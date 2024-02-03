Old State Saloon 50 East State Street
Speed Screen
- Pool Table$2.00+
- 44 North Hucklberry$7.00
- Tito's$7.00
- Old Boise Vodka$7.00
- Seven Devil's Bourbon$7.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$9.00
- Bulleit 95 Rye$9.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$10.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Lunazul Blanco$7.00
- Old Fashioned$9.00
.25 oz simple, 4-5 dash bitters, 2 oz bourbon or rye. Add ingredients to glass with ice and stir to chill. Strain into lowball with big rock, garnish with orange peel and cherry.
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- But What Would I Wear?$10.00
- Mistletoe Pom$9.00
- Old Boise Lager Can$5.00
- Boo Koo IPA - Mother Earth Brew$7.00
- Pabst PBR Lager - Pabst Blue Ribbon$5.00
- Robot Goblin Hazy IPA - Lost Grove Brewing$7.00
- Old Boise Lager - Woodland Empire$7.00
Liquor
Vodka
- 44 North Huckleberry$7.00
- Bardenay Vodka$7.00
- Belvedere$10.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Old Boise Vodka$7.00
- Party Animal$7.00
- Tito's$8.00
- Trust Me$9.00
- Twin Falls Craft$7.00
- DBL 44 North Huckleberry$13.00
- DBL Bardenay$13.00
- DBL Belvedere$18.00
- DBL Grey Goose$16.00
- DBL Ketel One$16.00
- DBL Old Boise$13.00
- DBL Party Animal$13.00
- DBL Tito's$14.00
- DBL Trust Me$16.00
- DBL Twin Falls Craft$13.00
Gin
Rum
- Appleton Reserve Blend Rum$11.00
- Bacardi Light$7.00
- Bumbu XO Panama$11.00
- Captain Morgan Private Stock$7.00
- Corsair Spiced Rum$9.00
- Dictator 12 YR Rum$14.00
- Kirk & Sweeney 12 YR Rum$11.00
- Koloa Kauai Gold$12.00
- Plantation Pineapple Stiggins Rum$9.00
- Ron Zacapa 23 Rum$15.00
- Sailor Jerry's$7.00
- Selvarey Coconut Rum$8.00
- Zaya Rum$9.00
- DBL Appleton Reserve Blend$20.00
- DBL Bacardi Light$13.00
- DBL Bumbu XO Panama$20.00
- DBL Captain Morgan Private Stock$13.00
- DBL Corsair Spiced$16.00
- DBL Dictator 20 Year$25.00
- DBL Kirk & Sweeney 12YR$20.00
- DBL Koloa Kauai Gold$21.00
- DBL Plantation Pineapple Stiggins$16.00
- DBL Ron Zacapa 23$27.00
- DBL Sailor Jerry's$13.00
- DBL Selvarey Coconut Rum$14.00
- DBL Zaya$16.00
Tequila
- Avion Reserva 44 Extra Anejo$36.00
- Casa Drangones Tequila$70.00
- Casa Noble Blanco$11.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Codiga 1530 Rosa Blanco$15.00
- Codigo 1530 Extra Anejo$76.00
- Corralejo 99,000 Horas Anejo$14.00
- Don Juilo 1942$48.00
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00
- El Tesoro Anejo$17.00
- El Tesoro Anejo Paradiso$42.00
- Gran Coramino Reposado$13.00
- Grand Mayan Extra Aged$19.00
- Herradura Legend Anejo$31.00
- Herradura Reposado$13.00
- Hornito's Plata$8.00
- Jose Cuervo Platino$16.00
- Jose Cuervo Reserva$44.00
- Lunazul Blanco$7.00
- Maestro Dobel Anejo$15.00
- Maestro Dobel Diamond$13.00
- Number Juan Extra Anejo$26.00
- Patron Gran Burdeos Anejo$105.00
- Sauza Tres Gen Anejo$13.00
- Volans Single Barrel Reposado$16.00
- DBL Avion Reserva 44 Extra Anejo$63.00
- DBL Casa Drangones Tequila Joven$123.00
- DBL Casa Noble Blanco$20.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$21.00
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$25.00
- DBL Codiga 1530 Rosa Blanco$27.00
- DBL Codigo 1530 Extra Anejo$133.00
