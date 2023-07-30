BAKERY 🥖🥐

Bread 🥖

Multigrain Loaf

$13.00
Country Sourdough

$6.00+
Multigrain Batard

$9.00
Baguette

$6.00
Focaccia

$6.00

Garlic & fresh herbs

Grab N' Go 🏃‍♀️

Goat Cheese & Bacon Sandwich

$11.50

multigrain batard, bacon, goat cheese, spinach, honey

Caprese Sandwich

$11.50

baguette, tomatoes, pesto, mozzarella, basil

Jambon Beurre

$11.50

baguette, Parisian ham, butter

BREAKFAST 🪺

SANDWICHES 🥪

Breakfast Croissant

$11.50Out of stock

scrambled eggs, arugula, cheddar, chipotle aioli

Egg Sandwich

$11.50

Brioche bun, chipotle aioli, bacon, arugula, egg, cheddar

BURRITOS 🌯

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

egg, bacon, cheddar, flour tortilla, bell pepper, onions, potatoes

Veggie Burrito

$14.50

farm fresh eggs scrambled, zucchini, spinach, mushroom, onion, bell pepper

SPECIALS 😎

Omelette

$15.50

egg white, spinach, avocado, choice of ham, bacon, or grilled chicken

Veggie Omelette

$14.50

mushroom, zucchini, bell pepper, onion, spinach, cheddar

Avocado Toast

$12.50

avocado, cream cheese, everything seasoning

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

poached eggs, muffin, ham, hollandaise sauce

Breakfast Plate

$13.50

eggs, potatoes, choice of bacon strips or ham

Add-Ons ➕

Avocado

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Bacon

$5.00

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$5.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Eggs Any Style

$5.00

Eggs & Toast

$7.00

LUNCH 🍽️

SANDWICHES 🥪

Chicken Bacon Avocado Club

$15.50

tomato, chipotle aioli, ranch, fried chicken, provolone cheese, bacon, avocado

Tuna Melt

$12.00

sourdough bread, tuna salad, provolone cheese, tomato, mayonnaise

B.L.T.

$12.00

sourdough bread, bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato

Love That Basil

$12.00

multigrain bread, spring mix lettuce, avocado, basil, pesto, tomato, provolone cheese

Chicken salad Sandwich

$12.00

sourdough bread, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, chicken breast, celery, onions, grapes, spices

SALADS 🥗

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce, bacon, grilled chicken, boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado

Add-Ons ➕

Avocado

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Bacon

$5.00

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$5.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Eggs Any Style

$5.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

Eggs & Toast

$7.00

Toast

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

DRINKS 🍾

Coffee ☕️

Espresso

$3.50
Americano

$4.00
Espresso Macchiato

$4.50
Cortado

$4.50
Cappuccino

$4.75
Flat White

$4.75
Caffe Latte

$5.00
Batch Brew

$4.25
Cold Brew

$4.50

Tea 🫖

Iced Tea

$4.00
Chai Latte

$5.00
Matcha

$6.00
Matcha Latte

$6.50

Other 🥤

Classic French Lemonade

$3.50

Pink Grapefruit Pamplemousse Rose

Pink Grapefruit Pamplemousse Rose

Perrier

$3.00

Small Water

$2.50

Coffee Bag — GUATEMALA - PRIMAVERA FAMILY 12oz

$23.50

cacao nibs, buttery, sweet, full body

Filter Coffee Bag — GUATEMALA - PRIMAVERA FAMILY, 5 lbs

$85.00

cacao nibs, buttery, sweet, full body

Home made limonade

$6.00

Orange Juice — 12oz

$5.00

Coffee Bag — BLEND NO 01, 5 lbs

$85.00

Espresso cacao, buttery, sweet

Coffee Bag — BLEND NO 01, 12oz

$21.50

cacao, buttery, sweet

