OH LA LA — Cafe, Bakery, Kitchen
BAKERY 🥖🥐
Bread 🥖
Grab N' Go 🏃♀️
Goat Cheese & Bacon Sandwich
multigrain batard, bacon, goat cheese, spinach, honey
multigrain batard, bacon, goat cheese, spinach, honey
Caprese Sandwich
baguette, tomatoes, pesto, mozzarella, basil
baguette, tomatoes, pesto, mozzarella, basil
Jambon Beurre
baguette, Parisian ham, butter
baguette, Parisian ham, butter
BREAKFAST 🪺
SANDWICHES 🥪
BURRITOS 🌯
Breakfast Burrito
egg, bacon, cheddar, flour tortilla, bell pepper, onions, potatoes
egg, bacon, cheddar, flour tortilla, bell pepper, onions, potatoes
Veggie Burrito
farm fresh eggs scrambled, zucchini, spinach, mushroom, onion, bell pepper
farm fresh eggs scrambled, zucchini, spinach, mushroom, onion, bell pepper
SPECIALS 😎
Omelette
egg white, spinach, avocado, choice of ham, bacon, or grilled chicken
egg white, spinach, avocado, choice of ham, bacon, or grilled chicken
Veggie Omelette
mushroom, zucchini, bell pepper, onion, spinach, cheddar
mushroom, zucchini, bell pepper, onion, spinach, cheddar
Avocado Toast
avocado, cream cheese, everything seasoning
avocado, cream cheese, everything seasoning
Eggs Benedict
poached eggs, muffin, ham, hollandaise sauce
poached eggs, muffin, ham, hollandaise sauce
Breakfast Plate
eggs, potatoes, choice of bacon strips or ham
eggs, potatoes, choice of bacon strips or ham
Add-Ons ➕
LUNCH 🍽️
SANDWICHES 🥪
Chicken Bacon Avocado Club
tomato, chipotle aioli, ranch, fried chicken, provolone cheese, bacon, avocado
tomato, chipotle aioli, ranch, fried chicken, provolone cheese, bacon, avocado
Tuna Melt
sourdough bread, tuna salad, provolone cheese, tomato, mayonnaise
sourdough bread, tuna salad, provolone cheese, tomato, mayonnaise
B.L.T.
sourdough bread, bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato
sourdough bread, bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato
Love That Basil
multigrain bread, spring mix lettuce, avocado, basil, pesto, tomato, provolone cheese
multigrain bread, spring mix lettuce, avocado, basil, pesto, tomato, provolone cheese
Chicken salad Sandwich
sourdough bread, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, chicken breast, celery, onions, grapes, spices
sourdough bread, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, chicken breast, celery, onions, grapes, spices
SALADS 🥗
Add-Ons ➕
DRINKS 🍾
Coffee ☕️
Other 🥤
Classic French Lemonade
Pink Grapefruit Pamplemousse Rose
Pink Grapefruit Pamplemousse Rose
Perrier
Small Water
Coffee Bag — GUATEMALA - PRIMAVERA FAMILY 12oz
cacao nibs, buttery, sweet, full body
cacao nibs, buttery, sweet, full body
Filter Coffee Bag — GUATEMALA - PRIMAVERA FAMILY, 5 lbs
cacao nibs, buttery, sweet, full body
cacao nibs, buttery, sweet, full body
Home made limonade
Orange Juice — 12oz
Coffee Bag — BLEND NO 01, 5 lbs
Espresso cacao, buttery, sweet
Espresso cacao, buttery, sweet
Coffee Bag — BLEND NO 01, 12oz
cacao, buttery, sweet
cacao, buttery, sweet