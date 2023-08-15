Spend $50, save $5
PLATTERS

Savor the mouthwatering flavors of tender gyro meat infused with aromatic Mediterranean spices, and relish the option of a delectable vegetarian alternative, all in one divine platter.
BEEF GYRO PLATTER

$11.99

Irresistible allure of thinly sliced, tender beef gyro with your choice of base, toppings & sauce

CHICKEN PLATTER

$11.99

Featuring juicy chicken marinated for more than 24hrs with your choice of base, toppings & sauce

COMBO PLATTER (Beef & Chicken)

$12.99

Grilled Chicken & Beef Gyro Meat Combo

FALAFEL PLATTER (Vegeterian)

$10.99

Featuring 4pcs of crispy, golden-brown falafel balls, accompanied by your choice of base, toppings & sauce

POPPIN POTATO PLATTER (Vegeterian)

$11.99

Crispy, golden perfection of our popping potato platter that comes with 3 pcs, your choice of base, toppings & sauce

WRAPS

Wrap your taste buds in a delightful embrace with our gyro meat, seasoned to perfection with Mediterranean spices, and relish a mouthwatering vegetarian option, all wrapped up in a delicious bundle of flavor.

BEEF GYRO WRAP

$9.99

Beef Gyro Wrap, perfectly spiced, tender beef wrapped in soft, pillowy naan, creating a harmonious blend of flavors that will transport your taste buds to a world of mouthwatering delight with every savory bite!

CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

Chicken Gyro Wrap with marinated chicken, tenderized and infused with flavor over 24 hours, is lovingly wrapped in soft, pillowy naan, creating an extraordinary fusion of tastes that will leave you enchanted and craving for more!

COMBO WRAP

$10.99

Combo Gyro Wrap, a tantalizing fusion of marinated chicken and tender beef gyro, perfectly wrapped in soft, warm naan, creating a mouthwatering medley of tastes that will satisfy all your cravings in one delightful bite!

FALAFEL WRAP

$8.99

Showcasing golden-brown, flavorful falafel nestled in a soft, fresh wrap, accompanied by crisp veggies and creamy suce of your choice.

POPPIN POTATO WRAP

$9.99

Popping Potato Wrap, featuring crispy, seasoned potatoes nestled in a soft wrap, delivering a burst of flavor that will keep your taste buds dancing with joy!

QUESADILLAS

Indulge your senses in the mouthwatering delight of a sizzling quesadilla, a culinary masterpiece that seamlessly marries taste, texture, and aroma into a harmonious fiesta for your taste buds.
BEEF GYRO-DILLA

$9.49

Warm Tortilla Stuffed with Chopped Beef Gyro meat, Grilled Onions & Melted Cheese

CHICKEN-DILLA

$9.49

Warm Tortilla Stuffed with grilled chicken meat, Grilled Onions & Melted Cheese

CHEESE-DILLA

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla, where a luscious blend of melted cheeses is encased in a golden & crispy tortilla

COMBO - DILLA

$9.99

GYRO-RITA

Experience the tantalizing fusion of flavors in a mouthwatering burrito, generously filled with succulent meat, seasoned to perfection, and wrapped in a warm tortilla with a delightful assortment of fresh ingredients.

BEEF GYRO-RITA

$8.99

CHICKEN GYRO-RITA

$8.99

FALAFEL

$8.99

POPPIN POTATO

$8.99

COMBO (BEEF & CHICKEN)

$9.99

SIDES

OMG FRIES

$7.49

Loaded Fries, generously piled with savory gyro meat, crumbled feta cheese, fiery Hot Cheetos for a tantalizing kick, all adorned with your choice of our mouthwatering mild or hot sauce, and finished with our signature creamy white sauce

FRIES

$3.99

Savor the sheer delight of our golden, crispy fries—each fry a perfectly seasoned, addictive morsel of pure joy that will leave you longing for just one more irresistible bite!

FALAFEL (4 COUNT)

$3.99

FALAFEL (SINGLE)

$1.39

POPPIN POTATO (2 COUNT)

$3.99

PITA BREAD

$1.00

SIDE OF MEAT ORDER

$5.99

SIDE OF RICE

$2.99

DESSERT

Indulge in the enchanting allure of freshly fried churros - golden, crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside, coated with a perfect balance of cinnamon and sugar, creating a sugary cloud of bliss that melts in your mouth and pairs heavenly with velvety chocolate sauce.
OMG CHURROS

$4.49

Freshly baked churros—crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside—served warm, with the option to drizzle luscious Nutella or rich caramel over each divine piece, elevating your taste experience to a sweet, decadent symphony of flavors!

BEVERAGES

WATER

$1.99

COKE

$1.99

DIET COKE

$1.99

DR. PEPPER

$1.99

Monster Energy Drink

$3.99

Bang Energy Drink

$3.99

Redbull Energy Drink

$3.99

Redbull Sugar Free Energy Drink

$3.99

Soda

$1.99