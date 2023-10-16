Main Menu

Appetizers

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Baked Potato

$1.99

Boneless Wing Bites

$8.99

1/2 lb of hand cut boneless chicken breast tossed in your choice of sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$10.49

Your choice of boneless wing bites over crispy French fries and topped with melted cheese

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Buffalo-style coated with wing sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$7.99

Philly steak with sautéed peppers and onions wrapped in wonton shells and flash-fried

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, peppers and onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses

Chicken Tenderloins

$9.29

Fried to a golden brown, then served with your choice of barbeque or honey mustard sauce

Coleslaw

$2.99

French Fries

$3.19

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.69

Melted mozzarella cheese in a crisp breading, served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$5.29

Thick cuts of onion, fried to a golden brown

Potato Skins

$7.49

Fried potato skins topped with melted cheese and bacon bits and served with sour cream and chives

Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers

$8.99

Cheddar cheese stuffed mild jalapeños are breaded and flash-fried, served with marinara

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

The Snack Attack!

$10.99

A combination of mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, and potato skins

Twice Baked Potato

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Soup and Salad Bar

Children 10 and Under

$5.99

Soup and Salad Bar

$9.99

Salad Bar with Dinner

$3.99

Salad Bar with Sandwich

$4.99

Soups/Salad

Bowl

$4.49

Pint

$5.49

Quart

$8.99

Tossed Salad

$5.99

Tossed Salad & Bowl Soup

$9.99

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Deluxe Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.69

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, black olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and Greek dressing

Very Berry Salad

$9.99

Field greens, with strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, red onion, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing

The Super Chef Salad

$10.99

Julienne strips of ham, turkey and cheese atop hand-torn crisp greens, garnished with tomato, onion, and hard boiled egg

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$8.99

A complex combination of sweet, savory and tart flavors that will delight any pallet. Fresh, hand-torn mixed greens tossed with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, craisins, sweet mandarin oranges, crunchy walnuts, and fat free raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Southwest Taco Salad

$11.69

Mixed greens, seasoned ground beef, roasted corn, black beans, shredded Cheddar cheese, jalapenos, tomato, onion, crispy tortilla strips and served with house made chipotle ranch dressing

Turkey Club Salad

$11.99

Oven roasted turkey breast over crisp romaine lettuce with chopped bacon, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and red onion. Served with our house-made buttermilk ranch dressing

The Overstuffed Tomato

$8.99

Stuffed with your choice of chicken salad, tuna salad or seafood salad. Served with hard boiled egg, sliced onions and crackers

Caprese Salad

$8.99

Sliced, vine-ripe tomato layered with locally sourced mozzarella over a bed of spinach with sun dried tomato pesto and drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Wraps

Spicy Tuna Melt Wrap

$10.39

Our house-made tuna salad with cooper cheese, spinach, vine-ripe tomato, roasted red peppers, and sriracha aioli. Served hot!

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.39

A charbroiled breast of chicken sliced and wrapped with romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.39

Chicken tenders tossed with wing sauce and wrapped with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing

Honey-Mustard Chicken Wrap

$10.39

Breaded chicken tenderloins with honey-mustard dressing, lettuce, and tomato

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.39

Charbroiled chicken breast sliced and served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.39

Taco seasoned chicken, corn, black beans, Cheddar cheese, tomato, crispy tortilla strips, and a side of salsa

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.39

Sliced steak, onions, peppers, and cheese

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.39

Sliced turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and ranch dressing

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$10.99

Paninis

Italian Panini

$10.69

Salami, provolone, ham, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and herb vinaigrette

Thanksgiving Panini

$10.69

Oven roasted turkey breast, stuffing, and cranberry sauce

Chix Tomato Mozz Panini

$10.69

Charbroiled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, spinach, and sun-dried tomato mayo

Chipotle Turkey Panini

$10.69

Hot turkey breast, Pepper Jack cheese, roasted red peppers, tomato, and chipotle mayo

Turkey Spinach Artichoke Panini

$10.69

Hot turkey breast, spinach artichoke spread, Swiss cheese, tomato, and caramelized onions

Prime Rib French Dip Panini

$11.99

Sliced prime rib, melted Cheddar, and sautéed onions served with au jus for dipping

Grilled Veggie Panini

$10.69

Zucchini, squash, mushrooms, peppers, onions, spinach, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, and basil pesto spread

Meatball Parm Panini

$10.69

Meatballs, marinara, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$10.69

Crispy flash-fried chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce with Cooper cheese and a side of bleu cheese dressing

Deli Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

$9.69

White albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

Chicken Salad

$9.69

All white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

Prime Rib Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced prime rib topped with provolone cheese, caramelized onions, horseradish mayo on a brioche roll

