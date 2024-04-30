Oishii Sushi Bar & Grill
Dinner Menu Online Store
Appetizers
- Veggie Tempura (8pc)$10.50
Includes Side of Tempura Sauce
- Shrimp Tempura (6pc)$11.50
Includes Side of Tempura Sauce
- Combo Tempura$12.95
Includes 2 Shrimp and 6 Veggie PiecesSide of Tempura Sauce
- Hamachi Kama$14.50
Grilled Yellowtail Collar With Dipping Sauce
- Jalapeno Bombs (4pc)$11.50
Crab & Cream Cheese filled Jalapenos, Deep Fried and topped of with Unagi Sauce, Spicy Mayo and Sriracha
- Edamame$6.50
Boiled Soy Beans with Sea Salt
- Gyoza (6pc)$8.50
Fried Dumplings with Dipping Sauce
- Fried Calamari$10.50
Deep Fried Calamari Rings with Dipping Sauce
- Martini Shrimp (6pc)$11.50
Tempura Shrimp with Spicy Creamy Sauce & Tobiko
- Garlic Edamame$7.50
Boiled Soy Beans sauteed with butter, garlic and soy beans
- Crispy Crab Wontons (6pc)$9.50
Crab & Cream Cheese Won ton wrapped with sweet & sour dipping sauce
- Agedashi Tofu (12pc)$9.50
Fried Tofu With Dipping Sauce
- Steamed Veggies$9.50
- Green Fire Balls (3pc)$11.95
Soft Shell Crab & avocado wrapped topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce & tobiko
- Three Color Fire Balls (3pc)$13.95
Spicy tuna & Crab balls topped with 1 of each tuna, salmon and shrimp all topped off with spicy mayo, unagi sauce, sriracha and tobiko
- Single Soft Shell Crab$10.95
Soft shell crab served with tempura sauce
Salads & Rice
- House Salad$3.50
House Salad Served With Vinegar House Made Sauce
- Large House Salad$11.00
House Salad Served With Vinegar House Made Sauce
- Seaweed Salad$5.50
Marinated Seaweed Topped with Sesame Seeds
- Sunomono Salad$4.50
Cucumber Marinated in Vinegar
- White Rice$4.50
- Sushi Rice$5.50
White Rice Marinated in Special Sushi Rice vinegar
Udon Soups
- Beef Udon$22.95
Soup with beef, veggies and udon noodles
- Chicken Udon$19.95
Soup with chicken, veggies and udon noodles
- Seafood Udon$24.95
Soup with assorted seafood, veggies and udon noodles
- Spicy Seafood Udon$25.95
Spicy soup with assorted, seafood, veggies and udon noodles
- Miso Soup$4.50
Miso soup with tofu, green onions and mushrooms
- Large Miso Soup$12.95
Large Miso soup with tofu, green onions and mushrooms
Nigiri
- Hamachi (Nigiri)$7.25
Small ball of rice topped with tuna (2pc)
- Maguro (Nigiri)$7.25
Small ball of rice topped with yellowtail (2pc)
- Sake (Nigiri)$7.25
Small ball of rice topped with salmon (2pc)
- Saba (Nigiri)$6.25
Small ball of rice topped with mackerel (2pc)
- Tai (Nigiri)$6.25
Small ball of rice topped with red snapper (2pc)
- Ika (Nigiri)$6.25
Small ball of rice topped with squid (2pc)
- Smoked Salmon (Nigiri)$7.50
Small ball of rice topped with smoked salmon (2pc)
- Uzura (Nigiri)$3.00
Quail Egg add on for - Tobiko nigiri or Ikura Nigiri
- Tobiko (Nigiri)$6.75
Small oval ball of rice surrounded by seaweed and topped with tobiko eggs (2pc)
- Inari (Nigiri)$5.75
Sweet Tofu Stuffed with vinegar rice (2pc)
- Tako (Nigiri)$6.75
Small ball of rice topped with octopus (2pc)
- Kani (Nigiri)$6.25
Small oval ball of rice surrounded by seaweed and topped with crab salad (2pc)
- Shiro Maguro (Nigiri)$7.50
Small ball of rice topped with seared albacore, topped with roasted garlic (2pc)
- Ebi (Nigiri)$5.75
Small ball of rice topped with cooked shrimp (2pc)
- Ikura (Nigiri)$8.00
Small oval ball of rice surrounded by seaweed and topped with salmon roe (2pc)
- Tamago (Nigiri)$5.25
Small ball of rice topped with egg omelet (2pc)
- Quail Egg Shot (Nigiri)$3.25
Quail Egg shooter prepared with green onion, sesame seeds, ponzu and chili powder (2pc)
- Hotate (Nigiri)$7.45
Small oval ball of rice surrounded by seaweed and topped with chopped scallops and marinated in chili (2pc)
- Unagi (Nigiri)$7.25
Small ball of rice topped with fresh water eel (2pc)
- Poke (Nigiri)$7.00
Small oval ball of rice surrounded by seaweed and topped with spicy tuna salad (2pc)
- Torched Belly Salmon (Nigiri)$7.50
