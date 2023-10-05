Ocho Rios Jerk Spot- Goodyear 13291 West McDowell Road
Appetizers
Patties
Traditional Jamaican patties available in beef or chicken
Jerk Shrimp
Succulent shrimp grilled to perfection with jerk seasoning and topped with our special Sweet Fire Sauce.
Jerk Chicken Wings
Chicken wings grilled in our homemade jerk seasoning, topped with our sweet fire jerk sauce. Choice of sweet, mild, or hot sauce.
Coco Bread
A Caribbean staple bread baked with coconut milk and slightly sweet. It is often eaten stuffed with a Jamaican beef patty.
Festival
Traditional Jamaican fried bread with a hint of sweetness.
Plantain
Sweet plantains fried to golden perfection.
Entrees
Kids Meal
Your choice of jerk chicken, fried chicken, brown stew chicken, or curry chicken. Served with 1 side and 1 festival.
Jerk Chicken
A Jamaican delight, spicy delicious chicken grilled with a unique combination of spices from the island. Served with your choice of 2 side items and festival.
Curry Chicken
Tender chicken simmered in flavorful curry. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
Brown Stewed Chicken
Chicken stewed in a flavorful brown sauce. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
Fried Chicken
Chicken seasoned and fried to perfection. Your meal includes a 3 piece leg and thigh combo, 2 sides and a festival.
Curry Goat
Goat meat simmered in flavorful curry. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
Oxtail
Flavorful cuts of beef stewed in a brown sauce. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
Jerk Wings Meal
6 Chicken wings grilled in our homemade jerk seasoning, topped with our sweet fire jerk sauce. Choice of sweet, mild, or hot sauce. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
Island Fried Wings Meal
Jerk Pork
Sweet, spicy pork cooked on a charcoal grill. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
Shrimp Meal
Succulent jumbo shrimp cooked to perfection. Choose from Curry, Coconut Curry, or Jerk. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
Tilapia Meal
Soft, flaky tilapia cooked the way you want it. Choose from Curry, Coconut Curry, Brown Stew, Escovitch, or Jerk. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
Salmon
Snapper Filet Meal
Filet of Snapper (sliced with no bones) cooked your way. Served with 2 sides and a festival.
Snapper Meal- Small
Snapper size half pound to 3/4 pound. Whole Red Snapper prepared either escovitch, brown stew, or steamed. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
Snapper Meal- Medium
Whole Red Snapper prepared either escovitch, brown stew, or steamed. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
Snapper Meal- Large
Snapper size 2 to 2.5 pounds. Whole Red Snapper prepared either escovitch, brown stew, or steamed. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
Snapper Meal- Extra Large
Whole Red Snapper prepared either escovitch, brown stew, or steamed. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
Snapper Meal - Extra Extra Large
Whole Red Snapper prepared either escovitch, brown stew, or steamed. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
Parrot Fish Meal- Medium
Parrot Fish Meal- Large
Parrot Fish- Extra Large
Veggie Meal
Rice and peas, steamed cabbage (contains butter), coleslaw, plantains, and festival.
Vegan Meal
Rice and peas, steamed cabbage (contains no butter), coleslaw, plantains, and festival.
Ackee Meal
Ackee and Saltfish Meal
Ackee and salt fish is the National dish of Jamaican, made with salted codfish and the national fruit ackee. Sauteed with bell peppers, onions, thyme and other spices. Served with 2 sides.
Callaloo Meal
Callaloo, the greens of Jamaica, is the perfect vegan way to embrace a traditional Jamaican breakfast made with onion, scallion, thyme, tomato, black pepper and fiery scotch bonnet. Served with 2 sides.
Callaloo and Saltfish Meal
Callaloo and saltfish is the perfect way to embrace a traditional Jamaican breakfast made with onion, scallion, thyme, tomato, black pepper and fiery scotch bonnet.
Stew Peas
Made with red kidney beans and flavored with herbs, spices, coconut milk, and stewing meat. This hearty stew is packed with so much flavor.
A le Carte
Jerk Chicken
A Jamaican delight, spicy delicious chicken grilled with a unique combination of spices from the island.
Jerk Pork
Sweet, spicy pork cooked on a charcoal grill.
Jerk Wings
Chicken wings grilled in our homemade jerk seasoning, topped with our sweet fire jerk sauce. Choice of sweet, mild, or hot sauce.
Oxtail
Flavorful cuts of beef stewed in a brown sauce.
Curry Goat
Goat meat simmered in flavorful curry.
Curry Chicken
Tender chicken simmered in flavorful curry.
Brown Stew Chicken
Chicken stewed in a flavorful brown sauce.
Fried Chicken
Jerk Shrimp
Succulent shrimp grilled to perfection with jerk seasoning and topped with our special Sweet Fire Sauce.
Coconut Curry Shrimp
Succulent plump shrimp cooked in a delicious coconut curry sauce.
Curry Shrimp
Succulent plump shrimp cooked in flavorful curry.
Tilapia
Tilapia cooked your way. Your choice of Brown stew, Escovitch, Curry, Coconut Curry or Jerk.
Small Snapper
Snapper size 0.5 to 3/4 pounds.
Snapper- Medium
Whole Red Snapper prepared either escovitch, brown stew, or steamed.
Large Snapper
Snapper size 2 to 2.5 pounds.
Snapper- Extra Large
Snapper Filet
Parrot Fish only- Medium
Parrot Fish only- Large
Parrot Fish only- Extra Large
Ackee
Ackee And Salt Fish
Callaloo
Callaloo and Saltfish
Sides
Combo Meals
Brown Stew Chicken
Get the best of both worlds. Combine 2 meats for the perfect meal. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
Brown Stew (White Meat)
Get the best of both worlds. Combine 2 meats for the perfect meal. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
Jerk Chicken
Get the best of both worlds. Combine 2 meats for the perfect meal. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
Jerk Chicken (White Meat)
Get the best of both worlds. Combine 2 meats for the perfect meal. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
Curry Chicken
Get the best of both worlds. Combine 2 meats for the perfect meal. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
Curry Chicken (White Meat)
Get the best of both worlds. Combine 2 meats for the perfect meal. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
Jamaican Fried Chicken
Get the best of both worlds. Combine 2 meats for the perfect meal. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.