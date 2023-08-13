DINNER MENU

Chop Chop

Blistered Shishito Pepper

Blistered Shishito Pepper

$17.00

Lemon Grass Salt, Tugarashi Aioli & Munchies.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$19.00

Cucumber Nam Phrik & Peanuts Sambal.

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$15.00

Soy Sauce, Chili, Lemon & Walnuts.

Salmon Crispy Taco

Salmon Crispy Taco

$21.00

Raw Salmon, Guacamole & Chipotle Aioli.

Jalapeno Hamachi

Jalapeno Hamachi

$24.00

Chopped Hamachi; Jalapeño Vinaigrette; Fresh Herbs & Onion Salsa.

Crispy Chicken Katsu

$22.00

Chicken Bites served with a Sweet Chili Sauce & Teriyaki Sauce.

Tom Yam Chicken

$19.00

Spicy and sour Thai soup with chicken/tofu, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, shallot, coconut milk and aromatic herbs.

Tom Yam Tofu

Tom Yam Tofu

$19.00

Spicy and sour Thai soup with chicken/tofu, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, shallot, coconut milk and aromatic herbs.

Ramen Chicken

Ramen Chicken

$29.00

Umami Broth, Bok Choi, Corn, Soft Boiled Egg, Noodles, Nori & Shitake Mushroom.

Ramen Veal

$27.00

Umami Broth, Bok Choi, Corn, Soft Boiled Egg, Noodles, Nori & Shitake Mushroom.

Pok Pok

Som Tam Salad

Som Tam Salad

$16.00

Green papaya, chili, nam pla, peanuts, green beans, cherry tomatoes and cilantro.

Yam Pla Po Mela Salad

Yam Pla Po Mela Salad

$19.00

Fried fish, lemon grass, shallot, chili, mango, pomelo, herbs and Thai vinaigrette.

Gado Gado Salad - Chicken

Gado Gado Salad - Chicken

$22.00

Grilled chicken, sprouts, cauliflower, green beans, herbs, chili paste, peanuts sambal, soft boiled egg and caramelized pumpkin.

Gado Gado Salad - Tofu

$22.00

Tofu, Bean Sprouts, Cauliflower, Green Beans, Lettuce, Arugula, Herbs, Chili, Peanut Sambal, Soft Boiled Egg & Caramelized Pumpkin.

Buns & Dumplings

Dumplings Filled with either Chicken, Vegetables, Lime Curry, Coconut Cream & Thai Basil.
Crispy Chicken Bun

Crispy Chicken Bun

$24.00

Two Steamed Buns, Crispy Chicken, Thai Spices, Arugula, Chili, Pickled Cucumber, Cilantro & Curry Aioli.

Beef Bun

Beef Bun

$26.00

Couple steamed yeast buns, slow cooked beef, zasai aioli, lettuce, black sesame paste and Korean kimchi.

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$24.00

Dumplings filled with chicken/vegetables, lime curry, coconut milk and Thai basil.

Vegan Gyoza

$24.00

Dumplings Filled with Vegetables, Lime Curry, Coconut Cream & Thai Basil.

Japanese Josper Charcoal Grill

Veal Chop

Veal Chop

$74.00

Veal chop sauteed bok choi, oyster mushroom, and miso mustard sauce.

Lamb Chops ( three)

$74.00

Tamarind Ginger Glaze & Minted Mango Chutney.

Boneless Prime Rib Eye

$69.00

Prime rib with wasabi mush potatoes.

Beef Fillet

$69.00

Fillet, yuzu hollandaise and maitake mushroom snow peas.

Surprise Steak

$50.00Out of stock

Asian Chimichurri.

Flat Iron Steak

$44.00

Flat Iron Steak, Wasabi, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans & Asian Truffle Sauce

Siam Chicken Breast

Siam Chicken Breast

$38.00

Stir Fried Vegetables, Hoisin Sauce, Mushroom Sauce & Green Mango.

Tandoor

Tandoori Cauliflower

Tandoori Cauliflower

$24.00

Baked Cauliflower with Indian Spices, Fresh Herbs, Chili, masala sauce & Roti.

