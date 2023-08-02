Olde Brick House Mankato (OBH)
Starters
Perrystown Pretzels
Three jumbo pretzels buttered, baked, and sprinkled with sea salt. Served with Guinness cheese sauce & house-made mustard sauce.
Scotch Eggs
Two hard boiled eggs wrapped in our signature blend of pork sausage. Fried & served with our house-made mustard sauce.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
House-made spinach and artichoke dip topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection. Garnished with fresh tomatoes and served with toasted ciabatta bread.
Cork County Mussels
One pound of mussels cooked in our Harp root vegetable cream sauce. Served with fresh grilled ciabatta.
Reuben Wonton Rolls
Three fried jumbo wonton rolls filled with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and cream cheese. Served with our signature Dublin sauce
Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Sliced and grilled ciabatta bread served with fresh herb tomato relish, fresh house greens and goat cheese.
Shrimp Scampi Skillet
6 shrimp baked to perfection in our house-made creamy scampi sauce. Served with ciabatta bread.
Brick House Wings
bone in wings with choice of sauces and ranch or blue cheese
Soup / Salad
Beet & Goat Cheese
Mixed greens tossed in our signature citrus balsamic. Topped with chilled roasted beets, walnuts, craisins, and goat cheese.
Small Kilkenny Chopped Caesar
Shredded romaine, bacon, hard-boiled egg, parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Kilkenny Chopped Caesar
Shredded romaine, bacon, hard-boiled egg, parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Avocado Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken, chopped Romaine, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg and bacon tossed in housemade honey mustard vinaigrette.
Olive, Fruit & Feta Salad
Mixed greens topped with raspberries, mangos, gourmet-soaked olives and feta cheese drizzled with cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Brick House Balsamic
House greens, radish, hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, croutons and citrus balsamic.
Seafood Chowder-Cup
An assortment of fresh seafood cooked in a house-made root vegetable and fresh herb cream chowder.
Seafood Chowder-Crock
An assortment of fresh seafood cooked in a house-made root vegetable and fresh herb cream chowder.
Hearty Guinness Stew - Cup (Add On)
Slow roasted, cubed sirloin simmered in our house-made Guinness gravy loaded with vegetables and potatoes.
Hearty Guinness Stew - Crock
Slow roasted, cubed sirloin simmered in our house-made Guinness gravy loaded with vegetables and potatoes.
Entrees
Ribeye Steak
14oz hand-cut aged USDA Choice ribeye steak, topped with herb butter and winey mushrooms. Served with champ potatoes and chef’s vegetable
Tenderloin
Aged and house seasoned fresh cut tenderloin pan seared with garlic butter. Served over a bed of wild rice pilaf, topped with Guinness mushroom gravy and Boursin butter.
Flat Iron & Winey Mushrooms
Pan seared flat iron steak, topped with winey mushrooms and Jameson seared onions. Served over champ potatoes and chef’s vegetables.
Chicken Connemara
Lightly breaded 6oz** chicken breast stuffed with cilantro, Swiss cheese, and ham. Topped with maritime cream sauce. Served with champ potatoes, chef’s vegetables and a side of smashed peas.
Pecan Bronzed Salmon
Pecan encrusted fresh salmon drizzled with lemon honey, baked to perfection, and topped with maritime sauce. Served with a side of smashed peas and chef’s vegetable.
Stuffed Salmon
Fresh salmon stuffed with spinach and herb cream cheese, oven roasted and served on a bed of citrus herb risotto and chef’s vegetables.
Blackened Mahi Mahi
Blackened Mahi Mahi over a roasted red pepper risotto. Topped with mango and strawberry chimichurri and maritime sauce.
Pan-Seared Tuna
Marinated sesame encrusted tuna, served with risotto cakes, topped with sundried tomato cream sauce over balsamic greens. Served with a side of soy sauce. Tuna served rare unless otherwise specified.
Traditional
Guinness Fish & Chips
A heaping portion of Guinness beer battered cod, fried golden brown. Served with house tartar aioli, broccoli slaw, and pub chips.
Celtic Meatloaf
House-made grilled meatloaf on a heaping bed of champ potatoes with creamed cabbage, fried onion straws, and gravy. Served with a side of smashed peas.
Dick Titus Commercial
Shaved prime rib and Swiss cheese layered between grilled sourdough. Served with champ potatoes and smothered with our Guinness gravy.
Bangers & Mashed
Jumbo bangers grilled and layered over a bed of champ potatoes topped with our rich gravy and creamed cabbage. Served with a side of smashed peas.
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Slow roasted corned beef over a bed of creamed cabbage topped with maritime cream sauce. Served with roasted potatoes, roasted carrots, and smashed peas.
Shepherd’s Pie
Ground chuck and vegetables slowly cooked in our rich gravy, topped with piping hot champ potatoes, and baked. Served with a side of creamed cabbage and ciabatta bread.
Pasta
Chicken Piccata
Lightly breaded and pan-fried chicken over maritime linguini finished with lemon caper cream sauce. Served with chef’s vegetable.
Shrimp Piccata
Six sautéed shrimp over maritime linguini finished with lemon caper cream sauce. Served with chef’s vegetable.
Shrimp Scampi
Linguini noodles tossed in a creamy house-made scampi sauce. Topped with six jumbo shrimp, tomatoes and parmesan.
Nashville Mac & Cheese
Macaroni noodles tossed in a blend of bacon bits, smoked gouda, parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar jack cheeses. Topped with fried chicken bites tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, toasted bread crumbs and green onions.
Brick House Pasta
Capellini pasta, smoked chicken, bacon and sautéed mushrooms, tossed in maritime sauce. Topped with cheddar jack and mozzarella cheeses. Baked to golden brown.
Classic Bolognese
Slow roasted root vegetables with a blend of pork & beef sautéed in red wine, vegetable stock and tomato ragu over a bed of linguini.
Burgers/Sands/Tacos
Classic Reuben
Hefty portion of corned beef on rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and topped with Dublin sauce. Served with house-made broccoli slaw.
Brown Sugar Brick House Burger
A fresh ground chuck burger topped with brown sugar bacon, cheddar cheese, and Dublin sauce.
Jameson Burger
Fresh ground chuck burger topped with winey mushrooms, Swiss cheese, fried onion straws, and Jameson BBQ sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Avocado Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, topped with ranch and served on pretzel bun.
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
classic burger with American cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger
Guinness Cheese Steak Sandwich
Hand-sliced prime rib on toasted ciabatta topped with winey mushrooms, fried onion straws and Guinness cheese sauce.
Fish Tacos - Fried
Three flour tortillas filled with your choice of broiled or fried cod. Topped with broccoli slaw, fresh tomato relish, house greens and house tartar aioli.
Fish Tacos- Broiled
Three flour tortillas filled with broiled cod. Topped with broccoli slaw, fresh tomato relish, house greens and house tartar aioli.
Sides
Smashed Peas
Creamed Cabbage
Wild Rice Pilaf
Champ Potatoes
Broccoli Slaw
Maritime Linguini
Chef's Vegetables (Ala Carte)
Ciabatta Half
Served warm with a side of Kerrygold Irish Butter.
Ciabatta Full
Served warm with a side of Kerrygold Irish butter.