- DBL Corralejo 99,000 Horas Anejo$25.00
- DBL Don Julio 1942$84.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$23.00
- DBL El Tesoro Anejo$34.00
- DBL El Tesoro Anejo Paradiso$74.00
- DBL Gran Coramino Reposado Cristalino$23.00
- DBL Grand Mayan Extra Aged$46.00
- DBL Herradura Legend Anejo$63.00
- DBL Herradura Reposado$23.00
- DBL Hornitos Plata$14.00
- DBL Jose Cuervo Platino$28.00
- DBL Jose Cuervo Reserva$77.00
- DBL Lunazul Blanco$13.00
- DBL Maestro Dobel Anejo$27.00
- DBL Maestro Dobel Diamond Reposado$23.00
- DBL Number Juan Extra Anejo$55.00
- DBL Patron Gran Burdeos Anejo$184.00
- DBL Sauza Tres Gen Anejo$23.00
- DBL Volans Single Barrel Reposado$30.00
Rye Whiskey
- Angel's Envy Rye$22.00
- Basil Hayden Dark$12.00
- Bulleit 95 Rye$9.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Crown Royal Noble Barley$19.00
- Crown Royal Vanilla$9.00
- High West Double Rye$12.00
- Jefferson's Ocean Double Barrel$20.00
- Minor Case$10.00
- Mitchers US1 Sour Mash$12.00
- Pendleton$9.00
- Pendleton 1910$13.00
- Seven Devil's Rye Whiskey$7.00
- WhistlePig Farmstock$17.00
- WhistlePig Rye 10 YR$22.00
- WhistlePig Rye 15 YR$71.00
- Woodford Reserve Rye$11.00
- DBL Angel's Envy$39.00
- DBL Basil Hayden Dark$21.00
- DBL Bulleit 95 Rye$16.00
- DBL Crown Royal$16.00
- DBL Crown Royal Noble Barley$34.00
- DBL Crown Royal Vanilla$16.00
- DBL High West Double Rye$21.00
- DBL Jefferson's Ocean Double Barrel$35.00
- DBL Michters US1 Sour Mash$21.00
- DBL Minor Case$18.00
- DBL Pendleton$16.00
- DBL Pendleton 1910$23.00
- DBL Seven Devil's$13.00
- DBL WhistlePig Farmstock Rye$30.00
- DBL WhistlePig Rye 10 YR$39.00
- DBL WhistlePig Rye 15 YR$125.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$20.00
Bourbon Whiskey
- Angel's Envy$12.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Basil Hayden 10 YR$18.00
- Benchmark Single Barrel$9.00
- Blanton's Single Barrel$16.00
- Blood Oath Pact No. 7$25.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$9.00
- Calumet Farm 15 YR$33.00
- Eagle Rare$16.00
- Elijah Craig$10.00
- Elijah Craig Barrel Proof$18.00
- Freeland$12.00
- Hancock's President's Reserve$12.00
- High West American Small Batch$19.00
- High West Bourbon$12.00
- High West High Country$21.00
- Jim Beam Apple$6.00
- Joseph Magnus Bourbon$24.00
- Kentucky Owl Confiscated$28.00
- Larceny Barrel Proof Small Batch$11.00
- Maker's Mark$10.00
- Maker's Mark Private Selection$18.00
- Mitcher's US1 American$12.00
- Murray Hill Club$47.00
- Old Elk Blended Straight$13.00
- Old Forrester Statesman$13.00
- Rabbit Hole Heigold$17.00
- Seven Devil's Bourbon$7.00
- Snake River Stampede$8.00
- Stranahan's Blue Peak$11.00
- Trail's End$9.00
- Wathen's Single Barrel$12.00
- Woodford Master Historic$31.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Wyoming Double Cask$15.00
- Wyoming Whiskey$9.00
- Yellowstone Select$10.00
- DBL Angel's Envy$21.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$21.00
- DBL Benchmark Single Barrel$14.00
- DBL Blanton's Single Barrel$28.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$18.00
- DBL Bulleit$16.00
- DBL Eagle Rare$28.00
- DBL Elijah Craig$18.00
- DBL Elijah Craig Barrel Proof$32.00
- DBL Freeland$21.00
- DBL Hancock's President's Reserve$21.00
- DBL High West Bourbon$21.00