Fish Taco Indian Style

Fish Taco Indian Style

$26.00

Chilean Sea Bass, Masala Sauce, Pickled Onion, Cilantro & Mint Chutney.

Salmon Green Cury

Salmon Green Cury

$40.00

Roasted Marinated Sea Bass, Corn Cream, Apple & Mango Salsa.

Sea Bass Miso

$48.00

Roasted marinated salmon, corn cream, apple and wakame salsa.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$32.00

Tandoori chicken thigh, nan, pickled onion, mint chutney, chili and Indian spice mix.

Street Wok

Crispy General Tso with Beef

$32.00

Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Broccoli and Jasmin Rice.

Crispy General Tso with Chicken

$28.00

Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Broccoli and Jasmin Rice.

Pad Thai Beef

$32.00

Carrots, sprouts, egg, peanuts, cilantro, sweet Thai sauce and rice noodles.

Pad Thai Chicken

$28.00

Carrots, sprouts, egg, peanuts, cilantro, sweet Thai sauce and rice noodles.

Pad Thai Tofu

$26.00

Carrots, sprouts, egg, peanuts, cilantro, sweet Thai sauce and rice noodles.

Papa Noodles Beef

$32.00

Egg noodles with tofu/chicken/beef portobello mushroom, champignon, shitake, green onion, broccoli, cheza sauce and truffle paste.

Papa Noodles Chicken

$28.00

Egg noodles with tofu/chicken/beef portobello mushroom, champignon, shitake, green onion, broccoli, cheza sauce and truffle paste.

Papa Noodles Tofu

$26.00

Egg noodles with tofu/chicken/beef portobello mushroom, champignon, shitake, green onion, broccoli, cheza sauce and truffle paste.

Mi Goreng Beef

Mi Goreng Beef

$32.00

Egg noodles with tofu/chicken/beef, baby spinach, bamboo shoots, green beans, lime leaves, basil, peanuts, homemade chili paste and coconut milk.

Mi Goreng Chicken

$28.00

Egg noodles with tofu/chicken/beef, baby spinach, bamboo shoots, green beans, lime leaves, basil, peanuts, homemade chili paste and coconut milk.

Mi Goreng Tofu

$26.00

Egg noodles with tofu/chicken/beef, baby spinach, bamboo shoots, green beans, lime leaves, basil, peanuts, homemade chili paste and coconut milk.

Klong Toi Curry Slow Cooked Beef

$34.00

Tofu/chicken/slow cooked beef, Thai eggplant, green beans, bamboo shoots, red curry coconut milk and jasmine rice.

Klong Toi Curry Chicken

Klong Toi Curry Chicken

$28.00

Klong Toi Curry Tofu

$26.00
Pad Kapow

Pad Kapow

$30.00

Chopped Beef, Garlic, Ginger, Herbs, Soy Sauce, Jasmin Rice & Sunny Side Egg.

Green Curry with Beef

$32.00

Bok Choi, Terry Tomatoes, Zucchini, Lemon Grass, Fresh Herbs, Coconut Milk and Jasmin Rice.

Green Curry with Chicken

$28.00

Bok Choi, Terry Tomatoes, Zucchini, Lemon Grass, Fresh Herbs, Coconut Milk and Jasmin Rice.

Green Curry with Tofu

$26.00

Bok Choi, Terry Tomatoes, Zucchini, Lemon Grass, Fresh Herbs, Coconut Milk and Jasmin Rice.

Bibimbap - Korean Style: Beef

Bibimbap - Korean Style: Beef

$34.00

Served in Hot Bowl with Jasmine Rice, Carrot, Spinach, Bean Sprouts, Mushrooms & Gojejang Paste.

