Old Town Fish Bar
Food
Starter
Ceviche
Shrimp Ceviche, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno, served with tortilla chips Allergens: Crustacean, allium
Federal Hill Calamari
Beer battered and fried calamari, topped with hot cherry & banana peppers and shredded parm. served with cocktail sauce Allergen: Mollusk, glutten, dairy
Crispy Shrimp
Breaded and fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce. Allergen: Crustacean, gluten
Octopus A La Plancha
sweet potato, onion, jalapeno, lime, pepitas Allergens: mollusk, allium
On a Bun
Shrimp Po'Boy
Crispy Gulf Shrimp, Garlic Aioli, Pickles Allergens: Crustacean, Gluten, allium
Salmon BLT
Salmon Fillet, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Old Bay Mayo Allergen: egg(mayo)
Lobster Roll
Chilled Lobster tossed in lemon celery aioli. Allergens: Crustacean, egg, allium
Buffalo Chicken Sando
Grilled chicken tossed in franks red hot, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato served on a flour dusted potato bun. Allergens: Gluten, dairy
BIG TUNA
Panko crusted Tuna, Seared Spam, cucumber, pineapple jalapeno jam, pickled carrots.
Mains
Tacos
Pulpo
seared octopus, pickled corn relish allergens: Mollusk
Camarones Fritos
fried shrimp, cabbage, chipotle salsa allergen: crustacean
Pescado
beer battered cod, slaw allergen: Gluten, egg, cross contamination shellfish,.
Pollo
grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, valentina aioli
Papas
Cubed Fried potato, onion, cabbage, salsa verde