- DBL Jim Beam Apple$11.00
- DBL Larceny Barrel Proof$20.00
- DBL Maker's Mark$18.00
- DBL Michter's US1 American$21.00
- DBL Old Elk Blended Straight$23.00
- DBL Old Forester Statesman$23.00
- DBL Rabbit Hole Heigold$30.00
- DBL Seven Devil's$13.00
- DBL Snake River Stampede Canadian$14.00
- DBL Stranahan's Blue Peak$20.00
- DBL Trail's End$16.00
- DBL Wathen's Single Barrel$21.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$20.00
- DBL Wyoming Double Cask$27.00
- DBL Wyoming Whiskey$16.00
- DBL Yellowstone Select$18.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Scotch
- Monkey Shoulder$8.00
- Mccleland Highland$9.00
- Speyburn - Bradan Orach$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Laphroaig 10 YR$15.00
- Ardbeg 10 YR$17.00
- Macallan Double Cask 12 YR$18.00
- Talisker Malt 10 YR$19.00
- Dalmore 12 YR$19.00
- Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 YR$22.00
- Lagavlin Offerman$22.00
- Lagavulin 16 YR$24.00
- Glenmorangie 18$34.00
- Glenlivet 18$37.00
- Johnny Walker Blue$48.00
- DBL Monkey Shoulder$14.00
- DBL Mccleland Highland$16.00
- DBL Speyburn - Bradan Orach$16.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$18.00
- DBL Laphroaig 10 YR$27.00
- DBL Ardbeg 10 YR$30.00
- DBL Macallan Double Cask 12 YR$32.00
- DBL Talisker Malt 10 YR$34.00
- DBL Dalmore 12 YR$34.00
- DBL Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 YR$39.00
- DBL Lagavlin Offerman$39.00
- DBL Lagavulin 16 YR$42.00
- DBL Glenmorangie 18$60.00
- DBL Glenlivet 18$65.00
- DBL Johnny Walker Blue$84.00
Irish Whiskey
- Bushmills$8.00
- Bushmills 16 YR Malt$36.00
- Bushmills 21 YR Malt$67.00
- Green Spot$22.00
- Green Spot Chateau Montel$25.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jameson Black Label$12.00
- Keeper's Heart 10 YR Single Malt$25.00
- Kentucky Owl St. Paddy's$35.00
- Limavady$14.00
- Proper Twelve$8.00
- Redbreast 12 Year$20.00
- Slane$8.00
- Teeling$9.00
- Tullamore Dew 12 Year$13.00
- DBL Bushmills$14.00
- DBL Bushmills 16 Year Malt$63.00
- DBL Bushmills 21 Year Malt$118.00
- DBL Green Spot$39.00
- DBL Green Spot Chateau Montel$44.00
- DBL Jameson$16.00
- DBL Jameson Black Label$21.00
- DBL Keeper's Heart 10 YR Single Malt$44.00
- DBL Kentucky Owl St. Paddy's Edition$62.00
- DBL Limavady$25.00
- DBL Proper Twelve$14.00
- DBL Redbreast 12 Year$35.00
- DBL Slane$14.00
- DBL Teeling$16.00
- DBL Tullamore Dew 12 Year$23.00
Agave Mezcals
- Agave de Cotez Joven$10.00
- Ilegal Mezcal Reposado$14.00
- Chacolo Brocha Ixtero Amarillo$33.00
- Real Minero Largo$35.00
- Codigo 1530 Joven Ancestral Mezcal$42.00
- DBL Agave de Cotez Joven$18.00
- DBL Ilegal Mezcal Reposado$25.00
- DBL Chacolo Brocha Ixtero Amarillo$58.00
- DBL Real Minero Largo$62.00
- DBL Codigo 1530 Joven Ancestral Mezcal$74.00
Cocktails & Shots
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$10.00
- Appletini$12.00
- Bee's Knees$14.00
- Blackberry Vodka Lemonade$9.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
1.5 oz Vodka, 1 oz cranberry juice, .5 oz triple sec, .5 oz lime juice. Add all ingredients to shaker and shake, strain into martini glass.
- French 75$12.00
1.5 oz gin, .5 oz simple syrup, .5 oz lemon juice, shaken and strained into champagne flute. Top with sparking wine and garnish with lemon twist.