Small ball of rice topped with torched salmon belly and topped with pickled onions (2pc)
- Escolar (Nigiri)$7.50
Small ball of rice topped with torched white tuna ponzu sauce
- Toro (Nigiri)$13.00
Small ball of rice topped with Bluefin Tuna (2pc)
Hand Rolls
- California Hand Roll$6.50
Avocado, cucumber and crab wrapped in a seaweed cone
- Negi Hama Hand Roll$7.50
Hamachi, green onions and cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone
- Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$7.50
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce wrapped in a seaweed cone
- Salmon Skin Hand Roll$7.50
Grilled Salmon Skin, cucumber, sprouts and eel sauce wrapped in a seaweed cone
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$7.50
Chopped Spicy tuna and avocado wrapped in a seaweed cone
- Rock & Roll Hand Roll$7.50
Eel, avocado and eel sauce wrapped in a seaweed cone
- Spicy Scallop Hand Roll$7.50
Spicy scallops and cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone
- Oishii Hand Roll$8.50
Shrimp Tempura, lobster salad, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo
- Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$7.50
Spicy salmon and Avocado wrapped in a seaweed cone
Sushi Rolls
- Rainbow Sushi Roll$17.50
Crab, topped salmon, red snapper, albacore, tuna and avocado
- California Sushi Roll$9.50
Crab, cucumber, avocado and topped with sesame seeds
- Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll$10.50
Spicy Tuna and avocado topped off with sesame seeds
- Philly Sushi Roll$10.50
Smoked Salmon, cucumber, cream cheese and sesame seeds
- Tekka Maki Sushi Roll$8.50
Tuna Sushi Roll
- Spicy Salmon Sushi Roll$10.50
Spicy Salmon with avocado and topped off with sesame seeds
- Rock And Roll Sushi Roll$10.50
Eel and avocado topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce
- Crunchy Sushi Roll$14.50
Shrimp Tempura, avocado and crab topped off with tempura crumbs and eel sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Sushi Roll$10.50
Shrimp Tempura and avocado topped off with sesame seeds and eel sauce
- 49ers Sushi Roll$15.50
Avocado and crab topped off with salmon, lemon slices and tobiko
- Double Tuna Sushi Roll$15.50
Spicy tuna topped off with tuna, avocado and spicy ponzu sauce
- Utah Sushi Roll$19.50
Shrimp tempura and crab topped off with tuna, avocado, red snapper, tobiko, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Double Salmon Sushi Roll$15.50
Spicy salmon topped with salmon, avocado and spicy ponzu sauce
- Golden Gate Sushi Roll$17.50
Lobster shrimp salad and avocado topped off with salmon, serrano peppers, tobiko and spicy mayo
- Santa Rosa Sushi Roll$16.50
Crab, cucumber, avocado and scallops topped off with torched spicy mayo, sesame seeds and eel sauce
- Crazy Sushi Roll$17.50
Spicy Salmon, avocado and serrano peppers topped off with torched salmon and pickled onions
- Lava Sushi Roll$17.50
Spicy tuna and avocado topped off with torched albacore, roasted garlic, spicy ponzu sauce, sriracha and green onions
- Bodega Bay Sushi Roll$18.50
Tempura asparagus topped off with spicy crab, cooked shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, sriracha and tobiko
- Monkey Sushi Roll$18.50
Coconut shrimp tempura with grilled pineapple topped off with spicy crab, avocado, spicy mayo and spicy strawberry sauce
- Hamachi Sushi Roll$11.50
Hamachi, cucumber and green onions topped off with sesame seeds
- Spider Sushi Roll$14.50
Soft shell crab, cucumber and avocado topped off with eel sauce and tobiko
- Carburetor Sushi Roll$17.50
Shrimp Tempura and crab topped off with mango, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Ocean Sushi Roll$19.50
Shrimp Tempura and avocado topped off with crab, lobster shrimp salad, seaweed salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago smelt roe
- Oishii Sushi Roll$18.50
Spicy Salmon and cucumber topped off with hamachi, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and macadamian nuts
