frassinello - Sangiovese, Maremma Toscana, 2016$120.00
- BTL Terra Brune - Carignano del Sulcis, 2014$150.00
- BTL Mastrojanni - Brunello di Montalcino, 2015$185.00
- BTL Le Ragose - Amarone Classico, Della Valpolicella, Veneta, 2008$185.00
- BTL Aetneus - Primitivo, Etna Italy, 2014$195.00
- BTL Le Chiuse - Diece Anni, Montalcino Italy, 2010$220.00
- BTL Pertinace Nebbiolo$86.00
- BTL La Bogliona Barbera$121.00
- BTLTaurasi - Feudi Di San Gregorio$118.00
- BTL Outer Bound Zin$73.00
- BTL Ridge Zin$105.00
- BTL Hartford Oldvine Zin$110.00
- BTL Mt. Brave Zin$180.00
- BTL Overture Zin$280.00
- BTL Saxum Blend$265.00
- BTL Overture Blend$280.00
- BTL Justin Isosceles Blends$280.00
- BTL Joseph Phelps Blends$450.00
- BTL Rutherford Merlot$79.00
- BTL Emmolo Merlot$60.00
- BTL Duorum Portugal$65.00
- BTL Pfluger Germany$115.00
White Bottles
- BTL Daou - Chardonnay,$65.00
- BTL Patz & Hall - Chardonnay$68.00
- BTL Rombauer - Chardonnay, Carneros, Napa Valley, 2021$84.00
- BTL Cakebread Cellars - Chardonnay,$98.00
- BTL The Roost - Chardonnay,$96.00
- BTL Bello - Chardonnay, Napa$111.00
- BTL Gran Moraine - Chardonnay -$115.00
- BTL Joseph Phelps - Chardonnay,$118.00
- BTL Maggy Hawk - Chardonnay,$140.00
- BTL La Jota - Chardonnay,$235.00
- BTL Kendall Jackson- Chardonnay$69.00
- BTL Stevens Bench Chardonnay$150.00
- BTL Two Square Chardonnay$70.00
- BTL Sanford Chardonnay$70.00
- BTL Neyers Chardonnay$78.00
- BTL Ferrari Carano - Sauvignon Blan, Healdsberg, Ca, 2022$55.00
- BTL Brandlin Estate- Sauvignon Blanc$115.00
- BTL Rochioli - Sauvignon Blanc,$130.00
- BTL Prosecco -$56.00
- BTL Domaine Pichot, France$55.00
- BTL Baiey Lapierre ROSE BRUT, France$75.00
- BTL Louis Roederer CRISTAL$210.00
- BTL Henriot BRUT$115.00
- BTL Gosset GRAND RESERVE$210.00
- BTL Gosset GRAND MILLESIME$210.00
- BTL Gosset 1500ML$355.00
- BTL Massorivo Vermintino$49.00
- BTL San Angelo , Pinot Grigio$59.00
- BTL Terlato- Pinot Grigio$60.00
- BTL Santa Margherita$69.00
- BTL Seaglass Riesling$58.00
- BTL Blindfold Blend$75.00
- BTL Light Post Classic White$115.00
- BTL Vieilles Vignes Bourogogne$77.00
- BTL Olivier Leflaive Aligote$80.00
- BTL Bourgogne$89.00