- Gin Martini$14.00
Chill martini glass with ice water. Add 3 oz gin and ice to shaker and shake. Dump ice water from martini glass. Strain shaker into glass, garnish as desired. If "Dry", add .5 oz dry vermouth. If dirty, add .5 oz olive juice.
- Irish Coffee$10.00
- Irish Lemonade$10.00
- Jalapeño Mule$10.00
- Lemon Drop$14.00
Chill martini glass using ice water. To a shaker with ice, add 2 oz vodka, .5 oz triple sec, 1 oz simple. Shake, dump ice water, strain into glass.
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
.5 oz gin, .5 oz tequila, .5oz vodka, .5 oz white rum, .5 oz triple sec. Add all ingredients to pint glass with ice and top with sour mix and splash of coke.
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$14.00
In a glass, muddle one cherry and a few dashes of bitters. Add 2 oz bourbon or rye whiskey and ice, stir with spoon to chill. Swirl a small amount of sweet vermouth into a martini glass, dump it. Strain drink into martini glass, garnish with cherry.
- Margarita$9.00
Salt rim of glass (if desired). 1.5 oz tequila, .5 oz triple sec, 2 oz sour. Add all ingredients to shaker, shake, strain into glass with ice, top with lemon lime soda, garnish with lime.
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mojito$9.00
1.5 oz Bacardi Rum, 1 oz lime juice, .5 oz simple, few mint leaves. Muddle mint in shakers, add ingredients and ice, shake and strain into highball with ice, top with club soda, garnish with lime.
- Moscow Mule$10.00
1.5 oz vodka, .5 oz lime juice. Add to lowball glass with ice, top with ginger beer, garnish with lime.
- Negroni$12.00
1 oz campari, 1 oz gin, 1 oz sweet vermouth into glass with ice. Stir to chill. Strain into lowball glass over big rock. Garnish with orange peel.
- Old Fashioned$9.00
.25 oz simple, 4-5 dash bitters, 2 oz bourbon or rye. Add ingredients to glass with ice and stir to chill. Strain into lowball with big rock, garnish with orange peel and cherry.
- Paloma$9.00
1.5 oz tequila, .5 oz lime juice, 1 oz grapefruit juice. Add ingredients to shaker with ice, shake and strain into cocktail glass filled with ice. Garnish with lime.
- Paper Plane$12.00
- Pomegrantini$14.00
- San Fran Handshake$14.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
1.5 oz vodka over ice in a lowball, fill with orange juice.
- Sex on the Beach$9.00
1.5 oz vodka, .5 oz peach schnapps, 1.5 oz cranberry juice, 1.5 oz orange juice, in lowball glass over ice.
- Vodka Martini$13.00
Chill martini glass with ice water. Add 3 oz vodka and ice to shaker and shake. Dump ice water from martini glass. Strain shaker into glass, garnish as desired. If "Dry", add .5 oz dry vermouth. If dirty, add .5 oz olive juice.
- Whiskey Sour$9.00
2 oz bourbon or rye. Add 1 egg white to shaker with .5 oz lemon juice, dry shake, add 2 oz bourbon or rye and ice to shaker and wet shake. Strain into lowball over big rock and garnish with cherry.
- White Russian$9.00
1.5 oz vodka, .75 oz kahlua, .75 oz heavy cream into lowball glass with ice.
Specialty Cocktails
- ADA$13.00
- Aikens Gimlet$13.00
3 oz crater lake gin, 1.5 oz lime juice, 1 oz simple. Shake with ice and strain into chilled martini glass. Garnish with lime.
- Apple Cider Martini$14.00
2 oz apple cider, 1.5 oz bardenay vodka, 1.5 oz triple sec, .5 oz lemon juice, .25 oz maple simple, pinch cinnamon. Shake together with ice and strain into martini glass.
- Blackberry Mint Julep$14.00
- Burnt Honey Old Fashioned$12.00
2 oz Seven Devil's Rye, 1 oz burnt honey simple, 1 dash ango bitters, 1 dash orange bitters. Orange peel/cherry for garnish, big rock in rocks glass
- But What Would I Wear?$10.00
- Chile'd Citrus Margarita$13.00
1.5 oz hornitos plata, .5 oz chile reyes, .5 oz triple sec, 1 oz lime juice, 1.25 oz jalapeno simple, 2 pickled jalapenos. Add all ingredients to tin and muddle jalapenos, shake hard with ice and strain into rocks glass with 1/2 tajin rim and dehydrated lime.
