Dinner
Desserts
Drinks (TO GO)
Greetings
Greens
Bread Service
Grains
Goods
Of the Hearth
Of the Land
Of the Sea
Of the Earth
Extras
Special
Dinner
Greetings
Pumpkin Seed Dip
$10.00
Corn Pudding
$15.00
Lamb Tartare
$15.00
Hearth Roasted Okra
$8.00
Roasted Oysters (6)
$18.00
Tuna escovitch
$20.00
Greens
"Dirty" Lettuce
$12.00
Suya Watermelon Salad
$12.00
Saladu Nebbe
$12.00
Bread Service
Coco Bread
$6.00
Cornbread
$8.00
Bara
$6.00
Grains
Jollof Rice
$8.00
Djon Djon Rice
$8.00
Sea Island Peas & Rice
$8.00
Carolina Gold Rice
$8.00
Goods
Seasonal Garden Vegetables
$12.00
Caribbean Callaloo
$10.00
Yuca Mojo
$10.00
Carrots in Dirt
$11.00
Obe Ata Potatoes
$10.00
Of the Hearth
Jerk Goat
$30.00
Spiced Half Chicken
$30.00
Lamb Shank
$40.00
Of the Land
Curried Oxtails
$32.00
Duck & Oyster Gumbo
$26.00+
Pork Belly Griot
$26.00
Of the Sea
Harissa Shrimp
$30.00
Cashew Curry
$36.00
Local Grilled Fish
$38.00
Of the Earth
Ital Stew
$20.00
Peanut Stew
$20.00
Djon Djon Noodles
$20.00
Extras
Extra Crackers
$2.00
Sauce
$0.25
Plantain
$5.00
Special
Pastelón de Platono Maduro
$35.00
Yams & Eggs
$27.00
Out of stock
Desserts
Sweets
Basque Cheesecake
$9.00
Peanut Churros
$9.00
Phyllo Cake
$9.00
House Made Ice cream
$7.00
Tropical Pana Cotta
$9.00
Beseema
$9.00
Drinks (TO GO)
Okan Crafted Beverages (NA)
Lemonade
$5.00
Hibiscus Tea
$5.00
Soft Drinks
Coke
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Bucchi Mane Kombucha
$6.00
Tropical Ginger Beer
$4.00
Water
Sparkling Water
$4.00
Acqua Panna Still Water
$7.00
Water Cup
Okan Location and Ordering Hours
(843) 949-3002
71 Calhoun Street, Suite 100, Bluffton, SC 29910
Closed
• Opens Friday at 5PM
All hours