Baked Turkey Breast

$9.99

With Cooper cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Pita Pocket

$10.99

A warm pita pocket stuffed with your choice of tuna salad, chicken salad, or seafood salad, and chopped lettuce and tomato

Corned Beef

$9.99

Served on rye bread with your choice of mustard or coleslaw, and Russian dressing

The Club House

BLT Club

$10.69

Turkey Club

$10.69

Chicken Salad Club

$10.69

Tuna Club

$10.69

Ham and Cheese Club

$10.69

Beef Burgers

Burger

$9.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

A classic with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Jalapeño Burger

$10.99

Topped with grilled jalapeño, caramelized onions, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and sriracha aioli

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$9.99

Sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and melted Swiss cheese

Chipotle Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

This one topped with crisp bacon, cooper cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, and chipotle mayo on brioche bun

Rodeo Burger

$10.99

Smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, an onion ring, and tangy BBQ sauce

Blackened Bleu Burger

$11.99

Ollie's Big Burger

$15.99

Grab life with both hands! Two beef patties with double cheese, double bacon and lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bun

Turkey Burger

$9.99

It's tender and juicy, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and fat-free mayo

Beyond Burger

$10.29

Made with plant-based ingredients, this juicy mouthwatering meatless burger tastes like beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo

Veggie Burger

$10.29

Chipotle black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo

Hot Dog

$6.99

2 Hot Dogs

$9.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.29

Breaded chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$10.49

Choice of grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, cheese, and ranch

Mr. Chicken Sandwich

$10.29

Lightly breaded chicken breast on a hard roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.29

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese and zesty marinara sauce

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$10.29

A delicious combination of grilled chicken, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh baby spinach, and pesto on brioche bun

Specialty Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$10.49

Juicy Philly steak is grilled with sautéed peppers and onions and served on a hoagie roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.49

Loaded Cheesesteak

$12.99

Our cheesesteak hoagie with double the meat, onions, mushrooms, and peppers and choice of cheese

Loaded Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Surf 'N' Turf Cheesesteak

$14.99

Tender double cheesesteak with melted cooper cheese, grilled onions and peppers, sautéed Cajun shrimp, and house-made old bay aioli!

Pizza Steak Hoagie

$11.99

Our delicious cheesesteak combined with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and zesty marinara sauce smothered in melted mozzarella cheese

Basil Parmesan Chicken Salad

$10.49

Our housemade chicken salad with bacon, cooper cheese, baby spinach, vine-ripe tomato, and our house made basil-Parmesan-pesto stuffed into a croissant and pressed hot!

B.L.T

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toast

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$9.99

Freshly breaded haddock filet with lettuce, cheese, and tartar sauce

Crab Cake Sandwich

$11.99

The Melts

Chicken Salad Melt

$10.29

Our housemade chicken salad, cooper sharp American cheese, roasted red peppers, spinach, sriracha aioli on grilled Texas toast

Tuna Melt

$10.29

White albacore tuna salad on a toasted English muffin, and smothered with melted Swiss cheese and sliced tomato

Reuben

$10.29

Deli-style corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread served with Russian dressing on the side

Rachel

$10.29

Warm turkey breast with melted swiss cheese and coleslaw on grilled rye bread. Served with Russian dressing on the side

Patty Melt

$10.29

Our delicious burger on grilled rye bread with sautéed onions and melted swiss cheese

Turkey Melt

$10.29

Sliced turkey breast with bacon, tomato, and Swiss cheese on grilled white bread

Monte Cristo

$10.29

French toast filled with turkey, ham, and swiss cheese. Served with raspberry sauce

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

With your choice of cheese

The Monster Cheese

$10.29

Double cheese, double bacon, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and tomato

Ham Melt

$10.29

Ollie's Italian Pastas

Pasta Del Giorno

$10.29

Create your own pasta dinner from your choice of the following

Baked Lasagna

$13.29

Housemade from our own recipe with layers of pasta, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Breaded chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce with choice of pasta

Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

$15.99

Tender grilled chicken and fresh broccoli tossed in Alfredo sauce over fettuccine

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Cajun seasoned shrimp over fettuccine with creamy Alfredo sauce, diced tomato, and Parmesan cheese

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$15.99

Tender chicken breast dusted with Parmesan and served over pasta with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or creamy vodka sauce

Rice Bowls

Chicken Stir-Fry

$14.99

Hand-trimmed, fresh, all-natural marinated chicken, grilled and tossed with seasonal vegetables and served with our housemade teriyaki sauce. Served over rice pilaf or noodles

Shrimp Stir-Fry

$16.99

Whole gulf shrimp and seasonal vegetables pan-seared in our house teriyaki sauce. Served over rice pilaf or noodles

