Ollie’s American Restaurant 84 S Wyoming Ave
Main Menu
Appetizers
Apple Sauce
Baked Potato
Boneless Wing Bites
1/2 lb of hand cut boneless chicken breast tossed in your choice of sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries
Your choice of boneless wing bites over crispy French fries and topped with melted cheese
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Buffalo-style coated with wing sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Philly steak with sautéed peppers and onions wrapped in wonton shells and flash-fried
Chicken Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, peppers and onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses
Chicken Tenderloins
Fried to a golden brown, then served with your choice of barbeque or honey mustard sauce
Coleslaw
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Melted mozzarella cheese in a crisp breading, served with marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Thick cuts of onion, fried to a golden brown
Potato Skins
Fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and bacon bits and served with sour cream and chives
Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers
Cheddar cheese stuffed mild jalapeños are breaded and flash-fried, served with marinara
Sweet Potato Fries
The Snack Attack!
A combination of mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, and potato skins
Twice Baked Potato
Mashed Potatoes
Soup and Salad Bar
Soups/Salad
Deluxe Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, black olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and Greek dressing
Very Berry Salad
Field greens, with strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, red onion, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing
The Super Chef Salad
Julienne strips of ham, turkey and cheese atop hand-torn crisp greens, garnished with tomato, onion, and hard boiled egg
Cranberry Walnut Salad
A complex combination of sweet, savory and tart flavors that will delight any pallet. Fresh, hand-torn mixed greens tossed with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, craisins, sweet mandarin oranges, crunchy walnuts, and fat free raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Southwest Taco Salad
Mixed greens, seasoned ground beef, roasted corn, black beans, shredded Cheddar cheese, jalapenos, tomato, onion, crispy tortilla strips and served with house made chipotle ranch dressing
Turkey Club Salad
Oven roasted turkey breast over crisp romaine lettuce with chopped bacon, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and red onion. Served with our house-made buttermilk ranch dressing
The Overstuffed Tomato
Stuffed with your choice of chicken salad, tuna salad or seafood salad. Served with hard boiled egg, sliced onions and crackers
Caprese Salad
Sliced, vine-ripe tomato layered with locally sourced mozzarella over a bed of spinach with sun dried tomato pesto and drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Wraps
Spicy Tuna Melt Wrap
Our house-made tuna salad with cooper cheese, spinach, vine-ripe tomato, roasted red peppers, and sriracha aioli. Served hot!
Chicken Caesar Wrap
A charbroiled breast of chicken sliced and wrapped with romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders tossed with wing sauce and wrapped with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing
Honey-Mustard Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken tenderloins with honey-mustard dressing, lettuce, and tomato
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Charbroiled chicken breast sliced and served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Taco seasoned chicken, corn, black beans, Cheddar cheese, tomato, crispy tortilla strips, and a side of salsa
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
Sliced steak, onions, peppers, and cheese
Turkey Club Wrap
Sliced turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and ranch dressing
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Paninis
Italian Panini
Salami, provolone, ham, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and herb vinaigrette
Thanksgiving Panini
Oven roasted turkey breast, stuffing, and cranberry sauce
Chix Tomato Mozz Panini
Charbroiled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, spinach, and sun-dried tomato mayo
Chipotle Turkey Panini
Hot turkey breast, Pepper Jack cheese, roasted red peppers, tomato, and chipotle mayo
Turkey Spinach Artichoke Panini
Hot turkey breast, spinach artichoke spread, Swiss cheese, tomato, and caramelized onions
Prime Rib French Dip Panini
Sliced prime rib, melted Cheddar, and sautéed onions served with au jus for dipping
Grilled Veggie Panini
Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, peppers, onions, spinach, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, and basil pesto spread
Meatball Parm Panini
Meatballs, marinara, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Crispy flash-fried chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce with Cooper cheese and a side of bleu cheese dressing
Deli Sandwiches
Tuna Salad
White albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Chicken Salad
All white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Prime Rib Sandwich
Sliced prime rib topped with provolone cheese, caramelized onions, horseradish mayo on a brioche roll
Baked Turkey Breast
With Cooper cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Pita Pocket
A warm pita pocket stuffed with your choice of tuna salad, chicken salad, or seafood salad, and chopped lettuce and tomato
Corned Beef
Served on rye bread with your choice of mustard or coleslaw, and Russian dressing
The Club House
Beef Burgers
Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
Cheeseburger
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
Bacon Cheeseburger
A classic with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
Jalapeño Burger
Topped with grilled jalapeño, caramelized onions, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and sriracha aioli
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and melted Swiss cheese
Chipotle Bacon Cheeseburger
This one topped with crisp bacon, cooper cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, and chipotle mayo on brioche bun
Rodeo Burger
Smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, an onion ring, and tangy BBQ sauce
Blackened Bleu Burger
Ollie's Big Burger
Grab life with both hands! Two beef patties with double cheese, double bacon and lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bun
Turkey Burger
It's tender and juicy, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and fat-free mayo
Beyond Burger
Made with plant-based ingredients, this juicy mouthwatering meatless burger tastes like beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo
Veggie Burger
Chipotle black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo
Hot Dog
2 Hot Dogs
Chicken Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Choice of grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, cheese, and ranch
Mr. Chicken Sandwich
Lightly breaded chicken breast on a hard roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese and zesty marinara sauce
Caprese Chicken Sandwich
A delicious combination of grilled chicken, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh baby spinach, and pesto on brioche bun
Specialty Sandwiches
Cheesesteak
Juicy Philly steak is grilled with sautéed peppers and onions and served on a hoagie roll
Chicken Cheesesteak
Loaded Cheesesteak
Our cheesesteak hoagie with double the meat, onions, mushrooms, and peppers and choice of cheese
Loaded Chicken Cheesesteak
Surf 'N' Turf Cheesesteak
Tender double cheesesteak with melted cooper cheese, grilled onions and peppers, sautéed Cajun shrimp, and house-made old bay aioli!
