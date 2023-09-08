Your Plates

Dons

Dons

$9.00

Come with white rice and 1 protein of your choice

Bento

Bento

$12.00

Comes with white rice, house salad, 2 pcs Gyoza and 1 protein of your choice

Bento Large

Bento Large

$14.00

Comes with white rice, house salad, 2 pcs Gyoza and 2 protein of your choice

Bento XL

Bento XL

$16.00

Comes with white rice, house salad, 2 pcs Gyoza and 3 protein of your choice

Family Meal Feeds 4

Family Meal Feeds 4

$50.00

Comes with white rice, house salad, 2 pcs Gyoza and 3 protein of your choice

Onigiri

Grilled Salmon Onigiri

Grilled Salmon Onigiri

$5.00

Grilled salmon, spam, egg, cucumber, mayo, and house sauce

Tuna Mayo Onigiri

Tuna Mayo Onigiri

$4.50

Tuna salad,cucumber, spam, and egg

Chicken Karrage Onigiri

Chicken Karrage Onigiri

$4.50

Crabmeat salad, spam egg, and house sauce

Torikatsu Onigiri

Torikatsu Onigiri

$8.00

Chicken katsu, spam, egg, mayo, and katsu sauce

Classic Okinawa Onigiri

Classic Okinawa Onigiri

$6.00

Egg, spam, and house sauce

Gyudon Beef Onigiri

Gyudon Beef Onigiri

$8.00

Simmered beef with cooked onion, egg, spam

Ground Tuna Onigiri

Ground Tuna Onigiri

$7.00

Raw tuna, cucumber, spam, and egg

Golden Shrimp Onigiri

Golden Shrimp Onigiri

$9.00

2 shrimp tempura, egg, spam, mayo, and house sauce

Korokke Onigiri

Korokke Onigiri

$8.00

Croquette (potato cake), egg, spam, ketchup, and mayo

Sides

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$4.00

3 pieces

Croquette

Croquette

$5.00

2 pieces

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$6.00

6 pieces

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$7.00

5 pieces

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$7.00
Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.00

Drink

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00
Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea

$5.00
Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.00
Bottle Drink

Bottle Drink

$3.50
Can Drink

Can Drink

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Dessert

Strawberry Bingsoo

Strawberry Bingsoo

$7.00
Mango Bingsoo

Mango Bingsoo

$7.00
Mango Strawberry Bingsoo

Mango Strawberry Bingsoo

$9.00
Mochi (3pcs)

Mochi (3pcs)

$7.00

Additional

Steam Rice

$3.00

Extra Yummy Sauce

$0.50

Extra Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Extra Tempura Sauce

$0.50

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Extra Chili Oil

$0.50

Extra Cup

$0.50

Entree/A LA CART

Chicken Yakiniku

$12.00

Chicken Karaage

$14.00

Chicken Katsu

$14.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$14.00

Beef Yakiniku

$16.00

Gyodon Beef

$16.00

Short Rib Yakiniku

$20.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$28.00