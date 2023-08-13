Street Hibachi
DINNER MENU
Chop Chop
Blistered Shishito Pepper
Lemon Grass Salt, Tugarashi Aioli & Munchies.
Chicken Satay
Cucumber Nam Phrik & Peanuts Sambal.
Spicy Edamame
Soy Sauce, Chili, Lemon & Walnuts.
Salmon Crispy Taco
Raw Salmon, Guacamole & Chipotle Aioli.
Jalapeno Hamachi
Chopped Hamachi; Jalapeño Vinaigrette; Fresh Herbs & Onion Salsa.
Crispy Chicken Katsu
Chicken Bites served with a Sweet Chili Sauce & Teriyaki Sauce.
Tom Yam Chicken
Spicy and sour Thai soup with chicken/tofu, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, shallot, coconut milk and aromatic herbs.
Tom Yam Tofu
Spicy and sour Thai soup with chicken/tofu, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, shallot, coconut milk and aromatic herbs.
Ramen Chicken
Umami Broth, Bok Choi, Corn, Soft Boiled Egg, Noodles, Nori & Shitake Mushroom.
Ramen Veal
Umami Broth, Bok Choi, Corn, Soft Boiled Egg, Noodles, Nori & Shitake Mushroom.
Pok Pok
Som Tam Salad
Green papaya, chili, nam pla, peanuts, green beans, cherry tomatoes and cilantro.
Yam Pla Po Mela Salad
Fried fish, lemon grass, shallot, chili, mango, pomelo, herbs and Thai vinaigrette.
Gado Gado Salad - Chicken
Grilled chicken, sprouts, cauliflower, green beans, herbs, chili paste, peanuts sambal, soft boiled egg and caramelized pumpkin.
Gado Gado Salad - Tofu
Tofu, Bean Sprouts, Cauliflower, Green Beans, Lettuce, Arugula, Herbs, Chili, Peanut Sambal, Soft Boiled Egg & Caramelized Pumpkin.
Buns & Dumplings
Crispy Chicken Bun
Two Steamed Buns, Crispy Chicken, Thai Spices, Arugula, Chili, Pickled Cucumber, Cilantro & Curry Aioli.
Beef Bun
Couple steamed yeast buns, slow cooked beef, zasai aioli, lettuce, black sesame paste and Korean kimchi.
Chicken Gyoza
Dumplings filled with chicken/vegetables, lime curry, coconut milk and Thai basil.
Vegan Gyoza
Dumplings Filled with Vegetables, Lime Curry, Coconut Cream & Thai Basil.
Japanese Josper Charcoal Grill
Veal Chop
Veal chop sauteed bok choi, oyster mushroom, and miso mustard sauce.
Lamb Chops ( three)
Tamarind Ginger Glaze & Minted Mango Chutney.
Boneless Prime Rib Eye
Prime rib with wasabi mush potatoes.
Beef Fillet
Fillet, yuzu hollandaise and maitake mushroom snow peas.
Surprise Steak
Asian Chimichurri.
Flat Iron Steak
Flat Iron Steak, Wasabi, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans & Asian Truffle Sauce
Siam Chicken Breast
Stir Fried Vegetables, Hoisin Sauce, Mushroom Sauce & Green Mango.
Tandoor
Tandoori Cauliflower
Baked Cauliflower with Indian Spices, Fresh Herbs, Chili, masala sauce & Roti.
Fish Taco Indian Style
Chilean Sea Bass, Masala Sauce, Pickled Onion, Cilantro & Mint Chutney.
Salmon Green Cury
Roasted Marinated Sea Bass, Corn Cream, Apple & Mango Salsa.
Sea Bass Miso
Roasted marinated salmon, corn cream, apple and wakame salsa.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoori chicken thigh, nan, pickled onion, mint chutney, chili and Indian spice mix.
Street Wok
Crispy General Tso with Beef
Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Broccoli and Jasmin Rice.
Crispy General Tso with Chicken
Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Broccoli and Jasmin Rice.
Pad Thai Beef
Carrots, sprouts, egg, peanuts, cilantro, sweet Thai sauce and rice noodles.
Pad Thai Chicken
Carrots, sprouts, egg, peanuts, cilantro, sweet Thai sauce and rice noodles.
Pad Thai Tofu
Carrots, sprouts, egg, peanuts, cilantro, sweet Thai sauce and rice noodles.
Papa Noodles Beef
Egg noodles with tofu/chicken/beef portobello mushroom, champignon, shitake, green onion, broccoli, cheza sauce and truffle paste.
