Old Europe Bridgeway
Desserts
Cake
- Apple Spiced Cupcake (V)$5.50
- Black Forest Cake$7.75
- Bread Pudding$5.25
Croissant dough that is soaked in milk and baked in custard to create a a rich, moist bread pudding topped with smooth amaretto sauce.
- Cannoli$5.65
Crisp cannoli shell dipped in chocolate * walnuts with cream cheese & mascarpone filling inside.
- Carrot Cake (GF)$6.65
Classic carrot cake with pineapple chunks, shredded coconut, chopped walnuts and topped with light & fluffy cream cheese frosting.
- Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie$5.85
Classic pecan pie with bourbon & chocolate chips added.
- Chocolate Truffle Cake (GF)$7.55
Two Layers of chocolate cake soaked in raspberry syrup with a layer of chocolate mousse in between,
- Coconut Creme Cake (GF)$7.85
Fluffy layers of white cake soaked in coconut rum filled with coconut pastry cream topped with whipped cream and coconut flakes.
- Cream Puff$4.25
- Creme Brulee (GF)$6.50
Vanilla Bean Custard topped with carmelized crisp shell and fresh berries.
- Dobos$7.55
- Double Chocolate Cupcake (V)$5.65
Rich chocolate cake made with soy milk and applesauce topped with delicious chocolate icing that is made with vegan butter & soy milk.
- Eclair$7.55
Choux (pronounced "shoe") pastry shell filled with a half & half blend of pastry cream and whipped cream drizzled in melted chocolate.
- Espresso Roulade$6.35
- German Chocolate (GF)$7.95
- Godiva Cheesecake (GF)$7.95
An espresso brownie base with a layer of vanilla cheesecake and topped with our signature chocolate espresso mousse.
- Hazelnut Napoleon$7.65
Layers of puff pastry filled with multiple layers of chocolate hazelnut cream.
- Key Lime Pie$6.35
Gingersnap crust filled with our creamy key lime custard
- Lemon Bavarian (GF)$7.85
Gluten free white cake base with our tangy lemon cream which a cross between a mousse and a custard topped with raspberries and blueberries.
- Lemon Roulade$6.35
- Pumpkin Cheesecake (GF)$7.55
- Red Velvet Cake$6.95
- Rigo Jansci (GF)$7.85
Traditional Hungarian dessert made with two thin layers of gluten free chocolate cake filled with light chocolate mousse and topped with chocolate ganache
- Rum Ball$3.75
Extra chocolate cake gets smashed together, soaked in rum and rolled in coconut.
- Salted Caramel Cupcake (V)$5.65
Super moist vanilla cake topped with , vanilla "butter"cream and a salted caramel sauce.
- Strawberry Mousse Cake$7.95
Layers of fluffy white cake layered with a light strawberry mousse made with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
- Tiramisu (GF)$7.95
Our version of the classic! Layers of fluffy white cake soaked in espresso and brandy topped with layers of pastry cream and whipped cream.
- Turo Berry Torte (GF)$7.95
Two layers of vanilla sponge cake with a layer of Turo Farmer's cheese in between topped with a berry mousse and berry compote
- Vanilla Cheesecake (GF)$7.75
Our vanilla cheese is not as heavy and sweet as most. We keep it light and fluffy with just enough sweetness to satisfy cravings!
- Lemon Blueberry Cupcake (V)$5.65
- Sacher Torte$7.25
- Opera Cake$7.65
Cookies
- Biscotti$2.75
Traditional crisp biscotti, great with your morning coffee!
- Chocolate Chip (V)$2.50
Soft vegan cookie filled with Vegan chocolate chips
- Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon (GF)$4.45
Shredded coconut cluster dipped in melted chocolate
- Ishler$3.75
Two walnut shortbread cookies filled with apricot jam and dipped in dark chocolate
- Lemon Crinkle Cookie$2.65
- Lemon Shortbread$2.50
Crisp shortbread cookie with lemon icing
- Linzer$3.50
Two shortbread cookies with raspberry jam in the middle
- Molasses Crinkle$2.55
- Oatmeal Date Bar (GF, V)$3.50
Two layers of oat crust filled with naturally sweet date filling inside
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.65
Just like your mom used to make!
- Sugar Cookie$4.75
Seasonally decorated sugar cookies
- Thumbprint Almond Cookie$2.95
Almond cookie with raspberry jam in the center
- Triple Chocolate Almond$2.65
A chocolate lover's cookie! Chocolate cookie with white and semi-sweet chip and chunks of almond.
Dog Biscuit
Macarons
Beverage
Hot Drinks
- Americano$3.25
Double shot of espresso with hot water
- Breve$4.85
Double shot of espresso with steamed half and half
- Cafe Au Lait$3.25
Drip coffee with steamed milk
- Cappuccino$4.65
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam
- Chai Latte$5.75
Chai Tea with steamed milk
- Cortado$4.25
Double shot of espresso with equal amount of steamed milk
- Dirty Chai Latte$6.55
- Drip Coffee$2.85
Dynamite Coffee Sumatra Blend
- Espresso$3.25
Double shot of Dynamite Espresso
- Hot Chocolate$4.85
Ghirardelli Chocolate with steamed milk
- Hot Tea$2.75
- Latte$4.85
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk
- London Fog$4.75
Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup and steamed milk
- Mocha$5.55
Ghirardelli Chocolate with double shot of espresso and steamed milk
- Steamer$3.25
Steamed milk with flavored syrup
Cold Drinks
Other Beverages
Food
Breakfast
- Almond Croissant$5.85
Croissant with almond paste rolled inside and sliced almonds on top
- Coffee Cake$4.75
Traditional moist coffee cake
- Cruffin$5.75
Croissant in a muffin shape with raspberries and blueberries in the middle
- Fruit Cup 8 oz$5.65
- Fruit Parfait/Granola$6.95
Vanilla yogurt with granola and fresh fruit
- Ham & Swiss Croissant$5.95
Croissant with ham and swiss cheese inside
- Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$8.65
Croissant with ham, egg, and cheese inside
- Morning Bun$4.75
Croissant dough rolled in a muffin shape with cinnamon sugar
- Muffin$4.50
- Plain Croissant$4.50
Big, fluffy house made croissant. Delightful on its own or to house hour favorite filling or spread
- Pumpkin Bread$4.50
Made with our in house pumpkin spice blend
- Quiche-Meat$8.75
Fluffy quiche with meat (varies) and cheese
- Quiche-Veggie$8.75
Fluffy quiche with mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant$8.65
Croissant with sausage, egg, and cheese inside
- Savory Croissant$5.85
Croissant filled with cream cheese, spinach, and roasted garlic topped with parmesan cheese
- Scone-Lemon Blueberry$4.65
Traditional scone with blueberries and lemon zest
- Scone-Savory$4.65
Changes daily, just ask!
- Scone-Specialty$4.65
Chef's creative scone of the day
Lunch
- Chicken Caeser Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce with Caeser dressing and croutons
- Egg Salad Sandwich$11.50
Egg Salad on Croissant (comes with Chips)
- Greek Salad$5.00
- Roast Beef Sandwich$13.50
- Trio Salad$12.00
One scoop each of Egg, Tuna, and Chicken Salad on a bed of lettuce with Club crackers
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.50
Tuna Salad on Croissant (comes with Chips)
- Turkey Club Sandwich$12.50
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli on a toasted roll
- Chips$1.50