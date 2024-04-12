Ooey Buoy Donuts
Donuts
- Red Velvet Flavored Donut (Filled)$1.75
Soft dough filled with an irresistible Yogurt Crème filling. The top half is covered in white icing and red velvet biscuit toppings as a perfect finishing touch to these treats.
- Cocoa & Hazelnut Donut (Filled)$1.75
Perfectly soft dough with a surprise inside: a creamy European style cocoa & hazelnut filling. Drizzled with delicate cocoa stripes.
- Caramel Flavored Donut (Filled)$1.75
Uniquely filled with a secret awaiting inside: every little bite reveals a creamy caramel-flavored filling. The white icing on top is highlighted with a crunchy caramel-flavored topping for added flavor and added texture.
- Apple Donut (Filled)$1.75
These donuts are filled with apple jam and have a white icing coating. Topped with small pieces of gelled apple that are reminiscent of jelly beans. Its colorful decoration and fruity flavor make it irresistible!
- Red Cookie Crumbles Donut$1.50
A bright red and beautiful cheesecake flavored coating with chocolate cookie crumbles.
- Pink Donut$1.25
Delicate strawberry-flavored glaze with white sprinkles, to delight all the senses.
- Cocoa Sprinkles Donut$1.25
This classic has a soft dough decorated with a layer of dark cocoa flavored coating and pastel colored sprinkles on top.
- Glazed Donut$1.60
Soft dough decorated with glazed sugar on top, made with clean label ingredients. Hand-made eye-catching appearance for the sweet tooth.