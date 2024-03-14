Old Line Tailgate Offsite
Beverages
Texas Brisket and Pork Chili
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
10 hour smoke, house pit sauce.
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$16.00
BBQ marinaded and slow chargrilled over mesquite.
- Smoked Sausage Sandwich$16.00
Two smoked brats, slowly chargrilled over mesquite.
- Beef Brisket Sandwich$22.00
Texas style trimmed brisket, 14 hour smoke, salt and pepper.
- Pork Chop Sandwich$25.00
13oz prime reserve bone-in chop, slowly chargrilled over mesquite.
Platters
- Pulled Pork Platter$19.50
10 hour smoke, house pit sauce.
- BBQ Chicken Platter$19.50
BBQ marinaded and slow chargrilled over mesquite.
- Smoked Sausage Platter$19.50
Two smoked brats, slowly chargrilled over mesquite.
- Beef Brisket Platter$25.50
Texas style trimmed brisket, 14 hour smoke, salt and pepper.
- Bone-In Pork Chop Platter$28.50
11oz prime reserve bone in pork chop, char-grilled, sliced off the bone, coleslaw, bbq sauce, old line pickles, cornbread. Choice of two sides.
Sides
- Coleslaw$5.00
Fresh and crunchy
- Potato Salad$5.00
Way better than you think it is
- Jalapeño Cream Corn$5.00
If you "dont like creamed corn", you've never had real creamed corn.
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
Very *very* good.
- Collared Greens$5.00
Perfect for people who "don't like collared greens".
- Cheese Grits$5.00
Sourced from "The Old Mill" in Pigeon Forge Tennessee.
- pasta salad$5.00