Scallop Stir-Fry

$17.99

Traditional Favorites

Roast Beef Dinner

$13.99

Roasted top round served open face with our housemade beef gravy

Roast Turkey Breast

$14.99

Roasted daily and served over stuffing with housemade turkey gravy with a side of cranberry sauce

Baked Meatloaf

$13.99

Prepared daily, hand-cut and served with choice of housemade brown gravy or tangy BBQ sauce

Salisbury Steak

$13.99

Our special recipe baked and topped with housemade mushroom gravy

Calves Liver

$15.99

The best cut of liver, sautéed and topped with caramelized onions

Hawaiian Ham Steak

$13.99

With our sweet Hawaiian sauce and grilled pineapple!

Yankee Pot Roast

$14.99

Slow braised pot roast simmered with vegetables in beef broth and served with its own gravy. This meal is terrific with boiled potatoes and carrots

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$14.99

Baked to order, topped with chicken gravy

Chicken Tender Meal

$14.99

Chili Platter

$11.99

Kitchen Classics

Stuffed Peppers

$14.99Out of stock

Our special housemade recipe is a must try!

Stuffed Cabbage

$14.99

A very special housemade recipe cooked to perfection

Chicken Croquettes

$14.99

Savory housemade chicken stuffing is breaded, flash-fried to a golden brown and topped with chicken gravy

Sautéed Dinners

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Chicken Francaise

$16.99

Chicken Scampi

$16.99

From the Charbroiler

Delmonico Steak

$19.99

A 12-ounce choice ribeye steak, hand-cut and cooked to order

NY Strip Steak

$17.99

10-ounce charbroiled to your liking!

Chopped Beef Steak

$12.99

8-ounce. Black Angus beef topped with your choice of gravy or two onion rings or try it smothered with onions, peppers, mushrooms and Cheddar Jack cheese

Petite Sirloin

$14.99

A full-flavored 7-ounce steak, best if cooked medium rare

Charbroiled Chicken Breast

$14.99

Served your choice of plain, lemon-pepper, blackened, or smothered in BBQ sauce

Half Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$15.99

Slow roasted and so tender they fall off the bone! Lathered with BBQ sauce and charbroiled finished. These are our most popular item, and would make any pitmaster jealous

Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$21.99

Slow roasted and so tender they fall off the bone! Lathered with BBQ sauce and charbroiled finished. These are our most popular item, and would make any pitmaster jealous

Steak and Ribs

$20.99

A tender 7-ounce sirloin steak, cooked to order and 1/2 rack of ribs

BBQ Chicken and Ribs

$19.99

A tender chicken breast and half rack of ribs

Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Sautéed in our own garlic butter sauce over pasta

Baked Haddock

$15.99

One of our most popular dishes, a fresh fillet of haddock baked in lemon butter

Broiled Salmon

$17.49

Hand-cut fresh fillet of salmon with just a hint of teriyaki

Crab Cakes

$15.99

A large portion of our housemade crab cakes drizzled with remoulade

Brewpub Fish and Chips

$14.99

Hand-battered haddock fillets served with housemade tartar sauce, choice of potato and a side of coleslaw or side salad

Breaded Shrimp

$15.99

An eight-piece delight of perfectly fried shrimp served with tangy cocktail sauce

Potato Crusted Haddock

$16.99

Fresh fillet of haddock crusted with shredded potatoes and baked to perfection

Seafood Casserole

$17.99

Surprisingly wonderful with shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat stuffing, broiled to perfection and topped with garlic butter

Broiled Seafood Combo

$17.99

Gulf shrimp, diver scallops, and haddock is seasoned and broiled

Fisherman's Feast

$20.99

A large platter of breaded fried shrimp, our housemade crab cakes with remoulade sauce, flash-fried diver scallops and a brewpub fillet served with melted butter, tartar sauce, and tangy cocktail sauce!

All-Day Breakfast

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$8.49

Some people like things simple. Your choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese

Bacon and Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Crisp, hickory-smoked bacon and your choice of cheese

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Smoked, country ham with your choice of cheese

Sausage and Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Breakfast sausage with your choice of cheese

Mushroom and Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Fresh mushrooms and your choice of cheese

Western Omelette

$9.99

With diced ham, onions, and peppers

Tex-Mex Omelette

$10.99

Stuffed with fajita chicken, diced tomato, peppers, and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Hearty Omelette

$10.99

Meat lovers rejoice! Made with smoked bacon, sausage, and ham with your choice of cheese

Cheesesteak Omelette

$11.99

Sliced ribeye, mushrooms, peppers, onions, Cooper cheese, and chipotle sauce

Veggie Egg White Omelette

$10.99

Choice of cheese, with mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, onions, broccoli, squash, zucchini, and spinach