Pizza Steak Hoagie
Our delicious cheesesteak combined with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and zesty marinara sauce smothered in melted mozzarella cheese
Basil Parmesan Chicken Salad
Our housemade chicken salad with bacon, cooper cheese, baby spinach, vine-ripe tomato, and our house made basil-Parmesan-pesto stuffed into a croissant and pressed hot!
B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toast
Fish Fillet Sandwich
Freshly breaded haddock filet with lettuce, cheese, and tartar sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich
The Melts
Chicken Salad Melt
Our housemade chicken salad, cooper sharp American cheese, roasted red peppers, spinach, sriracha aioli on grilled Texas toast
Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna salad on a toasted English muffin, and smothered with melted Swiss cheese and sliced tomato
Reuben
Deli-style corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread served with Russian dressing on the side
Rachel
Warm turkey breast with melted swiss cheese and coleslaw on grilled rye bread. Served with Russian dressing on the side
Patty Melt
Our delicious burger on grilled rye bread with sautéed onions and melted swiss cheese
Turkey Melt
Sliced turkey breast with bacon, tomato, and Swiss cheese on grilled white bread
Monte Cristo
French toast filled with turkey, ham, and swiss cheese. Served with raspberry sauce
Grilled Cheese
With your choice of cheese
The Monster Cheese
Double cheese, double bacon, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and tomato
Ham Melt
Ollie's Italian Pastas
Pasta Del Giorno
Create your own pasta dinner from your choice of the following
Baked Lasagna
Housemade from our own recipe with layers of pasta, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce with choice of pasta
Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo
Tender grilled chicken and fresh broccoli tossed in Alfredo sauce over fettuccine
Cajun Shrimp Alfredo
Cajun seasoned shrimp over fettuccine with creamy Alfredo sauce, diced tomato, and Parmesan cheese
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Tender chicken breast dusted with Parmesan and served over pasta with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or creamy vodka sauce
Rice Bowls
Chicken Stir-Fry
Hand-trimmed, fresh, all-natural marinated chicken, grilled and tossed with seasonal vegetables and served with our housemade teriyaki sauce. Served over rice pilaf or noodles
Shrimp Stir-Fry
Whole gulf shrimp and seasonal vegetables pan-seared in our house teriyaki sauce. Served over rice pilaf or noodles
Scallop Stir-Fry
Traditional Favorites
Roast Beef Dinner
Roasted top round served open face with our housemade beef gravy
Roast Turkey Breast
Roasted daily and served over stuffing with housemade turkey gravy with a side of cranberry sauce
Baked Meatloaf
Prepared daily, hand-cut and served with choice of housemade brown gravy or tangy BBQ sauce
Salisbury Steak
Our special recipe baked and topped with housemade mushroom gravy
Calves Liver
The best cut of liver, sautéed and topped with caramelized onions
Hawaiian Ham Steak
With our sweet Hawaiian sauce and grilled pineapple!
Yankee Pot Roast
Slow braised pot roast simmered with vegetables in beef broth and served with its own gravy. This meal is terrific with boiled potatoes and carrots
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Baked to order, topped with chicken gravy
Chicken Tender Meal
Chili Platter
Kitchen Classics
From the Charbroiler
Delmonico Steak
A 12-ounce choice ribeye steak, hand-cut and cooked to order
NY Strip Steak
10-ounce charbroiled to your liking!