Papa Noodles Chicken
Egg noodles with tofu/chicken/beef portobello mushroom, champignon, shitake, green onion, broccoli, cheza sauce and truffle paste.
Papa Noodles Tofu
Egg noodles with tofu/chicken/beef portobello mushroom, champignon, shitake, green onion, broccoli, cheza sauce and truffle paste.
Mi Goreng Beef
Egg noodles with tofu/chicken/beef, baby spinach, bamboo shoots, green beans, lime leaves, basil, peanuts, homemade chili paste and coconut milk.
Mi Goreng Chicken
Egg noodles with tofu/chicken/beef, baby spinach, bamboo shoots, green beans, lime leaves, basil, peanuts, homemade chili paste and coconut milk.
Mi Goreng Tofu
Egg noodles with tofu/chicken/beef, baby spinach, bamboo shoots, green beans, lime leaves, basil, peanuts, homemade chili paste and coconut milk.
Klong Toi Curry Slow Cooked Beef
Tofu/chicken/slow cooked beef, Thai eggplant, green beans, bamboo shoots, red curry coconut milk and jasmine rice.
Klong Toi Curry Chicken
Klong Toi Curry Tofu
Pad Kapow
Chopped Beef, Garlic, Ginger, Herbs, Soy Sauce, Jasmin Rice & Sunny Side Egg.
Green Curry with Beef
Bok Choi, Terry Tomatoes, Zucchini, Lemon Grass, Fresh Herbs, Coconut Milk and Jasmin Rice.
Green Curry with Chicken
Bok Choi, Terry Tomatoes, Zucchini, Lemon Grass, Fresh Herbs, Coconut Milk and Jasmin Rice.
Green Curry with Tofu
Bok Choi, Terry Tomatoes, Zucchini, Lemon Grass, Fresh Herbs, Coconut Milk and Jasmin Rice.
Bibimbap - Korean Style: Beef
Served in Hot Bowl with Jasmine Rice, Carrot, Spinach, Bean Sprouts, Mushrooms & Gojejang Paste.
Bibimbap - Korean Style: Short Ribs
Bibimbap - Korean Style: Chicken
Chao Chao
Maki Rolls
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon, Avocado, Gari Ginger, Wasabi
Spicy Tuna Roll
Fresh Bluefin Tuna, Scallion, Cucumber, Spicy Momiji
Salmon "Cream Cheese" Avocado Roll
Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, “Cream Cheese”, Sweet Potato Chips, Teriyaki Sauce
Chutoro Negi
Chutoro, Scallion, Fresh Wasabi
Flame Salmon Belly Maki
Salmon belly Wrapped Spicy Mayo, Kanikama, Avocado, Jalapeno, Scallion, Ume Sauce, Tempura Flakes
California Roll
Kanikama, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Orange Tobiko
Flame Toro Caviar Maki
Toro Wrapped with Caviar, Scallion, Cucumber, Fresh Wasabi
Green Maki
Avocado, Cucumber, Tempura Asparagus, Crispy Yuzu Kosho, Ume Dressing
Spicy Yellowtail Maki
Fresh Hamachi, Shiso Leaves, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mango Salsa, Serrano Pepper
Eringi Tempura Maki
Pickled Eringi, Crispy Eringi, Truffle Miso, Black Truffle, Asparagus
Nigiri
Chirashi Don
Chef's Signature Selection
Spicy Tuna Rice Cake
Chopped Tuna with Fried Rice, Avocado & Spicy Mayo.
Aburi Salmon Nigiri
Torched Salmon Belly
Aburi Chutoro Nigiri
Torched Fatty Tuna
Vegan Sushi
Truffle Shisoto, Red Bell Pepper, Yuzu Avocado
Tuna Tataki
Tuna, Spicy Truffle Ponzu
Yellowtail Sashimi
Yellowtail, Yuzu Kosho Ponzu
Hibachi
Kids' Menu
Kids: Chicken with Noodles
Chicken Breast, Egg Noodles & Vegetables in a Teriyaki Sauce.
Kids: Vegetables with Noodled
Egg Noodles & Vegetables in a Teriyaki Sauce.
Kids: Crispy Chicken
Crispy Tempura Chicken Breast & Jasmin Rice.
Kids: Fried Rice with Chicken
Fried Rice with Vegetables and Chicken in a Sweet Soy Sauce.
Kids: Fried Rice with Tofu
Fried Rice with Vegetables and Tofu in a Sweet Soy Sauce.