Everything Omelette

$10.99

Greek Omelette

$10.99

From the Griddle

Special Pancakes

$7.99

Three pancakes filled with a choice of blueberries, cinnamon and pecans, or chocolate chips

Three Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.99

Made with our house batter

Nutella Pancakes

$9.29

With fresh strawberries

Strawberry Pancakes

$7.99

Strawberry pancakes topped with strawberry glaze and whipped cream

Pancakes & Eggs

$7.19

Two buttermilk pancakes and two eggs any style

Belgian Waffle

$6.99

With syrup. Served until 2 p.m. Daily

Waffle & Eggs

$7.99

A crispy-chewy waffle with two eggs any style. Served until 2 p.m. Daily

Breakfast Sampler

$8.99

Two eggs, two pancakes, two sausage links, two strips of bacon, and toast

Meat Lovers Sampler

$10.99

Two pieces of ham, two slices of bacon, two sausage links, two eggs, two pancakes, breakfast potatoes, and toast

Deep Fried Peanut Butter Banana Stuffed French Toast

$8.99

Texas toast filled with peanut butter and bananas then dipped in our homemade pancake batter, deep fried golden brown. Finished with powdered sugar!

French Toast

$6.99

Thick slice of Texas toast dipped and grilled

Special French Toast

$7.99

Served with choice of blueberries, cinnamon and pecans, or chocolate chips

The Good Egg

The Good Egg

$8.99

Two farm fresh eggs served with choice of meat and three buttermilk pancakes or toast and breakfast potatoes

On the Side

Two Eggs with Toast

$4.99

Bacon

$2.49

Ham

$2.99

Jumbo Muffin

$2.79

Toast & Jelly

$1.99

Bagel

$2.19

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.49Out of stock

English Muffin

$2.19

Sausage Links

$2.49

Sausage Patties

$2.49

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Scrapple

$2.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.49

Home-fries (until 11:30 a.m. Daily), hashbrowns or seasoned cubed potatoes

Turkey Sausage

$3.19

Turkey Bacon

$3.19

Oatmeal

$4.99Out of stock

Canadian Bacon

$2.99

Beverages

House Coffee

$2.79

Fresh brewed 100% Colombian, regular or decaf

Hot Tea

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.79

Freshly brewed or sweetened, raspberry flavored

Iced Coffee

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

2%

Chocolate Milk

$2.89

Bottled Water

$2.19

Soft Drinks

$2.79

6 Oz Assorted Juices

$1.99

16 Oz Assorted Juices

$3.39

Kid's Menu

Kid's Breakfast

Ostrich

$5.99

One egg any style with crisp bacon, two pancakes with butter and syrup

Chipmunk

$5.99

Two chocolate chip pancakes with one egg any style

Giraffe

$5.99

Two slices of French toast with butter and syrup, and two strips of bacon

Elephant

$5.99

Two eggs any style with two strips of bacon, and toast with jelly

Kid's - Lunch & Dinner

Cheetah

$5.99

Hot dog

Lion

$5.99

Grilled cheese sandwich

Tiger

$6.99

Hamburger

Kangaroo

$5.99

PB&J sandwich

Monkey

$5.99

Mac n' cheese

Hippo

$6.99

Spaghetti and tomato sauce

Gorilla

$6.99

BBQ chicken Breast

Rhino

$6.99

2 pieces breaded chicken fingers

Drinks

NA Beverages

House Coffee

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

2%

Chocolate Milk

$2.89

Bottled Water

$2.19

Soft Drinks

$2.79

6 Oz Assorted Juices

$1.99

16 Oz Assorted Juices

$3.39

Water

Desserts

Pies and Cakes

Apple Pie

$4.29

Sugar Free Apple Pie

$4.29

Lemon Meringue

$4.29

Coconut Custard

$4.29

Cheesecake

$5.25

Triple Chocolate Cake

$4.75

Carrot Cake

$4.75

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.75

Pumpkin Pie

$4.29

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.50

Ice Cream Variations

Chocolate Brownie

$6.95

Topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and whipped cream

Sundaes

$5.50

Chocolate, hot fudge or strawberry

Junior Sundae

$5.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream by the Scoop

$2.75

2 Scoops Ice Cream by the Scoop

$3.75

Catering

Choice of 2 Entrees

$12.50

The full buffet includes: 2 entrées, potato, bread, vegetable, and salad. Price per person

Choice of 3 Entrees

$14.25

The full buffet includes: 3 entrées, potato, bread, vegetable, and salad. Price per person

Choice of 4 Entrees

$16.00

The full buffet includes: 4 entrées, potato, bread, vegetable, and salad. Price per person