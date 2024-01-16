Ojo de Agua - Coral Gables 219 Miracle Mile
FOOD
DESAYUNOS
- ACAI BOWL CHICO$15.00
Delicious slices of banana with frozen acai pulp, mango, strawberry, blackberry, granola gluten free, shredded coconut and orgainc honey.
- ACAI GRANDE$22.00
Delicious slices of banana with frozen acai pulp, mango, strawberry, blackberry, granola gluten free, shredded coconut and orgainc honey.
- MOLLETES$14.00
Foccacia cut in half spread with beans, oaxaca, chihuahua, and ricotta cheese, pork sausage and pico de gallo (salsa made with tomato, onion, and serrano pepper).
- ENCHILADAS SUIZAS$16.00
Delicious white corn tortillas filled with chicken breast, covered with our special roasted green sauce, sour cream and melted manchego cheese.
- CHILAQUILES$13.00
Baked tortilla quarters mixed with our special sauces, red or green, with shredded cotija cheese, tomato, onion and avocado slices. Beans, cream and coriander. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- HUEVOS CONDESA$16.00
Sunny side up eggs over delicious grated and sautéed white potato with bell pepper, red onion, avocado and turkey bacon bits. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- AHOGADOS POCHE$15.00
Boiled beans with two poached eggs accompained with our roasted red/green sauce, with homemade bread and shredded cotija cheese and avocado. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- RANCHEROS DEL OJO$15.00
Corn tortilla, beans, two sunnyside up eggs, green and red sauce with avocado and coriander. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- AVOCADO TRUFA TOAST$14.00+
Two warm hand-crafted gluten-free bread with two sunny side up eggs over a delicious combiation of guacamole and truffle oil, cherry tomato and black sesame. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- HUEVOS TATEMADOS$17.00
Delicious parmesan cheese quesadilla stuffed with spinach and avocado with two sunny side up eggs, bathed with our red / green roasted sauce and paprika. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- ROAST BEEF POCHE$17.00
Homemade rye bread, mustard dressing, avocado, sun-dried tomato, homemade cucumber roast beef, fresh arugula and poached egg. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- QUESADILLAS OJO DE AGUA$13.00
3 Quesadillas with cheese and mushrooms, accompanied by pickled apple pepper in red onion and red sauce. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- HUEVOS CAZUELA$15.00
Soft boiled eggs, zaatar, lemon juice, sesame seeds, peppermint, chopped tomato, chopped green chili, chopped onion, pita bread. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- CINAMMON FRENCH TOAST ROLL$15.00
Brioche bread roll, filled with cinnamon and maple honey, soaked in vanilla syrup and caramelized with butter, and berries sauce.
- ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL GRANDE$22.00
Peanut butter acai sorbet served with banana, kiwi, mango,figs, strawberry and a topping of cacao nibs, granola gluten free, and hemp seeds.
- ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL CHICO$15.00
Peanut butter acai sorbet served with banana, kiwi, mango,figs, strawberry and a topping of cacao nibs, granola gluten free, and hemp seeds.
- PITAYA BOWL CHICO$15.00
Pitaya sorbet served with banana, raspberry, blueberry, plumb and a topping of coconut flakes..
- PITAYA BOWL GRANDE$22.00
Pitaya sorbet served with banana, raspberry, blueberry, plumb and a topping of coconut flakes..
- GUAVA PANCAKES$13.00
Deliciuos fluffy pancakes filled with guava candy , served with sugar-coated nuts and cacao nibs,coated with guava creamy sauce and a topping of berries.
- HUEVOS AL GUSTO$15.00
- VARIOS COCINA
- ORDEN TOCINO$6.00
- PAN MANTEQUILLA MERMELADA$6.00
- ORDEN DE ARROZ$4.00
- ORDEN DE AGUACATE$6.00
- ORDEN CHILES TOREADOS$6.00
- FRESAS CON CREMA$14.00
Cream with sugar, vanilla and cinnamon topped with pecans, almond, pine nut, amaranth and honey.
