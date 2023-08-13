Old School Bagel - North Penn North Penn
Breakfast
Bagels
Bagels With Spread
Plain Cream Cheese Bagel
Plain cream cheese with your choice of bagel
Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel
Plain cream cheese with your choice of bagel
Bacon Chive & Onion Bagel
Butter Bagel
Grape Jelly Bagel
Honey Bagel
Nutella Bagel
Peanut Butter & Jelly Bagel
Peanut Butter Bagel
Strawberry Jelly Bagel
Breakfast Sandwiches
Avocado Sunrise
Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Swiss Cheese
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel
Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant
Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
Egg & Cheese Bagel
Egg with American Cheese
Firecracker
Chorizo Sausage, Egg, Habanero Jack (suggested on a Jalapeño Bagel)
Ham & Cream Cheese
Ham, Egg, & Cheese Bagel
Ham, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
Ham, Egg, & Cheese Croissant
Ham, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
Lox & Cream Cheese
Lox, Cream Cheese, Capers, Onion, Tomato
Meat Lovers Bagel
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Cheddar Jack
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
Turkey & Cream Cheese
Turkey, Egg, & Cheese Bagel
Turkey, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
Cream Cheese - To Go
2 Oz Flavored
2 Oz Nutella Cream Cheese
2 Oz Bacon Chive
2 Oz Lox Spread
4 Oz Flavored
4 Oz Nutella Cream Cheese
4 Oz Bacon Chive
4 Oz Lox Spread
8 Oz Flavored
8 Oz Nutella Cream Cheese
8 Oz Bacon Chive
8 Oz Lox Spread
2 Oz Plain
4 Oz Plain
8 Oz Plain
Lunch
Lunch Sandwiches
Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich
Choose any combination of bagel, meat, cheese, and veggies to make your perfect sandwich, Served Hot or Cold
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served Hot
Cuban
Pulled Pork, Ham, Spicy Mustard Mayo, Swiss, Jalapeño Pickle Relish, Served Hot
El Fuego
Chipotle Seasoned Pulled Pork, Jalapeños, Onions, Jack Cheese, and Spicy Mayo
Little Turkey
Smaller Portion Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served Hot or Cold
Mile High Club
Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion, Piled a Mile High! Served Hot or Cold
Old Smokey
Smoked Turkey, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese on an Everything Bagel, Served Hot or Cold
Pizza Bagel
Served Opened Faced with Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Add Ham or Pepperoni for $1.49
Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on Toasted Rye Bread
Sooner Club
Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served Hot or Cold
Tuna Salad
Turkey Avocado
Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Served Hot or Cold
Veggie Sandwich
Cucumbers, Avocado, Tomatoes, Mayo, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken ($2.00)
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, Diced Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing
Cobb Salad
Lettuce, Chicken Breast, Diced Egg, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Honey Mustard Dressing