- Agua Chiles Sushi Roll$19.50
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, serrano peppers topped off with tuna, red snapper, salmon, pickled onions and cilantro
- Dragon Sushi Roll$18.50
Shrimp tempura and crab topped off with eel, avocado, eel sauce and tobiko
- Mermaid Sushi Roll$19.50
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped off with spicy crab, salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce and tobiko
- Chef Sushi Roll$18.50
Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped off with spicy crab, avocado, crispy sweet potato, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Dinamita Sushi Roll$19.50
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped off with spicy tuna, serrano peppers, sriracha, jalapeno masago
- Double Spicy Tuna Sushi Roll$18.50
Spicy albacore and cucumber topped off with spicy tuna, spicy ponzu sauce, jalapeno masago and green onions
- Mexican Sushi Roll$19.50
Tempura salmon and cream cheese topped off with salmon, serranos, sriracha, eel sauce, spicy mayo and green onions
- 911 Sushi Roll$19.50
Shrimp tempura and crab topped off with salmon, and torched spicy mayo with eel sauce and sesame seeds
- Samurai Sushi Roll$19.50
Deep fried calamari rings and cream cheese topped off with salmon, spicy crab, chipotle sauce, unagi sauce and tempura crumbs
- Tiger Sushi Roll$19.50
Deep fried salmon skin and cucumber topped off with spicy crab, unagi, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy mayo and sesame seeds
- Tofu Sushi Roll$11.75
Tempura tofu topped off with avocado, tempura crumbs and spicy strawberry sauce
Fried Sushi Rolls
- Golden California Sushi Roll$15.50
Crab, cucumber, and avocado roll deep-fried and topped off with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Crazy Dragon Sushi Roll$19.50
Shrimp tempura, crab, and eel roll deep fried and topped off with eel sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha
- Moon Sushi Roll$19.50
Salmon, serrano peppers, crab, cream cheese, and avocado roll deep fried with spicy mayo, eel sauce sriracha, green onions and tobiko
- Tokyo Sushi Roll$19.50
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado roll deep fried topped off with chipotle sauce, unagi sauce and sesame seeds
- Vegas Sushi Roll$15.50
Salmon, avocado and cream cheese roll deep fried topped off with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Special Rolls
- Caterpillar Sushi Roll$19.50
Eel and cucumber topped off with avocado, eel sauce and tobiko
- Godzilla Sushi Roll$20.50
Soft shell crab and cucumber topped off with spicy crab, salmon, eel, avocado, spicy scallops, eel sauce, green onions and tobiko
- Fire Fire Sushi Roll$19.50
Shrimp tempura, crab, and avocado topped off with hamachi, serrano peppers, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha and tobikp
- Cherry Blossom Sushi Roll$19.50
Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado and sprouts topped off with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce and tobiko
Veggie Rolls
- Cucumber & Avocado Veggie Roll$7.50
Cucumber and Avocado Roll
- Kanpyo Veggie Roll$5.25
Sweet Japanese Pickle Roll
- Vegetable Tempura Veggie Roll$7.50
Assorted Chef Choice Veggies deep fried
- Avocado Veggie Roll$6.50
Avocado Roll
- Kappa Maki Veggie Roll$5.50
Cucumber Roll
- Futo Maki Veggie Roll$8.50
Assorted Fresh Veggies Chefs Choice
- Tempura Asparagus Veggie Roll$8.50
Deep fried Asparagus Roll
- Oshiko Veggie Roll$6.50
Pickled Radish Roll
Sushi Dinners
- Seared Tuna$23.50
Seared Tuna placed on top of spring mix topped off with spicy ponzu, roasted garlic and sesame seeds
- Poke Salad$23.95
Chopped Marinated Spicy tuna topped off with thin slices of avocado
- Chirashi Don$27.95
18 pc chefs choice of fresh fish over sushi rice
- Sashimi Combo$29.95
18 piece chefs choice sashimi
- Spicy Seafood Salad$25.95
