Dinner

Starters

Northwest Manila Clams

$19.00

Calamari

$17.00

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Chef's Fresh Spring Roll

$15.00

Fresh Puget Sound Mussels

$18.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Cup Seafood Bisque

$9.00

Cup Clam Chowder

$9.00

Bread for Table

$5.00

Bowl Seafood Bisque

$12.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$12.00

Sandwiches

OAP Burger

$19.00

Wild Salmon BLT

$22.00

Green Goddess

$19.00

Salads

OAP Harvest Salad

$13.00+

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00+

Oregon Coast Shrimp Louie

$25.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Chimichurri Steak Salad

$35.00

From the Sea

Alaskan True Cod & Chips

$20.00

Fried Oysters

$20.00

Shrimp Carbonara

$31.00

Tuscon Butter Salmon

$32.00

Seafood Paella

$40.00

Bacon Wrapped Cod

$29.00

Mains

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

Northwest Charbroiled NY Strip

$38.00

Steak & Prawn Oscar

$45.00

Mushroom Risotto

$25.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$27.00

Prime Rib Dinner

$30.00

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$25.00

Lemon-Garlic Fettuccine

$25.00

Sides

Filet of Salmon

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Pan-Fried Cod

$7.00

Cauliflower Grits

$6.00

Fresh Chips

$5.00

4-Large Prawns

$11.00

Bay Shrimp

$7.00

Bacon

$4.00

Roasted Garden Vegetables

$6.00

Baked Potato

$10.00

Side OAP Harvest Salad

$11.00

Side Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Misc

Corkage fee

$15.00

Split plate charge

$2.00

Brunch

Breakfast

Spirits Classic Breakfast

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

French Toast

$15.00

Biscuit Sandwich

$15.00

Veggie Omelette

$16.00

Sides

Two Eggs your way

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Homefries

$3.00

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa Flight

$35.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Lunch

OAP Burger

$19.00

Wild Salmon BLT

$22.00

Green Goddess

$19.00

Alaskan True Cod & Chips

$20.00

Beverages

Signature Cocktails

Prickly Pear Margarita

$15.00

New Moon Margarita

$13.00

Dry Daiquri

$14.00

Dark & Stormy

$14.00

Four Leaf Clover

$14.00

Allure

$14.00

Rose Garden

$13.00

Canadian Pimms No. 1

$12.00

Spring Fever

$12.00

Peachy

$15.00

Lemonchello Lemon Drop

$15.00

Berry & Ginger

$15.00

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

The Noble Empress

$15.00

Spinnaker

$14.00

Susan's Berry Patch

$15.00

Draft Beer

Pilsner/Lager

$6.00

Golden/Pale Ale

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Amber

$6.00

Porter/Stout

$6.00

Local Cider

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Rainier

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Blue Moon Wheat Ale

$4.50

NA Corona

$4.50

Heinken

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic

Pineapple Express

$8.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Kombucha Love

$6.50

Bedford's Soda

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

OAP Party

$8.00

Sparkling Glass

Vega Median Cava Brut

$9.00

Vega Median Cava Rose

$9.00

Montland Champagne

$11.00

White/Rose Glass

Seviah "The Jack" Riesling

$7.00

OAP Pinot Gris

$8.00

Marius Viogner

$8.00

The Ned Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Girasol Chardonnay

$10.00

OAP Rose

$9.00

Statement Tawney

$10.00

Red Glass

OAP Cab-Merlot

$9.00

Las Nencia Malbec

$9.00

Two Mountain Red Blend

$10.00

Brave Cellars Pinot Noir

$12.00

Seviah Jack Cab-Sav

$11.00

Wine By the Bottle

Sparkling