- Dr.'s Orders$9.00
- El Diablo$14.00
1.5 oz Cazadores Reposado, .5 oz chateau raspberry liquer, .5 oz lime juice into shaker with ice. Strain into salt-rimmed collins glass over ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with lime wedge.
- Empress-ive Gin Fizz$15.00
2 oz Empress gin, 1 oz lemon juice, .75 oz simple syrup, 1 egg white. Add all to shaker and dry shake. Add scoop of ice and wet shake until chilled. Double strain into chilled coupe glass and top with club soda.
- French Connection$10.00
1.5 oz amaretto disaronno, 1.5 oz courvoisier cognac, over big rock in lowball glass.
- Gem State$15.00
2 oz Seven Devil's Bourbon, 1 oz huckleberry juice, .75 oz lemon juice, 1 egg white, into shaker. Dry shake. Add ice and wet shake until chilled. Strain into lowball glass with ice, garnish with floating lemon wheel.
- Gingerbread Martini$14.00
- Gus' Idaho Caddy$13.00
1.5 oz Lunazul, 1 oz blood orange
- Han Shot First$6.00
- Hidden Huck$13.00
1.5 oz Koneig huckleberry, 1 oz lime juice, splash sour mix, .25 oz simple syrup, 2 oz ginger beer. Build all ingredients in shaker tin minus ginger beer, shake with ice and strain over ice in rocks glass. Fill with ginger beer, dehydrated lime wedge on rim.
- Hide and Go Cherry$14.00
1.5 oz Empress gin, 1 oz mint syrup, .75 oz triple sec, 1 oz lime juice, 1 oz pom juice. Ice down martini glass, build all ingredients aside from pom juice in shaker tin. SHake hard, strain into chilled martini glass with cherry at the bottom, float pom juice into drink to cover the cherry. Dehydrated lime wheel on rim
- Iron Mountain Mojito$13.00
2 oz Bacardi rum, .5 oz blackberry simple, 1 oz lime juice. Muddle mint in shaker tin then add rum, syrup, and lime juice. Shake with ice. Strain over collins glass with ice, top with club soda. Garnish with lime slice.
- Jedi Saber$9.00
- Leia-It-On-Me$14.00
- Long Bones Lagerita$12.00
- Maple Old Fashioned$12.00
2 dashes ango bitters, 2 dashes orange bitters, 2 oz Bulleit bourbon, .25 oz maple simple. Build iin glas and stir with ice to chill. Strain into lowball glass with big rock. Garnish with cherry and orange peel.
- Mexican Martini$15.00
2 oz Lunazul tequila, 1.5 oz triple sec, 1.5 oz lime juice, .5 oz olive juice. Shake with ice until chilled, strain into chilled martini glass. Garnish with lime and olives.
- Mexican Sangria$12.00
- Mezcal Paloma$12.00
- Mistletoe Pom$9.00
- O' Jackson$14.00
- Ranch Water$11.00
- Siesta$14.00
- Spicy Mezcal Sour$12.00
- Stout Old Fashioned$14.00
- Sunnyslope Sour$13.00
2 oz Sunnyslope bourbon, 1.25 oz lemon juice, .5 oz sweet apple simple, 1 egg white. Splash Luxardo liquer. Dry shake all ingredients, add ice, wet shake, strain over ice in rocks glass.
