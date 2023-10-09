Popular Items

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso with steamed whole milk

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

$4.60+
Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$3.25+

Our #1 BEST SELLING DRINK (even ahead of coffee!) Enjoy Strawberry Fusion with Lavender, topped off with club soda for the most refreshing drink to ever touch your taste buds!

Menu

*TIKI Drinks (Plant Based Energy)

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$3.25+

Our #1 BEST SELLING DRINK (even ahead of coffee!) Enjoy Strawberry Fusion with Lavender, topped off with club soda for the most refreshing drink to ever touch your taste buds!

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$3.25+
Blue Razzberry Blast

Blue Razzberry Blast

$3.25+

This blue energy drink combined with carbonated lemonade is sure to cool you off even on the hottest summer days.

Sweetart

Sweetart

$3.25+

*Classic Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee (Regular Brew)

$2.00+

Straight up Medium Roast hot brewed coffee roasted by Euphoria Coffee in West Union.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Cold brew coffee is made by steeping coffee in cold water for 24 hours, served over ice. Enjoy as is, or add a flavor, sweet cold foam or both!

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso with steamed whole milk

Crack of Dawn

$4.60+

Espresso with Heavy Whipping Cream and Half & Half - KETO friendly

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Espresso with steamed milk and caramel

The Knock Out

$3.00+

Regular brewed coffee with a shot of espresso

2.5 Gallons of Brewed Coffee

2.5 Gallons of Brewed Coffee

$35.00

*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*

Cappuccino

$4.50

4 shots of espresso with steamed and frothed whole milk - 16 oz only

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and Hot Water

Mochas

Almond Joy Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce, Almond & Coconut syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Campfire Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce, French Vanilla &Toasted Marshmallow syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Dark Chocolate Only Mocha

$4.49+

Espresso, Dark Chocolate sauce steamed with Whole Milk

Milky Way Mocha

$4.50+

Cold Brew Concentrate, Dark Chocolate, Caramel, and Sweet Cold Foam mixed with Whole Milk

Orange Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce & Candied Orange syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Peppermint Mocha

$4.49+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce and Peppermint syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Salted Caramel Toffee Mocha

$4.49+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel Toffee sauce steamed with Whole Milk

Strawberry Rose Mocha

$4.49+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce & Strawberry Rose syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Turtle Mocha

$4.49+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate & Caramel sauce steamed with Whole Milk

White Chocolate Only Mocha

$4.49+

Espresso & White Chocolate Sauce with steamed Whole Milk

White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White Chocolate sauce & Raspberry syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Food

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.00

Tuna Salad & Cheese on a Croissant (currently out of lettuce)

Turkey, Ham & Cheese on a Croissant

Turkey, Ham & Cheese on a Croissant

$4.75

Order warm or as is, this turkey, ham and a cheese on a croissant is the perfect grab n' go way to get you through lunch. (Don't forget to request a side of mayo if that makes it pure perfection for you!)

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$4.99

Served on a Ciabatta Bun

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.80
Chips

Chips

$1.25

Stuffed Cookies

$4.00

Cheese Stick

$1.00

Protein Puck

$4.00

Other Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Original Chai Tea with steamed Whole Milk.

Dew Bomb

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+
Matcha Tea Latte with Choice of Syrup

Matcha Tea Latte with Choice of Syrup

$5.50+

Steamer

$3.45+

Milk and Choice of Syrup steamed together

Pop

$1.60+

Smoothies

$3.75+

*Flavored Lemonades

Blood Orange Lemonade

$3.10+

Huckleberry Lemonade

$3.10+

Lavender Lemonade

$3.35+

Peach Lemonade

$3.10+

Plain Lemonade

$3.10+

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.10+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.10+

