Food 3PD

MAIN BBQ MENU (Deep Copy)

The Main BBQ Menu comes with a side salad.
BBQ CHICKEN DARK MEAT PLATE (Comes with salad)
$22.20
BBQ CHICKEN WHITE MEAT PLATE (Comes with salad)
$23.40

Grilled fresh Chicken white meat. with salad ,rice and free 1 side dish.

BEEF TERIYAKI PLATE (Comes with salad)
$26.39

grilled fresh beef with salad , rice and free 1side dish.

BEEF SHORT RIBS PLATE (Comes with salad)
$34.79

Grilled Fresh sweet korean BBQ RIB with salad,rice and free 1side dish.

BBQ PORK PLATE (Comes with salad)
$23.99

Grilled fresh pork with salad,rice and free 1side dish.

PORK SPARE RIBS (Comes with salad)
$29.99

Grilled fresh pork spare rib with salad , rice and free 1side dish.

WAIKIKI SPECIAL PLATE (Comes with salad)
$31.19

Choose 2 meat from chicken, rib, pork ,beef with salad,rice and free 1side dish.

HALEIWA SPECIAL PLATE (Comes with salad)
$43.19

Choose 3 meat from chicken, beef , pork, rib, with salad, rice and free 1 side dish.

FRESH GRILLED SALMON PLATE (Comes with salad)
$30.60

Grilled fresh salmon with salad,rice and free 1side dish.

SPICY SWEET "SS" GARLIC SHRIMP PLATE (Comes with salad)
$31.19

KATSU ( CUTLET) MENU (Deep Copy)

PORK KATSU PLATE (Comes with salad)
$23.99

Pork cutlet with gourmet sauce ,salad , rice and 1 free side dish.

CHICKEN KATSU PLATE (Comes with salad)
$23.99

Fresh Chicken cutlet with gourmet sauce ,salad , rice and 1 free side dish.

NOODLE MENU (Deep Copy)

OHANA RAMEN SOUP ( TONKOTSU RAMEN SOUP)
$22.79

Little spicy beef base noodle soup.

WIKI WIKI NOODLE (CHAP CHAE)
$17.99

SALAD MENU (Deep Copy)

"COLD" NOODLE SALAD
$23.99

Meat and healthy vegetables with noodle.

OHANA SUPAH SALAD FULL PORTION
$23.99

No meat, several vegetables , almond ,fried noodles with special dressing.

OHANA SUPAH SALAD 1/2 PORTION
$20.39

No meat, several vegetables , almond ,fried noodles with special dressing. Serving 1/2 portion of regular.

OHANA SUPAH SALAD NO MEAT
$14.39

BOWL MENU (Deep Copy)

OHANA BOWL "BIBIM BAP"
$23.99

Serving with several healthy vegetable , meat and rice. With special sauce.

DIAMOND HEAD BOWL
$18.60

Gourmet sauce Teriyaki chicken bowl .

SPAM BOWL
$18.60

APPETIZER ORDER (Deep Copy)

OHANA POTSTICKERS (6PCS)
$10.79

Pan fried crispy pot sticker.

MANAPUA
$5.99

Hawaiian traditional bread with pork meat.

KID PLATE (Deep Copy)

KEIKI PLATE(KIDS PLATE)
$17.99

Kid plate with teriyaki chicken, Beef, or Pork

SIDE SAUCE (Deep Copy)

Teriyaki Sauce
$0.60
Salad Dressing Sauce
$0.60
Cold Noodle Sauce
$0.60
Bi Bim Bap Sauce
$0.60
Mild Sauce
$0.30
Hot Sauce
$0.30
8 oz Hot Sauce
$4.80
8 oz Teriyaki Sauce
$4.80
8 oz Salad Dressing
$4.80
16 oz Salad Dressing
$7.20
16 oz Teri Sauce
$14.40

SIDE ORDER (Deep Copy)

Broccoli
Bean Sprouts
KimChi
Macaroni
1 pc Chicken Dark Meat
$5.51
1 pc Chicken White Meat
$5.99
1 pc side BBQ Rib
$8.70
White Rice 16 oz
$3.59
Brown Rice 16 oz
$4.20
Side 1 pc Spam
$3.90
Side Pork Ribs
$5.40
Side Salad
$4.79
Side Tofu (8 pcs)
$9.60
Side Noodle
$10.80
Side Grilled Salmon
$25.20
Side Fried Egg Each
$2.40
Side Meat
$13.20

Drinks 3PD

Drinks (Deep Copy)

SODA FOUNTAIN M
$3.30
SODA FOUNTAIN L
$4.50
EVIAN WATER
$3.30
PERRIER WATER
$3.30
Snapple Juice
$3.30
Hawaiian Juice
$3.30
Coconut Water S
$3.30
Coconut Water L
$4.74
Fiji Water S
$3.30
Fiji Water L
$4.74
Regular Bottle Water
$2.70
Balance Juice
$3.60
Red Bull
$3.60
Hot Tea
$4.20