Okinawa BBQ & Onigiri 4077 West Avenue L
Your Plates
Dons
$9.00
Come with white rice and 1 protein of your choice
Bento
$12.00
Comes with white rice, house salad, 2 pcs Gyoza and 1 protein of your choice
Bento Large
$14.00
Comes with white rice, house salad, 2 pcs Gyoza and 2 protein of your choice
Bento XL
$16.00
Comes with white rice, house salad, 2 pcs Gyoza and 3 protein of your choice
Family Meal Feeds 4
$50.00
Comes with white rice, house salad, 2 pcs Gyoza and 3 protein of your choice
Onigiri
Grilled Salmon Onigiri
$5.00
Grilled salmon, spam, egg, cucumber, mayo, and house sauce
Tuna Mayo Onigiri
$4.50
Tuna salad,cucumber, spam, and egg
Chicken Karrage Onigiri
$4.50
Crabmeat salad, spam egg, and house sauce
Torikatsu Onigiri
$8.00
Chicken katsu, spam, egg, mayo, and katsu sauce
Classic Okinawa Onigiri
$6.00
Egg, spam, and house sauce
Gyudon Beef Onigiri
$8.00
Simmered beef with cooked onion, egg, spam
Ground Tuna Onigiri
$7.00
Raw tuna, cucumber, spam, and egg
Golden Shrimp Onigiri
$9.00
2 shrimp tempura, egg, spam, mayo, and house sauce
Korokke Onigiri
$8.00
Croquette (potato cake), egg, spam, ketchup, and mayo
Sides
Okinawa BBQ & Onigiri 4077 West Avenue L Location and Ordering Hours
(661) 471-9899
Closed