Wildberry Lemonade

$3.10+

Sugar Free Pink Lemonade

$3.10+Out of stock

Sugar Free Red Raspberry

$3.10+

Sugar Free Strawberry

$3.10+Out of stock

*Breakfast

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

4 oz topped with in-house frosting

Slice of Canadian Bacon Breakfast Pizza

Slice of Canadian Bacon Breakfast Pizza

$3.65

* MUST BE ORDERED BY 9:00 AM * Cheese sauce base topped with Canadian Bacon, mozzarella and cheddar

Slice of Sausage Breakfast Pizza

Slice of Sausage Breakfast Pizza

$3.65

* MUST BE ORDERED BY 9:00 AM * Sausage Gravy base topped with sausage, mozzarella and cheddar

Muffin Top

Muffin Top

$3.05

Choose between Chocolate Chip, Lemon Poppyseed, or Raspberry

Mini Loaf

Mini Loaf

$3.90

Caramel Apple Pecan, Lemon Blueberry, or our Monthly Special (July's Special is Rhubarb)

Whole Canadian Bacon Breakfast Pizza

$19.00

*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*

Whole Sausage Breakfast Pizza

Whole Sausage Breakfast Pizza

$19.00

*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*

Whole Pizza - 1/2 Canadian Bacon & 1/2 Sausage

$19.00

*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*

Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$32.89

*MUST ORDER AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*

Caramel Rolls

Caramel Rolls

$3.85

SATURDAY ONLY Enjoy a delicious Caramel Roll made locally from There's Nothing Batter. They sell out quickly, so reserve yours right now!

Dozen Caramel Rolls (SAT ONLY)

$36.00

*Snacks

Cookie (GF)

Cookie (GF)

$3.25
Protein Puck (V) (GF)

Protein Puck (V) (GF)

$3.50

String Cheese

$1.00

STUFFED Cookies

$4.00

Cookie typed + Stuffed Goodness (as of 9-17) Snickerdoodle + Apple Pie Chocolate Chip + Brownie Chocolate Chip + Scotcharoo Pumpkin + Espresso Cream Cheese

*Seasonal Specials

Caramel Apple Latte

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.80+

Caramel Apple Latte drizzled with caramel

Caramel Apple Frappuccino

Caramel Apple Frappuccino

$5.00+

Enjoy this Fall Favorite Caramel Apple Latte BLENDED with whipped cream and caramel on top

Summertime Sadness Lemonade

Summertime Sadness Lemonade

$4.00+

Not ready for Pumpkin Spice and the flavors of Fall? Try a Cherry-Orange-Lemonade topped with Pineapple. Don't be sad Summer is fleeting away, embrace it as long as you can!

Nordic Refresher

Nordic Refresher

$4.25+

This sparkling blue energy & watermelon combo will have you naturally caffeinated, and coordinating with the fest in no time!

Lingonberry Lemonade

Lingonberry Lemonade

$4.25+

Our sparkling lemonade is combined with Lingonberry concentrate thanks to Decorah's Vesterheim Museum for one of the many festive drinks sure to help you beat the heat!

Rømmegrøt Cold Brew

Rømmegrøt Cold Brew

$4.60+

Our Rømmegrøt Cold Brew instantly warms your heart. With cinnamon and brown sugar in our sweet cold foam atop an ice cold glass of cold brew you can ignore the warm temps and get lost in your glass of goodness...until it's gone. Then find shade to cool off asap.

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

$4.60+

Kids

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kid's Hot Chocolate (8 oz)

$2.50

Kid's Smoothie (9 oz)

$2.50

Orange Juice (9 oz)

$1.50

Kid's Lemonade (9 oz)

$2.00

Kid's Steamer (8oz)

$2.00

Retail

Clothing

Hooded Sweatshirt

Hooded Sweatshirt

$35.00+

Available in Small, Medium, Large & X-Large

1/4 Zip Sweatshirt

1/4 Zip Sweatshirt

$40.00+

Available in Small, Medium & Large

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$20.00+

Available in Small, Medium, Large, X-Large & 2X-Large