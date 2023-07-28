OKO Fine Cuisine 437 Main St
Main Menu
Small Small
Fried Basa Bites
Perfectly seasoned basa bites fried to perfection.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Our creamy spinach artichoke dip is a mix of freshly cooked spinach, artichoke hearts and three types of cheese, all baked to golden brown perfection. Add lump crab for an additional $8
African Salad
Our traditional African house salad served with fresh mixed greens ,tomatoes,cucumbers,vegetarian beans, tuna and our special house dressing.
Oxtail Nachos
Our famous slow braised oxtails served with nachos and your choice of add on of nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, jalapenos,and guacamole.
Fried Catfish Bites
Our crispy golden brown catfish nuggets fried to perfection. Served with our house bang bang sauce
Fried Jumbo Shrimp
Our succulent jumbo shrimp fried to perfection. Served with our house bang bang sauce.
Fried Wings
Our flavorful slowly roasted wings cooked to perfection with your choice of Suya ( dry rub), Sweet Thai Chili, or Jerk bbq. Served with your choice or ranch or blue cheese.With carrots and or celery. Add 8 additional pieces for $10.
Suya Steak
Juicy ribeye steak grilled to perfection tossed in our spicy dry rub (suya) served with grilled onions.
Sirlion Sliders
4 Sirloin Sliders on Hawaiian rolls
Entrees Happy Yourself! (All entrees are served with your choice of two sides)
Curried Chick Peas (Vegan)
Our famous curried chickpeas cooked with sauteed veggies and potatoes.
Summer Scampi (Vegan)
Linguini served in our flavorful garlic herb and butter sauce with sauteed mixed veggies.
Pefectly Grilled Chicken
Our Tender perfectly grilled to perfection half chicken.Jerk or Garlic and Herbs.
Deep Fried Chicken(4)
Perfectly fried with our house batter with your choice of buttermilk or jerk fried chicken
Juicy Grilled Angus Steak
Our mouth watering Angus steak grilled to perfection with our house seasonings. Served with our flavorful garlic butter and herbs.
Hot Honey Glazed Lamb Chops
Our mouthwatering sweet and spicy hot honey glazed lamb chops pan seared and cooked to perfection.
Perfectly Fried Snapper
Our crispy deep fried mouthwatering snapper
Pan Seared Salmon
Our flavorful pan seared Salmon cooked to perfection with our special house seasonings
Fresh Lump Crab Cake
Our famous fresh jumbo lump crab cakes cooked to perfection.
Fried or Broiled Shrimp
Our fresh jumbo shrimp seasoned to perfection cooked to your preference.Fried or Broiled
Grilled or Fried Basa
Fresh Basa fish cooked to your liking either deep fried or grilled. Served with your choices of two sides.
Rasta Pasta
Our creamy rich pasta with mixed veggies, peppers,onions,parmesan cheese,and jerk seasonings. Meat can be added to this comforting dish.
Pan Seared Jumbo Scallops (6)
Jumbo succulent pan seared scallops served on a bed of fresh arugula.
Sizziling 5 Cheese Mac Bowls
Burgers and Sandwhiches
Fried Shrimp and Basa
Perfectly fried in our house batter served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries with our house bang bang on the side.
Fried Basa
Perfectly fried in our house batter served on a toasted brioche with our house bang bang sauce. Served with seasoned french fries.
Juicy Angus Burger
Our mouthwatering 8oz angus burger grilled and seasoned to perfection. Cooked to your tempature preference on a toasted brioche.Served with seasoned french fries.
Surf and Turf
Juicy Angus burger with a succulent real lump crab cake on a toasted brioche bun with our house bang bang sauce. Served with seasoned french fries.
10 oz Fried Lobster and crab sandwhich
10 oz fried lobster with a lump crab cake on a brioche bun.Served with seasoned fries and bang bang sauce.
Traditional African Dishes
Salads
Sides
Jolloff Rice
The BEST JOLLOF you will ever taste. Our famous flavorful jollof rice.
Garlic Butter String Beans
Perfectly seasoned fresh garlic string beans.
Five Cheese Mac
Delicious five cheese creamy mac and cheese.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Flavorful Garlic Mash potatoes
Fried Plantains
Sweet Plantains fried to perfection.
White Rice
Garlic Noodles
Tasty garlic noodles
Veggie Medley
Perfectly seasoned mixed veggies
Seasoned Fries
Couscous
House Salad
Peanut Butter Soup
Our famous delicious peanut butter soup
Shrimp and Crab Bisque Soup
Lump crab and shrimp in our famous bisque soup.
Special Menu
Soft Opening
Curry Chick Pea Tacos
Curry Chickpeas with your choice of soft or hard tacos with the topping choice of lettuce ,tomatoes,salsa and our special sauces.Served with rice.
Salt Fish and Salmon Stew
Traditional Ghanaian Style served with white rice and sweet plantains
Surf and Turf Burger
Sirloin burger with a lump crab cake on a brioche roll with lettuce tomatoes cheese and our bang bang sauce.Served with fries
Fried Basa Bites
Perfectly season and fried in our house batter.
Fried Chicken
Perfectly fried with our house batter with your choice of buttermilk or jerk fried chicken
Stuffed Salmon
Pan seared salmon stuffed with your choice of lump crab or spinach and artichokes with your choice of salad mac and cheese or rice.
Chips with guac and salsa
Empanadas
2 Beef or jerk chicken as your meat choice with a side of jollof rice.
Jerk Chicken Tacos
3 Jerk chicken tacos served with jollof rice
Fried Snapper
Perfectly Fried Snapper with your choice of two sides.
Fried Shrimp and Fries
Perfectly Fried Shrimp with seasoned fries and Cole slaw
Salmon and Shrimp
Chicken Spinach Stew
Traditional Ghanaian Style served with white rice and sweet plantains.
Drinks
Happy Hour
Tacos
Chicken,beef or curried chickpeas
Basa Sandwhich
Perfectly fried in our house batter served on a toasted brioche with our house bang bang sauce. Served with seasoned french fries.
Basa Bites
Perfectly fried in our house batter served with our house bang bang sauce. Served with seasoned french fries.
Fried Shrimp
Perfectly fried in our house batter served with our house bang bang sauce. Served with seasoned french fries.
Shareables
Late Night Menu
BAR DRINKS
Wine
Classic Cocktails
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Oko Specialites
Baby Calm Down
Vodka, Lavender Syrup, Lemon and club soda
Happy Your Self
Gin, Cucumber, Lime, Aperol, Simple Syrup and club soda
Oko Punch
Rum, Passion-fruit, Pineapple, Orange, Grenadine and a splash of Ginger Ale
Blue Heaven
Rum, Heaven Mix, Lime, Blue Curacao and a splash of soda
Wild Thoughts
Tequila, Jalapeno, Lemon, Lime, Triple Sec, Tajin rim and a splash of Tonic
The Uncle
Whiskey, Sour Mix, Lime, Orange Bitters, and a splash of Sprite
The Auntie
Amaretto, Irish Crème, Coffee Liqueur and Aromatic Bitters
Dancey Dancey
Cognac, Sour Mix and a splash of Ginger Ale