- FRUTIMIX$14.00
Season fruits. Mango, strawberry, apple, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, golden berry, kiwi, star fruit, dragon fruit, With Honey/ granola / yogurt
- YOGURT VASO$7.00
Greek yogurt, gluten free granola, seasonal fruit, homemade jelly.
- SMOKED SALMON TOAST$22.00
- ORDEN FRIJOLES$7.00
- BURRATA ORANGE PANCAKE$20.00
Delicious fluffy pancake with fresh burrata filled with sesonal homemade jelly served with sugar-coated nuts and fruits syrup.
- GRILL BURRATA TRUFA TOAST$20.00
Delicious homemade brioche bread with fresh burrata and fresh truffle slices with grill seasonal fruit.
- Orden de CAMOTE$7.00
- Extra crema$2.50
- Extra queso cotija$2.50
- BREAKFAST SANDWICH$17.00
- INCRUSTADOS$17.00
- CROISSANT JAMÓN Y QUESO$17.00
- CROISSANT DE HUEVO$17.00
- ORDEN DE TORTILLAS$6.00
- EXTRA MIEL$2.50
- EXTRA PEANUT BUTTER$2.50
- EXTRA CREMA$2.50
- EXTRA ALMOND BUTTER$2.50
- SOPA DEL DÍA$7.00
- EXTRA LECHE$2.00
- EXTRA CORN CHIPS$4.00
- EXTRA PLANTAIN CHIPS$4.00
- EXTRA ADEREZO ENSALADA$4.00
- HUEVOS MOTULEÑOS$17.00
- CHEESECAKE DE GUAVA$12.00
- NUTELLA PANCAKE$13.00
- AÇAI SCOOP$5.00
- HUEVOS MOTULEÑOS$17.00
- BANANA WAFFLE$15.00
- CHEESECAKE DULCE DE LECHE$12.00
- BREAKFAST SALMON SANDWICH$21.00
- ACAI TOAST$15.00
- WAFFLE VEGANOS$17.00
- DUO TOAST$14.00
ENSALADAS
- SALMON Y UVA$25.00
Fresh greens, grilled salmon filet (marinated with salt, pepper and lime), green grapes, pecans, cherry tomato, avocado, cucumber, Parmesan cheese and our signature vinaigrette. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- TOMATE Y POLLO$20.00
Delicious sun dried tomatoes, chicken breast, fresh greens, cherry tomato avocados and cucumber. Sprinkled with pine nuts, Parmesan cheese and our signature vinaigrette. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- ATUN Y JENGIBRE$25.00
Mix of fresh greens, delicious seared tuna steak, cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh cucumber. Accompanied with fresh ginger dressing and black sesame seeds.
- ROMERO Y PASTA$25.00
Our traditional mix of greens with pasta, chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, sliced almond, cherry tomatoes, avocado fresh cucumber and spicy rosemary dressing.
- CAMOTE PISTACHE$25.00
Kale, cherry tomatoes, avocado fresh cucumber, feta cheese, roasted sweet potato, roasted pistachio with salmon and spicy tangerine vinaigrette. Contain sesame seeds and sprouts.
- PESTO BOWL$25.00
Delicious bed of zucchini, spinach and mushrooms, with our exquisite pesto made with basil, olive oil, pine nuts with tuna or salmon fillet. On top a Parmesan cheese crust.
- THAI BOWL$25.00
Mix of cauliflower, with homemade Thai sauce, sautéed asparagus with clarified butte, mushroom, onion, roasted bell pepper with salmon or tuna fillet. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- PROTEIN BOWL$24.00
Rice bed with a delicious combination of sweet potato, beet, cherry tomatoes, lentils and avocado with a delicious chicken breast. Contains sprouts and sesame seed. Spicy mayo on the side.
- CAPRESE$20.00
Heirloom tomato, Burrata, goat cheese, avocado, fresh basil, oregano fig or grapes, capers, balsamic vinagre and olive oil. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- CESAR KALE$25.00
Fresh baby kale, homemade cesar dressing, grilled salmon fillet, Parmesan cheese, avocado, and roasted garlic croutons. Contain sprouts and sesame seeds.
