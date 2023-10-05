Appetizers

Patties

$6.00

Traditional Jamaican patties available in beef or chicken

Jerk Shrimp

$12.49

Succulent shrimp grilled to perfection with jerk seasoning and topped with our special Sweet Fire Sauce.

Jerk Chicken Wings

$12.75

Chicken wings grilled in our homemade jerk seasoning, topped with our sweet fire jerk sauce. Choice of sweet, mild, or hot sauce.

Coco Bread

$7.00Out of stock

A Caribbean staple bread baked with coconut milk and slightly sweet. It is often eaten stuffed with a Jamaican beef patty.

Festival

$6.00

Traditional Jamaican fried bread with a hint of sweetness.

Plantain

$7.00

Sweet plantains fried to golden perfection.

Entrees

Kids Meal

$11.99

Your choice of jerk chicken, fried chicken, brown stew chicken, or curry chicken. Served with 1 side and 1 festival.

Jerk Chicken

$18.49

A Jamaican delight, spicy delicious chicken grilled with a unique combination of spices from the island. Served with your choice of 2 side items and festival.

Curry Chicken

$17.49

Tender chicken simmered in flavorful curry. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.

Brown Stewed Chicken

$16.99

Chicken stewed in a flavorful brown sauce. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.

Fried Chicken

$17.49

Chicken seasoned and fried to perfection. Your meal includes a 3 piece leg and thigh combo, 2 sides and a festival.

Curry Goat

$25.99

Goat meat simmered in flavorful curry. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.

Oxtail

$29.99

Flavorful cuts of beef stewed in a brown sauce. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.

Jerk Wings Meal

$19.99

6 Chicken wings grilled in our homemade jerk seasoning, topped with our sweet fire jerk sauce. Choice of sweet, mild, or hot sauce. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.

Island Fried Wings Meal

$19.99
Jerk Pork

$24.99

Sweet, spicy pork cooked on a charcoal grill. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.

Shrimp Meal

$19.99

Succulent jumbo shrimp cooked to perfection. Choose from Curry, Coconut Curry, or Jerk. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.

Tilapia Meal

$19.99

Soft, flaky tilapia cooked the way you want it. Choose from Curry, Coconut Curry, Brown Stew, Escovitch, or Jerk. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.

Salmon

$21.99Out of stock

Snapper Filet Meal

$30.49Out of stock

Filet of Snapper (sliced with no bones) cooked your way. Served with 2 sides and a festival.

Snapper Meal- Small

$25.49Out of stock

Snapper size half pound to 3/4 pound. Whole Red Snapper prepared either escovitch, brown stew, or steamed. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.

Snapper Meal- Medium

$30.49Out of stock

Whole Red Snapper prepared either escovitch, brown stew, or steamed. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.

Snapper Meal- Large

$35.49

Snapper size 2 to 2.5 pounds. Whole Red Snapper prepared either escovitch, brown stew, or steamed. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.

Snapper Meal- Extra Large

$40.49

Whole Red Snapper prepared either escovitch, brown stew, or steamed. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.

Snapper Meal - Extra Extra Large

$45.49

Whole Red Snapper prepared either escovitch, brown stew, or steamed. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.

Parrot Fish Meal- Medium

$31.49Out of stock

Parrot Fish Meal- Large

$36.49Out of stock

Parrot Fish- Extra Large

$41.49Out of stock

Veggie Meal

$15.99

Rice and peas, steamed cabbage (contains butter), coleslaw, plantains, and festival.

Vegan Meal

$15.99

Rice and peas, steamed cabbage (contains no butter), coleslaw, plantains, and festival.

Ackee Meal

$22.99
Ackee and Saltfish Meal

$24.99

Ackee and salt fish is the National dish of Jamaican, made with salted codfish and the national fruit ackee. Sauteed with bell peppers, onions, thyme and other spices. Served with 2 sides.

Callaloo Meal

$21.99

Callaloo, the greens of Jamaica, is the perfect vegan way to embrace a traditional Jamaican breakfast made with onion, scallion, thyme, tomato, black pepper and fiery scotch bonnet. Served with 2 sides.

Callaloo and Saltfish Meal

$23.99

Callaloo and saltfish is the perfect way to embrace a traditional Jamaican breakfast made with onion, scallion, thyme, tomato, black pepper and fiery scotch bonnet.

Stew Peas

$27.99Out of stock

Made with red kidney beans and flavored with herbs, spices, coconut milk, and stewing meat. This hearty stew is packed with so much flavor.

A le Carte

Jerk Chicken

$12.49

A Jamaican delight, spicy delicious chicken grilled with a unique combination of spices from the island.

