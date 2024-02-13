Oh My Soul On The Moo've 3046 N Davidson Street
BRUNCH VIBES
- HOWZIT BRU$18.99
South African lekker brekkie roll, filled with Just Egg, Impossible sausage, grilled onions, friendly bacon, ketchup, and cheese served with two hash browns.
- COOKIE BUTTER PANCAKES$18.99
Fluffy, heavenly pancakes topped with whipped cookie butter, cream, crushed cookies. Add a protein!
- FAITHFUL FRENCHIE$18.99
French toast stuffed with cream cheese, served with cinnamon fried banana, topped with a coconut caramel sauce and cruelty-free cream. Add a protein!
PECKISH
- CHEESY MAC BITES$14.99
The ultimate appetiser! Rich, crispy and cheesy, with the perfect crunch, dipped in our house-made chipotle mayo.
- FILTHY FRIES$16.99
French fries loaded with queso, smashed voerie, Pico de Gallo, chakalaka, and our housemade “peri-peri” sauce. Choose spicy or not.
- MACHO NACHOS$23.99
Fully loaded South African nachos, stacked with housemade seitan “Vicken & Friendly “Bacon”, chakalaka, roasted corn, Pico de Gallo, guac, shredded cheese, herbs, queso and ranch. Choose spicy or not! GF option for an extra $4.
- JALAPEÑO POPPERS$14.99
Be prepared for a satisfying crunch, slight bite of heat and our utterly delicious cream cheese filling.
- ELOTE RIBS$14.99
Our Mexican streetcorn ribs are grilled to perfection coated in spices, slathered with chipotle lime cream, topped with plenty of fresh feta cheese
- GRILLED CHICKLESS BACON RANCH WRAP$14.99
- DROË WORS$3.50
VURGERS
- GATSBY DURBANITE$19.99
he “Gatsby” Cape Town’s most famous sandwich. This foot long “Bad boy” is loaded to the max. The Durbanite has Beyond meat, chilli mayo, “Peri-peri”, chakalaka, cheese, french fries and the works.
- GATSBY CAPETONIAN$19.99
he “Gatsby” Cape Town’s most famous sandwich. This foot long “Bad boy” is loaded to the max. The Capetonian topped with crispy chicken, crispy fried onion rings, cheese, and the works.
- CHEESEBURGER$18.99
Plant-Based cheeseburger garnished with crispy lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, cheese, pickles, garlic mayo and a crispy onion ring. Choose between Impossible or Beyond patty. Add bacon! Double up $5.
- KING KONG$19.99
A feast fit for a King! Double spicy black bean patty stacked with guac, cheese, friendly bacon, pickles, tomato, red onion, lettuce, and chilli mayo. Upcharge $5 for Impossible patties.
- VOERIE ROLL$18.99
Traditional farmstyle South African sausage served on a bun with grilled onions, chakalaka, ketchup and a choice of one side.
- MAKHULU$24.99
Our South African “Big Boss Vurger”, toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, two housemade “boerewors” patties, melted cheese, avocado, friendly bacon and our secret “Skabanga” sauce.