Spirits Bar & Grill 310 Hadlock Bay Road
Dinner
Starters
Salads
From the Sea
Mains
Sides
Brunch
Breakfast
Sides
Brunch Drinks
Beverages
Signature Cocktails
Prickly Pear Margarita
$15.00
New Moon Margarita
$13.00
Dry Daiquri
$14.00
Dark & Stormy
$14.00
Four Leaf Clover
$14.00
Allure
$14.00
Rose Garden
$13.00
Canadian Pimms No. 1
$12.00
Spring Fever
$12.00
Peachy
$15.00
Lemonchello Lemon Drop
$15.00
Berry & Ginger
$15.00
Chocolate Martini
$15.00
The Noble Empress
$15.00
Spinnaker
$14.00
Susan's Berry Patch
$15.00
Bottled Beer
Non-Alcoholic
White/Rose Glass
Red Glass
Wine By the Bottle
Sparkling
White/Rose
Seviah "The Jack" Riesling
$24.00
OAP Pinot Gris
$22.00
Marius Viognier
$25.00
The Ned Sauvignon Blanc
$28.00
Girfasol Chardonnay
$33.00
OAP Rose
$26.00
L'Ecole Chenin Blanc
$43.00
Kiona Chardonnay
$40.00
Cougar Crest Chardonnay
$67.00
Wind Rose Wild Coast White
$42.00
Chablis Jean Marc Brocard
$49.00
Herman Moser Gruner Veltliner
$19.50
Red
OAP Cab-Merlot
$26.00
Las Nencia Malbec
$28.00
Two Mountain Red Blend
$33.00
Brave Cellars Pinot Noir
$46.00
Queen of Hearts Pinot Noir
$31.00
Black Magnolia Pinot Noir
$85.00
Walla Walla Vintgers Sanjiovese
$43.00
Wind Rose Bravo Rosso
$40.00
Wind Rose Hunters Red
$75.00
Villa Rosa Barbaresco
$42.00
Boschis Francesco Barbera
$42.00
Juvenia Cose Sesia Nebbiolo
$51.00
Margengo Barolo
$105.00
Walla Walla Vinters Cab Franc
$47.00
L'Ecole Syrah
$78.00
Wine Rose Malbe
$85.00
Ramsey Merlot
$38.00
Wind Rose River Redd
$85.00
Wind Rose Tempranillo
$60.00
Mathews Claret
$129.00
Rubus Old Vine Red Zinfandel
$42.00
Patricia Green Dollar Bill Pinot Noir
$42.00
Seviah Jack Cab-Sav
$44.00
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Aperol
$5.00
Campari
$9.00
Bellewood Pumpkin
$9.00
Courvosier
$10.00
Sour Apple
$5.00
Disaronno
$9.00
Chocolate Liquor
$9.00
Fernandol Brandy
$7.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Black Current Liquor
$5.00
Grand Mariner
$10.00
Kahlua
$5.00
Lustau Brandy
$5.00
Molly's Irish Cream
$5.00
Coffee Liquor
$5.00
Ginger Liquor
$5.00
Blue Curacaco
$2.00
Park Cru Cognac
$10.00+
Prickley Pear
$5.00
St. Germaine
$10.00
Creme De Cacao
$2.00
Creme De Menthe
$2.00
Limoncello
$7.00
Elderflower
$5.00
Zenato Grappa Wine
$7.00+
Spirits Bar & Grill 310 Hadlock Bay Road Location and Ordering Hours
(360) 390-4017
Closed