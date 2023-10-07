Popular Items

$5.00

beer battered cod, slaw allergen: Gluten, egg, cross contamination shellfish,.

$10.00

Crispy Gulf Shrimp, Garlic Aioli, Pickles Allergens: Crustacean, Gluten, allium

$16.00

Salmon Fillet, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Old Bay Mayo Allergen: egg(mayo)

Food

Starter

$10.00

Shrimp Ceviche, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno, served with tortilla chips Allergens: Crustacean, allium

$9.00

Beer battered and fried calamari, topped with hot cherry & banana peppers and shredded parm. served with cocktail sauce Allergen: Mollusk, glutten, dairy

$10.00

Breaded and fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce. Allergen: Crustacean, gluten

$16.00

sweet potato, onion, jalapeno, lime, pepitas Allergens: mollusk, allium

On a Bun

$10.00

Crispy Gulf Shrimp, Garlic Aioli, Pickles Allergens: Crustacean, Gluten, allium

$16.00

Salmon Fillet, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Old Bay Mayo Allergen: egg(mayo)

$32.00

Chilled Lobster tossed in lemon celery aioli. Allergens: Crustacean, egg, allium

$10.00

Grilled chicken tossed in franks red hot, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato served on a flour dusted potato bun. Allergens: Gluten, dairy

$18.00

Panko crusted Tuna, Seared Spam, cucumber, pineapple jalapeno jam, pickled carrots.

Mains

$15.00

Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Slaw, Tarter sauce Allergen: Cross contamination with shellfish, egg, gluten

$28.00
$17.00
$36.00Out of stock

Tacos

All tacos served a la carte, packaged family style, corn tortilla.
$8.00

seared octopus, pickled corn relish allergens: Mollusk

$4.00

fried shrimp, cabbage, chipotle salsa allergen: crustacean

$5.00

beer battered cod, slaw allergen: Gluten, egg, cross contamination shellfish,.

$4.00

grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, valentina aioli

Papas

$4.00

Cubed Fried potato, onion, cabbage, salsa verde

Soup

Gumbo

$8.00

Andouille sausage, okra, rice, shrimp

$8.00

New England stye chowder, potato, celery, thyme

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romain, Kale, Croutons, Parmesan, Cesar dressing

Apple Manchego

$13.00

Romaine, Apple, Manchego cheese, Cashews, Herb Vinaigrette

Beet & Walnut

$13.00

Beet & WalnutMixed greens, goat cheese, orange vinaigrette Allergen: Tree nut, dairy

Sides

Tots

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Lobster Mac

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Elote

$5.00

Raw

Raw shucked oysters with cocktail and mignonette. Delivered on ice eat immediately

6 Shucked Oysters

$21.00

Grilled Salmon fillet, mixed greens, broccoli, rice, beans. Greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette.

12 Shucked Oysters

$40.00

Grilled Shrimp, mixed greens, broccoli, rice, beans. Greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette.

Sweets

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00Out of stock