- MEXICAN BOWL$29.00
Brown rice bed with beans, zucchini, baby con, rib eye, sour cream, cotija cheese, guacamole and sprouts.
- HOJAS DE MARACUYA Y CAMARÓN$24.00
Our traditional mix of greens, avocado cherry tomatoes, fresh cucumber, grill prawns, passion fruit dressing, raspberry, Parmesan cheese, sesame seeds and sprouts.
- PULPO EN MOLE DE COLIFLOR$28.00
Grill octopus served with mix cauliflower, vegan homemade mole, spicy mayo, sesame seeds and sprouts.
- PLATANO RELLENO DE COCHINITA$22.00
Plantain served with cochinita pibil, spicy mayo, pickle onions, cotija cheese. Contains sesame seeds and sprouts. Homemade tortillas.
- HOJAS DE FRESAS Y SERRANO$25.00
SANDWICH
- HIGO CHIPOTLE$17.00
Delicious spanish serrano ham on brioche bread, manchego cheese and capers, accompained with our sauce fig - chipotle - deli (olive oil, balsmic vinegar, chipotle, fresh figs in squares and salt and pepper).
- PERA DELI MIEL$21.00
Delicious tuna steak on brioche bread covered with our pera - deli - miel sauce (ginger, pear, lime, honey, balsamic vinegar, red onion) and manchego cheese.
- CHUTNEY MANGO$17.00
Delicious chicken breast on brioche bread, melted oaxaca and manchego cheese with our special chutney - mango - deli (manila mango, olive oil, chipotle chili and yellow bellpepper).
- SALMON DELI NUEZ$21.00
Roasted salmon fillet on wheat bun, accompained with creamy ricotta cheese with bits of roasted pecans capers, covered with pure bee honey.
- PORTOBELLO DELI HUMUS$16.00
Roasted portobello on wheat bun, red pepper, red onion,fresh cucumber and hummus with pine nuts.
- DELI QUESOS$16.00
Incredible combination of four cheeses (Parmesan, chihuahua, goat and ricotta) with pesto (pine nuts, fresh basil, onion, garlic) in brioche bread.
- ATUN SPICY DELI$21.00
Delicious fresh seared tuna steak on wheat bun with caramelized thinly sliced onion, crunshy beetroot, accompained with our special spicy mayonnaise.
- HAMBURGUESA KOBE AMERICANA$22.00
Delicious free-range kobe meat, manchego cheese, prune sauce with morita pepper and pistachio, old-styled mustard, ketchup and homemade mayonnaise in a whole-wheat bread accompained with lettuce and tomato.
- ROAST BEEF MOSTAZA DELI$20.00
Bread loaf with homemade roast beef, old mustard mayonnaise, mustard caviar, pickles and caramelized purple cabagge.
- CLASICO PAVO DELI PESTO$17.00
Focaccia bread with turkey breast, avocado pesto dressing, green beans, organic cheese, sun-dried tomato and purple onion.
- VEGANO DELI$15.00
Babaganush, roasted peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted onion, toasted blacksesame, crunchy leaf mix.
- LOBSTER GRILL CHESSE DELI$40.00
Brioche bread, Swiss cheese fresh grill jalapeño, spicy mayonnaise, lobster tail and a crust of parmesan.
- BLUE KOBE HAMBURGER$23.00
Kobe meat filled with blue cheesse served with tomatoes, lettuce, plumb sauce, pistachios, homemade mayonnaise and ketchup in a whole wheat bun
- SANDWICH DE BIRRIA$23.00
TOSTADAS
- TOSTADA SPICY$22.00
Delicious baked tostada with tuna or salmón, served with a sweet potatoe pure, sesame seeds, sprouts and avocado.