- The Founder$15.00
- The Smoked Orange$14.00
- The Vandal$12.00
- Whiskey Cider Julep$12.00
- White Christmas Mimosa$9.00
- Winter Pom Pom$14.00
Specialty Shots
Food
Larder Rations
Cured Provisions
- All-American Meat & Cheese Tray$15.00
a rotation of cured meats & cheeses, seasonal ferments & pickles, country mustard, garlic-parsley toast
- Lye-Bathed Pretzel Loaf & Saloon Ham$12.00
fermented red sauerkraut, smoked beer cheese, spicy dill pickles, country mustard
- Whiskey Salami & Pimento Cheese Dip$12.00
pickled jalapeño & red onion, fresh herbs, tallow fried white corn chips
Saloon Trays
- “Americana Style” Brisket Tostadas$15.00
tallow refried beans, house “mild” sauce, smoked beer cheese, all-the-fresh fixins’
- Lager Braised Bratwurst$13.00
lye-bathed pretzel bun, country mustard, spicy dill pickles, fermented red sauerkraut
- “Ole Smoky” Brisket Hot Links$13.00Out of stock
brioche buns, sour cream mayo, spicy pickled red onion & carrot relish, classic bbq sauce
- French American Bread Pizzas$15.00
tomato gravy, smoked gouda, pepperoni, wagyu-fennel sausage, pickled chilies, crispy sage, bacon bits
- “Extra Fancy” Chicken Sloppy Joe$13.00
potato bun, smoked beer cheese, pickled chilies, crispy cornmeal onions & sage
Pastries
Coffee
Coffee
- Drip Coffee$3.00+
- Mocha
- Latte
USE BASE PRICE FROM COFFEE SIZE MODIFIER
- Americano
USE BASE PRICE FROM COFFEE SIZE MODIFIER
- Cappuccino
USE BASE PRICE FROM COFFEE SIZE MODIFIER
- Doppio Macchiato
USE BASE PRICE FROM COFFEE SIZE MODIFIER
- Red Eye
USE BASE PRICE FROM COFFEE SIZE MODIFIER
- Breve
USE BASE PRICE FROM COFFEE SIZE MODIFIER
- Hot Chocolate
HOT CHOCOLATE / CHAI SIZE MOD
- Cold Brew Can$5.00
USE BASE PRICE FROM COFFEE SIZE MODIFIER
- Frizz Coffee Can$4.00
USE BASE PRICE FROM COFFEE SIZE MODIFIER
- Steamer
USE BASE PRICE FROM COFFEE SIZE MODIFIER
- Doppio
USE BASE PRICE FROM COFFEE SIZE MODIFIER
- Mexican Mocha
USE BASE PRICE FROM COFFEE SIZE MODIFIER
- Chai Latte
HOT CHOCOLATE / CHAI SIZE MODIFIER
Coffee Cocktails
Beer
Drafts
- Wild River Hazy Citrus Wheat - Woodland Empire$7.00
- 90 Shilling - Amber Ale Odell Brewing Company$8.00
- Old Overland Amber - Alliteration Brewing Company$7.00
- Brewhouse #6 Pilsner Euro Style Pilsner - Bear Island Brewing Co.$7.00
- Ski Patrol - German-Style “Dunkel” Dru Bru$8.00
- Old Boise Lager - Woodland Empire$7.00
- Nostradamus Hazy IPA - Clairvoyant$7.00
- West Coast IPA - pFriem$7.00
- Ghost Town Porter - Lost Grove$8.00
- Sweet As! Pacific Ale - Goodlife$7.00
- Ski Babe - American IPA Boss Rambler$7.00
- Jubelale Winter Ale - Deschutes$7.00
- Enemy of the Soul - Sockeye Brewing$7.00
- St. Bernardus Christmas Ale - St.Bernardus$8.00
- Boo Koo IPA - Mother Earth Brew$7.00
- Night Ride Coffee Stout - Woodland Empire$7.00
- Robot Goblin Hazy IPA - Lost Grove Brewing$7.00
- Teddy Bear Picnic - Lost Grove$7.00
- Bauman's Century Farm Cranberry Cider$7.00
- Root Beer - Rogue$4.00
- Crumblin' ERB IPA - Lost Grove Brewing$7.00
- Flight - Draft Beer$10.00
Bottled Beer
- Abyss Imperial Stout Imperial Stout - Deschutes Brewing$7.00
- Action Reaction Nitro Sour Stout Nitro Sour Stout - New Belgium$28.00
- Dragon's Milk Barrel Aged Barrel Aged Stout - New Holland Brewing$7.00