Bibimbap - Korean Style: Short Ribs

$36.00

Bibimbap - Korean Style: Chicken

$30.00

Chao Chao

$32.00+

Maki Rolls

Salmon Avocado Roll

$18.00

Salmon, Avocado, Gari Ginger, Wasabi

Spicy Tuna Roll

$19.00

Fresh Bluefin Tuna, Scallion, Cucumber, Spicy Momiji

Salmon "Cream Cheese" Avocado Roll

$21.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, “Cream Cheese”, Sweet Potato Chips, Teriyaki Sauce

Chutoro Negi

$22.00

Chutoro, Scallion, Fresh Wasabi

Flame Salmon Belly Maki

$24.00

Salmon belly Wrapped Spicy Mayo, Kanikama, Avocado, Jalapeno, Scallion, Ume Sauce, Tempura Flakes

California Roll

California Roll

$18.00

Kanikama, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Orange Tobiko

Flame Toro Caviar Maki

$36.00

Toro Wrapped with Caviar, Scallion, Cucumber, Fresh Wasabi

Green Maki

$19.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Tempura Asparagus, Crispy Yuzu Kosho, Ume Dressing

Spicy Yellowtail Maki

$19.00

Fresh Hamachi, Shiso Leaves, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mango Salsa, Serrano Pepper

Eringi Tempura Maki

$18.00Out of stock

Pickled Eringi, Crispy Eringi, Truffle Miso, Black Truffle, Asparagus

Nigiri

Saka Nigiri

$14.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$14.00

Akame Nigiri

$14.00

Chutoro Nigiri

$16.00

Otoro Nigiri

$16.00Out of stock

Daily - Chef's Choice

Sashimi Platter - Chef's Choice

$62.00

Chirashi Don

Avocado Asparagus Douburi

Avocado Asparagus Douburi

$19.00

Avocado, Mango, Edamame, Asparagus, Sesame Seed, Kizami Nori, Fresh Wasabi, Scallion

Chirashi Donburi

Chirashi Donburi

$24.00

Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, Asparagus, Avocado, Mango, Fresh Wasabi, Sesame Seed, Kizami Nori,

Chef's Signature Selection

Spicy Tuna Rice Cake

Spicy Tuna Rice Cake

$24.00

Chopped Tuna with Fried Rice, Avocado & Spicy Mayo.

Aburi Salmon Nigiri

$18.00

Torched Salmon Belly

Aburi Chutoro Nigiri

$22.00

Torched Fatty Tuna

Vegan Sushi

$19.00

Truffle Shisoto, Red Bell Pepper, Yuzu Avocado

Tuna Tataki

$24.00

Tuna, Spicy Truffle Ponzu

Yellowtail Sashimi

$23.00

Yellowtail, Yuzu Kosho Ponzu

Hibachi

All Hibachi meals are served with miso soup, house salad, fresh vegetables and your choice of steamed rice or yakisoba noodles. Upgrade for fried rice $7.

Chicken Breast

$44.00

Chicken Dark Meat

$42.00

Lamp Chops

$78.00

Duel Fillet

$60.00
Sliced Flat Iron Beef Sukiyaki

Sliced Flat Iron Beef Sukiyaki

$56.00

Rib Eye Steak

$65.00

Tofu

$24.00

Fried Rice

$7.00

Kids' Menu

Kids: Chicken with Noodles

$19.00

Chicken Breast, Egg Noodles & Vegetables in a Teriyaki Sauce.

Kids: Vegetables with Noodled

$19.00

Egg Noodles & Vegetables in a Teriyaki Sauce.

Kids: Crispy Chicken

$19.00

Crispy Tempura Chicken Breast & Jasmin Rice.

Kids: Fried Rice with Chicken

$19.00

Fried Rice with Vegetables and Chicken in a Sweet Soy Sauce.

Kids: Fried Rice with Tofu

$19.00

Fried Rice with Vegetables and Tofu in a Sweet Soy Sauce.

Kids: Avocado Maki Roll

$12.00

Kids: Cucumber Roll

$12.00

Sweets

Soft Chocolate Cake, Cashew Meringue & Sesame Twill.
Banana Roti

Banana Roti

$18.00

Street Food Thai Dough Filled with Caramelized Banana & Toffee Sauce.

Indian Malabi

Indian Malabi

$18.00

Flavored Panna Cotta, Spices Syrup, Mango Chutney & Crumble.

Nemesis

$18.00

Asian Kiss

$18.00

Truffle Cheesecake

$18.00

Sides

Steamed Rice

$6.00

Noodles

$6.00

Chef specials

Ribeye on the Bone

$114.00+Out of stock

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Snapple Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$9.00

Small Pellegrino

$6.00

Jasmine Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Pure life Water

$2.50