- TOSTADA SPICY FOIE GRAS$27.00
3 Delicious baked tostada with tuna or salmón, served with a sweet potatoe pure, sesame seeds, sprouts and avocado. With grated foie gras
- TOSTADA SPICY TRUFA$27.00
3 Delicious baked tostada with tuna or salmón, served with a sweet potatoe pure, sesame seeds, sprouts and avocado. With truffle slices
TACOS
- SALMON TACOS$23.00
Marinated with five chili sauce, serve withpineapple, pico de Gallo and guacamole. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- ATUN TACOS$23.00
Tuna, caramelized onion, spicy mayo, sauteed spinach with carrot and beet root. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- RIB EYE ANGUS TACOS$23.00
Angus rib eye, marinated with chimichurri, sea salt, fresh pepper and guacamole. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- LANGOSTA TACOS$40.00
Marinated with curry paste, mango, beet root and lobster tail. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- PULPO TACOS$26.00
Octopus with Chile guajillo, garlic, olive oil, sautéed kale and parmesan cheese crust and onion.
- PESCADO MAHI MAHI TACOS$23.00
Grilled fish marinated with chimichurri, homemade mayo, pickle veggies and avocado. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- TACOS DE COCHINITA$23.00
Pork shoulder marinated in achiote and orange, with mash black beans and pickle red onion.
- TACOS DE POLLO$22.00
Corn tortillas with grill chicken and avocado.
- TACOS GOBERNADOR$26.00
- TOFU AL PASTOR$16.00
- TACOS RIB EYE AL PASTOR$23.00
- TACOS DE BIRRIA$23.00
- EXTRA SALMON$12.00
- EXTRA RIB EYE$12.00
- QUESO FUNDIDO$10.00
CEVICHES
- CEVICHE TROPICAL$25.00
Tuna, avocado, mango, marinated in soy sauce chili garlic, green apple and lime. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- CEVICHE TULUM$25.00
Octopus, mahi mahi , onion, oyster sauce, cucumber and lime. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds and avocado
- CEVICHE LANGOSTA$40.00
Lobster marinated with soy sauce, chili garlic and lime juice mix with green apple and avocado. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- CEVICHE ROJO DE CAMARÓN / SHRIMP RED CEVICHE$25.00
Octopus and prawns cooked with our special red sauce, avocado, sesame seeds and sprouts
- AGUACHILE OJO DE AGUA / SHRIMP AGUACHILE$25.00
Raw prawns with fresh jalapeño, cucumber, red onion, avocado, dragon fruit, sesame seeds and sprouts
SHOTS
CAFE
- AMERICANO$4.00
- CAPUCCINO$5.00
- LATTE$5.00
- EXPRESO$3.00
- EXPRESO DOBLE$3.50
- LATTE FRIO$5.00
- AMERICANO FRIO$4.00
- COLD BREW$5.00
- FLAT WHITE$5.00
- MATCHA LATTE CALIENTE$6.00
- MATCHA$5.00
- TE VERDE$5.00
- TE NEGRO$5.00
- CHAI LATTE$6.00
- CHAI$5.00
- TE DE JENGIBRE$5.00
- CHOCOLATE CALIENTE$6.00
- MATCHA LATTE FRÍO$6.00
- CAPUCCINO ICED$5.00
- NUTELLA ICE LATTE$7.00
- NUTELLA LATTE$7.00
- TE VERDE FRÍO$5.00
- TE NEGRO FRIO$5.00
- TE DE MENTA$5.00
- TE DE MENTA FRÍO$5.00
- Vaso de leche$6.00
- Macchiato sencillo$3.00
- Macchiato doble$3.50
- Cortadito sencillo$3.00
- Cortadito doble$3.50
- Colada sencilla$4.00
- Colada doble$5.00
- Mocha ice$7.00
- Mocha$7.00
- GOLDEN MILK$6.00
- TE MANZANILLA$5.00
- TE MANZANILLA FRIO$5.00