Assorted chopped fresh fish with cucumber garnished with green onions, sesame seeds and tobiko
- Unagi Donburi$25.95
12 pc grilled fresh water eel over sushi rice with eel sauce and sesame seeds
- Oishii Special$26.95
Fresh hamachi with ponzu sauce, serranos, sriracha, green onions and tobiko
- Sashimi Three Color$28.95
6 pieces of each, salmon, tuna and hamachi
- 6pc Sashimi your Choice$15.95
6pc sashimi of any choice (except toro)
- 9pc Sashimi of your choice$18.95
9pc sashimi of any choice (except toro)
Bento Box Dinner
Dinner Meals
- Vegetable Tempura Dinner$22.95
Assorted chef choice of fresh deep-fried veggies with tempura sauce Served with miso soup, house salad, and a side of white rice
- Shrimp Tempura Dinner$26.95
Shrimp Tempura with tempura sauce Served with miso soup, house salad, and a side of white rice
- Combo Tempura Dinner$24.95
Assorted fresh deep fried veggies with shrimp tempura and side of tempura sauce Served with miso soup, house salad, and a side of white rice
- Oishii Chicken Dinner$28.95
Pan fried marinated chicken with veggies and Served with miso soup, house salad, and a side of white rice
- Beef Teriyaki Dinner$27.95
Grilled beef topped off with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds Served with miso soup, house salad, and a side of white rice
- Tonkatsu Dinner$27.95
Breaded pork deep fried with side of katsu sauce Served with miso soup, house salad, and a side of white rice
- Chicken Teriyaki Dinner$26.95
Grilled Chicken topped off with Teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds Served with miso soup, house salad, and a side of white rice
- Salmon Teriyaki Dinner$29.95
Grilled Salmon with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds Served with miso soup, house salad, and a side of white rice
- Chicken Katsu Dinner$26.95
Breaded chicken breast deep fried with a side of katsu sauce Served with miso soup, house salad, and a side of white rice
- Oishii Beef Dinner$30.95
Pan fried marinate beef with veggies Served with miso soup, house salad, and a side of white rice
- Yaki Udon with Chicken Dinner$25.95
Pan fried noodles with veggies and chicken Served with miso soup, house salad, and a side of white rice
- Yaki Udon with Shrimp Dinner$29.95
Pan fried noodles with veggies and shrimp Served with miso soup, house salad, and a side of white rice
- Yaki Udon with Chicken & Shrimp Dinner$31.95
Pan fried noodles with veggies and a mix of chicken and shrimp Served with miso soup, house salad, and a side of white rice
Desserts
- Apple Pie Dessert$7.50
Apple Pie served with Vanilla Ice Cream and whipped cream, chocolate syrup with a cherry on top
- 2 scoop Ice cream Dessert$5.75
2 scoop of your choice: vanilla, green tea and chocolate
- Mochi Ice cream dessert$5.95
2 pieces ice cream wrapped with rice cake, flavors: vanilla, green tea, strawberry, mango and chocolate topped with chocolate syrup
- Tempura Ice cream Dessert$8.50
Vanilla ice cream wrapped in cinnamon bread topped with whipped cream chocolate syrup and strawberry syrup
- Banana Split Dessert$8.50
Tempura banana topped with vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and green tea ice cream with chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup and whipped cream
- Tempura Oreos Dessert$8.50
4pc oreo deep fried with vanilla ice cream and topped off with whipped cream, chocolate syrup and strawberry syrup
Specials!
Sides
Alcoholic Drinks (21+ Only) ID will be needed!
Bottled Sake
- Ozeki Platinum Junmai Daiginjo (300ML)$20.50
- Ozeki Draft Junmai 300ML$20.50
- Ozeki Nigori 375ML$20.50
- Ozeki Sparkling Sake Yuzu (250ML)$18.50
- Ozeki Sparkling Sake Peach (250ML)$18.50
- Ozeki Sparkling Sake Mixed Berry (250ML)$18.50
- Onikoroshi 180ML$13.50
- Hakushika Junmai Ginjo (300ML)$18.50
- Hakushika Fresh & Light (300ML)$20.50
- Hakutsuru Junmai Ginjo (300ML)$20.50
- Hakutsuru Nigori Sayuri (300ML)$20.60
- Kurosawa Nigori (300ML)$21.50
- Kurosawa Nigori (720ML)$41.00
- Mu Daiginjo 300ML$26.50