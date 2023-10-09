Mill Street Mocha Drive Thru 909 S. Mill Street
*TIKI Drinks (Plant Based Energy)
Strawberry Fields
Our #1 BEST SELLING DRINK (even ahead of coffee!) Enjoy Strawberry Fusion with Lavender, topped off with club soda for the most refreshing drink to ever touch your taste buds!
Purple Rain
Blue Razzberry Blast
This blue energy drink combined with carbonated lemonade is sure to cool you off even on the hottest summer days.
Sweetart
*Classic Coffee Drinks
Drip Coffee (Regular Brew)
Straight up Medium Roast hot brewed coffee roasted by Euphoria Coffee in West Union.
Cold Brew
Cold brew coffee is made by steeping coffee in cold water for 24 hours, served over ice. Enjoy as is, or add a flavor, sweet cold foam or both!
Latte
Espresso with steamed whole milk
Crack of Dawn
Espresso with Heavy Whipping Cream and Half & Half - KETO friendly
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso with steamed milk and caramel
The Knock Out
Regular brewed coffee with a shot of espresso
2.5 Gallons of Brewed Coffee
*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*
Cappuccino
4 shots of espresso with steamed and frothed whole milk - 16 oz only
Espresso
Americano
Espresso and Hot Water
Mochas
Almond Joy Mocha
Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce, Almond & Coconut syrup steamed with Whole Milk
Campfire Mocha
Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce, French Vanilla &Toasted Marshmallow syrup steamed with Whole Milk
Dark Chocolate Only Mocha
Espresso, Dark Chocolate sauce steamed with Whole Milk
Milky Way Mocha
Cold Brew Concentrate, Dark Chocolate, Caramel, and Sweet Cold Foam mixed with Whole Milk
Orange Mocha
Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce & Candied Orange syrup steamed with Whole Milk
Peppermint Mocha
Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce and Peppermint syrup steamed with Whole Milk
Salted Caramel Toffee Mocha
Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel Toffee sauce steamed with Whole Milk
Strawberry Rose Mocha
Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce & Strawberry Rose syrup steamed with Whole Milk
Turtle Mocha
Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate & Caramel sauce steamed with Whole Milk
White Chocolate Only Mocha
Espresso & White Chocolate Sauce with steamed Whole Milk
White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha
Espresso, White Chocolate sauce & Raspberry syrup steamed with Whole Milk
Food
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna Salad & Cheese on a Croissant (currently out of lettuce)
Turkey, Ham & Cheese on a Croissant
Order warm or as is, this turkey, ham and a cheese on a croissant is the perfect grab n' go way to get you through lunch. (Don't forget to request a side of mayo if that makes it pure perfection for you!)
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Served on a Ciabatta Bun
Potato Salad
Chips
Stuffed Cookies
Cheese Stick
Protein Puck
Other Drinks
*Flavored Lemonades
Blood Orange Lemonade
Huckleberry Lemonade
Lavender Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Plain Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Wildberry Lemonade
Sugar Free Pink Lemonade
Sugar Free Red Raspberry
Sugar Free Strawberry
*Breakfast
Cinnamon Roll
4 oz topped with in-house frosting
Slice of Canadian Bacon Breakfast Pizza
* MUST BE ORDERED BY 9:00 AM * Cheese sauce base topped with Canadian Bacon, mozzarella and cheddar
Slice of Sausage Breakfast Pizza
* MUST BE ORDERED BY 9:00 AM * Sausage Gravy base topped with sausage, mozzarella and cheddar
Muffin Top
Choose between Chocolate Chip, Lemon Poppyseed, or Raspberry
Mini Loaf
Caramel Apple Pecan, Lemon Blueberry, or our Monthly Special (July's Special is Rhubarb)
Whole Canadian Bacon Breakfast Pizza
*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*
Whole Sausage Breakfast Pizza
*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*
Whole Pizza - 1/2 Canadian Bacon & 1/2 Sausage
*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*
Dozen Cinnamon Rolls
*MUST ORDER AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*
Caramel Rolls
SATURDAY ONLY Enjoy a delicious Caramel Roll made locally from There's Nothing Batter. They sell out quickly, so reserve yours right now!
Dozen Caramel Rolls (SAT ONLY)
*Snacks
*Seasonal Specials
Caramel Apple Latte
Caramel Apple Latte drizzled with caramel
Caramel Apple Frappuccino
Enjoy this Fall Favorite Caramel Apple Latte BLENDED with whipped cream and caramel on top
Summertime Sadness Lemonade
Not ready for Pumpkin Spice and the flavors of Fall? Try a Cherry-Orange-Lemonade topped with Pineapple. Don't be sad Summer is fleeting away, embrace it as long as you can!
Nordic Refresher
This sparkling blue energy & watermelon combo will have you naturally caffeinated, and coordinating with the fest in no time!
Lingonberry Lemonade
Our sparkling lemonade is combined with Lingonberry concentrate thanks to Decorah's Vesterheim Museum for one of the many festive drinks sure to help you beat the heat!
Rømmegrøt Cold Brew
Our Rømmegrøt Cold Brew instantly warms your heart. With cinnamon and brown sugar in our sweet cold foam atop an ice cold glass of cold brew you can ignore the warm temps and get lost in your glass of goodness...until it's gone. Then find shade to cool off asap.