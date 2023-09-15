OH MY GOSH! Brigadeiros OMG Brigadeiros - Aventura Mall
Cakes
OMG Cake (5 People)
That's an entire Vanilla Cake topped with your selected flavor. Presentation: It comes in an Elegant Cake Box. It serves around 5-6 People: 5.5in Diameter. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts.
OMG Cake (8 People)
That's an entire Vanilla Cake topped with your selected flavor Presentation: It comes in an Elegant Cake Box It serves around 8-10 People: 6.5in Diameter. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts.
OMG Cake (16 People)
That's an entire Vanilla Cake topped with your selected flavor. Presentation: It comes in an Elegant Cake Box. It serves around 16-18 People: 9in Diameter. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Brownie Cake
It comes with 5 Brigadeiros on top. Presentation: It comes in an Elegant Cake Box. It serves 8-10 People. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Slice of Brownie Cake
That's a slice of our Homemade Choco Brownie 😋. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Slice of OMG Cake
That's a slice of our Homemade Vanilla Cake with an extra level of your favorite mass on top of it. 😋 *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Brigadeiro Gift Boxes
Gift Box of 8 Brigadeiros
This Gift box is more than a Brigadeiro box, that's a great gift to someone you love! ❤️🎁 *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Gift Box of 16 Brigadeiros
This Gift box is more than a Brigadeiro box, that's a great gift to someone you love! ❤️🎁 *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Party Box of 60 Brigadeiros
The new Box of 60 Brigadeiros is the perfect match for your next party or a moment with your Family 🥰 *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Gift Pink Bag
The OMG Pink Bag is the delicious combination of a box of 4 Brigadeiros and a 6oz Cake Jar. *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Brigadeiro Boxes
Box of 4 Brigadeiros
The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day.❤️ *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Box of 6 Brigadeiros
The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day.❤️ *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Box of 9 Brigadeiros
The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day.❤️ *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Box of 12 Brigadeiros
The Brigadeiros Boxes are the perfect option for chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day.❤️ *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Tray of 24 Brigadeiros
The Tray of Brigadeiro is the perfect option for chocolate lovers, who want to have a sweeter day.❤️ *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Party Box of 60 Brigadeiros
The new Box of 60 Brigadeiros is the perfect match for your next party or a moment with your Family 🥰 *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Desserts
Brigadeiro Ice Cream
Our Brigadeiros Ice Cream is a delicious option on a sunny day in Miami or for every day. 🌞 😍 *All Ice cream is made in a facility that contains nuts.
Brigadeiro in a Jar
Imagine a 6oz jar filled with pure happiness.😱 This is our Brigadeiro jar, made with pure OMG Brigadeiro. You can have it by itself if you want, but it can also be deliciously combined with fruits (such as strawberries and bananas). *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Vegan Brigadeiro in a jar
The Vegan Brigadeiro in a Jar is an entire jar full of Pure Vegan Brigadeiro with Dark chips on top. Size: 6oz *All Brigadeiros are made in a facility that contains nuts.
Cake in a Jar
Cake Jar has a perfect size (6oz) to make you feel in heaven. 😍 *All cakes in a jar are made in a facility that contains nuts.