- EXPRESSO FRIO$3.00
- EXPRESSO DOBLE FRIO$3.50
- CAJETA LATTE$7.00
- CAJETA ICE LATTE$7.00
MARKET
- ALMENDRA FILETEADA CAJITA$15.00
- CACAHUATE CAJITA$6.00
- CACAO NIBS CAJITA$15.00
- CAJITA MANGO$7.00
- CAJITA MORAS$7.00
- CEREZAS CAJITA$10.00
- CINNAMON ROLL$4.00
- CUERNITO RELLENO$5.00
- DÁTIL CAIJITA$12.00
- GOYI BERRIES CAJITA$15.00
- HEMP CAJITA$15.00
- MUFFIN$4.00
- NUEZ MITAD CAJITA$10.00
- OBLEAS$6.00
- OBLEAS RELLENAS$6.00
- PISTACHES CAJITA$15.00
- PIÑONES CAJITA$23.00
- PLATANO PANQUE$4.00
- SALSA CHICHARRÓN DE HABANERO$20.00
- SALSA CHIPOTLE CON TRUFA$20.00
- SALSA HABANERO$20.00
- SALSA MACHA$20.00
- DÁTIL CAJITA$12.00
- PAN DE MUERTO$7.00
- PASITAS CAJITA$7.00
- GRANOLA CAJITA$10.00
- ENVASE DE SALSA VERDE CHILAQUILES$14.00
- ENVASE DE SALSA ROJA CHILAQUILES$14.00
- BARRA CHOCOLATE COCO$12.00
- BARRA CHOCOLATE AVELLANA$12.00
- BOLSA CAFÉ GRANDE$40.00
- BOLSA CAFÉ CHICA$20.00
- TAMARINDO GUAYABA$7.50
- MIEL DE ABEJA$9.00
- CONCHA$5.00
- ROSCA DE REYES$20.00
- MAZAPAN$3.00
- BANDERILLA TAMARINDO$4.00
- LYCHEE$10.00
- CAJETA$12.00
- TAJIN$10.00
- VALENTINA$8.00
- MIX FRUTOS SECOS$12.00
- Caja de fresas$8.00
- Bolsa de mandarinas$8.00
- Caja de flor de calabaza$40.00
- Pitaya pieza$12.00
- Caja de higos$10.00
- Bolsa baby corn$30.00
- Caja grande de fresas$10.00
- Granada pieza$8.00
- Maracuya pieza$10.00
- Caja golden berries$10.00
- Tomate cherry caja$10.00
- Banana pieza$1.50
- Manzana pieza$2.00
- Mango pieza$4.00
- Aguacate pieza$4.00
- Rambutan pieza$1.50
- Cajita de melon$7.00
- Cajita de piña$7.00
- Cajita de fresa$7.00
- Cajita de papaya$7.00
- Bolsa chocolate abuelita$30.00
- Barras de chocolate abuelita$30.00
- CHIA PUDDING$14.00
- BOLSA DE UVAS$15.00
- PIEZA DE CIRUELA$4.00
- PIEZA DE KIWI$4.00
- PIEZA DE MARACUYA$10.00
- BOLSA COLORES CHICA$10.00
- BOLSA COLORES MED$15.00
- BOLSA COLORES GR$20.00
- BOLSA TELA$15.00
- PULPARINDOS$10.00
- CARAMBOLA PIEZA$12.00
- PIEZA DE BLOOD ORANGE$3.00
- CAJITA DE GRANADA$14.00
- BANANA BREAD PZ COMPLETA$30.00
- HOGAZA SIN GLUTEN$30.00
- MEDIA HOGAZA SIN GLUTEN$30.00
- ESPARRAGOS$10.00
- TOMATE HEIRLOOM PZ$4.00
- Paletas de dulce$1.00
- Pelon pelorico$2.00
- Lucas muecas$2.00
- Canastitas de tamarindo$0.50
- Freskas dulce$3.00
- Skwinkles$2.00
- Frasco mangos enchilados$5.00
- Glorias dulce$1.00
- CAJA DE DULCES MEXICANOS$10.00
JUGOS CLÁSICOS
- JUGO DE MANGO$9.50
- JUGO DE MAMEY$9.50
- JUGO DE FRESA$9.50
- JUGO DE GUAYABA$9.50
- JUGO DE MARACUYA$9.50
- JUGO DE PIÑA$9.50
- JUGO DE COCO$9.50
- JUGO DE GUANABANA$9.50
- JUGO DE SANDIA$9.50
- JUGO DE PAPAYA$9.50
- JUGO DE MELÓN$9.50
- JUGO DE APIO$9.50
- JUGO DE PERA$9.50
- JUGO DE NARANJA$12.50
- JUGO DE TORONJA$12.50
- JUGO DE ZANAHORIA$9.50
- BOTELLA$6.00
- BOTELLA NARANJA$24.00
- BOTELLA TORONJA$18.00
- JUGO DE UVA VERDE$12.00
- JUGO DE MANDARINA$12.50
- JUGO DE MANZANA$9.50
- JUGO DE KIWI$9.50
- JUGO DE ZARZAMORA$12.00
- JUGO DE PERA$9.50
- JUGO DE MORA AZUL$12.00
- JUGO DE BETABEL$12.00
- JUGO DE FRAMBUESA$12.00
- JUGO DE CARAMBOLA$9.50
AGUAS
SÚPER JUGOS
- SWEET GREEN$11.50
CHOLESTEROL LOWERING Green pear, celery, ginger and blue spirulin.
