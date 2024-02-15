Off the Hook Hammond
FOOD
LAGNIAPPE
- ONION RINGS$5.99
Hand-battered sweet onions are sliced and fried to a golden perfection. They are then sprinkled with Cajun seasoning, which adds a hint of spicy flavor to the dish.
- SWAMP FRIES$6.99
Try our delicious seasoned fries, topped with cheddar jack cheese and savory crawfish étouffée for an unforgettable taste experience.
- FRIED GREEN BEANS$5.99
Fried seasoned green beans. (Try them with ranch!)
BURGERS
PLATTERS
- Gulf Shrimp Platter$10.99
Enjoy golden fried Gulf shrimp with seasoned fries, hushpuppies, and a lemon slice. Choose from a variety of dipping sauces to complement your platter.
- Southern Catfish Platter$11.99
Crispy catfish served with seasoned fries, hushpuppies, lemon, and choice of sauce.
- Catfish & Shrimp Platter$14.99
A combo of crispy fried Gulf shrimp and Southern catfish with seasoned fries, hushpuppies, a lemon slice, and choice of sauce.
- Chicken Tender Platter$9.99
Crispy, marinated chicken tenders served with seasoned fries, hushpuppies, and sauce of choice.
- Shrimp & Chicken Platter$12.99
A combination of our crispy fried Gulf shrimp and marinated fried chicken tenders served with seasoned fries, hush puppies, lemon slice, and choice of sauce.
PO'BOYS
- GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY$9.99
Crispy Gulf-fried shrimp on traditional Leidenheimer French bread with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
- CATFISH PO'BOY$10.99
Crispy, southern-fried catfish on Leidenheimer French bread with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
- HALF & HALF$10.49
- ROAST BEEF PO'BOY$9.99
Smothered roast beef with gravy, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo served on toasted traditional Leidenheimer French bread.
- SPICY TENDER PO'BOY$9.99
Fried marinated chicken tender, cheese, pickles, and chipotle sauce served on toasted traditional Leidenheimer French bread.
WRAPS
- SHRIMP WRAP$8.99
Gulf shrimp (your choice of fried or grilled), bacon, tomato, shredded cheese, and a spicy chipotle sauce. All these flavors are perfectly wrapped in tortilla and waiting to be devoured.
- CHICKEN WRAP$8.49
Wrapped in a tortilla, this dish features chicken (fried or grilled), lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, and blackened ranch sauce.
LA SIGNATURE DISHES
- CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - CUP$4.99
Experience the taste of Louisiana with every spoonful of this rich and comforting dish, featuring tender chicken, smoked andouille sausage, the holy trinity, and a broth bursting with Cajun flavors and spices, served with fluffy white rice.
- CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO - BOWL$7.49
Experience the taste of Louisiana with every spoonful of this rich and comforting dish, featuring tender chicken, smoked andouille sausage, the holy trinity, and a broth bursting with Cajun flavors and spices, served with fluffy white rice.
- SEAFOOD GUMBO - CUP$5.49
A classic Cajun dish made with a rich roux, Cajun holy trinity, lump crab meat, Gulf shrimp, and a flavor-packed broth full of Cajun spices. Served with fluffy white rice.
- SEAFOOD GUMBO - BOWL$8.99
A classic Cajun dish made with a rich roux, Cajun holy trinity, lump crab meat, Gulf shrimp, and a flavor-packed broth full of Cajun spices. Served with fluffy white rice.
- ETOUFFEE CUP$5.99
Succulent, juicy crawfish tails swimming in a rich, savory stew, served over a fluffy bed of white rice. Your taste buds are in for a treat!
- ETOUFFEE BOWL$9.49
Succulent, juicy crawfish tails swimming in a rich, savory stew, served over a fluffy bed of white rice. Your taste buds are in for a treat!
- RED BEANS CUP$3.49
Our Creamy Red Beans are slow-cooked with Cajun spices and vegetables, resulting in tender and flavorful beans. Served alongside fluffy white rice.
- RED BEANS BOWL$5.99
Our Creamy Red Beans are slow-cooked with Cajun spices and vegetables, resulting in tender and flavorful beans. Served alongside fluffy white rice.
SALADS
KID'S MENU
- KID'S SHRIMP$6.49
Fried Gulf shrimp, seasoned fries, two hushpuppies, and a refreshing drink. Perfect meal for your little cajun!
- KID'S CATFISH$6.49
Enjoy a meal of delicious southern fried catfish, accompanied by seasoned fries, two hushpuppies, and a refreshing drink.
- KID'S CHICKEN TENDER$6.49
Get your taste buds ready for a mouthwatering kid's meal! Juicy, marinated chicken tenders, crispy seasoned fries, two hushpuppies, and your choice of drink. Don't miss out on this finger-licking goodness!
SIDES
- FRIES$2.49
Golden and crispy on the outside, tender on the inside - our perfectly seasoned fries are the ultimate side dish!
- HUSH PUPPIES (6)$2.49
Imagine biting into a warm, crispy fritter, bursting with the sweet goodness of golden corn. Made from a delicious cornmeal-based batter and fried to perfection, these fritters are sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more.
- POTATO SALAD$2.49
Get ready to indulge in a classic and creamy potato salad that will tantalize your taste buds!
- RED BEANS & RICE$3.49
Our Creamy Red Beans are slow-cooked with a blend of Cajun spices and vegetables, resulting in tender beans that are served with fluffy white rice.
DESSERTS
CATERING
- CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO With Rice (Gallon)$55.00
- SEAFOOD GUMBO With Rice (Gallon)$70.00
- CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE With Rice (Gallon)$75.00
- RED BEANS With Rice (Gallon)$40.00
- POTATO SALAD (Gallon)$35.00
- CATERING TENDER$35.00+
- CATERING FISH$45.00+
- CATERING SHRIMP$45.00+
- WRAP PLATTER$60.00
- POBOY PLATTER$70.00
- FRIED GREEN BEANS (Serves 18-20)$60.00
- CRISPY FRIES (Serves 15-20)$20.00
- HUSHPUPPIES (Serves 20-25)$30.00
- HOOK SALAD (Serves 10-12)$25.00
- CATERING RICE$16.50
- BREAD PUDDING$30.00+
- FRESH BREWED TEA (Gallon)$5.99
- RASPBERRY LEMONADE (Gallon)$9.00
- TBOY TOAST$30.00
- CATERING SAUCE$6.99
- Passion Fruit Lemonade (Gallon)$10.00
DRINKS
- FOUNTAIN SODA$2.19+
- SWEET TEA$2.19+
- UNSWEETENED TEA$2.19+
- RASPBERRY LEMONADE$2.19+
- BOTTLED BARQ'S ROOTBEER$2.49
- BOTTLED WATER$2.19
- 1/2 SWEET 1/2 UNSWEET$2.19+
- ICE CUP$0.50
- 1/2 SWEET TEA 1/2 LEMONADE$2.19+
- CUP OF WATER$0.50
- Bottle Coke$2.99
- Bottle Diet Coke$2.99
- Bottle Fanta$2.99
- Bottle Sprite$2.99
- Bottle Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Bottle Lemonade$2.99
