Olive Burger
Burgers
- Burger$5.99
Relish the simple yet satisfying flavors of our classic halal-certified Burger, adorned with crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and tangy pickles. Each ingredient comes together to create a timeless taste that's perfect for any burger enthusiast.
- Cheeseburger$6.49
Taste the classic American flair with our halal-certified Burger, featuring a juicy patty topped with melting American cheese, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, and tangy pickles. This burger harmoniously blends traditional tastes with quality, halal ingredients for a universally enjoyable meal.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$7.49
Savor the rich and earthy flavors of our Mushroom Swiss Burger, a halal-certified delight. This gourmet burger is adorned with melted Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and pickles, creating a luxurious and satisfying dining experience.
- Jalapeño Cheeseburger$7.49
Spice up your meal with our Jalapeño Cheeseburger, a halal-certified feast for the senses. It features a juicy patty topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed jalapeños and onions, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, and pickles, creating a perfect blend of heat and flavor.
- Olive Cheeseburger$7.49
Delight in the unique taste of our Olive Cheeseburger, a halal-certified culinary creation. This burger is topped with Swiss cheese and a delectable mix of sautéed olives and onions, complemented by crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, and pickles, offering a medley of flavors in every bite.
- Beyond Burger$6.99
Discover the plant-based pleasure of our Beyond Burger, a vegan and halal-certified option that doesn't compromise on taste. Packed with a juicy, meat-free patty and topped with fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, crisp onion, and tangy pickles, it's a conscious choice for both the palate and the planet.
Chicken
- Lemon Chicken$5.99
Indulge in our Lemon Chicken, a halal-certified delight, where zesty lemon-infused chicken meets crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and tangy pickles. This refreshing and flavorful combination offers a light yet satisfying meal, perfect for any time of the day.
- Chicken Cayenne$6.49
Experience the fiery kick of our Chicken Cayenne, a halal-certified sensation topped with melted Swiss cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, and pickles. This bold and spicy chicken burger is a tantalizing treat for those who love a little heat with their meal.
- Chicken Mushroom$7.49
Discover the savory richness of our Chicken Mushroom burger, a halal-certified creation featuring tender chicken, Swiss cheese, and a lavish topping of sautéed mushrooms and onions. Complemented with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, and pickles, it's a symphony of flavors in every bite.
- Chicken Jalapeño$7.49
Turn up the heat with our Chicken Jalapeño, a halal-certified delight packed with a spicy punch. Juicy chicken is layered with Swiss cheese, sautéed jalapeños and onions, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and tangy pickles, creating a fiery yet balanced flavor profile.
- Olive Chicken$7.49
Delve into the unique flavors of our Olive Chicken, a halal-certified specialty that combines succulent chicken with Swiss cheese, sautéed olives and onions. This delightful mix is further enhanced with fresh lettuce, tomato, and pickles, offering a taste that's both distinctive and satisfying.
- Chicken Avocado$7.99
Experience the fresh and wholesome flavors of our Chicken Avocado, a halal-certified delicacy. This dish brings together tender chicken, creamy avocado, and melted Swiss cheese, along with crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and tangy pickles, creating a harmonious and healthful taste sensation.
- Kids Nuggets$5.99
Perfect for our younger guests, our Kids Nuggets are a halal-certified favorite, served with crispy golden fries and a side of classic ketchup. These bite-sized treats are just the right size for little hands, making mealtime both fun and delicious.
Specials
- Gyro$8.99
Wrap your taste buds around our halal-certified Gyro, a traditional delight packed with succulent, seasoned meat. Tucked inside a soft, warm pita, it's layered with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and onions, all drizzled with our creamy tzatziki sauce for a refreshing finish.
- Chicken Shawarma$8.99
Enjoy the rich flavors of the Middle East with our halal-certified Chicken Shawarma. Tender, marinated chicken is wrapped in a soft pita with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and onions, all brought together with a dollop of creamy tzatziki sauce for an authentic and satisfying meal.
- Caesar Wrap$9.99
Indulge in the classic taste of our Caesar Wrap, a halal-certified take on a timeless favorite. This wrap combines crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and onions with crunchy croutons and Parmesan cheese, all tossed in a rich Caesar dressing, creating a deliciously convenient meal on the go.
- Chicken Wrap$7.99
Wrap yourself in the flavors of our halal-certified Chicken Wrap, a light yet satisfying choice. Tender chicken pieces are wrapped in a soft tortilla with crisp lettuce and fresh tomato, all brought together with a creamy ranch dressing for a delightful and easy-to-enjoy meal.
- Buffalo Wrap$7.99
Spice up your meal with our halal-certified Buffalo Wrap, where bold buffalo sauce meets cool ranch. Wrapped in a soft tortilla, this zesty creation features juicy chicken, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, offering a deliciously balanced blend of heat and coolness in every bite.
- 10pc Chicken Nuggets$8.99
Dive into our 10-piece Chicken Nuggets, a generous serving of halal-certified, golden-brown nuggets accompanied by a side of crispy fries. Perfect for sharing or indulging solo, these nuggets offer a delightful crunch with every bite, making them a crowd-pleaser for all ages.