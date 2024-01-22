Skip to Main content
Off The Bone Bar-B-QUE
Off The Bone Bar-B-QUE
FOOD MENU
DRINK MENU
Plates
Sandwiches
Add-Ons
Sides
Plates
1 Meat Plate
$17.00
2 Meat Plate
$22.00
3 Meat Plate
$28.00
6 Wings
$12.00
4 Meat Plate
$32.00
1 Meat Plate (Copy)
$17.00
Out of stock
Sandwiches
Rib Sandwich
$12.00
Sausage Sandwich
$12.00
Sold out
Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Chopped Beef Sandwich
$14.50
Add-Ons
Boudain
$7.00
Out of stock
Turkey Legs
$13.00
Dessert of the Day
$6.50
Loaded Fries
$12.50
Sides
Fries
$3.75
8 oz Potato Salad
$3.00
Pint Potato Salad
$5.00
Dirty Rice
$3.00
DRINK MENU
Drinks
Sunkist Orange
$1.00
Bottled Water
$1.00
Sprite
$1.00
Coke
$1.00
Off The Bone Bar-B-QUE Location and Ordering Hours
(832) 841-9885
31555 US90, Brookshire, TX 77423
Closed
• Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
Order online