- RECOVERY$11.50
ANTI-INFLAMMATORY Carrot, green apple, ginger and curcuma.
- AFTER WORKOUT$11.50
ANTIOXIDANT, ENERGIZING, IMMUNE BOOSTIG Brazilian acai pulp, cacao nibs, coconut milk and banana.
- BE HAPPY$11.50
ANTIDEPRESSANT Coconut juice, banana, cacao nibs, peppermint and lucuma.
- STRONGER$11.50
- POWER$11.50
ENERGIZING Green apple, cucumber, kale, spinach, lime, ginger and maca root.
- WATERPOLO$11.50
HYDRATING Orange, cantaloupe and carrot.
- TAE KWON DO$11.50
IMMUNE BOOSTING Pineapple, mango and lime.
- VITA C$11.50
ANTIFLU Orange, guava, pineapple, honey, lemon and ginger.
- CAMINATA$11.50
- PURIFY$11.50
Orange, grapefruit, Green apple, cucumber, kale, spinach, lime, ginger
- GOL$11.50
ENERGIZING Orange, carrot, pineapple, beetroot, celery and ginger.
- ANTIOX$11.50
Red, green and black grapes, blackberry, raspberry, cherry, plumb, blueberry and strawberry.
PROTEIN SMOOTHIES
- COLD BREW PROT$12.00
Cold brew Coffee shot, peanut butter, almond milk, chocolate vegan protein and banana.
- APPLE PIE PROT$12.00
Green apple, oats, cinnamon, ginger, chocolate vegan protein, almond milk and banana.
- RASPBERRY GRAPEFRUIT PROT$12.00
- BLUEBERRY ORANGE PROT$12.00
Orange, blueberry and vegan berries protein.
- SWEET POTATO COLD BREW PROT$12.00
- VANILLA MINT PROT$12.00
Vanilla, banana, peanut, almond milk, banana and vanilla vegan protein.
- MINT AVOCADO PROT$12.00
Avocado, mint, spinach, almond milk, vainilla vegan protein and banana.
- CANDY CORN PROT$12.00
Mango juice, banana turmeric, almond milk, banana and vainilla vegan protein.
- EASY GREEN PROT$12.00
Kale, spinach, green apple, lime, chocolate vegan protein, almond milk and banana.
- DULCE DE LECHE PROT$12.00
Dates, pecan, almond milk, chocolate vegan protein, banana and vainilla.
- LEEN GREEN PROT$12.00
Green apple, spinach, vanilla vegan protein, almond milk and banana.
- COCONUT BANANA PROT$12.00
Coconut juice, banana, rice water, banana and chocolate vegan protein.
- BLUEBERRY MATCHA PROT$12.00
Blueberry, matcha, banana, chocolate vegan protein and almond milk.
- ESPECIAL$12.00
- CHOCOLATE GREEN PROT$12.00