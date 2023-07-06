OG Delights Save Stop

Welcome to OG Delights! Where we appreciate the original ideas and concepts of food! More
Smoothies
Green Delight
$7.99+
Delicious and healthy avocado and spinach smoothie!
Morning Delight
$7.99+
Our Refreshing Wake-Up Smoothie!
Chocolate Delight
$7.99+
Our rich chocolate delight!
Blueberry Delight
$7.99+
Our Smooth, Rich Blue Blueberry Delight!
Strawberry Delight
$7.99+
Our Smooth, Rich Strawberry Delight!
Banana Delight
$7.99+
One of our House Favorites, The Sweet Banana Delight!
Build Your Own
$4.99+
Create your very own delight! Choose at least 1 Fruit Base and 1 Liquid and mix and match the rest!
Food
16 OZ Combo Chicken and Waffles
24 OZ Combo Chicken and Waffles
OG Delights Location and Ordering Hours
(404) 809-6559
10307 Atomic Road, North Augusta, SC 29841
Closed • Opens Thursday at 12PM