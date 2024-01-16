OVO Plant-Based Paradise 4320 Winfield Road
American Favorites
- Hot Dog$8.75
Plain with fries
- Chili Cheese Dog$10.00
Chili Cheese with fries
- Chicago Style Hot Dog$10.00
Chicago Style with fries
- Bratwurst$11.75
Brat with Fries
- Hot LInks$16.50
Sausage Links, French Fried and Slice of Bread Smothered in Mild Sauce
- Popcorn Shrimp$14.00
Fried Shrimp with Fries
- Popcorn Chicken$12.75
Fried Chicken with Fries
- Jumbo Shrimp$14.00
6 Jumbo Shrimp with Fries
- House Fries Small$3.00
Small Fry
- House Fries Large$5.00
Large Fry
- Chili Cheese Fries$14.00
- Loaded Fries$14.00
- Wild Style Fries$8.50
In-House Fries topped with cheese, Paradise sauce and grilled onions
- Buffalo Ranch Fries$7.50
Fries topped with shredded cheese, buffalo sauce and drizzled in ranch - Choice of Crispy Chicken Add-on
- Cheese Fries$7.50
- Best Of The Border (served with Rice and Beans)
Best Of The Border
- Traditional Tamales$14.00
Authentic Red Chile
- Jalapeno & Cheese Tamales$13.00
Gluten-Free Option
- Fajitas$14.00
3 Steak and Peppers with Flour Tortillas
- Tacos (GF)$15.00
2 Walnut Meat Tacos with Corn Tortilla
- Nachos$5.75
Jalapeno and Cheese
- Chili Cheese Nachos$12.00
- Loaded Nachos$14.00
- 7 Layer Dip$5.25
Layers of Taco Seasoned Goodness
- Guacamole$2.25
- Guacamole and Chips$4.00
- Salsa$2.00
Fresh In-House Salsa
- Salsa And chips$3.75
- Sandwiches (with Choice of Potato)
Sandwiches
- Sloppy Joe$12.50
Our version of this American Favorite made with Walnut meat
- Reuben$12.00
Classic version with Sourdough Bread
- Sub$10.00
Deli Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Oil & Vinegar and Spices
- BBQ Chicken$12.75
Crispy chicken patty with BBQ sauce and pickles
- Deluxe Chicken$12.75
Classic Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Cheese
- Buffalo Chicken$12.75
Buffalo Sauce, Ranch and pickles
- Country Fried Chicken$15.75
Crispy chicken patty smothered in white gravy
- Fried Mushroom Po' Boy$15.75
Crispy mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, pickles and remoulade sauce
- Gimme Some Sugar