- Dreamsicle Golden Ale Orange Vanilla Ale - Backwoods Brewing$5.00
- Duvel Belgian Golden Ale Golden Ale - Duvel$7.00
- Eagle Stout Russian Imperial BBA Barrel Aged Imperial Stout - Powderhaus Brewing$26.00
- Easy Like Sunday Morning Tart Ale - Great Notion Brewing$8.00
- Guinness Draught Irish Stout - Guiness$5.00
- Gulden Draak Classic Strong Dark Ale - Brouwerij VanSteenberg$9.00
- Irish Gold Golden Ale$7.00
- Kamimura Barrel Aged Stout Barrel Aged Stout - Anchorage Brewing$70.00
- La Choufe Blond Belgian Ale - Brasserie d’Achouffe$7.00
- Low Places Dark Lager Bock - Breakside$7.00
- Maltings Irish Red Irish Red Ale - Sullivan’s Craft Brewery$7.00
- New Belgium Le Terrior Green Walnut Golden Sour Lambic - New Belgium$28.00
- Nitro Cali Creamin' Vanilla Cream Ale - Mother Earth$7.00
- Northwest Lager Cream Ale - Mother Earth$5.00
- Old Boise Lager Can - Woodland$5.00
- Ommegang 25th Anniversary Red Ale Red Ale - Brewery Ommegang$7.00
- Pabst PBR Lager - Pabst Blue Ribbon$5.00
- Peated Frances Saison Saison - Aslan Brewing Co$20.00
- Rusty Nail Imperial Oatmeal Stout Oatmeal Stout - Freemont Brewing$34.00
- Saison Brett Saison - Boulevard Brewing$23.00
- Sockeye Old 7 Tooth Barley Wine Barley Wine - Sockeye Brewing$18.00
- Sofa King Sunny Hazy IPA - Payette Brewing$6.00
- Top Cutter IPA IPA - Bale Breaker$5.00
- Yakima Blend Double Imperial Hazy Double Hazy IPA - Mortalis Brewing$13.00
Seltzer Ciders Sours
- White Claw$5.00
- Excelsior Cider$5.00
- 2 Towns Pineapple Cider$5.00
- D's Wicked Baked Apple Cider$5.00
- Foothills Semi Dry Cider$8.00
- Black Currant Crush$9.00
- Rocket's Red Glare$8.00
- Blueberry Muffin Sour$7.00
- Vixen Red Sour$18.00
- Just Going as Friends$20.00
- pFriem Las Pinas$16.00
- Great Notion Easy As Sunday Morning$7.00
Crowlers
- Wild River Hazy Citrus Wheat - Woodland Empire$12.00
- 90 Shilling - Amber Ale Odell Brewing Company$12.00
- Old Overland Amber - Alliteration Brewing Company$12.00
- Brewhouse #6 Pilsner Euro Style Pilsner - Bear Island Brewing Co.$12.00
- Ski Patrol - German-Style “Dunkel” Dru Bru$14.00
- Old Boise Lager - Woodland Empire$12.00
- Nostradamus Hazy IPA - Clairvoyant$12.00
- West Coast IPA - pFriem$12.00
- Ghost Town Porter - Lost Grove$12.00
- Sweet As! Pacific Ale - Goodlife$12.00
- Ski Babe - American IPA Boss Rambler$12.00
- Jubelale Winter Ale - Deschutes$12.00
- Enemy Of the Soul - Sockeye Brewing$14.00
- St. Bernardus Christmas Ale - St.Bernardus$12.00
- Boo Koo IPA - Mother Earth Brew$12.00
- Night Ride Coffee Stout - Woodland Empire$12.00
- Robot Goblin Hazy IPA - Lost Grove Brewing$12.00
- Teddy Bear Picnic - Lost Grove$12.00
- Bauman's Century Farm Cranberry Cider$14.00
Wine
Red Wine Glasses
- Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir (Glass)$16.00
- Cloudline Pinot Noir (Glass)$14.00
- Elk Cove Pinot Noir (Glass)$18.00
- Ironstone Cabernet Franc (Glass)$9.00
- Caparzo Sangiovese (Glass)$9.00
- Hat Ranch Tempranillo (Glass)$13.00
- A Lisa Malbec (Glass)$14.00
- Hat Ranch Hat Trick Red Blend$11.00
- Lydian Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)$14.00
- Our Daily Cab (Organic) Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)$9.00
- Regio Moscato$7.00