Chopped Beef Steak
8-ounce. Black Angus beef topped with your choice of gravy or two onion rings or try it smothered with onions, peppers, mushrooms and Cheddar Jack cheese
Petite Sirloin
A full-flavored 7-ounce steak, best if cooked medium rare
Charbroiled Chicken Breast
Served your choice of plain, lemon-pepper, blackened, or smothered in BBQ sauce
Half Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Slow roasted and so tender they fall off the bone! Lathered with BBQ sauce and charbroiled finished. These are our most popular item, and would make any pitmaster jealous
Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Slow roasted and so tender they fall off the bone! Lathered with BBQ sauce and charbroiled finished. These are our most popular item, and would make any pitmaster jealous
Steak and Ribs
A tender 7-ounce sirloin steak, cooked to order and 1/2 rack of ribs
BBQ Chicken and Ribs
A tender chicken breast and half rack of ribs
Seafood
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed in our own garlic butter sauce over pasta
Baked Haddock
One of our most popular dishes, a fresh fillet of haddock baked in lemon butter
Broiled Salmon
Hand-cut fresh fillet of salmon with just a hint of teriyaki
Crab Cakes
A large portion of our housemade crab cakes drizzled with remoulade
Brewpub Fish and Chips
Hand-battered haddock fillets served with housemade tartar sauce, choice of potato and a side of coleslaw or side salad
Breaded Shrimp
An eight-piece delight of perfectly fried shrimp served with tangy cocktail sauce
Potato Crusted Haddock
Fresh fillet of haddock crusted with shredded potatoes and baked to perfection
Seafood Casserole
Surprisingly wonderful with shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat stuffing, broiled to perfection and topped with garlic butter
Broiled Seafood Combo
Gulf shrimp, diver scallops, and haddock is seasoned and broiled
Fisherman's Feast
A large platter of breaded fried shrimp, our housemade crab cakes with remoulade sauce, flash-fried diver scallops and a brewpub fillet served with melted butter, tartar sauce, and tangy cocktail sauce!
All-Day Breakfast
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
Some people like things simple. Your choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese
Bacon and Cheese Omelette
Crisp, hickory-smoked bacon and your choice of cheese
Ham and Cheese Omelette
Smoked, country ham with your choice of cheese
Sausage and Cheese Omelette
Breakfast sausage with your choice of cheese
Mushroom and Cheese Omelette
Fresh mushrooms and your choice of cheese
Western Omelette
With diced ham, onions, and peppers
Tex-Mex Omelette
Stuffed with fajita chicken, diced tomato, peppers, and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Hearty Omelette
Meat lovers rejoice! Made with smoked bacon, sausage, and ham with your choice of cheese
Cheesesteak Omelette
Sliced ribeye, mushrooms, peppers, onions, Cooper cheese, and chipotle sauce
Veggie Egg White Omelette
Choice of cheese, with mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, onions, broccoli, squash, zucchini, and spinach
Everything Omelette
Greek Omelette
From the Griddle
Special Pancakes
Three pancakes filled with a choice of blueberries, cinnamon and pecans, or chocolate chips
Three Buttermilk Pancakes
Made with our house batter
Nutella Pancakes
With fresh strawberries
Strawberry Pancakes
Strawberry pancakes topped with strawberry glaze and whipped cream
Pancakes & Eggs
Two buttermilk pancakes and two eggs any style
Belgian Waffle
With syrup. Served until 2 p.m. Daily
Waffle & Eggs
A crispy-chewy waffle with two eggs any style. Served until 2 p.m. Daily
Breakfast Sampler
Two eggs, two pancakes, two sausage links, two strips of bacon, and toast
Meat Lovers Sampler
Two pieces of ham, two slices of bacon, two sausage links, two eggs, two pancakes, breakfast potatoes, and toast
Deep Fried Peanut Butter Banana Stuffed French Toast
Texas toast filled with peanut butter and bananas then dipped in our homemade pancake batter, deep fried golden brown. Finished with powdered sugar!
French Toast
Thick slice of Texas toast dipped and grilled
Special French Toast
Served with choice of blueberries, cinnamon and pecans, or chocolate chips
The Good Egg
On the Side
Two Eggs with Toast
Bacon
Ham
Jumbo Muffin
Toast & Jelly
Bagel
Fresh Fruit Bowl
English Muffin
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Corned Beef Hash
Scrapple
Breakfast Potatoes
Home-fries (until 11:30 a.m. Daily), hashbrowns or seasoned cubed potatoes
Turkey Sausage
Turkey Bacon
Oatmeal
Canadian Bacon
Kid's Menu
Kid's Breakfast
Ostrich
One egg any style with crisp bacon, two pancakes with butter and syrup
Chipmunk
Two chocolate chip pancakes with one egg any style
Giraffe
Two slices of French toast with butter and syrup, and two strips of bacon
Elephant
Two eggs any style with two strips of bacon, and toast with jelly
Kid's - Lunch & Dinner
Catering
Choice of 2 Entrees
The full buffet includes: 2 entrées, potato, bread, vegetable, and salad. Price per person
Choice of 3 Entrees
The full buffet includes: 3 entrées, potato, bread, vegetable, and salad. Price per person
Choice of 4 Entrees
The full buffet includes: 4 entrées, potato, bread, vegetable, and salad. Price per person