Vega Median Cava Brut

$21.00

Vega Median Cava Rose

$21.00

Pizzolato Prosecco

$35.00

Fleischer Cremant D' Alsace

$55.00

White/Rose

Seviah "The Jack" Riesling

$24.00

OAP Pinot Gris

$22.00

Marius Viognier

$25.00

The Ned Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Girfasol Chardonnay

$33.00

OAP Rose

$26.00

L'Ecole Chenin Blanc

$43.00

Kiona Chardonnay

$40.00

Cougar Crest Chardonnay

$67.00

Wind Rose Wild Coast White

$42.00

Chablis Jean Marc Brocard

$49.00

Herman Moser Gruner Veltliner

$19.50

Red

OAP Cab-Merlot

$26.00

Las Nencia Malbec

$28.00

Two Mountain Red Blend

$33.00

Brave Cellars Pinot Noir

$46.00

Queen of Hearts Pinot Noir

$31.00

Black Magnolia Pinot Noir

$85.00

Walla Walla Vintgers Sanjiovese

$43.00

Wind Rose Bravo Rosso

$40.00

Wind Rose Hunters Red

$75.00

Villa Rosa Barbaresco

$42.00

Boschis Francesco Barbera

$42.00

Juvenia Cose Sesia Nebbiolo

$51.00

Margengo Barolo

$105.00

Walla Walla Vinters Cab Franc

$47.00

L'Ecole Syrah

$78.00

Wine Rose Malbe

$85.00

Ramsey Merlot

$38.00

Wind Rose River Redd

$85.00

Wind Rose Tempranillo

$60.00

Mathews Claret

$129.00

Rubus Old Vine Red Zinfandel

$42.00

Patricia Green Dollar Bill Pinot Noir

$42.00

Seviah Jack Cab-Sav

$44.00

Liquor

Vodka

Sun Liquor (well)

$7.00+

Bellewood Rasp

$9.00+

Crop Cucumber

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Choc Vodka

$7.00+

Pinnacle Whipped

$7.00+

Titos

$10.00+

Cadee Vodka

$7.00+

Gin

Sun Gin (well)

$7.00+

Beefeater London Dry

$9.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

Hendricks

$11.00+

Tangueray

$10.00+

Empress Gin

$9.00+

Rum

Sun Rum (well)

$7.00+

Blackwell Jamaican

$7.00+

Bounty Spiced

$7.00+

Royal Jamaican

$7.00+

Tequila

Agacales Blanco (well)

$7.00+

Mezcal

$11.00+

Cazadores

$9.00+

Herr

$12.00+

Peloton Mezcal

$10.00+

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$10.00+

Drambuie

$10.00+

Famous Grouse

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

Jameson Irish

$11.00+

Overholt Rye

$7.00+

Pendleton

$10.00+

Bulleit Rye

$10.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Four Roses (well)

$7.00+

Glencadam Scotch (10)

$11.00+

Glenfiddich Scotch (15)

$12.00+

Jeppson Bourbon

$7.00+

Maker's Mark

$10.00+

McCallan (12)

$10.00+

Mitcher's Bourbon

$10.00+

Scottich G Scotch

$7.00+

Speyside Scotch

$7.00+

Redwood Bourbon

$7.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$5.00

Campari

$9.00

Bellewood Pumpkin

$9.00

Courvosier

$10.00

Sour Apple

$5.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Chocolate Liquor

$9.00

Fernandol Brandy

$7.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Black Current Liquor

$5.00

Grand Mariner

$10.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Lustau Brandy

$5.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$5.00

Coffee Liquor

$5.00

Ginger Liquor

$5.00

Blue Curacaco

$2.00

Park Cru Cognac

$10.00+

Prickley Pear

$5.00

St. Germaine

$10.00

Creme De Cacao

$2.00

Creme De Menthe

$2.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Elderflower

$5.00

Zenato Grappa Wine

$7.00+

Classic Cocktails

Cocktails

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Mosow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Negroni

$11.00

Mojito

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa Flight

$35.00

Children's Menu

Entrees

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Butter Noodles

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Dessert

Choc PB Pie

$8.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Washington Cobbler

$8.00