Jerk Pork

$18.99

Sweet, spicy pork cooked on a charcoal grill.

Jerk Wings

$12.75

Chicken wings grilled in our homemade jerk seasoning, topped with our sweet fire jerk sauce. Choice of sweet, mild, or hot sauce.

Oxtail

$22.99

Flavorful cuts of beef stewed in a brown sauce.

Curry Goat

$19.50

Goat meat simmered in flavorful curry.

Curry Chicken

$10.99

Tender chicken simmered in flavorful curry.

Brown Stew Chicken

$10.99

Chicken stewed in a flavorful brown sauce.

Fried Chicken

$11.49
Jerk Shrimp

$12.49

Succulent shrimp grilled to perfection with jerk seasoning and topped with our special Sweet Fire Sauce.

Coconut Curry Shrimp

$12.49

Succulent plump shrimp cooked in a delicious coconut curry sauce.

Curry Shrimp

$11.99

Succulent plump shrimp cooked in flavorful curry.

Tilapia

$13.49

Tilapia cooked your way. Your choice of Brown stew, Escovitch, Curry, Coconut Curry or Jerk.

Small Snapper

$21.50Out of stock

Snapper size 0.5 to 3/4 pounds.

Snapper- Medium

$26.49Out of stock

Whole Red Snapper prepared either escovitch, brown stew, or steamed.

Large Snapper

$30.50

Snapper size 2 to 2.5 pounds.

Snapper- Extra Large

$35.49

Snapper Filet

$24.49Out of stock

Parrot Fish only- Medium

$26.49Out of stock

Parrot Fish only- Large

$31.49Out of stock

Parrot Fish only- Extra Large

$36.49Out of stock
Ackee

$16.99
Ackee And Salt Fish

$18.99
Callaloo

$15.99
Callaloo and Saltfish

$17.99

Pasta

Rasta Pasta

$8.50Out of stock

Sides

Rice & Peas

$7.00
White Rice

$7.00
Steam Veggies

$7.00
Cole Slaw

$7.00
Fried Plantain

$7.00
Potato Salad

$7.00
Festival

$7.00
Roast Corn

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00
Bammy

$7.00Out of stock
Boil Banana

$7.00
Boil Dumplin

$7.00
Breadfruit

$7.50Out of stock

Combo Meals

Brown Stew Chicken

$23.00

Get the best of both worlds. Combine 2 meats for the perfect meal. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.

Brown Stew (White Meat)

$25.00

Get the best of both worlds. Combine 2 meats for the perfect meal. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.

Jerk Chicken

$23.00

Get the best of both worlds. Combine 2 meats for the perfect meal. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.

Jerk Chicken (White Meat)

$25.00

Get the best of both worlds. Combine 2 meats for the perfect meal. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.

Curry Chicken

$23.00

Get the best of both worlds. Combine 2 meats for the perfect meal. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.

Curry Chicken (White Meat)

$25.00

Get the best of both worlds. Combine 2 meats for the perfect meal. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.

Jamaican Fried Chicken

$23.00

Get the best of both worlds. Combine 2 meats for the perfect meal. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.

Soup and Porridge

Cornmeal Porridge

$10.00Out of stock

Banana Porridge

$10.00

Hominy Corn

$10.00Out of stock

Peanut Porridge

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Soup

$10.00

Fish Tea Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Red Pea Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh Juice

Carrot Juice

$6.00+

Carrot Juice with Milk

$6.00+
Cucumber

$6.00+
Fruit Punch

$7.00+
Pine Ginger

$6.00+
Sorrel

$6.00+

Sorrel with Rum Flavor

$6.00+
Sour Sop- Milk Based

$7.00+

Mango Juice

$5.00+

Soursop- Lime & Sugar Based

$7.00+

Irish Moss

$7.00+

Jamaican Soda

Kola Champagne

$3.50
Cream Soda

$3.50
Pineapple Soda

$3.50
Pine-Ginger Soda

$3.50
Orange Soda

$3.50
Ginger Beer

$3.75
Ting Soda

$4.45
Pink Ting

$4.45

Can Soda

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Dessert

Bailey's Cream Cake

$8.00

Coconut Rum Cake

$8.00

Banana Bread

$7.00

Sweet Potato Pudding

$8.00

Jamaican Rum Cake (Black Cake)

$9.00

Grape Nut Ice Cream

$6.00+Out of stock

Rum & Raisin Ice Cream

$6.00+Out of stock

Soursop Ice cream

$6.00+Out of stock

Guinness Ice Cream

$6.00+Out of stock

Mango Ice Cream

$6.00+Out of stock

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.00+Out of stock