OH MMM GYROS! Cypress
PLATTERS
BEEF GYRO PLATTER
Irresistible allure of thinly sliced, tender beef gyro with your choice of base, toppings & sauce
CHICKEN PLATTER
Featuring juicy chicken marinated for more than 24hrs with your choice of base, toppings & sauce
COMBO PLATTER (Beef & Chicken)
Grilled Chicken & Beef Gyro Meat Combo
FALAFEL PLATTER (Vegeterian)
Featuring 4pcs of crispy, golden-brown falafel balls, accompanied by your choice of base, toppings & sauce
POPPIN POTATO PLATTER (Vegeterian)
Crispy, golden perfection of our popping potato platter that comes with 3 pcs, your choice of base, toppings & sauce
WRAPS
BEEF GYRO WRAP
Beef Gyro Wrap, perfectly spiced, tender beef wrapped in soft, pillowy naan, creating a harmonious blend of flavors that will transport your taste buds to a world of mouthwatering delight with every savory bite!
CHICKEN WRAP
Chicken Gyro Wrap with marinated chicken, tenderized and infused with flavor over 24 hours, is lovingly wrapped in soft, pillowy naan, creating an extraordinary fusion of tastes that will leave you enchanted and craving for more!
COMBO WRAP
Combo Gyro Wrap, a tantalizing fusion of marinated chicken and tender beef gyro, perfectly wrapped in soft, warm naan, creating a mouthwatering medley of tastes that will satisfy all your cravings in one delightful bite!
FALAFEL WRAP
Showcasing golden-brown, flavorful falafel nestled in a soft, fresh wrap, accompanied by crisp veggies and creamy suce of your choice.
POPPIN POTATO WRAP
Popping Potato Wrap, featuring crispy, seasoned potatoes nestled in a soft wrap, delivering a burst of flavor that will keep your taste buds dancing with joy!
QUESADILLAS
BEEF GYRO-DILLA
Warm Tortilla Stuffed with Chopped Beef Gyro meat, Grilled Onions & Melted Cheese
CHICKEN-DILLA
Warm Tortilla Stuffed with grilled chicken meat, Grilled Onions & Melted Cheese
CHEESE-DILLA
Cheese Quesadilla, where a luscious blend of melted cheeses is encased in a golden & crispy tortilla
COMBO - DILLA
GYRO-RITA
SIDES
OMG FRIES
Loaded Fries, generously piled with savory gyro meat, crumbled feta cheese, fiery Hot Cheetos for a tantalizing kick, all adorned with your choice of our mouthwatering mild or hot sauce, and finished with our signature creamy white sauce
FRIES
Savor the sheer delight of our golden, crispy fries—each fry a perfectly seasoned, addictive morsel of pure joy that will leave you longing for just one more irresistible bite!