Red Wine Bottles
- Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir$70.00
- Cloudline Pinot Noir$53.00
- Elk Cove Pinot Noir$66.00
- Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir$67.00
- Domaine Drouhin 2021 Pinot Noir$102.00
- Marcus de Caceras Garnacha$39.00
- Ironstone Cabernet Franc$34.00
- Walla Walla Vinters Cabernet Franc$66.00
- Rolling Hills Cabernet Franc$44.00
- Caparzo Sangiovese$34.00
- Koneig Sangiovese$60.00
- Lamole di Lamole Chianti Sangiovese$64.00
- Camigliano Brunello Di Montalcino Sangiovese$148.00
- Scoria Estate Merlot$60.00
- Grgich Merlot$87.00
- Hat Ranch Tempranillo$44.00
- Reserva Rioja Tempranillo$80.00
- Clearwater Syrah$69.00
- Vale Syrah$55.00
- K Vintners Motor City Kitty Syrah$84.00
- Shafer Syrah$205.00
- Rolling Hills Zinfandel$44.00
- Marietta Cellars Family Series Zinfandel$67.00
- Ridge Three Valleys Zinfandel$90.00
- J. Alberto Bodega Noemia Malbec, Merlot$148.00
- Huston Malbec$72.00
- Red Schooner Voyage 7 Malbec$135.00
- A Lisa Malbec$54.00
- Ridge Monte Bello Red Blend$650.00
- Colters Creek Renegade Red Blend$60.00
- Rolling Hills Azzurro Red Blend$44.00
- Hat Ranch Hat Trick Red Blend$34.00
- Koneig Snake River Valley Cuvee Red Blend$60.00
- Unshackled Red Blend$72.00
- Indian Creek Star Garnet Red Blend$55.00
- Craggy Range Red Blend$60.00
- Henschke Henry's Seven Barossa Red Blend$128.00
- Domaine Serenee Grand Cheval Red Blend$90.00
- Lydian Cabernet Sauvignon$49.00
- Our Daily Cab (Organic) Cabernet Sauvignon$32.00
- Koneig Reserve Fraser Cabernet Sauvignon$64.00
- Joseph Phelps Cabernet Sauvignon$155.00
- Huston Cabernet Sauvignon$67.00
- Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon$72.00
- 1882 Cabernet Sauvignon$155.00
- Nine St9nes Shiraz$48.00
- W&J Grahams Port 20 Yr Tawny Port$127.00
White Wine Glasses
White Wine Bottles
- Dr. Loosen Bros Riesling$38.00
- Huston Riesling$48.00
- Chemistry Pinot Gris$34.00
- Villa Wolf Pinot Gris$38.00
- Huston Gruner Veltliner$75.00
- Walla Walla Vintners Sauvignon Blanc$44.00
- Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc$54.00
- Jules Taylor Sauvignon Blanc$35.00
- Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc$30.00
- Domaine Delaporte Sancerre$102.00
- Blindfold White Pinot Noir Blanc de Noirs$75.00
- Hat Ranch Hat Trick White Blend$32.00
- Tablas Creek Patelin De Tablas Blanc White Blend$57.00
- Cristom Viogner$56.00
- Indian Creek Viogner$57.00
- Macon-Villages Domaine Perraud Burgundy$57.00
- Silver Gate Chardonnay$28.00
- Lucas & Lewellen Chardonnay$39.00
- Domaine Serene Evenstad Reserve Chardonnay$95.00
- Château Montelena Chardonnay$200.00
- Koneig Riesling Ice Wine$48.00
Rose & Sparkling Glasses
Rose & Sparkling Bottles
Merch
Gift Cards
Saturday Market
Sat Market NO
- Champagne Jello Shot$3.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Old Boise Lager Can$5.00
- Perfect Golf Ale$5.00
- Sofa King Sunny - Can$5.00
- Easy Like Sunday Morning Mimosa Sour$7.00
- D's Wicked Apple Cider$5.00
- Our Daily Cab$9.00
- Cloudline Pinot Noir$14.00
- Jules Taylor Sauv Blanc$10.00
- Lucas & Lewellen Chardonnay$13.00
- Jacques Reynard Champagne$7.00
- Nitro Cold Brew Can - 12oz$5.00
- Bloody Mary - LP$8.00
- Screwdriver - LP$8.00