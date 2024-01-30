Ohana Hawaiian BBQ 485 Melrose Drive #112
Combo Plates
- BBQ Chicken$15.50
Marinated with our special island barbecue sauce. Served with rice, and macaroni salad.
- Volcano Chicken$15.50
Topped with our Secret Spicy Sauce. Served with rice, and macaroni salad.
- Curry Chicken Katsu$15.50
Deep Fried Chicken with Island Curry Sauce. Served with rice, and macaroni salad.
- Gravy Chicken Katsu$15.50
Fried Chicken with Rich Brown Gravy. Served with rice, and macaroni salad.
- Chicken Katsu$15.50
Our best-seller tender chicken deep fried to golden brown complemented by our world famous katsu sauce. Served with rice, and macaroni salad.
- BBQ Beef$16.50
Sliced Tender Beef with Island Sauce. Served with rice, and macaroni salad.
- Loco Moco (an Island Favorite)$16.50
All Beef Patty topped with Fried Egg & Gravy. Served with rice, and macaroni salad.
- Ground Beef Steak$16.50
Three All Beef Patties Topped w/ Brown Gravy. Served with rice, and macaroni salad.
- BBQ Pork$16.50
Tender Sliced Pork with Island Sauce. Served with rice, and macaroni salad.
- Spam Loco Moco$16.50
Grilled Spam, Fried Egg & Gravy. Served with rice, and macaroni salad.
- Panko Shrimp$17.50
Shrimp, Panko Great! Served with rice, and macaroni salad.
- Fish & Chips$17.50
Pankco White Fish Fillets w/ Fries. Served with rice, and macaroni salad.
- Mix & Match Any Two$17.00
Combine Any 2 Combo Items. Served with rice, and macaroni salad.
Hawaiian Favorites
- Hawaiian BBQ Mix$17.00
Three flavor mix a combo of BBQ beef, BBQ ribs and BBQ chicken, perfect for BBQ lovers.
- Seafood & BBQ$17.50
Panko shrimp, mahi mahi and your choice of BBQ beef, BBQ chicken, Chicken Katsu or BBQ ribs.
- Kalua Pork$16.50
Slow roasted pork and cabbage.
- BBQ Hawaiian Short Ribs$18.00
Tender short ribs marinated just right.
Saimin
- BBQ Chicken Saimin$10.50
BBQ chicken over soup noodle with mixed vegetables.
- Grilled Veggies Saimin$9.50
Grill cabbage, onion, zucchini and carrots.
- BBQ Beef Saimin$11.00
BBQ beef over soup noodle with mixed vegetables.
- Chicken Katsu Saimin$10.50
Hawaiian style egg noodles in a robust broth with chicken katsu, cabbage, carrots, and onions.
- Grilled Spam Saimin$10.50
Hawaiian style egg noodles in a robust broth with spam, cabbage, carrots, and onions.
Ohana's Hawaiian BBQ Vista Salads
- Macaroni Salad$4.50
2 scoops
- White Rice$3.50
2 scoops
- Ohana Grilled Chicken Salad$11.50
Grilled chicken mixed greens and cabbage.
- All Macaroni on Plate$1.50
- Hawaiian Chicken Katsu Salad$11.50
Breaded chicken meat mixed green, cabbage and carrots.
- Garden Green Salad$8.50
Mixed greens with carrot, tomato and cucumber.
- 2 Mac + rice
Burgers From Paradise
- Double Cheese Burger$10.50
Two all beef patties, two thick cheese slices, island sauce, lettuce, tomato.
- All Beef Double Burger$10.50
Two all beef patties island sauce lettuce tomato.
- Cheese Beef Burger$9.00
Just like our double with only one all beef patty and one thick cheese slice, lettuce, tomato.
- Grilled Chicken Burger$9.00
Skinless chicken, grilled perfect with island sauce, leaf lettuce and tomato.
- All Beef Burger$9.00
All beef patty island sauce lettuce tomato.