Oliver's Italian
Negronis & Cocktails TOGO
Bitter Fusetti, Dry Gin, Carpano Antica
Italicus Rosolio Di Bergamotto, Malfy Dry Gin, Bitter Bianco, Citrus
Lepold Brother's Apertivo & Summer Gin, Little City Sweet Vermouth
Spiced Aqva Di Gin, Punt e Mes, Bitter Fusetti
Skyy Citrus Vodka, Creme De Violette, Lemon, Vanilla-Ginger Syrup
Tequila Blanco, Italicus Rosolio Di Bergamotto, Fresh Lime, Agave
Extra Aged Bourbon, Montenegro, Demerara
$20 Wine TOGO
$20 White & Rose Wines TOGO
$20 Red Wines TOGO
All Day Menu
Appetizers
Tomato broth, spicy peppers
Marinara, whipped ricotta, pecorino, polenta
Octopus, caper, marsala, potato, green olive
Red sauce & hot cherry peppers
Salsa verde, sun-dried peppers
Lemon butter sauce
Small Plates
Salad
Sweet drop peppers, lemon-anchovy dressing
Mozzarella di latte di bufala, heirloom tomato, basil, aged balsamic
Pear, pistachio, parsley, Turkish fig, Parmesan Reggiano, arugula, citrus vinaigrette
Spicy soppressata, fior di latte mozzarella, mortadella, vegetables, garbanzo, Italian vinaigrette
Vinaigrette
Pinsa Romana
Red sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, basil, olive oil
Mozzarella di latte di bufala, prosciutto di Parma, cherry tomato, red sauce, arugula
Fresh pesto, fior di latte, roasted garlic crème, pistachio
Roasted garlic, red sauce, funghi, broccolini, fennel sausage, stracciatella
Crushed tomato sauce, chili, herbs, fior di latte mozzarella, Parmigiano crema
Shaved garlic, wilted spinach, whipped ricotta, fior di latte mozzarella, roasted portabello, caramelized onion, lemon oil
Fig jam, prosciutto di Parma, basil pesto, fior di latte, arugula, citrus, aged balsamic
Fennel salami, castelvetrano olives, shaved red onion, fior di latte
Pasta
Buttered tomato & basil
Fresh cracked pepper, pecorino
Guanciale, cracked pepper, Parmesan Reggiano, pecorino, egg yolk
Rigatoni, smoked chile, Parmigiano crema
Whipped ricotta, roasted tomatoes, toasted pistachio crumb
Italian sun-dried tomato pesto, burrata cheese, zucchini
Shrimp, clams, mussels, octopus, cherry tomatoes
Mains
Charred broccolini, whipped ricotta calabrian chile, roasted garlic, truffle honey.
Crushed tomato, fior di latte, broccolini
Francese style chicken, marsala mushrooms, prosciutto, sage
Warm Italian potato salad, charred lemon
2 lb. Brown Butter, Roasted Garlic. Served with arugula-cherry tomato salad.
Kids
Kids Food
Served with Spaghetti & Red Sauce
Served with rigatoni Alfredo
Served with Brocolini
Spaghetti with butter and Parmigiano Reggiano
Rigatoni pasta with Alfredo sauce
Spaghetti with red sauce